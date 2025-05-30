Prince William gave the Telegraph exclusive access to one of his rare ‘Duchy Days’

Earlier this week, Sky News’ royal reporter Rhiannon Mills revealed that Prince William allowed her insider access for a week, and she shadowed him around a handful of events and wrote a dutifully pro-royal article about it. If you looked close enough, there was some shade in her piece, like the mention of William being “work-shy” and his love of outdated corporate jargon like “social impact.” Well, as it turns out, Mills wasn’t the only one getting special access to William. He also invited the Telegraph’s Hannah Furness to trail along as he made some visits to various farms owned by the Duchy of Cornwall. The Telegraph posted their big exclusive: “Prince William: ‘I want to bring about real change’; In a world exclusive, the Prince says he’s leading the Duchy of Cornwall with a simple goal – improving people’s lives.” I mean… he’s been exposed as a slumlord who traps seniors in cold & moldy rentals AND he bilks taxpayers for millions of pounds annually. So this damage-control is months late. Some highlights:
The duchy itself: Vast, complex, and spanning 128,494 acres of land across 20 counties, the Duchy takes in both rural and urban life, and the priorities under its 25th Duke – William – range from ending homelessness to restoring rivers. He wants to use it as another “branch of his philanthropy”, he tells me: existing for “social impact” rather than as an old-style financial resource to be drawn from.
How often does Slumlord William visit? The Prince tries to visit part of the Duchy once every four to six weeks, working his way through its farms and offices to meet families and staff, shake hands and quiz them on what he can do to help. His visits are usually private, rarely making the Court Circular and kept quiet by loyal locals who are used to royal comings and goings. Today, in the middle of May, Kensington Palace has granted a rare exception, giving permission for The Telegraph to join the Prince on what has become known as a “Duchy day” for the first time since he took it over.
How he plans to transform the Duchy: He is, unmistakably, a man on a mission: to reform his Duchy so it is fit for 2025 and beyond; a “positive force for good” that will actively “make people’s lives better”. “We’re not the traditional landowner,” he tells me. “We want to be more than that….There is so much good we can do.”
Taking stock: Since Prince William stepped into the role of Duke of Cornwall, he has embarked on a careful but wholesale stocktake of what is working and what is not. He wants to “dig deeply” to get a “true feel for what the Duchy is doing”, he tells me now, “trying to just go through with a fine-tooth comb”. “The Duchy has been a positive force for good, but we can do so much more. I think the key thing is, it’s about not losing the important community and historical links of the Duchy. But it’s also about making sure we’re building on and enhancing, modernising the Duchy… We’re going to modernise it without losing its key spirit of community.”
The Duchy is an extension of his foundation: “I see the Duchy as an extension of the work we do with the Royal Foundation,” says William. While the Foundation, the main charitable vehicle of the Prince and Princess of Wales, has worked traditionally in urban areas, on topics including homelessness, mental health and child development, the Duchy can extend it to the countryside. “I see it as a branch of my philanthropy,” William says. “There’s so much good we can do in the rural world. I see it [the Duchy] as another arm to the work that I want to do, which is being a positive force for good.” He adds, “I think the Duchy have got way more levels and gears they can go through to be able to be a bigger force in the community.”
The fakakta social impact: “The core part of the Duchy works on its people… what it stands for,” he explains. “The key point of the Duchy for me is about social impact. People, places and planet, those are the key things we’re working on.”
The Dispatches documentary on William & Charles’s slumlording: The joint investigation with The Sunday Times detailed how the Duchies, as landlords, were making “millions of pounds a year by charging the Army, the Navy, the NHS, the prison service and state schools to use their land, rivers and seashores”. At the time, it was met with some incredulity and criticism from the public, who were largely unaware of the estates at all. Those who defended them pointed out that they were acting like any other landowner in Britain. Now, there is some defensiveness about it from tenants. “Load of twaddle,” snorts one farmer I ask about it. The suggestion that the Duke or the Duchy don’t care about tenants is “really frustrating, it couldn’t be further from the truth”, says Stuart Rogers. “It’s one of the best things that could have happened to us. Would we still be dairy farming if we hadn’t been bought by the Duchy? Probably not. There’s no better landlord.”
It’s absolutely hilarious to me that William granted the Telegraph all of this access to his rare “Duchy Day” out in some farm, but William still refused to go on the record about the Dispatches documentary and reporting, nor did he address the credible reporting on his position as a huge slumlord who traps vulnerable people in terrible rentals. All Kensington Palace could do was beg some random farmer to dispute the investigation in a vague and nonsensical way.
As for the rest of this… my favorite part is the overemphasis on how William quietly does all of this duchy work, and he’s not looking for recognition, that’s why he invited the Telegraph to shadow him on one of the rare times he just happens to stop by some farm. It also sounds like Charles did his best to Peg-proof the duchy so that the heir wouldn’t undo all of Charles’s careful and methodical efforts with Britain’s farming community. William’s like “I’m gonna smash it for social impact, LOOK AT ME!”
