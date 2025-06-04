Duchess Meghan will be honored at the Night on Wonder gala on June 14

I’ve mentioned a couple of times in recent days that I’ve been surprised by the lack of Trooping the Colour gossip. Trooping is always scheduled for mid-June, and this year it falls on June 14th. Trooping is the “official birthday parade” of the sovereign, even though King Charles’s actual birthday is in November (he’s a Scorpio king). Last year’s Trooping was a huge deal, with tons of advance gossip about whether the Princess of Wales would show up, whether Charles would be well enough to attend, etc. This year, tumbleweeds are blowing through the royal pages. But I strongly suspect we’ll be hearing a lot in the next few days about this year’s Trooping being super-important and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are screaming, crying and throwing up because they aren’t invited. They’ll have to come up with some kind of special new twist for those stories, because it turns out that Meghan has big plans for June 14. Meghan is being honored at a gala in Los Angeles on the very same day as Trooping. LMAO.

Meghan Markle’s next Los Angeles appearance has been revealed. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Duchess of Sussex is set to be honored at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s upcoming Night of Wonder gala on June 14. The garden-inspired evening at NHM’s Exposition Park location will include remarks from Meghan, who’s being recognized for her work championing women and underserved communities — a mission that mirrors the museum’s push to make science and nature more accessible across L.A. “Night of Wonder celebrates and supports the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s commitment to science, nature, and community,” said Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County. “We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs.” Organizers say the gala will evoke the feeling of an enchanted garden at night, with immersive exhibits, live music and dinner served in the museum’s North Garden. Additional guests from across L.A.’s cultural and philanthropic communities are expected to attend.

[From People]

But…but… the balcony! But the Sussexes will steal the left-behinds’ balcony thunder! LOL. I hope Prince Harry attends the event with Meghan, but news came out on Tuesday that Harry will be in South Africa from June 17-19, for the Future Hospitality and Investment Summit. Harry is attending the conference as the founder of Travalyst. Surely, he’ll go to this Night of Wonder gala with Meghan though? Fingers crossed. And fingers crossed that they walk the red carpet together and there are lots of photos, please please please.

Prince Harry’s #Travalyst will join more than 500 industry leaders at the FHS Africa, Future Hospitality and Investment Summit in Cape Town, South Africa 🇿🇦 from June 17-19, 2025!#SustainableTourism pic.twitter.com/hb2gAPE9Zn — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) June 3, 2025