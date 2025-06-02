Hugh Jackman ‘is still with Sutton’ & they’re trying to navigate his divorce ‘delicately’

Last week, Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce from Hugh Jackman, roughly 20 months after they announced their separation. The divorce filing was a formality – Hugh and Deborra had already worked out the financial and real estate issues, either through mediation or simple negotiations with their lawyers. The big controversy was that Deborra made a public statement as she filed for divorce, in which she called out Hugh’s “betrayal” – the betrayal of carrying on with Sutton Foster, the betrayal of dumping his wife of 27 years for a married woman. Jackman was reportedly “extremely disappointed” that Deborra said anything at all, especially when her statement blew up his carefully crafted image as a wholesome, nice family man. Well, as I suspected, Deborra only released her statement because she knew the divorce would be finalized within a matter of days.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness are waiting for a judge to sign off on their divorce, PEOPLE confirms.
Furness, 69, filed for divorce from Jackman, 56, in New York on Tuesday, May 27, roughly two years after she and Jackman initially announced they had amicably ended their marriage in September 2023. Per The Daily Mail, the former couple have reached an agreement to divide their reported $387 million fortune.
Her divorce filings indicated the terms of their divorce were uncontested and would only need a sign-off from a judge.
Following Furness’ divorce filing, she said in a statement that her “heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”
“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us,” Furness shared.
I assume the judge will sign off within the next week. People keep saying that Deb and Hugh worked out the financial stuff pretty easily. Apparently, Hugh is keeping their Bondi Beach condo AND their $21 million New York penthouse. Reportedly, Sutton Foster has already moved into the penthouse. There’s no mention anywhere of who gets their home in the Hamptons – I hope Deb kept at least one of the major properties? Additionally, the Mail reported that Deborra will receive a “handsome spousal support payment.” Which I hope is Britspeak for “a high-eight-figure divorce settlement.”
Meanwhile, Us Weekly had an exclusive about Hugh and Sutton. An insider told Us that Hugh “is still with Sutton, and they are trying to navigate this delicately. She has been very supportive….It’s hard to unravel 30 years of a relationship, so he is trying to handle it with as much dignity as possible. He wants to respect Deborra-Lee and not intentionally hurt her.” Too late, bro. I think she was pretty hurt when you began carrying on with Sutton.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
“Still with Sutton?” This kind of exit affair often blows itself out once the fire has consumed the marriage. The drama of sneaking around and getting out of the marriage(s) devolves into real life and that’s not so much fun.
Yup, yup, yup! It’s the middle age crisis where you project onto your partner, thinking she’s holding you back from being happy. And then a new shiny model replaces her but the shine wears off. Then it’s obvious no one else was the problem but you
I’m watching this with people I know IRL right now. Dude left his wife for a new model and guess what? He’s still miserable and cranky and yelling at people!
How you get him is how you’ll lose him, Sutton. Good luck!
Same goes for Hugh. He was the “other man” in her marriage, so it’s not like she has a track record for fidelity.
yeah but lets face it with society still in this day and age. If they split up her Broadway career takes the hit. His movie and stage career will go on. Also, he doesn’t have to work again if does not want to.
She still has a young child to raise and I don’t know her family financial situation. But I get the feeling she will be a working single mom for the foreseeable future.
She tossed it all away for Hugh. I wonder if he had just a major midlife crisis and is just making horrible decisions torpedoing his family. For what he thinks is his next love. Feelings can fade in time. Be interesting to see if they go the distance. With all this bad press.
Sutton is a Broadway darling, multi talented and popular. Her behavior is probably the norm for the people in her sphere. She’ll be fine.
Her book a few years back was interesting…
This sounds like Hugh’s PR working into overdrive trying to combat all the negative press. The best way they could do that is to stay silent. An even better way that could’ve been accomplished is if he had never carried on an affair in the first place. Hugh brought this all on himself and better look in the mirror if he needs someone to blame.
