Duchess Meghan announced a bonus COAFF pod interview with Tina Knowles!!

This week, the Duchess of Sussex released what was supposed to be the final episode of Confessions of a Female Founder. While COAFF didn’t garner the wall-to-wall coverage of Archetypes, I maintain that COAFF was a far superior podcast – Meghan was a more confident interviewer and the goal of COAFF was much more straight-forward, “talk to female founders about how they started their businesses and what they learned along the way.” In Meghan’s Fast Company interview, she said that throughout the run of COAFF, other female founders contacted her, wanting to appear on the pod. I hope that means there will be a second season! But for now, Meghan surprised everyone by announcing a special “bonus episode.” Apparently, Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles got in touch and of course Meghan couldn’t say no to Mama Tina!

Surprise! Meghan Markle’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, hasn’t wrapped its first season just yet. Lemonada Media, which produces the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast, revealed on Thursday, May 29, that a bonus episode will be released next week. “We had just wrapped Confessions of a Female Founder and packed up the mics — until a call came in that we couldn’t ignore. On the line was one of the most influential and inspiring matriarchs in culture today. Naturally, we hit record,” they shared in a social media post announcing the news. Meghan’s voice also appeared in the promo. She said, “Next week, we’ve got one more very special interview for you. A bonus episode. Because when a matriarch calls, and when this matriarch calls, oh, you answer.” Meghan and Lemonada kept the guest’s identity a secret, but the second most fans heard the iconic voice, they knew exactly who was on the line: Tina Knowles. Adding to the clues, Meghan says, “This one is so special, y’all” — a wink, perhaps, to Knowles’ Texas roots and daughter Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour. In a brief clip from her appearance, Knowles opens up to Meghan about why she “fights so hard” for her famous family, which, of course, includes daughters Beyoncé and Solange, as well as her four grandchildren. “I tell them every day, since they were little girls, ‘You belong anywhere you choose to be,’ ” she shared of her advice seemingly to her daughters, who both found fame early in life and have flourished into massively successful artists, as well as mothers in their own right.

[From People]

Tina Knowles IS a female founder! Tina not only raised Beyonce and Solange, but Tina has also created and managed businesses around and for her daughters, everything from clothing lines to the wildly popular Cecred haircare line (Tina and Beyonce “created” it together). If you were looking for another sign that Meghan is fully in Beyonce’s inner circle, look no further. Beyonce posted photos of Harry and Meghan on her website, Beyonce sends texts to Meghan, and Beyonce’s mom appeared on COAFF! The Knowles-Carter-Sussex alliance! A more powerful alliance than whatever the left-behinds can scrape together.