ITA @Tess – if William had taken her around some of the houses which we all saw on Dispatches and showed the reporter what the Duchy is doing to make those houses more hospitable, it would have gone a long way to mending his damaged image. Instead we get a puff piece on what exactly? Yes, he’s going to make a “social impact” but, as per usual our PoW is heavy on rhetoric and light on details.
For all her faults the biggest surprise was when QEII cancelled her first appointment. We all knew there must have been something seriously wrong for her not to turn up and do her duty. In the case of William it’s more surprising when he actually turns up somewhere to meet the public. All this article does is reinforce my belief that he’s a lazy greedy heir who should start cutting some ribbons!
I’m beginning to pity the guy, he has no idea he is a clown
Don’t. He gets paid tens of millions of pounds annually to do fuck all. Pity his neglected tenants.
So talking about concerts such as social impact but no actual ACHIEVEMENTS? Bet papa loves him talking through his ass about doing things differently. Putting his kids first is implicit criticism of papa neglecting him for his mistress and job. Will claiming his minimalist approach will be transformative must also rub papa up the wrong way. Has KC future proofed both the Duchy and Monarchy if junior continues to advertise but not produce any product?
I honestly feel like Workshy Willy is falling apart right under our eyes. Gaunt, not aging well, dubious hygiene, lazy as H, MIA…these are not good signs. I think he really does need Harry for far more than a scapegoat and the 5th in line spare to balance him.
Compare these photos to even as recent as the Queen’s funeral and he looks awful. As much as I despise what he’s turned into, in some ways he’ll always be the young boy that walked behind his mother’s coffin. Shakespeare would have a field day with the way the two sons have grown from that event.
Yes, one grew. The other stagnated and is now a shell of a man.
Trapped Willy seduced by Mattress Lazy.
Nah, I’m not going to put William’s faults on Kate. She sucks, but he sucks independently of her and as the actual heir, it’s on him to be better.
This piece is embarrassing for everyone involved in it. The Telegraph shouldn’t have agreed to do it without a response from William about the Channel 4 documentary.
Isn’t Peg’s timing convenient? The duchy will soon be George’s and Peg will forget about helping the families and “social impact” will be long forgotten.
Exactly, he’ll keep planning until Charles kicks it and then the Duchy of Cornwall will be George’s problem.
When Charles was a child it was run by the Crown Estate.
Ummm not only did he not state a solid plan, he also did not actually name/describe anything that he could work to improve. This is such bad “reporting.”
“His visits are usually private, rarely making the Court Circular and kept quiet by loyal locals who are used to royal comings and goings”
Why not? Why does he have to do everything on the sly? He’s paid by the taxpayer, needs some accountability for it.
“There’s no better landlord.”
Doffs Stuart Rogers. Wait until he puts the rent up.
That’s how we know that the embiggenings are all lies. Because slumlord wee Willy winkle, who puts meetings with staff in the Court Circular as engagements, would have put every single aspect of any visit he makes to any part of his Duchy into the Court Circular, as well as invited photographers and videographers to comment, and got loyal locals to wax lyrical about his visits.
What this says to me is that one of his side pieces lives somewhere in the duchy and THAT’s why “loyal” locals “who are used to royal comings and goings” keep it quiet.
There’s NO way such frequent visits by the scarcely seen WILLIAM, of all people, would not have been broadcast, even by supposedly loyal locals, even if in the form of “surprise sightings” by “delighted pub goers” with no photographs as they’ve arranged in the past.
Oooooh, Magdalena, I think you nailed it with why the neighborhood sees him coming and going…
Perhaps he lives in a house which is naturally dry and warm.
He “tries” to visit every 4-6 weeks, or less often than he vacations.
He’s not visiting privately. nope not happening. this man puts “phone call with chief of staff” on the CCs – no way is he visiting the duchy privately and not counting it. Maybe THIS visit with Hannah Furness wont be reported so people can say “look hes telling the truth!” but nope. he counts walking to windsor castle as work,
In typical KP fashion, they overegged the pudding here. he’s the best landlord ever? the duchy of cornwall saved them? And the extensive and detailed report about *everything* was just “bollocks” bc a KP plant says so? Sure Jan. I mean william.
Yeeeeah. I do not believe that he visits privately. At all. And one or two people making vague and superlative statements does not give me a real sense for how the majority of people feel about the duchy. That would take a real investigative report.
Why would the guy not still be running a dairy if he owned his own land instead of leasing? That makes no sense. Most farmers want to own their homes.
Maybe he was up to his ears in debt and had to sell the house to pay the debt off.
If the living was that bad, why would you keep on and not sell out and leave? If I didn’t own the farm, I wouldn’t be working my butt off to make improvements on it and run it. Farming is hard work.
” …usually private…”, “….rarely making the court circular…”. Sure. That’s why he and Kate had a big cover from Hello, big cover from Sky news UK and now the Telegraph.They try it again to portray Willi as hard working. Willi is shouting it from the rooftops “See what I am doing. I am not workshy.” The more he shouts the less credible it gets.
Prince William: ‘I want to bring about real change but I have an Underpants Gnome level of understanding about how anything gets done.’
Honestly, if I came across William sitting on a bench, I’d feel compelled to hand him a few bucks for a cup of coffee … he looks a mess.