Mail: Prince Harry’s multi-year security case cost the British taxpayers £656,324

Prince Harry’s UK security case is finally done. He lost his “final” appeal in early May. I’ve seen some reports about a few other avenues Harry could pursue, but he is unlikely to keep fighting this in the British courts. It is what it is – a years-long story of punishment and betrayal, with the Windsors clearly trying to keep Harry in as much danger as possible if and when he visits the UK. Harry ended up speaking to the BBC about the situation just hours after he lost the appeal, speaking about how his family discouraged other governments from providing security to the Sussexes, how the withdrawal of his security was an establishment stitch-up, and how he’ll basically only have police security in the UK nowadays if his father expressly invites him (and Charles isn’t inviting him). Well, now the Mail has information about how much all of this cost, and how much Harry will probably have to pay.
Prince Harry’s latest doomed battle with the Home Office over police bodyguards cost British taxpayers £100,000, new figures revealed today. The Duke of Sussex lost his case at the Court of Appeal last month, saying in a BBC interview straight afterwards that ‘I wish someone had told me beforehand’ there was ‘no way to win’.
Today the Mail can reveal the Home Office has put its legal costs in the case at £656,324, which includes £554,000 for the original case a year ago which the High Court ruled Harry had ‘comprehensively lost’. Since then, during which time Harry appealed the decision, an additional £102,000 has been incurred by government lawyers.
It is likely that, as the losing party, Harry will be ordered to reimburse taxpayers all or most of the costs, putting him on the hook for as much as £1.5million, when his own legal costs are added. Last year, after he lost the original case, a judge said Harry should repay 90 per cent of the public’s costs.
On May 2, England’s second most senior judge, Master of the Rolls Sir Geoffrey Vos, sitting with two other judges, ruled that while ‘these were powerful and moving arguments, and it was plain the Duke of Sussex felt badly treated by the system…I could not say that the duke’s sense of grievance translated into a legal argument’. Sir Geoffrey ruled the original security decision had been a ‘predictable’ and even ‘sensible’ reaction to Megxit – when Harry stepped back from being a senior royal and quit Britain.
Hours after the Appeal Court’s ruling, Harry went nuclear in a BBC interview filmed in California, launching a blistering attack on the King who ‘won’t speak to me’ and claiming there had been ‘an Establishment stitch-up’. He accused the royal household of ‘interfering’ in his long-running battle in His Majesty’s courts to reinstate his police bodyguards. He said of his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet: ‘I think it’s really quite sad that I won’t be able to show my children my homeland’, adding he does not even know ‘how much longer my father has’ to live.
Bitter Harry, 40, raged that ‘the other side’ in the court case had ‘won in keeping me unsafe’. He declared himself ‘obviously pretty gutted about the decision’, but he added: ‘It’s certainly proven that there is no way to win this through the courts – wish someone had told me that beforehand. But yeah, the decision has been a surprise as well as not a surprise.’
My hope is that British taxpayers see these figures and wonder why Harry had to go to these lengths just to try to convince the establishment that his life and his family’s lives were worth protecting. I hope British taxpayers also understand that the Windsors are the ones who have made it impossible for the Sussexes to even visit the UK, however briefly. Anyway, it cost Harry over $1.5 million for this multi-year effort, all to learn that the Windsors don’t give a sh-t about him, his wife or his kids. It’s profoundly sad.
Karma will hit the left behinds and the institutions very badly.
Harry’s still in the LOS so if pulling security from everyone who leaves that family is “predictable”, no one in their right mind would willingly marry into that family. The born-ins are trapped.
hope she hurries up
I think it will happen when Willy becomes king. The whole house of cards and Windsor shitshow will fall apart.
Getting rid of kings happens quickly, monarchies are more difficult as they normally require wars or revolutions.
The grey men can always sacrifice a king to ensure the survival of the institution.
Juan Carlos was a fine example of that. The Spanish monarchists didn’t want another republic (brought on the civil war) and despite JC’s hero status against the Francoists; corruption, elephant-hunting and the German mistress were too many bridges too far.
It truly is profoundly sad. He found out just exactly what a shit family he has and these articles, in my view, let everyone, who is willing to read and comprehend, know the truth about the Windsor cult.
It’s very sad for Harry but the only silver lining is that the public also know what a shit family he had.
And this cements the Carolean era – shit husband and shit father and a king who’ll never surpass his mother’s achievements.
I hope Meghan declines to do more than zoom in for an event during Invictus. I would not set foot in the UK if I was her.
Hard agree. Meghan isn’t safe in the UK. Charles wants some tragedy to befall her. He even tries to bully other governments into leaving her and Harry unprotected while they visit. Those orders are already in place in the UK.
who is paying all the bots to write threatening comments? How come Charles does not stop it.
Major sporting events run the risk of a terrorist attack. They’ll get complete security; it was probably a condition of the bid and award for Invictus. Especially after they announced globally that he wouldn’t be getting security while in the UK.
It was an investment in the truth and in discovery docs regarding what really happened. He needed the truth. He deserved the truth.
