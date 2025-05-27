Princess Charlene stepped out in Louis Vuitton for the Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were out and about in Monaco over the weekend for two big events. First up, the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the biggest F1 races. Then they hosted their Monaco Formula One Grand Prix Gala afterwards. Charlene has actually been out and about several times this year, usually for the biggest events in Monaco, the ones where it would be a big deal if she skipped.
It was four years ago when Charlene skipped the Monaco Grand Prix and she ended up staying in South Africa for months following a huge health crisis. Throughout 2021 and 2022, there were multiple reports of significant marriage trouble between Charlene and Albert, suggestions that Albert was paying her to stay, and gossip that Charlene was basically living full-time in Switzerland. My opinion: throughout that time period (especially in 2022), Albert and Charlene worked out some kind of deal. She shows up for Monaco’s big events and she has more access to their kids, but she also gets a lot of time away from Albert.
For the Grand Prix, Charlene wore a custom Louis Vuitton striped top, which I don’t like but whatever. Her look for the gala was very bridal. I like that Charlene is keeping the shorter hairstyle, even though Albert reportedly hates it. She was rocking the hell out of a platinum pixie cut several years ago and I kind of think she should go back to that.
Incidentally, Albert invited his ex-girlfriend Nicole Coste to the Monaco Grand Prix. Nicole and Albert’s son Alexandre was also there. I would imagine Nicole and Albert still spend time together, especially if Charlene spends half her time outside of Monaco.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
Lord…… She can’t stand her husband🙁
The Nicole and Albert thing is starting to seem like the Charles and Cam thing, except that Charlene has come to terms and Diana didn’t.
Diana initially wanted her marriage to work out. I’m not sure Charlene ever actually really wanted to marry Albert in the first place.
Yes, didn’t she try to escape before the wedding? Then, she was crying during the wedding. I don’t know how, but it was obvious she was forced to go through with it.
Considering they chased her down at the airport and took her passport? Yep, she never wanted to marry him.
She couldn’t stand in front of the priest and say “no thanks”?
@somebody, she was crying during her wedding, not happy bride tears. Then, there was a report that she tried to escape, but was brought back. It was obvious she was forced to the marriage, even though she changed her mind. We don’t know why she didn’t say no. I am sure her husband has a lot of power in addition to money, it could be threats to her, her family, her fear of embarrassing her family on live TV.
The whole runaway ride story was a pile of tabloid lies. Albert even won a settlement from the tabloid over it.
They were together for 10 years before the wedding. She had plenty of time to leave and she knew about all of the outside children.
Imo she was crying happy tears at the wedding because Albert the reluctant finally married her. After a decade of waiting she got her billionaire, and unlike in the uk, that money is Albert’s personally not taxpayer funds.
She has two healthy kids, a thriving foundation based in her personal swimming interest, and an unlimited budget. I think she’s where she wants to be – in an arrangement that works for both of them.
@Alteya, didn’t some of his illegitimate children get public just before the wedding?? That was why the escape story made sense. Come on now, she was visibly upset at her wedding, not happy. Also, her trying to escape was reported by legitimate media as well, not just tabloids. Still online, may I add. You sound like a palace source, with that gold digger talk about a woman who looks sad since she got married to a powerful, rich man.
He has two children born from women other than Charlene. Both were publicly known years before the wedding. If other outlets reported the lies they lifted from one tabloid story, it doesn’t make the lies true. He won the lawsuits because the lie was proven as a lie.
Are you suggesting she was madly in love with albert and his money meant nothing to her? Lol. She didnt spend 10 years doing nothing but being his public girlfriend and to not get the ring in exchange.
She knows who he is and she wanted the marriage and lifestyle he could supply. In turn she provided his ‘legitimate’ heirs. Their business arrangement works for both of them.
I have to be a palace goon because I disagree on this one thread? Please. Charlene looked fine to me during all of the wedding parties. Cried at the formal wedding, plenty of brides do. She looked glowing during other wedding events.
She lives happily in her massive place on corsica, travels wherever she wants whenever she wants with the kids. Turns up at Monaco events and does the royal job.
