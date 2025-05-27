‘No one should underestimate the significance’ of King Charles’s Canada visit

Here are some photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla in Ottawa on Monday, which was Memorial Day here in the US. C&C traveled on Monday and then did a handful of quick events and meetings, most of which were organized by Prime Minister Mark Carney’s office. Today, Charles will open Canada’s Parliament and deliver a speech mostly written by Carney’s people. The whole purpose of the trip is not only to strengthen Canada’s ties with the Crown, but to “send a message” to Canada’s basement meth lab, the United States. Donald Trump has spent months provoking Canadians and saying outright that Canada should be the US’s 51st state. Well, Buckingham Palace gave Becky English a lengthy briefing on the messages behind Charles’s visit.
Today’s visit by King Charles and Queen Camilla to Ottawa will ‘reinforce the power and the strength of the message’ to Donald Trump that ‘Canada is not for sale’….Not that you would have seen or heard anything other than a polite and interested smile from the King on the matter. As a constitutional monarch he is not permitted to wade in on such issues, of course.
And that has very much placed Buckingham Palace on a diplomatic high-wire in recent months, particularly given the British Government’s desire – no, need – for the King to pour oil on potentially choppy waters between Britain and the US given his genuinely ‘warm’ personal relationship with President Trump. But, royal sources stress to me, Charles has been able to show his support in other, more subtle ways. He has recently opened the doors of his home to two Canadian prime ministers, met a delegation from the Canadian senate and ceremonially handed over a new sword to Canada’s Black Rod. In February (and this is a gesture very much emphasised by those in the know) he sent a Flag Day message to the people of Canada, which was repeated on Buckingham Palace’s social media channels. Put it this way, no such message was released last year.
While this may seem like small beef to some, the significance is not lost on diplomats either side of the Atlantic. But there is no doubt that the King’s arrival in the Canadian capital today – his first as head of state – to undertake the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday is ramping the messaging up by a decibel or two. He will become only the second monarch – after Queen Elizabeth II – to attend the State Opening and deliver the speech setting out his Government’s legislative agenda.
‘No-one should underestimate the significance of this,’ a well-placed source emphasises. [The king] is, I am assured, ‘hugely’ looking forward to stepping on Canadian soil once again (19 times previously as Prince of Wales). And while his visit may seem short – involving little more than 24 hours in the country – he is packing as much into it as possible, including several ‘public moments’ giving him the ability to meet as many Canadians as possible.
Significantly, I can reveal, he is also considering another trip to the country in the ‘near to mid-future’. There is nothing in the diary yet, but it is something very much on the King’s mind. ‘Yes it’s challenging, less than 36 hours door to door, but although it feels very short and intense, that’s actually the best way to handle it,’ a well-placed source tells me. ‘The King and Queen will hit the ground running, cram in as much as they possibly can, all without even noticing the time difference. And the team will have him back in the UK for his regular scheduled [cancer] treatment as usual. He had planned to go for a far lengthier visit last year but of course his diagnosis scuppered that, and then the Canadian electoral cycle. But this [short visit] does not preclude the possibility of a longer royal tour of Canada in due course. There’s nothing in the diary yet, but it’s being looked at.’
There are a lot of unnamed political and royal operatives gassing up Charles, and I would imagine that this is the cost of doing business with the monarchy. Sure, Charles and Camilla will visit one of their “realms,” but you have to tell everyone that they are literally god’s gift and the most important soft-power diplomats ever. I love how the palace won’t even give a hard confirmation that Charles will ever return to Canada too – “we’re looking at the diary” is palace-speak for “it won’t happen.” It’s funny that the royal who has spent the most time in Canada in the past five years is… Prince Harry.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
All it would take is Trump to starting tweeting out crazy about Charles on this trip and the palace would start to spin out – that’s how much of a house of cards it all is. They can only go so hard against Trump as they also want to cozy up to him.
Yeah, I get that Trump gets wowed by the trappings of the monarchy, but at the same time, that only goes so far imo. He’s an increasingly old fickle man with a giant ego. Isn’t there already a planned state visit for him in the uk? Is there one planned for Canada too? Maybe all he wants is a parade idk. Just saying he will still humiliate those who pander to him.
