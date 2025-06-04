Kylie Jenner detailed her cosmetic surgery in a TikTok comment

While she denied it for years, Kylie Jenner began getting cosmetic work in her teens. It wasn’t just lip injections either, although the lip injections were and are some of the most noticeable work. The lip injections were also the only thing Kylie admitted to in interviews. She never ‘fessed up to work on her body or whatever they did to her eyes/browline. Well, a TikToker just asked Kylie to explain how she gets her “girls” to sit up the way they do. Kylie ended up commenting on the video and explaining the details of her implants.
Kylie Jenner broke down her boob job in exact detail in a TikTok comment Monday after a fan praised her “most perfect, natural boob job ever.” The social media user asked the makeup mogul, “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.”
Jenner, 27, replied, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!”
According to London’s Centre for Surgery, 445 cc is estimated to be between a D and DD cup depending on the starting breast size. A moderate profile, meanwhile, is meant to appear the most natural.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum went on to provide the name of her Beverly Hills, Calif., doctor, Garth Fisher, in her candid confession. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have worked with Fisher over the years for a breast augmentation and a cancerous facial tumor removal, respectively. Jenner concluded, “Hope this helps lol.”
The Kylie Cosmetics creator’s fans raved over her reply, labeling the “Kardashians” star a “girls’ girl” and a “queen.”
The Hulu personality has reacted to plastic surgery rumors multiple times over the years, even denying in a September 2015 blog post that she had ever gone under the knife. “I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that,” she wrote on her website at the time. “Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.”
The following month, the then-18-year-old tweeted, “I haven’t done anything except my lips but nobody seems to believe that.”
For what it’s worth, I don’t think Kylie did have implants circa 2015, or if she did, they were smaller. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if she had everything redone after she had her two kids, because I swear, I think her “girls” look relatively new at this size. The TikToker is right – they’re pretty natural looking and they don’t have that hard, bolted-on look. You can still tell that they’re fake though!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Kylie’s IG.
I still don’t understand Timothee Chalamet
I don’t understand either of them.
I don’t know why I clicked the post either, I’ve no interest in this whatsoever.
She looks ridiculous and it’s sad because she was a beautiful girl.
They were in Indianapolis last week for the Knicks v. Pacers game and it was just hilarious to watch Kylie, in particular. All these nice Hoosiers kept coming over to them to say hi and you could tell Kylie was just “WTH is going on here?” Timothy was weird in that he kept his sunglasses on the entire time. Kylie looked sometimes excited and sometimes like she would much rather be back at the hotel or at St. Elmo’s having a nice dinner. LOL!
They do look pretty natural to me too.
I will say I don’t understand the desire for a small woman to have D cup breasts. I’ve been a D since I had my two kids, and I wish I could go back to my old B cups. It was easier to dress before. Now I can find a blouse or dress that fits me perfectly except in the chest, and I have to either strap them down with a really uncomfortable bra or size up. But I guess that’s also part of the purpose of getting work done. You can make them stand up all by themselves with no need for shape wear.
Yes they stand but then like it or not you get old, your body, your skin get old. And you end up with two fake breasts on your chest.
But I assume she can have them removed.
I’m a D cup, my sister is a DD and my BFF is a G – all natural too. Large breasts cause back pain and neck pain in addition to being harder to dress. I always wondered if breast implants are not as heavy as breast tissue for this reason.
BFF and I are lawyers. Back when we were in court a lot, we had to buy larger button-down shirts and have them tailored in at the waist to be appropriate in court. Maisie, since you’re having the same problem, I found that slightly clingy cowl necks are great because they will fit over the girls but still give shape in the waist.
I’m glad Kylie is being honest about her plastic surgery now, I think that sets a better example than lying and telling people you can get her body without any procedures. I’m not going to hate on her too much for not being fully honest in the past, society as a whole has a love-hate relationship with women who have plastic surgery. It’s only now becoming normalized to be honest about the procedures you’ve had done. And who knows how much her momager’s influence was involved in Kylie denying it in the past.
Yeah, 4’10” with natural DDs here, and I can’t understand why anyone even moderately petite would go THIS big on purpose! It’s not so bad that I’ve ever considered a reduction (though a lift is definitely in the forecast), but even if you take back pain out of the equation, dressing for this body type is a bitch. I long for a well-fitting button-down, lol.
I’m not sure it was her desire so much as the mom’s mandate to look like a cheap blow up doll. So sad that their mom destroyed their self-worth, and they are going to continue that tradition.
I don’t get it either. I’m petite with DDs and unless I wear bulky full coverage molded bras or the uniboob-looking sports bras they constantly bounce around and HURT. they make it hard for me to do a lot of activities I would like to do and I can’t imagine why anyone would voluntarily augment themselves to this size.
