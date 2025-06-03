Kate Hudson: Mindy Kaling was giving script notes within an hour of giving birth

Kate Hudson is in the midst of a career resurgence with Netflix’s Running Point. Running Point is the show loosely based on the life and times of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, and the show is executive produced by Hudson, Buss and Mindy Kaling. It’s having a phenomenal run on Netflix, peaking at #1 and staying in the top-ten most watched shows since its premiere. The partnership between the three women is so cool, and in press, Kate, Mindy and Jeanie all seem to adore each other and enjoy working together. At an event for Running Point last week, Kate revealed something crazy: Mindy was putting the first season together in the last trimester of her third pregnancy. Meaning, Mindy was giving script notes just hours after giving birth.
Mindy Kaling is officially the GOAT — at least according to Kate Hudson! Hudson, 46, spoke about her immense love for Kaling, 45, while attending an Emmy consideration event for their Netflix show Running Point on Friday, May 30, at the UCLA Lakers Training Center in Los Angeles.
“I have to say, I’ve fallen in love with this woman,” Hudson said of Kaling, who co-created and executive-produced the show. “And she’s just not only so brilliant, but so trusting … she puts the best team together,” she said.
“And she was pregnant,” she continued. “We had a script, like our first table read. She’s on Zoom. She then has the baby and is sending notes like an hour after she has the baby. I was like, ‘Isn’t Mindy literally in labor?’ “
“She is a powerhouse and delivers what she says she’s going to deliver,” Hudson continued.
Kaling, who quietly welcomed her third baby in February of 2024, created the show with Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen.
It’s crazy that Mindy was working as she was giving birth, and it’s crazy that Kate was one of the few people to even know that Mindy was pregnant. Mindy’s pregnancies have been so secretive and most people didn’t even know she was pregnant again in 2023-24. Anyway, I haven’t actually watched Running Point yet but I will give it a shot. Netflix already greenlighted a second season, and I bet they try to put everything together pretty quickly, given the interest in and love for this series.
The way we as Americans don’t value rest and taking care of ourselves is shameful. Take beat after giving birth and if you have the means and money maybe advocate for others who cannot afford and advocate for themselves.
I was thinking the exact same thing. We should not be celebrating this.
Absolutely this.
This is not normal nor the norm, & it shouldn’t be.
It just perpetuates the idea that giving birth is easy and that people don’t need time off after.
Like Kate outside the hospital the next day, full hair and make up. People think that’s what having a baby is.
Not the next day but hours after giving birth. If we believe the official press releases from BP which, you know, can be hit or miss.
But the point remains, the power of these images and messages to dangerously shift an already precarious (im)balance cannot, and should not, be denied.
Exactly. This isn’t a flex, it’s so sad.
I feel this might be a Hollywood thing.
Idk bc I just also think Mindy was passionate about her project that happened to be starting when she gave birth. Could they have delayed the series for her? Maybe idk how that works. But I can get how she wants to be involved in HER show.
I get the message it’s supposed to send that Mindy is a powerful woman that can do it all. But it’s a bad message to women. Maternity and paternity leave is being eroded too much as it is. In the US. I always chuckle at how my European co-workers are horrified at how we treat vacation time in the corporate world.
We don’t unplug so many keep working through vacations. Myself included. Since you feel pressured to constantly deliver (pun not intended) work products.
She also has the financial means to hire 24/7 nursing and nanny care most women don’t.
While great for Mindy not so great for the average woman. And these kind mainstream articles influence people.
Running Point is a throughly enjoyable show and I highly recommend watching it! I’m thrilled that Netflix agreed to a second season!
RP was a fun show. I will definitely watch the 2nd season. As far as what a woman chooses or not chooses to do during her pregnancy/delivery etc is up to her. Maybe she was nervous or in pain and needed a distraction or something? Writers write and make notes constantly. If you want to work while pregnant/after well..isn’t that what we want the right to do?
To me, it’s a weird idea that women would feel pressured to choose the same birth experience Mindy did. She’s so obviously an exception. It’s more likely that she’d inspire women to be writers and producers.
I thought maybe the show was on some strict deadline, which is why she showed up to give her leadership to Hudson and the cast, but my guess is she probably does get the rest and care she needs otherwise. She works in cycles but wouldn’t necessarily be working all the time, I wouldn’t think. If she does, then never mind.
It was the first table read of her project and that would be super important for a number of reasons. I don’t see how people are taking this as trying to flex – it’s just something that happened and needed to be figured out. I’m sure the last thing on Mindy’s mind was whether or not she was sending the right message to the women of the world.
Not that women would choose her experience, but EMPLOYERS would point and demand it.
What is maternity leave there, 6 weeks maximum? Many don’t even get that, or get pressured to return sooner.
Go watch Running Point. It’s really fun. Loosely based on the LA Lakers, it’s a fun watch. Justin Theroux amuses me. He does play an amazing a$$hole.
How Justin Theroux plays Cam is hysterical! I don’t know if I’m going to like the arc his character is currently taking but we’ll see. I’m all in for a second season.
This show gives Hudson actual acting work to do so I think I can see why she’d like Kaling so much. I thought she had given up acting at some point to sell athleisure.