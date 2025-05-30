Ines de Ramon gives Brad Pitt ‘space when he needs it,’ but they’re in a ‘solid place’

This week, I read Brad Pitt’s GQ profile so you guys didn’t have to. It was one of the most inane cover stories I’ve ever read, and I’m still unsettled by GQ’s sycophantic, studio-boot-licking coverage of the actual F1 movie Pitt was promoting. It was like ten thousand words devoted to FAST CARS GO VROOM and then at the very end of the piece, they got Pitt to say some dumb sh-t about how “annoying” it is to be gossiped about, how his eight-year-long divorce from Angelina Jolie wasn’t “that major” and how his relationship with Ines de Ramon is “not that calculated.” My guess is that the GQ story didn’t go over the way Team Pitt thought it would – some comments I saw on social media were basically like “why did GQ put a domestic abuser on the cover?” – so the team ran to People Magazine for some favorable coverage. Wouldn’t you know, Brad and Ines de Ramon are still doing something. Not that calculated, my ass.
Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon has been a “calming and supportive presence” after the actor finalized his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
“There’s no pressure between them,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She gives him space when he needs it, but is always there when it counts.”
The Oscar winner, 61, and the jewelry industry executive, 32 — who have been dating since 2022 — are in a “really solid place,” the insider says.
“Ines has brought a lot of peace into Brad’s life,” the source adds. “Their relationship has been easy and natural.”
The Fight Club star finalized his lengthy divorce from the Maria actress, 49, in December 2024. Jolie had initially filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016. The actors, who share six children — Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 19, Knox, 16, and Vivienne, also 16 — began dating in the mid-2000s and married in 2014. De Ramon quietly tied the knot in 2019 with Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley, but after more than three years of marriage, the couple split in 2022. PEOPLE first reported the news revealing that they had been living apart for several months.
“Ines encouraged Brad to move forward and focus on the future. She’s grounded, drama-free, and just really good for him which is exactly what he needs at this stage,” says the source.
[From People]
This is the anthem of the beck-and-call girl: “She gives him space when he needs it, but is always there when it counts.” I’ll give Ines some credit – I don’t think she’s solely waiting around for Brad to call whenever he needs a photo-op. She has a real job! But he also uses her for photo-ops and deflection-stories. I wonder if Team Pitt plans to circulate more “Brad and Ines might get married” stories around F1’s release. They last did that when… Angelina was promoting Maria.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
Brad Pitt mit Freundin Ines de Ramon bei der Premiere des Kinofilms Wolfs auf der Biennale di Venezia 2024 / 81. Internationale Filmfestspiele von Venedig im Palazzo del Cinema. Venedig, 01.09.2024
Venice, ITALY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon arrive at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon,
Venice, ITALY – Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Ines de Ramon arrive at the Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon,
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seen leaving a New York City hotel and getting into a waiting limo SUV.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are seen leaving a New York City hotel and getting into a waiting limo SUV.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon step out for a cozy dinner at Sistina, making a stylish entrance at the trendy hotspot.
Pictured: Ines De Ramon, Brad Pitt
New York, NY – Brad Pitt and Ines De Ramon exit after enjoying a dinner date at Sistina. The pair made a stylish appearance at the upscale restaurant
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines De Ramon
Los Angeles, CA – Following the premiere of "Wolfs", Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon enjoy a dinner date at Mother Wolf restaurant in Los Angeles. The couple is spotted sharing a cozy evening after the big event.
Pictured: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
81st Venice International Film Festival – 'Wolfs' Premiere Red Carpet
Featuring: Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 01 Sep 2024
Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
Aside from the – he’s gross and abused his wife and kids, and still hasn’t made real moves to earn back his kids’ love/trust/respect.
Did anyone else notice the quotes about the girlfriend are all about him.
Nothing about her, who she is, what she likes.
He gives him space, she is there when he needs her. She brings him peace.
Yeah, that sounds like a real and healthy partnership.
