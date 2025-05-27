Mail: The Sussexes are creating their own ‘royal household’ in Montecito

Back in 2020, Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Kensington Palace’s courtiers convinced themselves that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would come crawling back to them, humbled, broke and on the verge of divorce. Courtiers smugly told reporters that Harry and Meghan had no way of replicating the “palace office” or being able to run their own quasi-royal operation outside of the Firm. All of the courtiers were quickly proved wrong – Harry and Meghan signed lucrative contracts and staffed up their new business and foundation. Five years later, those courtiers are still trying to understand what happened and how they were so wrong about the Sussexes. They’re still trying to lie about Harry and Meghan and pretend that the Sussexes are unpopular or unsuccessful or on the verge of losing everything. And now this: the Mail claims that, suddenly, Harry and Meghan have created their own de facto “royal household” and they’re staffing it like a royal office. What are we doing here?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have created their own ‘royal’ household, The Mail on Sunday can reveal. The couple, who left their roles as senior royals in 2020, have dramatically revamped the structure of their staff to make it more like the hierarchical system that has successfully underpinned Prince Harry’s family for decades.
Meredith Kendall Maines, a seasoned communications strategist whose role has already drawn comparisons with Sir Clive Alderton, the formidable Private Secretary to King Charles and Queen Camilla, will be at the helm of a team of 11, operating out of Montecito, California, and the UK. The new operation will be run separately to Archewell, the Sussexes’ philanthropic foundation.
The MoS can reveal the restructuring, which will see each senior appointee reportedly earning a six-figure salary, will include: The duke and duchess each having their own chief of staff; Harry launching his own as-yet-undisclosed commercial venture in the next few months; Meghan’s lifestyle business, As Ever, expanding its range of products later this year.
The duke, 40, is said to have been growing increasingly weary of the negative publicity he and Meghan have attracted, particularly in the UK where he has been fighting several legal cases over his privacy and security. The couple, who celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary last week, are said to be keen to rehabilitate their reputations after several damaging blows to their popularity in poll ratings.
Last night a source told this newspaper: ‘A Royal Household-style structure will give them both a streamlined framework that has been missing since they left the Royal Family. The recent polling showing that [Harry] is one of the lowest-regarded royals means he has at last conceded there’s nowhere to go but up. There’s humility there. It’s time to streamline his operation and find a new way of getting his message across. Service above oneself is the cornerstone of everything he does.’
Previously, the Sussexes relied on informal advisers but the hope is that by following the same trusted methods as the monarchy they will be able to safeguard their reputation and build their business and philanthropic interests.
One of the first tasks of the operation will be to mastermind the launch of Harry’s own commercial venture as he attempts to find new ‘purpose’ after stepping away from his African charity, Sentebale, amid bullying accusations by its chair. While it is understood the prince will continue to focus on the Invictus Games Foundation, he is also said to have ‘commercial ideas of his own’ – the details of which will be revealed later this year. A source said: ‘Harry is unkindly described as the ‘spare’ to Meghan’s endeavours. In reality, he has been giving her the space to flourish. Now it is his time to throw himself into exciting new work. Invictus will always come first, but he has also been working on commercial ideas of his own.’
The new household will also help steer Meghan’s business, As Ever, as it prepares to launch new products alongside its sold-out range of jams and teas. Reporting directly to Ms Maines will be Meghan and Harry’s two new chiefs of staff. Miranda Barbot, a veteran political and media adviser who helped re-elect US President Barack Obama in 2012, will work solely for Harry. First hired by the Sussexes in 2022, she is already a trusted hand and masterminded their successful three-day trip to Nigeria last year, which was said to have been ‘controlled skilfully’.
My somewhat unpopular opinion is that Harry and Meghan moved so slowly for years (2020-2022) because they were trying to replicate some kind of “royal office” before ultimately abandoning that idea for a more hybrid corporate-America type of organization. As in, this current storyline is Team Windsor trying to take some kind of credit for Harry and Meghan’s successes, all while blaming them for not adopting this “method” earlier. When the reality is that Archewell is not currently organized like a royal court and the Sussexes have learned the hard way that they need to operate in a more forward, streamlined and corporate-America sort of way.
The Daily Mail also had a connected exclusive from Charlotte Griffiths, who claims that her “trusted contacts” told her months ago that Prince Harry had “grown dissatisfied with bad advice from US-based image experts, he was instead starting to consult with people ‘from his old life’ as a working royal.” The same people from his old-life who leak sh-t to the Daily Mail? The same people from his old life who now advise the work-shy heir? No. Now, I absolutely believe that Harry had some culture-shock when he moved to America, and it took him a second to work out what kind of structure would work best for him, but no, he’s not looking wistfully back at all of those old-fart courtiers who knifed him in the back constantly.
Didn’t they make this claim a year ago or so? Those losers have nothing without Harry and Meghan—left with two shriveled up petty old hags and two lazy, hateful bums.
They’ve been making the claim of a “rival court” the minute the news of Archewell dropped. I guess the press really is stuck with repackaging old stories.
Why would anyone want to replicate the inefficient “palace office”? What they seem to be saying is that they have separate supervisors and teams for separate ventures. What a shock. Just like any other business person with more than one venture.
Exactly. It’s not the Palace style. If it were, they’d have at least 60 incompetents working for them doing fuck all.
