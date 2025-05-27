Sky: ‘Workshy’ Prince William is ‘quiet disruptor’ who yammers about ‘social impact’

Here’s an incomplete list of Prince William’s activities in the recent weeks: grimly worn a wrinkled robe to the Order of the Bath ceremony; played football at a youth center; escorted his wife (who couldn’t be bothered to memorize two sentences) to the naming of the HMS Glasgow; attended the FA Cup final; hosted a palace garden party. He’s not really burning the candle at both ends, although these events actually represent a “busy schedule” for the heir. Turns out, there was a reason why he “packed” his schedule – he allowed Sky News’ Rhiannon Mills to “shadow” him all of last week, and Mills wrote about it in a piece called “My week with Prince William, the quiet disruptor.” “Quiet” because he does f–k all. “Disruptor” because he plans to disrupt the “working royal” paradigm with his laziness. Some highlights from Mills’ piece:
The quiet disruptor in a wrinkled robe: The ornate robes of the Order of the Bath service, two weeks ago, felt like a world away from the more modern image he wants to portray. But as a man bestowed with so many traditional titles, it’s a new role he’s shaping for himself that is more intriguing – William, the quiet disruptor.
William doesn’t grab headlines: In a week when Time Magazine named the Prince and Princess of Wales in its top 100 philanthropists list for “modernising royal philanthropy”, I spent the week following the prince on various engagements. None of them particularly headline-grabbing, but all examples of how he’s setting out to do things differently, or underlining the challenges, and potential criticisms, he faces doing things his own way.
Giving voice to the voiceless princes: [His BBC YouTube series on rangers] is a project described as “the brainchild” of Prince William. But all of a sudden, there he was in the room, taking the mic to explain what it really means to him. Speaking about his drive to “give a voice to the voiceless”, it was indicative of what feels like a greater desire from him to articulate more publicly what he stands for.
Willy’s convening power: From conversations this week, with those who work closely with him, the word “convening” came up time and again; the prince doesn’t want to waste what he knows is a unique position, to bring people together, start conversations and support those who are already doing amazing things in their communities….This is now a man whose vision for the monarchy, I’m told, is increasingly driven by a desire to “shift the dial on global leadership” where others may be failing. With palace sources telling me he’d be more than happy to “be acknowledged” as a quiet disruptor, despite the criticism his new ways of working might bring.
Playing football in Leith: Wednesday, and William walked into a sweaty, but infectiously positive, community hall in Leith in Edinburgh. No ribbon cutting here, but this is the kind of visit the prince now sees as a big deal, “impact” the buzz word ahead of any engagement now.
Workshy Willy: Then there is family to consider, in a way that past generations just haven’t. Their working diaries are now arranged around their children. They’ve made no secret of that. On paper, it means fewer engagements compared to other members of the family, and it has led to mutterings of that word no one within the palace wants to hear: “workshy”.
Social impact is a buzzy phrase with no meaning: But talking to people in Glasgow, away from the royal visit, I overwhelmingly found most thought William was setting a good example by putting family first. What people were less clear on was his “social impact” work and what that is all about.
William can’t buy attention: The community projects may not necessarily grab as much attention as William and his advisors want, but what will be fascinating to watch is the potential long-term impact of this new kind of ethos.
Transition: As the Prince and Princess of Wales stood on the steps of Buckingham Palace at a garden party on Tuesday, pausing for the national anthem, you can’t help but wonder whether those traditional elements of royal life could face a shake-up when one day he leads the firm full time. Understandably, no one likes to talk about transition, and Prince William certainly doesn’t shout about his thoughts on what will come.
Mills had been spoon-fed many of these talking points, especially the “quiet disruptor” BS, the “social impact” nonsense and “convening power” stuff. William is actually copying his father with “convening power” – back in 2023, that was a HUGE talking point coming out of Buckingham Palace, that Charles believed his biggest strength as king was his convening power. In Charles’s case, that’s more accurate – he has established relationships with many world leaders, he can actually bring people to the table. That’s not the case for William. Even in these soft-focus, palace spoon-fed puff pieces, there are acknowledgements that William’s lack of depth and work ethic affects the coverage – William expects attention as his divine right as heir, and he’s mad that people think he’s boring, lazy and charisma-free. There should also be an acknowledgement that William and Kate are living the “half-in, half-out” model which was denied to the Sussexes.
Huevo does not start conversations he ends them. And the children are in school so why can’t they work when they are in school
They can’t work while the kids are in school because they’re too busy planning for that school run. It’s so haaaaaard to pick up your kiiiiids you know.