Brad is with her because he needed her for pr purposes. That’s clear from the start. She’s not important in and of herself, what matters is that handsome brad is still desirable and has a girlfriend.
Out of the Tom Cruise playbook.
Omg his botox
Yup picked up on that right away. Its never how he’s been positive in her life or how they work as a partnership. It was like that in the gq interview too. He doesn’t say anything about her character. In fact he barely said anything about her at all.
She’s just a tool/distraction and they aren’t doing a very good job at hiding
MTE. I only clicked to say how creepy the headline was. Like many women, I’ve dated a guy who made it all about what I could do for him, and my narcissist-dar is pinging wildly here.
“She gives him space, she is there when he needs her. She brings him peace.” Let me translate that into regular speech: she’s available when he needs to have a girlfriend holding his hand in public. (She’s probably paid for her job of hanging out with him) Otherwise , they live separate lives. Oh, they might have sex now & an again when he feels depressed.
They’ve been writing the same thing for years now. Copy-paste. Embarrassing waste of time, especially since fewer and fewer people are interested in brad pitt’s relationship.
So…this is a friends with benefits arrangement then.
Wonder how much she gets paid every time she goes out to a public function.
Probably not much, except that he takes her to fancy places, because brad doesn’t like spending money on other people. After trying (and failing) for a few years to fake being in a “relationship” with various actresses and “models”, which would probably cost him less, he unfortunately had no choice but to hire someone.
I always noticed that he never mentions his kids. He can’t do the whole doting father thing because none of them f@ck with them. He would absolutely using his kids for pr if he had a relationship with them. He truly only cares about the biological kids. I think he was focused on Shiloh because she looks like her mom. Remember all those stories about how she wanted to live with him and then she was like “yeah I’m changing my last name to Jolie”
Inez is to Brad what Justin Theroux was to aniston:………..the PR spouse.
These 2 (Brad and aniston) first got together thru the machinations of their then agents back in the 90s when they were both represented by CAA (and still are, BTW.) And they have never done and dont do anything in public without the instructions of their agents.
Okay, good for her? Couldn’t be me. Ew.
Didn’t he just say the relationship wasnt calculated for pr purpose. Then his team releases this lol 😆
Pr in shambles
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again. She’s Amal Lite.
Agree with you on that Kaiser. His team saw the backlash/mocking under comments and even other media outlets then ran to people. Expect this only makes him look like a hypocrite.
She’s just a date so he’s not lonely and he doesnt care about her enough which translates to their interactions being awkward. He thinks these articles are getting under Angelina’s skin too when in the end she’s the one spending birthdays and holidays with her kids. What an empty man.
He is never going to forgive Angelina for leaving him.
When you think about it she was the only one of his celeb exes who dumped him. He was obsessed with what they had and like you said will never get over her “abandoning him” as his PR puts it. His madness has only gotten worst imo
Pitt’s PR is Harvey Weinstein’s publicist Matt Hiltzik. He bullied all of harvey’s victims through Page Six, Daily Mail, New York Post and TMZ. Same pattern as Pitt’s smear campaign on Angelina. Pitt’s manager and Agent are Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane. They orchestrated the Weinstein cover up. Point is.. all those in Pitt’s team are scumbags just like him. Thank god Angelina and kids got away from these toxic monsters.
So what’s going on with the Miraval court case? Pitt’s team has been suspiciously quiet on that front. Is he losing?
Heidi Fleiss wants her face back..
I see the PR calculated relationship ran to this People Magazine mouthpieces… trying to insult Angelina Jolie’s worth to build up his Temu girlfriend. Disgusting behaviour
How Does it feel like being an abuser apologist and complicit enabler to a domestic abuser who beat his wife and abuses children.. I have zero respect for women who sign up being abuser apologists enablers like Inezzzz is for deadbeat ..signing NDA isn’t a good look.
Does “space” mean opportunities for him to screw other women?