It’s a foundation office style. Almost like a family office. But professional. Something the incompetents can’t understand 😂
So let me get this straight Harry and Meghan have hired new people to help run their individual business pursuits. In fact those people that they have hired have come from running other successful businesses such as Hulu and the for the Obama presidential campaigns, and the Royal rota first thought is that they’re trying to replicate the Royal Family?
Do they think that people exist outside of the Royal Family? Because I’m really starting to think that they believe that philanthropy started with QEII, the only people that hire people to help them with their business pursuits and a plan their day and to keep their schedule is the British royal family.
Like they’ve never seen The Devil wears Prada, they don’t know what a PA is, they don’t realize that private security firms exist because every time Harry and Meghan does stuff that just says yes I’m successful and wealthy they seem to think that it’s them being like the Royal Family. These people came from other organizations, other companies and held similar roles why would your first thought be that the structure that they’re trying to replicate would not be a successful business but the royal family? Their constant need to relate everything to the royal family somehow no matter how ridiculous or tenuous to force a connection to the more successful Sussexes is at this point just pathetic.
They’re like hangers on trying to associate with any crumbs that the successful Sussexes give them.
“I once shook his hand! He owes me!”
This is such a ridiculous story. Harry and Meghan’s setup isn’t any different from any other business. It’s annoying that the British media keeps claiming they want back into the Royal family or everything they say or do is towards the Royal family.
Harry is “royal” by birth, as are Archie and Lili, while Meghan is “royal” by marriage so yeah, theirs is a “royal household”.
The Sussex Family Royal Office 😉
Oops.
Next thing, the incompetents will claim that Montecito is another Palace.
Maybe a Palazzo.
It is not surprising Harry who worked his whole life inside the royal institution would create a similar structure in his new business. He even brought some of his royal employees to LA. I am sure they are trying out to see what is working and what is not. We also saw some of their advisors in their doc, who were helping them to create their own foundation and business ventures. I doubt anyone in UK has any info though. If they had leakers, the UK media wouldn’t learn things about H&M at the same time as us. They have no idea what H&M are doing in USA unless it is public record.
The structure and hierarchy of the army would have given Harry ideas on how to structure. Whereas Meghan’s extensive work experience would allow her to choose what type of duties her employees would have.
Harry is royal by birth as are Archie and Lili, while Meghan is royal by marriage, so yeah, theirs is a “royal household”.
They are not the ones that need rehabilitation. Those polls are biased. There is a lot of criticism about the keens and laziness
Umm. I don’t think this writer has any clue about their business structure. The idea that they’re modeling it from the royal household is absurd and the writer is just trying to make the royal household seem like something covetable and worthy of being replicated. When in reality, the Sussexes rejected that space. It’s like trying to make the ex seem really cool.
Can’t really be like the RH because they’re also not taxpayer funded. So it’s more of a first gen family business structure.
And I have a feeling they’d model themselves after the multigenerational families like the Fords and Rothschilds rather than Trump and his ilk.
I guess the stories about Harry begging to comeback are not believable anymore, so now the story is they’re modeling their business after the Windsors, what a joke.
2020-2022 people seem to forget an epidemic was going on, and they were focusing on building a family, their priorities may not satisfied people, but they’ve to do what’s best for them.
Well, if the Sussexes are paying “six figure salaries” to their respective Chiefs of Staff, then it’s not like the royals at all. Famously, the Windsors recruit people who are willing to work for much less money and the mere promise of a steady government job in their future.
Ha, ha, ha, ha, ja, ja, ja, ja. Laughing bilingually.
As the Sussexes brand grows, they are adjusting their needs to accommodate it with quality people
So much work and so many projects coming from the Sussexes. Appreciate that someone (their new PR person?) got in a point about Harry’s commitment to service. The story is simply about how they need more staff to manage their impressive workload. Bulliam and Khate, with their 60+ staff and nearly empty diaries, should be blushing.
They are so hilarious, all wishful thinking by the BM.
Meghan and Harry run a business/co-operation with clear structure. And to be clear “The firm” aka the royal family is also a business and run like a business with probably business like structures.
Meghan and Harry are not looking back to the UK. I do not know about Harry’s business ventures but Meghan clearly focus on the US market and then probably on the global market. The BM are so desperate for Meghan’s and Harry’s attention.
These fake polls they always cite are to manipulate people in thinking how popular the rest of the royal family are whih is not necessarily true.
Not a business but a government funded independent/privatised org not accountable to taxpayers. It’s so dysfunctional that way.
It’s inherited so it’s not meritocratic at all so the eldest heir gets it all and rewards his cronies as a result.
It’s almost like a dictatorship within a democracy.
The RF n press are so obsessed with destroyed HM they don’t realize they’re sabotaging themselves. No one has respect for them. The poor turnouts to royal events has more barriers than people. Italy was chanting Diana. Charles mistress will never get respect. Two adulterers are heads for the Church of England? Make it make sense🤷♀️
This is comedic. The notion that Harry is so concerned about their media coverage in the UK is a tell about the rota. H&M issued a final statement about the British press when they left. They said they would not be engaging with them, which is why the rota are obsessed with trying to insert themselves into all things Sussex …and failing miserable. They can’t get a rise out of H&M no matter how hard they try and how absurd their writings are, so now they are inventing this story line and pretending the Sussexes’ staffing is in response to them and the palaces. Well to quote the teenage movie line, they’re just not into you!
“ What are we doing here?”
If you can’t beat them take responsibility for their success!
🎯
This story is dumb. The DM are desperate for information on Harry and Meghan and have concocted this. I wish they would focus on the working royals instead of Harry and Meghan.