Yep, this exactly. “navigate delicately not wanting to hurt Deb” after “Hugh has moved on, he hoped Deborra can move on as well” and “Hugh was very disappointed with Deborra betrayal statement” and his posting a tweet dancing and literally saying he is glad he is rid of Deborra to all of which everybody I know’s responses were Hugh is a big cheating gaslighting douche. Now his PR machine is trying to undo the damage and try to salvage “his nice guy” image. I myself think kits too late, the damage was done the moment he cheated on his wife of 27 years and tried to act like he is the victim that just survived a marriage with this older woman and found real love with this Sutton woman who happened to cheat on her husband too. Two cheaters deserving of each other. Reminds me of that country singer woman, what’s her name? The one that married the husband of the woman that cheated with her husband? can’t remember her name but needless to say, the one’s that got cheated on are still together while both the cheaters split up after just one year together. I guess the grass was not as greener on the other side as it seemed, huh
Shania Twain.
You might be referring to Shania Twain
He wants to navigate this divorce delicately? Like how he cheated on his wife while they were still married delicately? It’s too late Hugh to save your pristine nice guy image. Betrayal comes at a cost.
Yeah, it was really delicate when Hugh and Sutton did a loved up pap walk around Los Angeles while the city was burning down and so many people there had just lost literally everything. Great job, you two, keep it up.
I had to read that twice when I first saw it because it sounded so damn dumb. 🙄🙄 Even the Colorado Rockies baseball team couldn’t rack up fatal unforced errors like that—and they are right dire.
Going to People and saying you were disappointed that your ex, gasp, mentions the word “Betrayal.” Hugh should get to know the Streisand effect. Bc he threw an indelicate hissy fit in the press that’s for sure. That drew more attention to her words.
I recall that Jennifer Garner was applauded too for not taking the high road and not acting like Ben Affleck didn’t hurt her. You are allowed to say you were hurt, destroyed, etc. Jackman is a POS who cheated with a known cheater. Have fun with that dude.
Is it just me. Instead of talking all around it- and not taking any responsibility – i would kind of prefer Jackman just be like- I loved my wife- she was the best decision i’ve ever made.
A few years ago, i fell in love with another woman- It was horrible, we were both married, but we just…didn’t know how to not fall in love.
I absolutely cheated, i was awful, everyone should be on Deb’s side. I’m the jerk.
Deb can say anything she wants- and its likely true and i deserve it.
But all of us screw up. This is where my life is, And i am moving on.
I am in love with Sutton. And i hope to make a life with her.
All this- trying to be discreet and respectful- it isn’t true. and it isn’t working. and at this point, it isn’t necessary.
None of us gets through life without ending a relationship badly, or having that done to us. We don’t always handle things the best way, we are not always our best selves. We all screw up.
But this years later, pr babble just seems insulting to Deb and to the public.
Hugh is known as wolverine, an excellent broadway song and dance man, and as a guy who left his wife of 30 years for a costar (b/c that always works out well).
It is what it is.
I was a fan of both Hugh and Sutton until this wretched debacle. Now I’m repulsed by them. They both need a large dose of humility and just zip it. Does his PR/Crisis team believe that Hugh’s statement is a good look? It makes the cheating cheaters who cheated look like the lying liars who lied. They will never be redeemed but will go until the next scandal when they cheat on each other.
Hopefully, she got some of their property or was paid well to buy her out and she could now get her own place with no history attached.
If Sutton has moved into their penthouse, I can see a Greg Norman-Chris Evert scenario playing out.
Chris left the Florida home because Greg didn’t want her to change the interior design of his home with his first wife. Chris objected as it reminded her too much of his first wife.
I hope Deborra got a handsome payout and a pity she didn’t get the penthouse for her and her kids.
I always wondered what the deal was there. It seemed as if Evert and Norman had known each other for a long time, were both single IIRC, older, etc so would have had been a solid decision to marry.
😳😳 There’s a reason the novel Rebecca still hits on several levels—a serious pitched battle over home decor is a major one.