You’re so right about the Orange one tweeting and saying, he is not accepting Chucky invite for a State visit or torpedoing the deal he just sign with PM.
Alas the Orange clown likes the pomp and pageantry.
I too love that they keep shouting how the royal soft diplomacy is soooo influential. Most of the time I don’t know if it makes a difference. Not to mention how often they step on their own dicks focusing on their soap opera plots while doing said diplomacy.
While I don’t support the use of our tax dollars on the royal family, if this visit gets the desired effect on Trump, I’m here for it!!!
Charles has no diplomacy when it comes to his own family.
Charles already clearly send a message when he invited Trump, who was in the midst of trying to annex Canada, for a unprecedented second state visit.
Anything he does in Canada now is damage control.
I don’t think Charles had a choice – from what I remember that was at the behest of the British Government. And when he welcomed Trump, from what I remember, he wore a Canadian Military uniform. Again, I’m not defending the monarchy here, I cannot stand the institution, but in this case, I don’t blame him
So, I actually think this is a very smart thing to do and I have actually wanted King Charles to do this for a while. Leaving aside my views on the UK’s connection to Canada and monarchy in general, from a pure personality driven political move, this is smart. Trump wants approval- he’s a bully who has so much resentment from not being “in” with the cool kids as it were in NY. His whole personality is strongman who is actually weak and craves praise. This provides Trump with an out, a “favor” to King Charles who he is in awe of because of the allure of monarchy. Trump loves power and loves powerful people. No weak, messy democracy for him- he admires dictators. And while the British may try to class it up to hide the reality- monarchy is the ULTIMATE dictator-model. If Trump can give up on harassing and attacking Canada as a favor to Charles, I am for it. And this would allow him to do it.
Charles is a dogshit father. But I am impressed that this obviously sick and frail old man hit the ground running, doing several engagements yesterday and opening parliament today before going home. My mother couldn’t have managed all that at his age even before she became ill. Kate and Bulliam would have landed and spent the afternoon recovering from the trip in the hotel spa or on the sofa in front of the tv for the rest of the day. Royal work ethic dies with Charles’ generation.
Where is peggs. He could not be bothered to help but he is a hindrance since he is flattered by trump
I doubt William would have wanted Kate with him should he have gone to canada
Kinda hilarious 😂 that two septuagenarians were described as “will hit the ground running.” I do hope no bones were broken!
Got to say one thing for Charles, he does his job, unlike his elder son. Pity William was born first.
I live in Toronto and there is no coverage about this here whatsoever. No one cares about them.
So I’m from Calgary (I know, I know, Alberta is a whole other chaotic kettle of fish) and now living abroad, and I have to say that everyone I have spoken to back home are happy about this visit. Not that they care about the Monarchy, but they do care about Trump’s threats. And they know how Trump feels about Royalty, so this can have the desired effect. Much like them, I am not a fan of monarchy, but I am happy Charles did this, and considering his age and illness, I am impressed at all that he was able to get done before going back. Like some of the posters have said above, the Royal work ethic dies with his generation.
Are you sure you read the papers? Or live in Toronto? It’s been extensively covered in the Star (favourably!), the Globe, Post, CBC….
This is more of a victory lap as Trump already backed down after Carney’s visit. But it’s nice to dust off the symbolism – that’s Charles’ job after all.
I would be shocked if Trump knew that Canada is connected to King Charles.
The message is mixed at best. Charles has invited the Mad King to the UK for a second state visit at the behest of the British government which, for some reason, is trying to mollify the MK. Meanwhile, his presence in Canada for a day is supposed to be a warning to the MK that Canada will take no 💩 from the meth lab in its basement. But this MK is not nearly smart enough to decipher all this diplomatic code even if it made some sense. He will just continue to do as he pleases when he pleases and pay no attention to all the mixed messages. Because he’s MAD which is the part no one seems to get.
i love this analogy
What a waste of resources to travel all the way to Canada and back for less than 24hrs. That is even worse than Cheeto Mussolini taking AF1 to golf every weekend.