Ines de Ramon gives Brad Pitt ‘space when he needs it,’ but they’re in a ‘solid place’

This week, I read Brad Pitt’s GQ profile so you guys didn’t have to. It was one of the most inane cover stories I’ve ever read, and I’m still unsettled by GQ’s sycophantic, studio-boot-licking coverage of the actual F1 movie Pitt was promoting. It was like ten thousand words devoted to FAST CARS GO VROOM and then at the very end of the piece, they got Pitt to say some dumb sh-t about how “annoying” it is to be gossiped about, how his eight-year-long divorce from Angelina Jolie wasn’t “that major” and how his relationship with Ines de Ramon is “not that calculated.” My guess is that the GQ story didn’t go over the way Team Pitt thought it would – some comments I saw on social media were basically like “why did GQ put a domestic abuser on the cover?” – so the team ran to People Magazine for some favorable coverage. Wouldn’t you know, Brad and Ines de Ramon are still doing something. Not that calculated, my ass.

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon has been a “calming and supportive presence” after the actor finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie. “There’s no pressure between them,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She gives him space when he needs it, but is always there when it counts.” The Oscar winner, 61, and the jewelry industry executive, 32 — who have been dating since 2022 — are in a “really solid place,” the insider says. “Ines has brought a lot of peace into Brad’s life,” the source adds. “Their relationship has been easy and natural.” The Fight Club star finalized his lengthy divorce from the Maria actress, 49, in December 2024. Jolie had initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016. The actors, who share six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, also 16 — began dating in the mid-2000s and married in 2014. De Ramon quietly tied the knot in 2019 with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but after more than three years of marriage, the couple split in 2022. PEOPLE first reported the news revealing that they had been living apart for several months. “Ines encouraged Brad to move forward and focus on the future. She’s grounded, drama-free, and just really good for him which is exactly what he needs at this stage,” says the source.

[From People]

This is the anthem of the beck-and-call girl: “She gives him space when he needs it, but is always there when it counts.” I’ll give Ines some credit – I don’t think she’s solely waiting around for Brad to call whenever he needs a photo-op. She has a real job! But he also uses her for photo-ops and deflection-stories. I wonder if Team Pitt plans to circulate more “Brad and Ines might get married” stories around F1’s release. They last did that when… Angelina was promoting Maria.