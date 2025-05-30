Duchess Meghan announced a bonus COAFF pod interview with Tina Knowles!!

This week, the Duchess of Sussex released what was supposed to be the final episode of Confessions of a Female Founder. While COAFF didn’t garner the wall-to-wall coverage of Archetypes, I maintain that COAFF was a far superior podcast – Meghan was a more confident interviewer and the goal of COAFF was much more straight-forward, “talk to female founders about how they started their businesses and what they learned along the way.” In Meghan’s Fast Company interview, she said that throughout the run of COAFF, other female founders contacted her, wanting to appear on the pod. I hope that means there will be a second season! But for now, Meghan surprised everyone by announcing a special “bonus episode.” Apparently, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles got in touch and of course Meghan couldn’t say no to Mama Tina!
Surprise! Meghan Markle’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, hasn’t wrapped its first season just yet. Lemonada Media, which produces the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, revealed on Thursday, May 29, that a bonus episode will be released next week.
“We had just wrapped Confessions of a Female Founder and packed up the mics — until a call came in that we couldn’t ignore. On the line was one of the most influential and inspiring matriarchs in culture today. Naturally, we hit record,” they shared in a social media post announcing the news.
Meghan’s voice also appeared in the promo. She said, “Next week, we’ve got one more very special interview for you. A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer.”
Meghan and Lemonada kept the guest’s identity a secret, but the second most fans heard the iconic voice, they knew exactly who was on the line: Tina Knowles.
Adding to the clues, Meghan says, “This one is so special, y’all” — a wink, perhaps, to Knowles’ Texas roots and daughter Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. In a brief clip from her appearance, Knowles opens up to Meghan about why she “fights so hard” for her famous family, which, of course, includes daughters Beyoncé and Solange, as well as her four grandchildren.
“I tell them every day, since they were little girls, ‘You belong anywhere you choose to be,’ ” she shared of her advice seemingly to her daughters, who both found fame early in life and have flourished into massively successful artists, as well as mothers in their own right.
Tina Knowles IS a female founder! Tina not only raised Beyonce and Solange, but Tina has also created and managed businesses around and for her daughters, everything from clothing lines to the wildly popular Cecred haircare line (Tina and Beyonce “created” it together). If you were looking for another sign that Meghan is fully in Beyonce’s inner circle, look no further. Beyonce posted photos of Harry and Meghan on her website, Beyonce sends texts to Meghan, and Beyonce’s mom appeared on COAFF! The Knowles-Carter-Sussex alliance! A more powerful alliance than whatever the left-behinds can scrape together.
Wonderful. As usual william has taylor swift . I’m side eyeing taylor swift willing to do photo op with william after racism allegations but refused meghan podcast. Interesting choice to make.
I’m of the mind that Taylor gave William the photo op because the UK government granted her high level security for her UK concert after that thwarted terrorist attack.
I feel like we hashed all this out last summer about Taylor and that photo op.
but my opinion is that I don’t see how she could have said no (and it was probably more for charlotte than william) but i do wonder if when she yelled “eff the patriarchy” if William realized that included him…..
She could have done the photo without posting it on her SM and making a big deal of Will’s BD. That would have gone over better.
We can’t take anything the media says about Harry and Meghan as facts or the truth. There isn’t anything that Taylor Swift has done that would have made sense for her to be on either of Meghan’s podcasts. There still hasn’t been one photo confirming that Meghan was even at a TS concert even though there have been photos at at least four or five other concerts that she’s been to. The media lie constantly about her so their word can’t be believed. Besides as someone else mentioned, does TS even do podcasts or interviews? William took his children to a TS concert and she met with them after the news about Kate’s “cancer diagnosis” which is all within character of what TS would do for any kid at her concert going through such an ordeal. Ms. Tina actually called Meghan’s team to do the podcast and she not only liked the post of Harry and Meghan at the Beyoncé concert but she was at an art exhibition where Harry, Meghan and Ms. Doria were all at and took at least one photo with Mama Doria at that exhibit. I’m excited for this podcast and I hope that there is another season, especially since it was so good and so many other successful women have reached out to her to do the podcast.
Agree. People lie about Taylor constantly and Taylor doesn’t really do podcasts.
As to Tina going on COFF, I think it is an excellent fit. Tina is such a wonderful, interesting woman. I’m listening to her memoir now. I’m sure they will. have a terrific conversation.
I doubt Meghan is in Beyonce’s inner circle that feels like a bit of a reach ( she texts and sends gifts to a lot of celebs she admires but her inner circle is very, very small) . However, Beyonce has been incredibly supportive of Meghan which is not surprising of how hard Bey rides for Black women and how much she must have seen clocked the racism Meghan faced and continues to face. And clearly, Meghan is a long time fan of Beyonce so no doubt the support and respect is mutual.
Tina has been promoting this memoir hard on many, many platforms and book events and her interviews have been fascinating. I really love that Tina is telling her story.
