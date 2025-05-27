“The final ‘Mission: Impossible’ had a great Memorial Day-weekend opening” links

The Memorial Day weekend box office was huge. The live-action Lilo & Stitch dominated, but the last Mission: Impossible movie had a great opening too. [LaineyGossip]
Ciara’s many American Music Award looks. [RCFA]
Wait, why does Machine Gun Kelly’s hair look like that?! [Just Jared]
Tom Cruise has a unique popcorn-eating method. [Socialite Life]
Recap of Doctor Who. [Pajiba]
Cate Blanchett went to the Louis Vuitton Cruise show. [Go Fug Yourself]
Unpopular opinion: I don’t care for Bad Bunny’s tattoos. [OMG Blog]
Adam Richman had surgery. [Seriously OMG]
Why did Taylor Swift skip the AMAs? [Hollywood Life]
Oof, some of these names are pretty bad. [Buzzfeed]
Should I watch it, I think I only watched one of his movies and this one is basically 3 hours long
Attended so I could hang out with my teenage son. Was definitely not the best in the series and was bloated and self-indulgent (lots of flashbacks and remembering how many times the team has saved the world).
There were a couple intense actions scenes that were very well done, but overall, I thought it was mediocre and was not the promised “the entire series will be wrapped up with a bow at the end” that I thought this was supposed to be.
Some friends of mine went to see it yesterday and they really liked it. They said it’s not high drama or anything, but a good summer movie.
I didn’t even notice the tattoos because of the 🍆 ! 😳 that link needed an NSFW warning
Lol, seriously. I don’t think people are looking at his tattoos.
I’m going to call it “Benito y el Benitazo”.
I was at Lilo and Stitch on Friday with my 9 year old niece. Everyone was dressed up in Stitch gear which was cute. The movie was of course cute. But there were some significant changes. To the point that I’m like yikes. Sigh. So much love for the original. It makes me mad to think on it too much.
Mission Impossible cost over $400million to make, not including promotional tours, so did it really do great at the box office based on how much it cost to make?
I think a lot of youtubers are trying to create another Barbenhiemer where it doesn’t really exist. For talking points and clicks, I guess?
Adjusted for inflation, this last MI movie made less than the previous one on opening weekend, which means FEWER people went to see this one. And the last movie was considered a flop even though it had a much smaller budget. So really, I think this MI is also a (bigger) flop and the studio will lose hundreds of millions of dollars (with marketing and other costs added to the official budget, it’s total cost is close to $600million).
These box office reports always reminds me of the “Sinners”. Reporting made it seem like a bomb but no such reporting for movies that cost so much more.
Oh my God, Machine Gun Kelly’s hair looks like Jimmy MacElroy from Blades of Glory!!!! So edgy.
Very sentimental and so preposterous and unapologetically so. Definitely recommended if you can put TC’s Co$ misdeeds behind for a few hours and you’re in the mood for something absurd and preposterous that’s nonstop action.