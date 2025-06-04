The Mail did another emotional-support poll about the Duchess of Sussex

One of the lowkey British tabloid mysteries this year is “why did the Daily Mail stop publishing their Ephraim Hardcastle column online?” They haven’t put any of the Hardcastle columns online since March, but the columns are still being published in the paper. The Hardcastle column is written by anonymous Mail staffers, and it’s often their way to get certain unflattering information out there without a reporter or columnist having to take the hit. Like, in April, the Hardcastle column revealed that Prince William tried to get out of attending Pope Francis’s funeral because Aston Villa was playing that weekend, and they also suggested that William refused to go to Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January.
Anyway, all of which to say, their columnist “Kennedy” is now on the royal beat with a particularly nasty piece about the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, someone commissioned another emotional-support poll! They polled Americans to see their “positive opinion” of various British royals. You guys… what are these people even doing at this point?
Blimey! A new opinion poll is a wake-up call for The Sovereign of Santa Barbara, the Viscountess of Montecito, Me-Me-Meghan Markle. A survey of American adults found that a meager 41 percent of Meghan’s countrymen hold a positive opinion of the Duchess of Do-overs – as she seems to careen from one failed post-Megxit career relaunch to the next.
As the only American on a list of the United Kingdom’s Royal family, she ranked below King Charles and above Prince Edward (whoever the heck that is). I’ll cut Charles some slack. Since 1776, we rebels haven’t much cared for kings. But what’s Meg’s excuse? One-in-four Americans actively don’t like her and 17 percent said they have a worse opinion of her since she and the Chapped Prince moved to the US in 2020.
It’s looking bleak indeed, so I contacted to my Montecito mole to ask if this toilet-worthy branding has been enough to make Meg rethink her shtick. Well, apparently, no. I was told that this Meghan is as good as it gets.
‘When the princess-thing didn’t work out, she reverted to the person she was when [Harry] found her,’ said my source, who is close to Meghan. ‘She’s trying to say she’s exceedingly normal, which she isn’t. It’s all very LA actress.’
But what about these plummeting polls and failing ventures? ‘It’s glaringly obvious she doesn’t get it,’ I’m told. ‘It proves people don’t really change and all along she just wanted to be an influencer and TV star.’
Frankly, I think it’s sad. These moneyed Montecitans whispering behind Meghan’s back must feel like a devastating blow to a woman who seems like she’s finding it impossible to fit in anywhere. A similar poll of the Royals was conducted in the UK and the Brits said to Yankee-Meghan haters: Hold my Boddington’s. That survey found that Meghan was the least popular person in the entire monarchy, save Prince Andrew! And that dude’s got a luggage store’s worth of baggage.
I’ll say the same thing I’ve said many other times in regards to the many other emotional support polls: why is anyone polling Americans about someone who is not running for office? Americans don’t have to “support” a monarchy, nor do we expect celebrities to live and die by their poll numbers. There’s this desperation by the British media to convince their readership and viewership that Meghan is unpopular, or a failure or that she can’t cope with being rich and living in a beautiful mansion with her hot husband and two children. It’s been five and a half years since she left these people and they’re still stalking her and spreading all of these crazy lies about her. It’s insane.
Only Derangers call her Me Me.
Because the derangers and the rats are one and the same.
“ When the princess-thing didn’t work out, she reverted to the person she was when [Harry] found her,’ said my source, who is close to Meghan.”
This is one of those articles when I wish Meghan would sue the Fail for lying or misinformation.
If this is a satirical column, there should be a disclaimer. If not, libel, slander etc should be on the table.
She can’t sue for these kind of articles. Also, she wouldn’t sue because that’s what they want. Discovery would be endless. She’s be a moron to do that. That’s literally what the fail’s wet dreams are made of.
