Donald Trump wondered if Elon Musk’s DOGE promises were ‘all bulls–t’

Allegedly, Elon Musk is taking a big step back from government work. I don’t believe it, but that’s what we’re being told. Donald Trump even held a little farewell-to-Muskrat event in the Oval last week, and Musk turned up in the Oval with a black eye, looking high as a kite. Rumors abound that Musk is involved with Stephen Miller’s wife, and there are also rumors that Musk has gotten into physical altercations with various Trump Cabinet secretaries or staffers. Interestingly enough, the Wall Street Journal did a lengthy piece about The Last Days of Muskrat. There are some weird stories and quotes in this piece.
Trump wondered if Musk conned him: President Trump recently posed an evocative question to his advisers about billionaire Elon Musk’s promise to slash $1 trillion in government spending. “Was it all bullsh-t?” Trump asked, according to administration officials, wondering whether Musk could have ever come close to the cuts he promised to carry out through the Department of Government Efficiency.
Trump is still fond of Musk: Trump continues to maintain a fondness for Musk and plans to see him in the future (they had dinner last week). He asked aides to organize a friendly farewell on Friday in the Oval Office, where the two men heaped praise on one another. Trump has described Musk to aides as “50% genius, 50% boy,” according to White House staffers who heard his comments. Another White House aide said they heard Trump call Musk “90% genius, 10% boy.” The two would have long, discursive conversations over dinners at Trump’s club, but Musk sometimes confuses Trump with his eccentric humor, White House officials said.
Musk is genuinely concerned about Tesla’s plummeting sales: “I have to get some heat off me and my companies,” Musk has said privately, according to senior administration officials, describing his rationale for leaving the government. He has been rocked by plummeting sales at Tesla, which saw its net income slide by 71% in the first quarter, and a series of setbacks at SpaceX, where just this week a rocket exploded. In a cabinet meeting earlier this spring, Musk stood up and told assembled cabinet secretaries and other senior officials that they had no idea how much damage was being done to his cars and how difficult his business situation was, people who attended say. The remarks caught officials by surprise. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Musk she would prosecute every criminal they could catch.
Musk hated Trump’s tariff BS: Behind the scenes, Musk was animated about Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, telling staff they would be terrible for the global economy. Musk called top business executives, White House officials said, and urged them to talk to Trump and explain how misguided the tariffs were. He lobbied against the tariffs to some of Trump’s advisers and complained that Trump was getting bad advice, according to a person who spoke to him. Trump advisers told Musk that Trump believed in the tariffs and wasn’t going to change course.
Musk was getting Pentagon briefings: Trump grew irritated in April when he learned Musk was getting a top-secret briefing at the Pentagon on China. Trump advisers said it was the most frustrated they had seen him about Musk’s actions. He said Musk getting the briefing was a conflict of interest, two administration officials said. Trump told aides that Musk, who has space contracts, shouldn’t be working at the Pentagon.
[From WSJ]
This is barely scratching the surface of everything Musk and his cronies did during their time in government and what they’re still doing. I find it interesting that they’re suggesting that Trump was bothered by Musk’s overreach, but that Trump still has fondness for Musk. Originally, I thought it was like Trump accidentally adopted another idiot son, but it really looks like Trump was taken in by Musk’s “I’m a genius, I swear” routine. Conning the con artist, bullsh-tting the bullsh-t artist.
Additionally, Musk swore on social media that he’s “not on ketamine ffs.” He said that after yet another video emerged of Musk looking and acting high as hell.
I don’t believe anything that comes from these people. It’s all smoke, shit and lies. They have worse planned for all of us.
Same. I realized it’s actually rare when one of them has a moment of honesty, like when Joni Ernst said “we’re all going to die” with no compassion for people losing healthcare, because lying has become their default. Trump and the Republicans said whatever they thought people needed to hear to get elected, with no intention of following through on anything that would benefit anyone other than themselves. It’s infuriating and demoralizing. I don’t know how we get past this horrific era.
Well, Musk just called Trump’s tax/spending bill (which includes subsidy cuts to Tesla) a “disgusting abomination,” so there may not be any dinners in the future.
You know what’s the most hysterically funny part of this piece from the WSJ? That Trump is worried about Leon’s conflicts of interest. I mean, the Mad King being ethical but only about someone else just ended irony.
That’s what I thought too. Trump knows what a COI is? 😳
Musk didn’t con him; he bought him.
⬆️⬆️ This, right here ⬆️⬆️
I’ve pretty much stopped watching the news because my nerves can’t take it anymore, and we’re only 5 months in. Trump is bought & paid for and every move he makes is for the benefit of his “investors”, f*ck everybody else.
And maybe bought the election as well. Remember the “I’ve got a little secret” ?
Pot and kettle.
We all knew this relationship would bigly implode, was just a matter of when and how bigly they’d each take it.
I can’t stand either of them but Elon DGAF and wonder how far he’ll go if Felon 47 pushes his current narrative.
I wonder if the black eye was a result of an injury that happened while he was high. Speaking as a gratefully recovering alcoholic, I once ended up with a black eye because I fell into a bathtub while drunk. We addicts like to hide our struggles and “getting into a physical altercation with a staffer” or as Elon said he was playing too rough with his son, sounds better than falling because we’re so f’d up.