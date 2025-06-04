After a ‘pause,’ Duchess Meghan’s As Ever products will be back ‘this month’

In retrospect, I think one of the problems with the Duchess of Sussex’s conversations about As Ever is that she was giving interviews just weeks after As Ever’s product line sold out in under an hour. She was still reeling and figuring out what comes next. And instead of just saying “we’re figuring it out, check back later,” Meghan made a series of cryptic statements where she suggested that she was hitting pause on As Ever’s product line for the rest of the year. In her Fast Company interview, she seemed to indicate that she was “taking a step back” from resupplying As Ever’s line, and that customers should expect something in early 2026.
In her most recent COAFF podcast conversation (with Tina Knowles), Meghan said her approach to the demand for a restocked product line was: “Just pause. That happened. Let’s wait until we are completely stable and we have everything we need.” I complained about it! So did other people! The Telegraph’s headline was “Meghan puts lifestyle brand on hold after a month.” Which, I have to say, is kind of a fair headline given Meghan’s own words in the COAFF pod.
Well, Meghan and her team could feel the growing sense of panic among Meghan’s fans, and they heard the cries from people demanding a restock of monarchy-destroying jam. So on Tuesday, just hours after the last COAFF podcast dropped, the As Ever team posted the Instagram below, with this message: “To all who’ve been wondering and waiting, thank you! Your favorites are returning, plus a few NEW things we can’t wait to show you. Coming this month…get excited!” So there you go. This has obviously been in the works for a while, it’s just that Meghan loves being cryptic, even when it pisses off her biggest fans. Anyway, MOAR JAM! Maybe strawberry jam this time? Blueberry spread? Whatever it is, I’m buying multiple jars.
Photos courtesy of As Ever’s IG.
yay! I have all the alerts set and notifications on. I am determined to get something on the restock and dare I dream to get a new products dropping. Yes, I dare to dream.
What she said doesn’t indicate any time frame so why are people trying to insert one? A pause can be any length of time and Netflix and Meghan likely had a lot of people working at getting things together to get back in production.
This article says the she said “early 2026”.
She said new products would be introduced in 2026. She didn’t say there would be no restock of current products in 2025.
Her instagram clearly says next month with new products too.
I like Meghan’s cautious remarks from earlier. Happy they were able to get the supply change issues resolved. Because from my perspective this is what it appeared to be. It would be nice if Meghan offered boxed sets containing the crepes, jams, honey and flower sprinkles. In addition to offering single stand along products as well. I wish her well
If you just followed the AsEver account on instagram it was quite clear that new products would be coming soon. I think people got confused because Meghan recorded her podcasts in April and the beginning of May when she was taking a break to reassess and decide on a strategy so the next drop didn’t sell out in under an hour. Then the tabloids and some royal reporters decided to take random comments she made on her podcasts and pretend this was some business strategy that Meghan was revealing rather than just conversations with her guests. She never said she pausing the brand only that she wasn’t rushing to restock. The Telegraph article was ridiculous because it was based on a throw away line and they interpreted it as no products at all this year.
You are right only that the podcast was recorded before April. It was released in April. So we indeed we heard things that had already taking place and it was not in real time.
*whispers* I hope the honey isn’t restocked, I want to continue gatekeeping it!
I haven’t had so many people jealous of me since I got first run Hamilton tickets, and it’s kinda fun, lol. But seriously, so looking forward to seeing what new stuff she comes up with!
Actually on the website, the raspberry jam 8s the only item that says coming soon. All the other products still say sold out.
She said early next year for the new products and the fast company interview, she never said early next year for restocking the stuff she had already released or tying it to the next season of her show. For some reason people just started putting words in her mouth and timelines on her that she never actually said.
I said yesterday that people just needed to be patient that supply chain is not a genie. It would take a little time for her to figure it out and in the scheme of things they figured it out pretty quickly. It sounds like she’s going to have enough to release for a seasonal drop like she always said that she was going to do, and a restock of the stuff from the spring drop that everyone liked.
