After a ‘pause,’ Duchess Meghan’s As Ever products will be back ‘this month’

In retrospect, I think one of the problems with the Duchess of Sussex’s conversations about As Ever is that she was giving interviews just weeks after As Ever’s product line sold out in under an hour. She was still reeling and figuring out what comes next. And instead of just saying “we’re figuring it out, check back later,” Meghan made a series of cryptic statements where she suggested that she was hitting pause on As Ever’s product line for the rest of the year. In her Fast Company interview, she seemed to indicate that she was “taking a step back” from resupplying As Ever’s line, and that customers should expect something in early 2026.

In her most recent COAFF podcast conversation (with Tina Knowles), Meghan said her approach to the demand for a restocked product line was: “Just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need.” I complained about it! So did other people! The Telegraph’s headline was “Meghan puts lifestyle brand on hold after a month.” Which, I have to say, is kind of a fair headline given Meghan’s own words in the COAFF pod.

Well, Meghan and her team could feel the growing sense of panic among Meghan’s fans, and they heard the cries from people demanding a restock of monarchy-destroying jam. So on Tuesday, just hours after the last COAFF podcast dropped, the As Ever team posted the Instagram below, with this message: “To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month…get excited!” So there you go. This has obviously been in the works for a while, it’s just that Meghan loves being cryptic, even when it pisses off her biggest fans. Anyway, MOAR JAM! Maybe strawberry jam this time? Blueberry spread? Whatever it is, I’m buying multiple jars.