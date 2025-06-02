Hugh Jackman ‘is still with Sutton’ & they’re trying to navigate his divorce ‘delicately’

Last week, Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, roughly 20 months after they announced their separation. The divorce filing was a formality – Hugh and Deborra had already worked out the financial and real estate issues, either through mediation or simple negotiations with their lawyers. The big controversy was that Deborra made a public statement as she filed for divorce, in which she called out Hugh’s “betrayal” – the betrayal of carrying on with Sutton Foster, the betrayal of dumping his wife of 27 years for a married woman. Jackman was reportedly “extremely disappointed” that Deborra said anything at all, especially when her statement blew up his carefully crafted image as a wholesome, nice family man. Well, as I suspected, Deborra only released her statement because she knew the divorce would be finalized within a matter of days.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are waiting for a judge to sign off on their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. Furness, 69, filed for divorce from Jackman, 56, in New York on Tuesday, May 27, roughly two years after she and Jackman initially announced they had amicably ended their marriage in September 2023. Per The Daily Mail, the former couple have reached an agreement to divide their reported $387 million fortune. Her divorce filings indicated the terms of their divorce were uncontested and would only need a sign-off from a judge. Following Furness’ divorce filing, she said in a statement that her “heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.” “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” Furness shared.

[From People]

I assume the judge will sign off within the next week. People keep saying that Deb and Hugh worked out the financial stuff pretty easily. Apparently, Hugh is keeping their Bondi Beach condo AND their $21 million New York penthouse. Reportedly, Sutton Foster has already moved into the penthouse. There’s no mention anywhere of who gets their home in the Hamptons – I hope Deb kept at least one of the major properties? Additionally, the Mail reported that Deborra will receive a “handsome spousal support payment.” Which I hope is Britspeak for “a high-eight-figure divorce settlement.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly had an exclusive about Hugh and Sutton. An insider told Us that Hugh “is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately. She has been very supportive….It’s hard to unravel 30 years of a relationship, so he is trying to handle it with as much dignity as possible. He wants to respect Deborra-Lee and not intentionally hurt her.” Too late, bro. I think she was pretty hurt when you began carrying on with Sutton.