Princess Charlene stepped out in Louis Vuitton for the Monaco Grand Prix

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert were out and about in Monaco over the weekend for two big events. First up, the Monaco Grand Prix, one of the biggest F1 races. Then they hosted their Monaco Formula One Grand Prix Gala afterwards. Charlene has actually been out and about several times this year, usually for the biggest events in Monaco, the ones where it would be a big deal if she skipped.

It was four years ago when Charlene skipped the Monaco Grand Prix and she ended up staying in South Africa for months following a huge health crisis. Throughout 2021 and 2022, there were multiple reports of significant marriage trouble between Charlene and Albert, suggestions that Albert was paying her to stay, and gossip that Charlene was basically living full-time in Switzerland. My opinion: throughout that time period (especially in 2022), Albert and Charlene worked out some kind of deal. She shows up for Monaco’s big events and she has more access to their kids, but she also gets a lot of time away from Albert.

For the Grand Prix, Charlene wore a custom Louis Vuitton striped top, which I don’t like but whatever. Her look for the gala was very bridal. I like that Charlene is keeping the shorter hairstyle, even though Albert reportedly hates it. She was rocking the hell out of a platinum pixie cut several years ago and I kind of think she should go back to that.

Incidentally, Albert invited his ex-girlfriend Nicole Coste to the Monaco Grand Prix. Nicole and Albert’s son Alexandre was also there. I would imagine Nicole and Albert still spend time together, especially if Charlene spends half her time outside of Monaco.