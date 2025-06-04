Duchess Meghan will be honored at the Night on Wonder gala on June 14

I’ve mentioned a couple of times in recent days that I’ve been surprised by the lack of Trooping the Colour gossip. Trooping is always scheduled for mid-June, and this year it falls on June 14th. Trooping is the “official birthday parade” of the sovereign, even though King Charles’s actual birthday is in November (he’s a Scorpio king). Last year’s Trooping was a huge deal, with tons of advance gossip about whether the Princess of Wales would show up, whether Charles would be well enough to attend, etc. This year, tumbleweeds are blowing through the royal pages. But I strongly suspect we’ll be hearing a lot in the next few days about this year’s Trooping being super-important and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are screaming, crying and throwing up because they aren’t invited. They’ll have to come up with some kind of special new twist for those stories, because it turns out that Meghan has big plans for June 14. Meghan is being honored at a gala in Los Angeles on the very same day as Trooping. LMAO.
Meghan Markle’s next Los Angeles appearance has been revealed. PEOPLE can exclusively reveal that the Duchess of Sussex is set to be honored at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s upcoming Night of Wonder gala on June 14.
The garden-inspired evening at NHM’s Exposition Park location will include remarks from Meghan, who’s being recognized for her work championing women and underserved communities — a mission that mirrors the museum’s push to make science and nature more accessible across L.A.
“Night of Wonder celebrates and supports the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s commitment to science, nature, and community,” said Lori Bettison-Varga, President and Director of the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County.
“We are proud to honor Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno, whose work to advance community wellbeing and expand opportunity — especially for underserved communities — aligns with our equity-focused approach to developing science literacy for the next generation, including through our STEM and STEAM Pathways programs.”
Organizers say the gala will evoke the feeling of an enchanted garden at night, with immersive exhibits, live music and dinner served in the museum’s North Garden. Additional guests from across L.A.’s cultural and philanthropic communities are expected to attend.
[From People]
But…but… the balcony! But the Sussexes will steal the left-behinds’ balcony thunder! LOL. I hope Prince Harry attends the event with Meghan, but news came out on Tuesday that Harry will be in South Africa from June 17-19, for the Future Hospitality and Investment Summit. Harry is attending the conference as the founder of Travalyst. Surely, he’ll go to this Night of Wonder gala with Meghan though? Fingers crossed. And fingers crossed that they walk the red carpet together and there are lots of photos, please please please.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
New York, NY – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stir up a media frenzy outside of the Hilton Hotel for a special event.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York City, NY – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, seen during the red carpet arrivals at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala held at the New York Midtown Hilton Hotel.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 DECEMBER 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
KINGSTON, JAMAICA – Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the world premiere of Bob Marley: One Love in Jamaica as King Charles prepares for a prostate operation and Kate Middleton is a week into her hospital stay.
Pictured: Brian Robbins, Tracy James, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 23 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Meghan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Beverly Hills, CA – Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends The Paley Center for Media hosts Paley Honors Fall Gala honoring Tyler Perry at Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills, California.
Pictured: Megan Markle, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
2022 Ripple Of Hope Awards
Featuring: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 06 Dec 2022
Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com/Cover Images
How lovely for Meghan. She has served her hometown since she was a young girl—so it’s beyond appreciate that she’s being honored in this way. As for the Trooping of the Beige, that should be as exciting as watching paint dry.
“As for the Trooping of the Beige…”
😂😂😂😂😂😂 This almost made me choke on my tea!! I love this.
Heads in London must be exploding from the cognitive dissonance. “But our tabloids say the Sussexes don’t do anything besides laze around in Montecito and nobody likes them or talks to them! But wait—she’s receiving an award for all her charitable work and he’s going to Africa for his sustainable travel not-for-profit after just having delivered the keynote speech at an Asian conference? “ Hahahaha.
Yes now how will they spin this? I have my popcorn ready for all the incandescent rage and tantrums and pillow throwing that will appear in seventy-eleven articles.
How wonderful for her!
And yay for party clothes & pics!
And I know it’s not on purpose but I live the same dates as trooping. Totally eclipsed by Meghan and Harry on the town!
Oooh. An enchanted garden theme at the natural history museum in LA. That sounds lovely. Alright dress color guesses. Meghan is being honored so maybe it won’t be white, black, cream or taupe. I jest bc Meghan will wear what she likes. as she should!, but I do like playing the dress color guessing game. Maybe we’ll get green? Or blue? Or purple? Or gasp, a print? A flower print for the theme??? Lol.
Whatever she wears she’ll be the ‘belle of the ball’. It’s great that she’s getting out and taking a break from entrepreneurship for one night. 😊
The whole theme and museum setting is going to make for beautiful pictures. I can’t wait. And yes, whatever she wears will be exciting. I’ve never been to the NHM in LA, only the one in nyc, but it looks to have a beautiful rose garden.
I guess a blue/green leather print or gauzy in blue/green.
Something floaty in raspberry.
This would be divine.
Well deserved for Meghan! I hope H goes and flies out of lax (which he may have done anyway). I love this for them especially at trooping. What will the rota do and report on? 😂😂😂😂😂
Oh for jam’s sake, the thunder is being stolen!!
Without them doing anything. 🤣🤣🤣
How disrespectful on this sacred and holy day of trooping!
🤣
How very dare the nhm of la! And the jam’s getting restocked at some point in June too. So yes, oh for jam’s sake!
Happy for her .
One country has spent years trying to destroy her , while another celebrates her amazing achievements .
Well done Meghan!