It’s the BRF fighting to survive. Harry n Meghan are good. William n Kate are to afraid to do any tours. People are getting feed up with the non stop harassment of Harry n Meghan. Charles in my view is the biggest Jackass of a father. Camilla has no respect towards people when she’s on tour. She rude as hell and the 🇬🇧press🤐.. These morons are drowning in the chaotic cesspool they created. Look how quickly Charles turned on Trump to side with Canada. Wasn’t that a political move last week. They never liked Trump. I’m sure Trump is aware of this. When Trump visited 🇬🇧in 19. Anne n the 🇨🇦 PM were rude. The queen was the only family member that put on her GAME FACE. There was little to no interaction with Trumps daughter or wife.
Harry himself said he’s proud of what’s she been doing and it reminds him of how passionate she was when they first met. The BM hasn’t been able to beat her down. So now they’re somehow twisting that to make it a negative when it’s really not.
Another rigged poll of all the sources and haters and derangers and royalists. Must be pissed about Meg’s award happening on June 14th. The shit storm has begun (but really it never stopped).
I think it’s a reaction to the appearance and the fact that she’ll have new products out. Maybe they can poison people’s opinions enough to not buy the jam. And yes, you’re right. it never stopped but just crescendoes at certain times.
Exactly. Notice there is nothing in the article about the selection of people polled and how the survey was conducted.
I’m old enough to remember the original episode, but there is a meme from The Simpsons with principal Skinner. In it he basically says, “Am I out of touch? No, it’s the children that are wrong”, when he’s looking for where a kid would go skipping school and they are clearly not there.
This is the same thing. They won’t admit that they were wrong about her, and that their racism,classism, and xenophobia overrode their desire to earn money. Now that she is indisputably successful, and is unquestionably not returning in any way that will be to their benefit, they have to convince themselves and honestly at this point the courtiers and monarchy that they were right. We didn’t make a boneheaded decision, everyone hates her, see even the polls say so.
One in four don’t like her? That means three in four like her, or have no opinion. That’s a lot better than our current President is doing. He would kill for numbers like that.
Right? Math is not my strong suit. But wouldn’t 41% of America still be more than the population of the uk. Please correct me if my math is wrong on that. But it ain’t nothing to sneeze at. And again who cares? She’s not up for election. Her products still sold out in 45 minutes so again who cares?
You are right @Jais according to this poll she is liked by millions of Americans she has nothing to worry about!
41% of US population is 142 million. UK population is 69.5 million.
That’s an impressive popularity number for a private citizen with business endeavors. Let’s say only 5 % of those people become customers. She would still be WILDLY successful.
And, don’t forget, this is likely with their hand-selected people to poll. I’m sure they didn’t include anyone they thought would be positive.
LOL you can always tell when Harry and Meghan are doing well because the left behind royals start pulling out emotional support polls just to cope. I’m guessing Meghan being honored, beautiful photos with her and Lili on Lili’s bday and more news about how successful Harry’s Travelyst is has pushed them over the edge.
Oh well whatever works LMAO.
So according to this poll 41% of Americans have a positive opinion of Meghan, 42% are neutral and 17% don’t like her. Is this supposed to be bad for Meghan? She doesn’t need to be universally liked to be successful but even according to this push poll she is more liked than disliked in her home country. If this is the Yougov poll I think it is they conveniently forget to mention that Camilla polled at 22% (the same as Prince Andrew) and Andrew and Camilla were the only 2 British royals who were disliked more than liked by the majority of Americans.
👍💯❣️
Given that they are not saying it’s Yougov, it’s obviously a Yougov poll. If you check their Wikipedia page you’ll see that they have been associated with Tories since their creation. Yougov is literally the least reliable poll generating company and they are used only by the DM and their other ring-wing idiot friends.
The primary audience for that poll is the Kensington Palace Household and their supporters/trolls. Emotional Support Poll is apt. They’ll probably do another one middle of this month (June 15/16 maybe?). 🤷🏽♀️
Nah! The new poll will be closer to (or on) Willy wonka’s b-day in late June. Gotta nurse his permanently bruised pride!
Well if this poll, and I note that they haven’t disclosed what the question actually was, then all it proves is that the US is as racist as the UK in not liking to see a mixed race women raised up so high. I would imagine that the vast majority of Americans are indifferent to her.
