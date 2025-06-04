Kylie Jenner detailed her cosmetic surgery in a TikTok comment

While she denied it for years, Kylie Jenner began getting cosmetic work in her teens. It wasn’t just lip injections either, although the lip injections were and are some of the most noticeable work. The lip injections were also the only thing Kylie admitted to in interviews. She never ‘fessed up to work on her body or whatever they did to her eyes/browline. Well, a TikToker just asked Kylie to explain how she gets her “girls” to sit up the way they do. Kylie ended up commenting on the video and explaining the details of her implants.

Kylie Jenner broke down her boob job in exact detail in a TikTok comment Monday after a fan praised her “most perfect, natural boob job ever.” The social media user asked the makeup mogul, “Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully.” Jenner, 27, replied, “445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” According to London’s Centre for Surgery, 445 cc is estimated to be between a D and DD cup depending on the starting breast size. A moderate profile, meanwhile, is meant to appear the most natural. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum went on to provide the name of her Beverly Hills, Calif., doctor, Garth Fisher, in her candid confession. Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian have worked with Fisher over the years for a breast augmentation and a cancerous facial tumor removal, respectively. Jenner concluded, “Hope this helps lol.” The Kylie Cosmetics creator’s fans raved over her reply, labeling the “Kardashians” star a “girls’ girl” and a “queen.” The Hulu personality has reacted to plastic surgery rumors multiple times over the years, even denying in a September 2015 blog post that she had ever gone under the knife. “I haven’t gotten breast implants! Everyone is obsessed with that,” she wrote on her website at the time. “Truth is, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve gained 15 pounds and my body has changed; I’ve definitely filled out.”

The following month, the then-18-year-old tweeted, “I haven’t done anything except my lips but nobody seems to believe that.”

[From Page Six]

For what it’s worth, I don’t think Kylie did have implants circa 2015, or if she did, they were smaller. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if she had everything redone after she had her two kids, because I swear, I think her “girls” look relatively new at this size. The TikToker is right – they’re pretty natural looking and they don’t have that hard, bolted-on look. You can still tell that they’re fake though!