Absolutely! Probably the only way he had access to the documentation showing his family and the Firm — which no sane person would choose to join — would not defend him or his own family against the delusional press or real crazies out there.
History will be kind to Prince Harry.
But probably not so much towards the left-behinds. Their jealousy, hypocrisy, and racism are undeniable.
Harry will be able to look his children dead in the eye and say, I tried my utmost best to make it possible for you to safely visit and spend time in the land of my birth but dark forces were intent on ensuring that did not happen. The establishment stitch up is now fully documented. I think it was worth the money to have a clear conscience when the time comes to have the conversations with Archie and Lilibet about their paternal ancestors.
Daddy tried Archie and Lili. Daddy fought hard, very hard to make it happen. 🤗
“And Daddy and Mummy are alive, while grandma Diana is not.”
The information his legal team uncovered about the lengths his family went to in effort to deny his safety was probably worth 1.5 mill to him. Now he knows.
Yep. I’m pretty confident he went into this knowing he would lose but prepared to spend the £££ to bring a whole lot of what was hidden and get it out into the daylight and on record.
From the beginning, in the Oprah interview, Spare and the Netflix series, it was always about security. In spare, at the sandrigham summit, he said all he cared about was that his family have security and be safe. Bet they left that part out of the channel 5 doc. It’s almost like, bc the RF knew that’s what he most cared about, they made sure he didn’t get it. The cruelty is the point and it was the one thing they felt they could use to make him bend the knee. But he still didn’t. And yeah, £656,324? Please. The work-shy Wales cost the public how much in a year? What is the security bill for all the vacations the Wales go on, hmm? I bet it’s more than the cost of that case.
What is the annual security bill for the Lazies? Surely it should be published somewhere. It’s taxpayer money after all.
5 vacations in a few months by the keens must cost taxpayers a pretty penny.
I’m not really even trying to shame the Wales for all their tax payer-funded security. It’s more about perspective. Harry wants security to safely visit the uk a few times a year at the very most. And I’m betting it’s far less than all the security it costs to cover all the international vacations of the Wales family.
The Wales should be ashamed being workshy and taking lavish vacations (is it 5 so far this year) and taxpayers helps support it.
The British press will continue to harass and beg Harry to come home. I think the British citizens see the BS. The family isn’t getting large turnout with local events. If the king can piss on his son imagine what he would do to his subject. I don’t see PPOW ascending to the throne. Hopefully their waking up to the BS fairytale.
Again, during the Sandringham Agreement Elizabeth and Charles called for the meeting, after Meghan left the UK. Since THEY called the meeting, one would think Liz and Charlie should have been prepared for this meeting, including knowing whether they had the right to offer the 12 months of security they negotiated, then rescinded, for Harry. Yes, remember the Royals felt within their rights to offer and negotiate security during Mexit.
Sussexit since both of them left and Harry wanted out before he met Meghan.
Any stories of how much the security of the Keens cost when they go on vacation? Or security for C and C on their excursions? Security is paid for by taxpayers when Camilla’s Raymill is not occupied;
Only 1.5M? Lol thats nothing to the Sussexes. No wonder the article was half hearted about the final bill. Even they know Harry was willing to go further and pay more in his fight for security.
The press will attack Harry for this but it all could have been avoided if Charles wasn’t so petty and jealous.
The British taxpayers shouldn’t give any thought to this, much as they give no thought to the millions of pounds costs incurred in our civil courts, because as the second or third paragraph acknowledges Harry will have to pay most or all it it. That was true even when we were getting regular leaks about how much it was.
The point of the article, which I think is behind a paywall for British readers, is to make most think, based on the headline, that this is what he was going to be costing the taxpayer (same way that the security request itself is framed not as a desire for a particular level of security but for ‘taxpayer funded’ security) with the truth being buried in the body of the article.
People take the government to court for stuff all the time and we never see the papers totting up the legal costs because a legal system that allows you to challenge the government in court is part makes the any country a good place to live and do business?
The DM gets to have their cake and eat it too with this story, “grrrr, he’s costing us money” *and* “lmao, look how much it’s costing him”. What I find chilling is the absolute certainty this paper has now that their readership can tolerate two contradictory notions, within the space of the same piece, so long as the subtext is ‘Harry is causing harm’ and ‘Harry’s fallen on his face again.’.
It sounded in his BBC interview like he hoped the Labour Government would look into changing the rules but it looks like even though he is probably has republican sympathies himself (certainly most of his party would), and that nothing he doesn’t will make reactionary press and public like him, Starmer is not willing to do anything to upset conservative voters and the right wing press. Even though Labour grandees like Tom Watson and Gordon Brown have suffered direct harm from News International’s behaviour.
I wish Meghan could assert copyright over her Instagram posts etc, – why should the same people behind this mass manipulation to make others hate her every single day also get to benefit, financially, from her happiness and her existence? It’s nauseating.
Exactly. And this amount that the UK taxpayers “have to pay” is about what they pay per week for the left-behind royal slumlords’ upkeep.
Great the UK can go look at the Crown Estates and get the money that the Sussexes paid on Frogmore cottage and then weren’t allowed to live there.