The poll says 17% of Americans dislike her. For a celebrity that gets a lot of negative press from tabloids and sometimes mainstream media that is not bad. The majority either like her or are indifferent. If you go to Yougov USA and look at poll ratings for the Kardashians they are all more disliked than liked. This poll is probably not accurate but even if it were it wouldn’t be bad news for Meghan!
They’re just afraid that As Ever is going to sell out again. Seriously, as long as she keeps selling out on her products, I don’t give a rats ass what those left behind royals and their poodles in the media think about our beautiful Duchess. I find it hard to believe that imaginary poll was taken anywhere in the United States. Americans don’t really care about those things.
The poll results are not even bad! 41% like her, 42% indifferent and 17% don’t like her. Most Americans either don’t care or like her. I don’t believe these polls are particularly accurate but why would any celebrity be worried about a poll like this when they are more liked than disliked?
This. And Meghan very clearly said she doesn’t want to have it be a scarcity so her goal is for it not sell out right away. So let’s say it doesn’t sell out. The BM are going to say it’s thus a failure even though Meghan has stated the goal is to keep product available.
Kennedy is a performative conservative who chases relevancy post MTV and DJ career. Eff this chick.
Oh my goodness — Kennedy is THAT Kennedy? MTV Kennedy? As I recall, she was so disliked by MTV viewership. Welp … I guess you sell what you have. She has vitriol, so she sells it.
I wondered if it was that Kennedy! The Mtv news lady being so nasty is always wild.
I think they think they can make her do what they want but writing this garbage and turning the public against her. It’s the exact thing they tried to do when she was still in the UK and it didn’t work then yet they still try because it’s the only thing they know.
What they really want is Harry back and access to his family. They are the draw. If they can’t force a divorce they want to force a business failure or reputation damage so that they finally give up and crawl back to be under the thumb of the monarchy were they will be show ponies and tabloid gossip fodder for palace insiders because they are not allowed to touch C/C/W/K. And I’m sure W&K don’t want their kids to end up fodder either so who will the tabloids have to sell their dirt?
It’s just laughable. Who would trade their life for that? H&M seem to have made peace with the fact that these people will forever try to disparage them and turn the public against them but at least they have their freedom. Why go back and still deal with this AND have no freedom or privacy?
They always poll among the royalists to achieve those numbers re Meghan. It is like asking meat lovers if they like broccoli and then announcing that broccoli is the most hated vegetable.
On Meghan’s podcast with Tina Knowles, Ms. Tina talks about feeling excluded as a child and making sure her daughter’s feel they can fit in wherever they are. These so -called polls are about exclusion, trying to make Meghan feel unwelcome and unsafe in her own home. It’s not happening, we see what they’re trying to do but it looks desperate. She doesn’t know those people and doesn’t care. They on the other hand very much do.
Guys, you are the best. You crack me up and your posts are funny, life-affirming and wise beyond words. Thank you so much for being the bright part of my day. I’m not sugar coating it, genuinely. ❤️
I don’t get this piece. It’s almost unreadable and it’s not doing what Kennedy think it’s supposed to do. Plus, Meghan’s not a politician so popularity polls don’t make any sense.
Snide demotion from duchess to viscountess, there. Someone woke up on the petty side of the bed this morning.
Did they poll only white Republican women over the age of 65?
This so-called journalist’s “Montecito mole” is no doubt Richard Marsden, former “journalist” for the Fail and other British tabloids, who now lives in Montecito and is the Mail’s go-to source for hateful commentary. Of course Kennedy doesn’t name her Montecito source, and there’s only this one so-called source, who is obviously Marsden. So typical. Marsden’s fingerprints are all over this. Thing is, Marsden has probably never met her in Montecito as he’s not invited to the elementary school and charity events she attends. If Montecitans really despised Meghan, they’d run to Marsden with actual examples of her behavior at her kids’ school or wherever, but that hasn’t happened, and all you get is this endless innuendo and slander.