Offset wants spousal support from Cardi B & Cardi revealed what she’s paying for

It’s worth noting that Cardi B is not even ten months postpartum! She gave birth to her third child on September 7, 2024, just weeks after she left her husband Offset. She allowed Offset to come to the hospital after she gave birth and hold their daughter. But she didn’t relent – she was finally done with Offset, and their divorce is nowhere near being completed. In fact, I’d be willing to bet that Offset is slow-walking everything because he’s still so mad that Cardi is finally done with his sh-t. Well, funny story? Offset is now asking for spousal support from Cardi.

Offset’s not willing to give up his “Bad and Boujee” lifestyle … and, he’s asking the court to ensure his estranged wife, Cardi B, helps him maintain it. The rapper filed an amended divorce response earlier this month in which he’s now asking that Cardi pay him spousal support. He does not request a specific amount in the documents. The rest of the requests look relatively unchanged … ’cause Offset’s still asking for joint custody of their children — and he wants Cardi’s place to serve as the primary residence for the kids. It’s the first news from the divorce proceedings in months … with the whole process dragging since Cardi first filed in August 2024.

[From TMZ]

My funny comment is… well, at least this is one way we can finally get Cardi to release another album. She’s gotta get back into the studio to make some money, damn. My unfunny comment is that Offset is a sleazeball who sees Cardi as his gravy train. Have some pride! In response to Offset asking for Cardi’s money, Cardi got on social media and detailed the costs of raising her three kids:

“Y’all want to know what’s the kids’ bills? Start adding,” Cardi, who shares Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and Blossom, 8 months, with her ex Offset, said while speaking on X Spaces on Friday, May 30. “My kids got their own driver. The kids’ driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month,” she continued. “Kulture and wave gets tutoring four times a week. Kulture’s piano class — that’s $300 an hour, and she gets piano classes three times a week. I’m not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave’s boxing classes, but I pay for that, too.” The Grammy-winner went on to accuse her ex of not pitching in financially, including the cost of Kulture’s private school tuition, which she claimed costs around $45,000. (Cardi filed for divorce in August 2024, one day before she confirmed her pregnancy with their third child.) The mom of three also broke down the cost of childcare — a large expense for most mothers in this country, including the famed rapper. “My cousin babysits Wave and Kulture. She gets paid $3,000 a week,” the said, adding that her youngest daughter, Blossom, has her own nanny who is paid $500 per shift. “This is not even including food,” she continued. “My kids have a personal chef that comes from 7 am to 5 pm that I pay for because people in my house don’t have time to cook.” In total, Cardi claimed she spends at least $50,000 on her children’s food, housing, education and security. “Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar pays over $50,000 just on her kids alone,” Cardi said, referring to herself by her real name. “I have to pay that bill. No help.”

[From Us Weekly]

Exactly! Cardi is the one supporting their three kids (and not Offset’s other children), why does she have to pay spousal support to her bum-ass ex? While I kno Offset doesn’t have a lot going on at the moment, he was successful at one point, and he could be again? Like, Offset needs to get back in the recording booth too. Anyway, I’m glad Cardi is always coming with the literal receipts. You can hear Cardi’s whole eight-minute rant here, I’m not embedding it because it’s massively NSFW. Apparently, Offset has not seen the kids in months as well.