I’m petite and always have very large boobs. I wish they were smaller and they can look matronly in a lot of clothes. Not to mention always having to wear a bra. I would love to go strapless but the girls won’t allow it, unless they want to hang by my waist. Also finding a decent bra is literally impossible.
Anyway kylies boobs don’t look natural at all. Natural big boobs are soft, these look rock hard and sit way too high on their own to look natural. But if she’s happy with them then that’s all the matters.
I’m working my way through a bit of a British Vogue backlog and just read an article by a woman who needed a double mastectomy and had reconstruction after, it’s a fascinating insight into her experience and having something artificial in her body. Very different to choosing to do it for purely cosmetic purposes but it did make me wonder what it would feel like. I guess it depends what relationship you have with your body/breasts.
A friend of mine had a single mastectomy last year and decided against reconstruction in the end, I was somewhat surprised at the time but I now understand her rationale better.
The idea of having a foreign object in my body is what concerns me. Breast reconstruction when needed is the only reason I can think of that I would do it. Having some aesthetic reconstruction to fix sagging makes sense to me, but inserting additional material seems to require additional surgical procedures later in life for many women. Having these procedures solely for aesthetics is a choice we all have the right to make if we have the money. Reconstruction because of medical reasons makes sense to me in a way that doing it for cosmetic purposes doesn’t.
My guess she went under the knife after the babies were born. To give them a lift up. She looks like she has Barbie doll boobs. I assume with nipples 🙂
Maybe that’s the Kardashians goal to all look like Real Dolls.
she did admit to having breast implants prior to having her kids, because she said she regretted doing it before kids. think she’s had them redone since.
I really enjoy the Kylie that Timothee send to have brought out. wish she’d be more honest about the other work that she’s had, but baby steps I suppose.
As @arizona says above, the writer here doesn’t need to speculate. Kylie very clearly and famously admitted to having her boobs done and regretting it when she had kids. It was in the show, and reported here.
I am too much a coward to have surgery for cosmetic reasons. It is surgery at the end of the day with health risks if something goes wrong. I honestly can’t understand how Kardashians get so many surgeries. Imagine healing from all these and it isn’t even permanent. You need to have surgeries again later to take care of it or to refresh it.
Back in the day, before IG & during infancy of FB, I saw a documentary on the beauty industry & the link to the unusual rise in plastic surgery. Procedures using general anesthesia carry a heavier risk. For many patients, that was the catalyst for their death, even more so if there were underlying health issues, because they never came out of it – as was later the case for Kanye’s mother Donda.
@Emcee3, if I remember correctly, PS was the reason of Kanye’s mother’s death. That is the risk they take every time they do these surgeries. We saw what happened to Kanye after his mother’s death and he was a grown man. Kardashians almost all have small kids. I can’t understand how they can play with their own lives like that honestly.
@7blue — not to derail the this subject, but the discussion of unnecessary / avoidable death has been bugging me since that Joni Ernst town hall moment “Well, we’re all going to die”. Because what the senator failed to realize in that moment is the total collateral damage of a family left behind, their grief exacerbated w/ the medical expense & funeral costs. And Kanye is proof of that emotional toll, if not the financial burden.
She has had the full ‘Mommy makeover” with tummy tuck and breast augmentation — you can tell by the navel and the tautness of the skin below it — usually comes with a fair amount of lipo around the waist and lower abdomen as well.
I think she slowed down on some of the fillers in her face – the pic with Timothee in the black dress looks much more like her old face. The lips are clearly still getting attention.
ETA: the ass of lies remains – I think there was a family discount for that one.
Sorry they don’t look natural to me.
Exactly.
I noticed them when she was attending awards season events with Timmie.
They look way too big for her frame and I think they sit oddly compared to natural breasts that are that size. She also had a lot of liposuction on her torso.
They don’t look in the least bit natural!! 😂😂😂
People are losing all perspective on how non-augmented bodies look.
Speaking as the owner of a pair of floppy G cups I personally think her DDs look fantastic. I could never afford her surgeon but if I was in the market for big fake ones I’d show the dr a picture of Kylie.
Her boobs look fake as hell, hard and uncomfortable. Not quite Lauren Sanchez level, but definitely not real boobs that would sag/move at that size. Especially because she displayed them throughout the award season last year. And these are newer/bigger implants than what she had before kids. This is what young girls look up to. Sigh.
How many lies did she tell. And Kendall is the only one who hasn’t had a boob job in that family, ffs.
Yet she still denies the nose jobs, eyelid resulting, jawline reshaping. She seems like one of those celebrities who uses plastic surgery as a substitute for much needed therapy.