@Alteya, You sound like a palace source, not because you’re disagreeing, because the way you speak about this woman, while you’re trying to downplay the power of the man we are talking about. The reports of her passport getting confiscated multiple times are reported by big media organizations (still online). If it was all lies, she would say so and all the reports would get taken down. The whole world looked at the wedding video, everybody says she looked sad. If you don’t honestly see that, I can’t help you.
“She lives happily in her massive place”
She recently started to look a little happy, because it is obvious they came to an agreement about where she is gonna live and seeing her children. Before that, she looked like a woman who was forced to get married. I am sure back in the day, you would also comment on how Diana and Charles look happy as clams and nobody should trust the rumors of unhappy marriage and Camilla, who? 😂😂
She seems to look healthier than back then. So she still spends most of her time living in Switzerland? And the press there doesn’t make a big thing of it?
I agree, she’s looking beautiful and I hope she is healthy on the inside, too.
Hard to know what’s going on inside her head, but she seems to be healthy & strong & at peace with her decision. She looks lovely in that red!
I’ve read she spends a lot of her time living in their holiday villa on corsica.
What in the ever-loving Elmer Fudd hell is that star-studded bow tie he has on? With a white dinner jacket??
Oy.
Sadly, Charlene does not glow in bright red, unlike our lovely HRH Meghan, who basically set the bar for that color too high for anyone else (IMO.)
Interesting that you would say that! I think she looks lovely in that red. Huh. I know I never wear red myself, I think I look hideous in it & don’t feel right with all that bright color up by my face. Ah, well.
I think Charlene does red well. She and maxima both have a red Valentino jumpsuit (worn in 2015) that they carry off with plenty of style. Charlene has a few red ballgowns too. I like the one from the 2016 grand prix a lot.
Charlene looks lovely. Her lip color is a nice match to her outfit.
Her red lips with the color look wonderful together. I’m not a fan of how the blouse hangs on her. I think there’s something weird about the way the sleeves are made or something but she does look lovely in that color and her highlighted hair accentuates the color against her skin. She’s such a beautiful woman that it saddens me whenever I see her next to him in his medium sized blazer with the button holding on for dear life.
I think I’d like the outfit much better if the top were longer and loose rather than tucked in. I think Charlene looks well. I’m surprised that her hair is so much longer. I hope that she’s been able to create a happy and satisfying life for herself.
Love the white dress. I wonder what the back is like?
One more arrangement like Trump and Melania and William and Kate. Couples who can’t stand each other pretending to still be a couple for a few curated appearances. Living separately. The men need a wife for their positions. The women must be highly compensated to accept the deal.
I actually like the blouse 🙂 surprising myself, because I don’t tend to like red clothing.
But yes, she can’t stand him.
My first thought was also about how similar this marital arrangement is like Charles and Diana, the Trumps and the Wales marriages. The need for all of these men to marry and give an image of the loving husband when it’s obvious that none of them are able to stay loyal and happy in the marriages they’re in. All of them have been seen or caught with other women at different points of their relationships and the women seem to be okay with staying in these relationships despite the betrayals.
Charles Leclerc- the native Monagasque that WON last year- came in 2nd this year. Charlene hands out the 2nd place trophy but it was super awkward bc she tried to give his trophy to Piastri, who placed 3rd. She recovered well, but all I could think about was poor Charles LeClerc who is so proud to be Monagasque and SUCH a big deal was made about him winning last year AND he is SO cute- how could she not remember him? It was weird.
Prince Albert appears to be a good Dad to all his children. They all live as royalty.
Charlene has been quite visible at Monaco events. She seems to have a reasonable programme of appearances compared to some other royals. I’m glad she and Albert have worked out a deal that suits both of them.
The man on the right in the first picture owns Louis Vutton. Something Arnaud. He might be a sponsor of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Ok…first glance at the pic and I wondered why Charlene was standing next to Bill Belichek, lol!
Charlene looks healthy. I love her hair color. The red pops, especially with the matching lip color. The white dress is great. It flows beautifully.
Geez – Update your casual wardrobe, Albert! Those low-rise chinos are not flattering to nobody.