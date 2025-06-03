Kate Hudson: Mindy Kaling was giving script notes within an hour of giving birth

Kate Hudson is in the midst of a career resurgence with Netflix’s Running Point. Running Point is the show loosely based on the life and times of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and the show is executive produced by Hudson, Buss and Mindy Kaling. It’s having a phenomenal run on Netflix, peaking at #1 and staying in the top-ten most watched shows since its premiere. The partnership between the three women is so cool, and in press, Kate, Mindy and Jeanie all seem to adore each other and enjoy working together. At an event for Running Point last week, Kate revealed something crazy: Mindy was putting the first season together in the last trimester of her third pregnancy. Meaning, Mindy was giving script notes just hours after giving birth.

Mindy Kaling is officially the GOAT — at least according to Kate Hudson! Hudson, 46, spoke about her immense love for Kaling, 45, while attending an Emmy consideration event for their Netflix show Running Point on Friday, May 30, at the UCLA Lakers Training Center in Los Angeles. “I have to say, I’ve fallen in love with this woman,” Hudson said of Kaling, who co-created and executive-produced the show. “And she’s just not only so brilliant, but so trusting … she puts the best team together,” she said. “And she was pregnant,” she continued. “We had a script, like our first table read. She’s on Zoom. She then has the baby and is sending notes like an hour after she has the baby. I was like, ‘Isn’t Mindy literally in labor?’ “ “She is a powerhouse and delivers what she says she’s going to deliver,” Hudson continued. Kaling, who quietly welcomed her third baby in February of 2024, created the show with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen.

[From People]

It’s crazy that Mindy was working as she was giving birth, and it’s crazy that Kate was one of the few people to even know that Mindy was pregnant. Mindy’s pregnancies have been so secretive and most people didn’t even know she was pregnant again in 2023-24. Anyway, I haven’t actually watched Running Point yet but I will give it a shot. Netflix already greenlighted a second season, and I bet they try to put everything together pretty quickly, given the interest in and love for this series.