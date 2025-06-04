Donald Trump wondered if Elon Musk’s DOGE promises were ‘all bulls–t’

Allegedly, Elon Musk is taking a big step back from government work. I don’t believe it, but that’s what we’re being told. Donald Trump even held a little farewell-to-Muskrat event in the Oval last week, and Musk turned up in the Oval with a black eye, looking high as a kite. Rumors abound that Musk is involved with Stephen Miller’s wife, and there are also rumors that Musk has gotten into physical altercations with various Trump Cabinet secretaries or staffers. Interestingly enough, the Wall Street Journal did a lengthy piece about The Last Days of Muskrat. There are some weird stories and quotes in this piece.

Trump wondered if Musk conned him: President Trump recently posed an evocative question to his advisers about billionaire Elon Musk’s promise to slash $1 trillion in government spending. “Was it all bullsh-t?” Trump asked, according to administration officials, wondering whether Musk could have ever come close to the cuts he promised to carry out through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Trump is still fond of Musk: Trump continues to maintain a fondness for Musk and plans to see him in the future (they had dinner last week). He asked aides to organize a friendly farewell on Friday in the Oval Office, where the two men heaped praise on one another. Trump has described Musk to aides as “50% genius, 50% boy,” according to White House staffers who heard his comments. Another White House aide said they heard Trump call Musk “90% genius, 10% boy.” The two would have long, discursive conversations over dinners at Trump’s club, but Musk sometimes confuses Trump with his eccentric humor, White House officials said.

Musk is genuinely concerned about Tesla’s plummeting sales: “I have to get some heat off me and my companies,” Musk has said privately, according to senior administration officials, describing his rationale for leaving the government. He has been rocked by plummeting sales at Tesla, which saw its net income slide by 71% in the first quarter, and a series of setbacks at SpaceX, where just this week a rocket exploded. In a cabinet meeting earlier this spring, Musk stood up and told assembled cabinet secretaries and other senior officials that they had no idea how much damage was being done to his cars and how difficult his business situation was, people who attended say. The remarks caught officials by surprise. Attorney General Pam Bondi told Musk she would prosecute every criminal they could catch.

Musk hated Trump’s tariff BS: Behind the scenes, Musk was animated about Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, telling staff they would be terrible for the global economy. Musk called top business executives, White House officials said, and urged them to talk to Trump and explain how misguided the tariffs were. He lobbied against the tariffs to some of Trump’s advisers and complained that Trump was getting bad advice, according to a person who spoke to him. Trump advisers told Musk that Trump believed in the tariffs and wasn’t going to change course.

Musk was getting Pentagon briefings: Trump grew irritated in April when he learned Musk was getting a top-secret briefing at the Pentagon on China. Trump advisers said it was the most frustrated they had seen him about Musk’s actions. He said Musk getting the briefing was a conflict of interest, two administration officials said. Trump told aides that Musk, who has space contracts, shouldn’t be working at the Pentagon.