@DEE,i keep going back to your previous comments on this matter, they’re really enlightening and reassuring. 🫂🙏
Agreed. Some of us are feeding the panic and frenzy and her company has to make sure her product maintains it’s same quality. We’ve all listened to the podcast and we know who her partner is. She has a staff, a partner and an incredible circle of people with business acumen. I’m excited and will buy multiple jars like everyone else (that raspberry spread is what dreams are made of), but let’s not act like this isn’t new territory for everyone that needs a different equation than your average company. She is selling out JAM and flower sprinkles.
😭😭 It is like when people were yelling at Beyonce for the visuals. In Meghan’s case, people are yelling at her for jams. As both Tina and Meghan said, this is a good problem for a business, what to do if your products sell out too fast.
My dream is to get multiple jars of raspberry jam. And ideally something with flower sprinkles. And then whatever new jams there may be. I am less interested in honey and teas just bc those aren’t my “Jam” but obv they are for others. If I can get cookies or crepes, great? Watch me somehow sleep in though. Either way, I’m excited.
As I said yesterday where people may think that there was confusion is because people seemed to be responding to comments from the podcast etc that were several weeks old. However in real time As Ever was posting teasers & had a post about something new they were working on coming soon & last week People mag etc reported a restock was coming soon.
Meghan was very clear that she was recording the Tina Knowles podcast on 5 May so when she said she was pausing to ensure she had a solid supply of stock so as to not annoy the customer, that comment is almost a month old & would have been shortly after the line sold out.
The Fast company interview was released last week & before this latest podcast. The FC interview was timed to be released for the Sara Blakely ep. On the ep Sara mentioned she was coming for a conference in May so the episode wasn’t recorded in May. The FC interview possibly happened a bit of time before the article was actually released. But nonetheless in the FC article it set out that a restock of existing products was anticipated & that it was NEW products that were coming in first quarter of 2026. The article mentioned field trip to see manufacturers & suppliers which I took as AE possibly needing to upscale production of existing stock but also look at suppliers for expansion into hospitality which Meghan mentioned was an area of interest in the article.
After the FC article last week people mag, vanity fair etc reported that restock was coming soon. I pretty much guessed we’d get an As ever update after the last COAFF podcast ep aired. I really didn’t think it was that cryptic.
Fans and the press need to step back and give Meghan some space to figure out what to do. It’s clear that she didn’t expect the stock sell out so fast and she needed sometime to recalibrate. She decided not to restock immediately but have a plan for the next roll out. I can’t blame her for wanting to ensure that all buyers get products.
Oh dear, there is going to be a BLOODBATH! Squaddies, derangers, Windsors and royal rats, haters.. 🥳🍯🍓⏱️⏱️⏱️
That is Exactly what is going to happen 😅.. I’m excited and hopeful that I will get my order in fast enough. I’m just so happy for her, she truly is living in her joy era and it’s beautiful to see.
THe preserves are SO GOOD.
I won’t get another jar b/c i’m not done with my first one (and so many people didn’t get to buy in the first round)….. unless she releases a strawberry jam.
Then, i’m in.
I do think restocking, even if its not enough to meet demand is important.
Sure, some people will buy every time. But hopefully less people will get left out of buying.
And how about those people who got an order in, but b/c the system wasn’t set up for so much simultaneous buying, they ended up being refunded- they have the free jam/honey coming to them without even ordering it.
How exciting!
And again, i have to say, the preserves are delicious.
I must have read a different Fast Company article than many people because I did not walk away from it with the impression that she was not going to restock until next year. I took away that they were working to restock things now and that NEW things were coming next year.
I even get her pause as she explained in the Podcast with Tina. Perhaps they had a few items that were ready to go live again but she wanted to make sure (or at least try to ensure) there was plenty available so that it doesn’t run out so quickly again and then having people annoyed about once again selling out.
People are acting like things have been out of stock for 6 months or longer when in reality it has been less than 2 months. Other companies take 2 months or even longer to restock when they sell out, I don’t understand why Meghan isn’t given that same grace (especially with a new company).