Yes I’m even more inclined to think that story about Meghan being at the Taylor Swift concert was made up than I was before. Concert goers have spotted Harry & Meghan at Beyonce twice, Katy Perry, James Taylor gigs & paps at a Jack Johnson concert but everyone missed Meghan at Taylor Swift? It’s clear that H&M can move in silence but idea that no concert goer posted on social media about seeing Meghan even if they didn’t get pictures doesn’t sound realistic.
I just wonder why the press was pushing that Taylor Swift concert story in the first place.
I’m really excited for this podcast esp if it explores Tina as a business woman- I want to hear more about her setting up her salon & cecred
When did the whole “meghan went to a taylor swift concert” come out? was it before or after william’s outing?
My guess is that Meghan never went to a Taylor concert but it was put out there that she did so William could look superior.
I think the lie was put out there that Meghan went to a TS concert when it was known by KP and the rota rats that William was going to take the kids to the concert in London, so that he can use it as an excuse to attack Meghan and claim that her popularity with celebrities in the U.S. isn’t good. They’ve been putting out lies about her since the beginning and then using vague or unsubstantiated claims to say, “See I told you so” later.
Holy Moley! It’s so much fun watching Meghan’s projects flourish.
Those pictures were for work. Taylor was working and what was she supposed to do, refuse? Be serious.
Does Taylor do podcasts? I think Taylor keeps herself to herself most days, but what do I know.
Meghan did fine without her.
I seem to remember some of us here saying that we wanted Tina on the show. This is exciting! I’d be surprised if the podcast doesn’t get Season 2.
Hopefully there will be more. It is good exposure for businesses also.
hahahhahahaha i’m excited to hear this and excited to think of the explosions over on salty isle this morning. as if we needed more proof that Beyonce supports Meghan – her mother going on her podcast is proof (especially if she’s the one who reached out!)
Tina’s memoir is so good, she seems like a really lovely woman and a great mom!
Now we need to get Beyoncé on With Love, Meghan!
IIRC, she started a hair salon in Houston in the early 90’s. That was the inspiration for DC’s “Bills Bills Bills” music video. I’m looking forward to this episode.
This was so exciting to see last night, I had literally just finished Matriarch this weekend. It’s a fantastic read by the way. I’m excited to hear from her, because as you mentioned she does have a lot of experience as a founder from her salon back when her daughters were kids, to having an influence over Beyonce’s first clothing line House of DeReon and on.
I think COAFF didn’t get as much wall to wall exposure because there wasn’t as many ” royal” stories for the BM to exploit. And they definitely don’t want to highlight successful people connecting to Meghan and her asking intelligent questions. They still try to nitpick over stupid stuff like her mentioning she had a nanny, and not cooking every night which is apparently ” odd” because she has a cooking show, but it just didn’t hit the same. I think they overshot the wad with WLM review bombing.
True. Plus, I think they are more obsessed with her instagram than her podcast. When Archetypes came out it was all they had to write stories about and now they have her instagram, her brand, her show to write about.
God help the royal reporters and derangers when they try to pull their usual crap on this episode. Get your popcorn ready, the Hive is about to descend like the plague.
Fantastic news Tina is amazing. Plus I bet the Beyhive will be listening too
Tina Knowles will really be an amazing contribution to the podcast. I can’t wait. Beyonce and her people always have Meghan’s back 👏👏
Aw. I’m here for it. Getting me a copy of matriarch too. I keep seeing clips of Beyoncé singing in the rain in Jersey and doing her whole dang concert in the pouring rain. And still looked amazing.
Meghan sounded awestruck in the preview!
What I am laughing at though is that earlier piece that the Palace wished that Meghan listened to THEIR advice.
Imagine if she was still stuck there – no Tina, no As Ever, stuck in a sea of incompetents and mediocrity.
Now, here is Meghan, people knocking on her door. She’s got IT.
I remember a story of Lazy inviting some American singer to visit her at KP and the woman said, sorry, schedule is too busy. I can imagine how many of Lazy‘s invitations have been turned down since she chased Meghan away. And Lazy hasn’t returned to Denmark since she kept Queen Margrethe and then Princess Mary waiting.
Sucks to be the left behinds.
I think the singer you are talking about is Dolly Parton and she said something like “bless her heart” 😭😭. The funny part is Dolly’s sister is a big fan of Meghan. She was fighting with derangers on twitter back then. We don’t know what Dolly thinks of BRF, but I bet, that was one of the reasons Kate invited Dolly.
I’m not seeing the connection between the picture of William and his children with Taylor Swift, and Tina Knowles being on Meghan’s podcast discussion. Also whenever Meghan attends a concert there are pictures. Just saying. Did everyone just fall for a sly lie planted in social media? What archetype would Taylor have represented?
It was such a stupid claim by the RR – there’s no way that if Meghan went to a Taylor concert there wouldn’t be photos. The RR are idiots. Lying idiots.
I can not wait to hear Mama Tina and Meghan Sussex together!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I cannot wait for this one. Very happy and proud of Meghan and everything she has accomplished- as Harry says, most things would be impossible without her! Love all of their combined successes and wish them well in everything.
Oh no! How will Will ever get Beyonce’s mom to do an interview with him first? And why not since it was William’s idea in the first place?