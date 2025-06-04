The Mail did another emotional-support poll about the Duchess of Sussex

One of the lowkey British tabloid mysteries this year is “why did the Daily Mail stop publishing their Ephraim Hardcastle column online?” They haven’t put any of the Hardcastle columns online since March, but the columns are still being published in the paper. The Hardcastle column is written by anonymous Mail staffers, and it’s often their way to get certain unflattering information out there without a reporter or columnist having to take the hit. Like, in April, the Hardcastle column revealed that Prince William tried to get out of attending Pope Francis’s funeral because Aston Villa was playing that weekend, and they also suggested that William refused to go to Jimmy Carter’s funeral in January.

Anyway, all of which to say, their columnist “Kennedy” is now on the royal beat with a particularly nasty piece about the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, someone commissioned another emotional-support poll! They polled Americans to see their “positive opinion” of various British royals. You guys… what are these people even doing at this point?

Blimey! A new opinion poll is a wake-up call for The Sovereign of Santa Barbara, the Viscountess of Montecito, Me-Me-Meghan Markle. A survey of American adults found that a meager 41 percent of Meghan’s countrymen hold a positive opinion of the Duchess of Do-overs – as she seems to careen from one failed post-Megxit career relaunch to the next. As the only American on a list of the United Kingdom’s Royal family, she ranked below King Charles and above Prince Edward (whoever the heck that is). I’ll cut Charles some slack. Since 1776, we rebels haven’t much cared for kings. But what’s Meg’s excuse? One-in-four Americans actively don’t like her and 17 percent said they have a worse opinion of her since she and the Chapped Prince moved to the US in 2020. It’s looking bleak indeed, so I contacted to my Montecito mole to ask if this toilet-worthy branding has been enough to make Meg rethink her shtick. Well, apparently, no. I was told that this Meghan is as good as it gets. ‘When the princess-thing didn’t work out, she reverted to the person she was when [Harry] found her,’ said my source, who is close to Meghan. ‘She’s trying to say she’s exceedingly normal, which she isn’t. It’s all very LA actress.’ But what about these plummeting polls and failing ventures? ‘It’s glaringly obvious she doesn’t get it,’ I’m told. ‘It proves people don’t really change and all along she just wanted to be an influencer and TV star.’ Frankly, I think it’s sad. These moneyed Montecitans whispering behind Meghan’s back must feel like a devastating blow to a woman who seems like she’s finding it impossible to fit in anywhere. A similar poll of the Royals was conducted in the UK and the Brits said to Yankee-Meghan haters: Hold my Boddington’s. That survey found that Meghan was the least popular person in the entire monarchy, save Prince Andrew! And that dude’s got a luggage store’s worth of baggage.

I’ll say the same thing I’ve said many other times in regards to the many other emotional support polls: why is anyone polling Americans about someone who is not running for office? Americans don’t have to “support” a monarchy, nor do we expect celebrities to live and die by their poll numbers. There’s this desperation by the British media to convince their readership and viewership that Meghan is unpopular, or a failure or that she can’t cope with being rich and living in a beautiful mansion with her hot husband and two children. It’s been five and a half years since she left these people and they’re still stalking her and spreading all of these crazy lies about her. It’s insane.