If anything, this will smoke out Lazy to come out of her summer hibernation. The working princess is out and about, while the publicly funded princess isn’t.
Re: South Africa, cue – HARRY IS DESTROYING THE PLANET TRAVELLING!!! AND BEING VISIBLE! WE DON’T KNOW WHERE THE WALESES ARE!
Congrats to Meghan.
Trooping will be over by the time the gala in LA guests are sipping their cocktails. There is plenty of time to cover both events.
Hope to hear from Harry speaking for Travelyst, but the promo doesn’t exactly say that Harry will be there in person?
What’s to cover with trooping? They can just dust off photos from the past 100 years and republish them. Never changes. No surprises. Such a contrast with the west coast royals who are actually awake and alive.
There won’t be any British coverage of LA , Meghan is getting a pat on the back.
Hard to believe that the museum would plan this deliberately on that date, although it would be funny if they had. Karma is really out to get the “working” royals with the scheduling of things H&M are invited to attend.
@Somebody
Of course the NHM “planned this deliberately on that date.”
To my certain knowledge, every event organizer liases with ther principal to ensure that the date chosen for an event is convenient if not auspicious for all their stakeholders.
And further to my certain knowledge, no event organizer ever takes into account, consideration for people they don’t know and in whom they ave no interest.
It’s another American conspiracy orchestrated by that evil witch Meghan. How dare she?!!! SEIZE HER TITLES!
I think with Charles’ current health situation, the Palace is cautious about how much they hype up major events in advance of the actual day. Their recent update to the press following his trip to Canada that Charles is ‘learning to live life with cancer’ pretty much is an admission that they do not expect improvements or remission. The heavy push to build up William’s resume is also a sign that Charles is on his way out soon.
I think the men in suits are unsure of what Trooping of the Colour will look like for Charles and the working royals until they are closer to the date. Will Charles only appear on the balcony? Will he ride a horse? Will he be in a carriage? Will William have a more elevated role? They are likely figuring out the plan and optics for monarch and heir behind the scenes, quietly so as not to raise eyebrows and alarm the Royal watchers and those invested in governance and diplomacy.
I think they are expecting Macron and possibly Trump for state visits this year, preferably while Charles is still King. They’ll likely consider how they can project strength during Trooping of the Colour while managing how Charles looks as his illness continues to take a toll on his body. There’s likely a lot happening behind the scenes while the family soap opera is playing out to entertain and distract the public.
While politicians rub shoulders with Charles in the name of political diplomacy (‘soft power’), Charles’ inability to translate his so-called ‘soft power’ to dealing with the rift in his own household, which he should be closer to have more power to influence, is a contradiction that is being judged by people around the world who actively or passively follow what the British monarchy is up to. 🤨
The British press will complain that Meghan is doing an event on the same day as Trooping. They attacked Harry for going to Shanghai at the same time of Charles trip to Canada.
Wait, doesn’t nature belong to Kate like Africa belongs to Will? lol
And how dare Meghan bully the NHM to host a gala solely (lol) in her honor on the day of Charlie’s fake birthday?
/sarcasm
You know who else is having a birthday parade, (actually is the Army’s, but he hijacked it) that day? ‘The foolish felon47’.
It’s also No Kings Day, a day of (hopefully) large protests in the U.S.
Derangers will have a fit. How dare the sussexes they will chant . They are still in a state about harry getting the aviation award
June 14 is Felon47’s actual birthday, and he’s throwing himself a big party as well. Meanwhile, a celebration for the Chicago Pope on June 14 to take place at the White Sox stadium is selling out. Gonna be a fun news day. Doubt international media is going to care one bit about Charles. Let’s see what the BM chooses to cover.
Oh boy! I didn’t know about Pope and the White Sox! That is event I want pictures and stories about.
I think the big story is the Chicago Pope because the Papacy is international. Trooping is colourful but UK, can’t think of anything I’d want to see about the felon’s birthday, and I doubt the world will want to join in to celebrate:, Meghan’s is an LA story this time.
I was mildly curious if the orange one’s birthday idea came from the UK’s Trooping, wouldn’t be surprised. It’s also a military parade, though the details sound more like North Korea style. Expected to cause millions of dollars in damage to the street infrastructure. That’s about it for the level of my interest as well in anything other than Meghan, and the pope, in that order.
Wel let’s face it Trooping of the Colour happens every year, so it isn’t very interesting.
This is a well deserved honor for her. She has really done so much for LA since childhood and through adulthood. Her service for community deserves to be recognized and I would imagine receiving such an honor in LA would be very sentimental for her and her mother. I hope Doria is able to be there but of course it’s understandable if she isn’t. It would be great to see Meghan, Harry and Doria at this event.
Isn’t there a 7 hour difference? Trooping isn’t some type of international event. It’s domestic just like NHS is local/domestic. The difference one is an island the other is a continent.
This is true but will that matter to the RF or the royal reporters? They’ll reliably make it a thing.
I really want Charles to sit on the throne long enough for William to be told by the public he needs to step aside for George.
Meghan has IG now so I know we’ll see photos of the event and thats great but I also hope we’ll get to hear her remarks as well.
LOL that’s the day of Trump’s planned Me-Me-Me parade!
Don’t forget to protest!
Hadn’t thought about that. I wonder if DT’s is on purpose to make himself seem royal and to steal KC’s thunder.
Well, well, well.. June 14?is proving to be quite the action packed day.. all kinds of choices for attention and press coverage.
This will be interesting, to say the least.
My attention will be on the protests, the Pope and Meghan.. what say you?