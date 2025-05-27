Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley made their red carpet debut in Rome



I have been waiting for pictures of Elizabeth Hurley and her new boo, Billy Ray Cyrus, outside of the American southern country setting ever since we found out they were dating over the Easter holiday weekend. Well, the wait is over! On Saturday, Liz and Billy not only gave us some city glam, they also made their red carpet debut. They were in Rome for the opening of a new exhibit at the Palazzo Barberini museum and were joined by Elizabeth’s 23-year-old son, Damian. Liz and her boo dressed exactly as you’d expect them to, with Liz in a sexy hot pink gown and BRC wearing his finest rocker chic cosplay.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are having a Roman holiday! The country music star, 63, and the actress, 59, made their red carpet debut as a couple in the Italian capital on Saturday, May 24 — and they did it in style. The pair stepped out to a dinner celebrating the opening of the Orizzonti/Rosso exhibition, staged by the Fondazione Valentino Garavani e Giancarlo Giammetti, at Palazzo Barberini. They were both glamorously dressed for the occasion, with Hurley making a striking statement in a bright pink, curve-hugging gown featuring a plunging neckline and dramatic trailing sleeves. Perhaps giving a little nod to her Austin Powers role, she wore ’60s-inspired silver platform sandals. She wore her hair down, styled in soft waves, and accessorized with a pair of statement earrings. Cyrus, meanwhile, sported his signature rocker edge in a pair of tight-fitting black pants detailed with silver medallions along the leg and a black jacket with leather accents. He topped off his look with a western hat, sunglasses and boots. The couple was joined by Hurley’s 23-year-old son Damian, who wore a red suit and sunglasses. Hurley shared a photo from the couple’s night out on her Instagram on Saturday, along with the simple caption “Roma 💞💞💞💞.” The pair’s red carpet debut comes just days after a source told PEOPLE that Hurley “doesn’t care” that fans don’t understand her romance with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer. “Liz doesn’t care that skeptics don’t get it. She’s focused on the special things that they have in common, like country music,” the source said. “She loves his Southern vibes. He’s very calm and happy around her.” “They have great energy together. She very much enjoys his company,” the insider added, noting that Hurley and Cyrus plan to spend her 60th birthday together on June 10.

[From People]

OMG, these two are loving the attention soooo much. They are going to ride this out for as long as they can, aren’t they? Although I expected them to first pop up at a UK event, going red carpet for the opening of an Italian fashion exhibit makes total sense for Liz’s brand.

Fashion: I’ve always been a fan of both Liz’s style and of hot pink dresses. I really like her gown and think it looks great on her. Her hair looks fabulous too. I don’t like it as much as the floral gown that she wore to the Hot Pink Party a few weeks ago, but I think it’s gorgeous. Damian’s red suit is…interesting. I’m not a fan of the cut or styling at all. I don’t hate the color, but it clashes with his mom’s dress. As for Billy Ray’s outfit, I stand by my assessment that he’s morphed into a Dollar Store Dave Grohl. You know he thinks the sunglasses make him look cool, but he is not pulling them off at all.