It’s a very sad state of affairs when you need people to try to make lazy sound like the best thing that could happen. This is what they are doing trying to spin the lazy global statesman into something to be admired.
I am not even surprised that every point directs us to William being lazy:
Attention on the potential criticism he might get about his work so he wants to do it his way: means doesn’t want to work, so not attention and no criticism. Wow, smart guy!
Wants to start conversations: yeah, he just wants to bring up a subject, and then, no follow up, just let it go. In retrospect, he’ll be able to say he spoke about that. WOW, smart guy!
His family is his priority/noboby understands what’s his social impact: William has no social impact. WOW FUTURE KING
The quiet disruptor is disrupting the institution into irrelevance.
If his strategy worked, there’d be crowds every time he appears because there are so few opportunities to see him. Instead, it’s the opposite. It’s indifference from the public which will soon turn to anger at the shitloads of taxpayer money this lazy family receives for doing fuck all.
No one expects William to work so much that he has no family life, but it’s not an either/or situation. He works far less than many fathers who still manage to make family a priority. But I guess he’s going to bang that drum despite the fact that many many parents work every single day unlike him. He’s going to get paid either way. There’s no one to really measure his “impact.” So how does one know if it’s having an actual impact beyond being a buzz word.
And lastly, Rhiannon Mills was the one who wrote something last fall or August or something about William mentioning pre-cancerous cells in regards to Kate. Did he say pre-cancerous or cancerous, I can’t remember? But either way, it had to be removed from the article iirc, presumably at KP’s request. And now she’s getting this week in the life exclusive. Which was actually pretty dull. All that shadowing and that’s all she’s got? Meh. The “quiet disruptor” does make me laugh though. Trying so hard to sound cool.
No one is asking him and Kate to work 100 hour weeks or to go on global tours that last month. It’s more like…..can you just work more than an average of two engagements a week?
Okay, I couldn’t remember if he said pre-cancerous cells or not. Jeez, that’s messy. But even with this exclusive, yeah, she wasn’t exactly glowing. And why should she be when she’s been strong-armed into removing words from an earlier piece that were obviously said. But it is truly making me laugh to hear how KP doesn’t want to hear the dreaded word of “work-shy” and want to replace it with the “quiet disruptor.” It sounds like some masked crusader. So quiet that no even notices the “disruption” of very little work being done. It feels like they’re to make previous royal work “the swamp” and William is a trump-like disruptor.” Ewww.
He’s well liked because he doesn’t really do anything. Most people can tell you why they like Philip, Charles Harry and even Elizabeth in depth, Kate too if I’m being honest. Philip had the military and and his awards, Charles has nature and his philanthropic work, Harry has the military, invictus, previously sentebale, and his personality. People can not pinpoint stuff like that with William that’s why there’s been a push recently with football as his thing.
Poor slob, he’s not going to shift the dial on anything. He’s inheriting a dying institution and it doesn’t really matter globally what he does as king. But, in so far as he has control of his wealth, it can matter what he does as a rich person.
“Understandably, no one likes to talk about transition, and Prince William certainly doesn’t shout about his thoughts on what will come.”
Isn’t this his busiest week this year, with four events in 3-4 days? And we had to wait until late May to reach this little work peak. And it’s such a special week that KP invited a reporter to shadow him and imply that it’s a typical week.
Also, I do believe the Wales family is on another school break this week. The beach or somewhere else?
So what was the “impact” of any of those events? I don’t see where she discusses that.
His kids are moving out of the cute kid and into the awkward phase of growing up, and I hope William and Kate don’t continue to shove them in front of cameras when they need good press.
I feel like the phrase ‘convening power’ was from the H&M docuseries. The British man says it when describing the Sussex post-Royal life. Someone please correct me if I’m wrong!
What is a “quiet disruptor” and exactly what is he disrupting, and how does he plan to have an impact on what he has “disrupted?” I think there is an underlying tone that suggests that the writer doesn’t actually believe any of this tripe.
William and his wife are now in the questionable position of being the main show – and there are no “spares” left interesting enough to the general public who will make money for the rota. I’m wondering how that will play out, since this situation is pretty much unprecedented regarding the rota system I believe, and royal coverage. Right now the tabloids can sort of struggle along with hate articles about the Sussexes but at the end of the day eventually over the years they’ll need an actual payday. I wonder if they’ll find one and I wonder if it will get to the point that it truly affects William.
Why is no reporter spending a week living with one of William’s tenants in their leaky moldy duchy property? That would actually result in a story.
