Audra McDonald on Patti LuPone: ‘I haven’t seen her in about 11 years’

Patti LuPone’s New Yorker profile has been one of the stories of the week. I don’t even think the New Yorker did Patti dirty – they accurately quoted her and captured her essence, which is basically “a ball of chaos and nonsensical sh-t talking.” There were so many controversial moments within the profile – Patti referring to Glenn Close as a “bitch,” Patti telling her side of the story regarding the Hell’s Kitchen musical, Patti dismissing Kecia Lewis as not a Broadway veteran and calling her a “bitch” as well. But the moment which really got people yelling “cancel Patti LuPone” was what she said about Audra McDonald, who is practically sainted in the Broadway community. Seriously, no one has beef with Audra – she is beloved by audiences, the acting community, directors and everyone else. There’s a reason why she has six Tony Awards, you know? Well, Patti declared that Audra is “not a friend,” and when asked about Audra’s performance in Gypsy, LuPone sat in silence for several beats and then said “What a beautiful day.”

Well, you know the New York-based media has been itching to dig into it. Gayle King was the one who got the first on-camera interview with Audra after LuPone’s interview came out earlier this week. Audra was incredibly classy about the whole thing:

Audra kept it simple: “If there’s a rift between us, I don’t know what it is. That’s something you’d have to ask Patti about. You know, I haven’t seen her in about 11 years just because we’ve been busy just with life. So I don’t know what rift she’s talking about, but you’d have to ask her.” Eleven years??? That’s crazy. Damn, Patti LuPone can hold a grudge (for nonexistent reasons). That actually made me wonder about Patti’s Zodiac sign, because I thought she might be a Virgo. Virgos are champion grudge-holders and we will nurse a beef for decades. But Patti is a Taurus (which explains her bull-in-a-china-shop energy). Audra is a Cancer, in case you’re wondering.

Anyway, the Tony Awards are two Sundays from now, June 8. Audra is nominated for Gypsy, and her nom this year has made her the most nominated and decorated artist in history. Patti wasn’t nominated this year.