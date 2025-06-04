Blake Lively & Taylor Swift ‘aren’t as close’ & ‘their friendship isn’t the same’

In recent days, Blake Lively’s lawyers informed Justin Baldoni’s legal team that Blake intended to withdraw her claim of “emotional distress” from her lawsuit. Baldoni’s team pointed out that A) Lively had refused to turn over any of her medical records or therapy records which would prove “emotional distress,” and B) that she was not withdrawing her emotional distress claim with prejudice (meaning, she wanted to have the right to refile at a later time). Well, long story short, there was a hearing. Baldoni’s side doesn’t get to “compel” Lively to turn over her records, but Lively doesn’t get to refile any specific emotional distress claim.

The judge overseeing the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni lawsuit has decided that the actress’ claims for emotional distress are dead. The ruling comes after a tense back in forth between the dueling sides, with Baldoni’s lawyers filing a motion to compel her to turn over her medical records and Lively fighting that move. Judge Lewis Liman wrote this morning that Baldoni’s motion to compel is denied “based on Plaintiff’s representation that the relevant claims will be withdrawn. Lively’s request that ‘because the parties have agreed to dismiss Ms. Lively’s tenth and eleventh causes of action . . . the Court exercise its inherent authority and authority under Rule 15 to dismiss them without prejudice’ is denied without prejudice to renewal. The parties shall stipulate to whether the dismissal is with or without prejudice, or Lively shall renew her request by formal motion. For avoidance of doubt, if the claims are not dismissed, the Court will preclude Lively from offering any evidence of emotional distress.” In short, Judge Liman shut down the possibility of Lively changing her mind and turning over her medical records. Lively can choose to try to reach an agreement with Baldoni about dismissing the claims with prejudice — meaning without the right to refile — or she can roll the dice and ask the judge to dismiss the claims without an agreement in a bid to have the court dismiss them without prejudice. Either way, Lively’s attorneys can no longer present evidence of her alleged emotional distress claims.

[From Variety]

If you go to the full Variety story, they included some long-winded comments from Lively’s attorneys, who insist that emotional distress is still part of her case, it’s just that their case is being streamlined, etc. It comes across as Lively’s side overexplaining and trying to convince people that it’s not a loss for Blake.

Interestingly enough, this wasn’t the only big headline from the Baldoni-Lively mess. The Daily Mail had a big story about Blake and Taylor Swift’s falling out, and how Blake is barraging Taylor with texts, emails and messages. According to the Mail’s sources, Taylor hasn’t responded at all and Tay is “ghosting” her after the subpoena drama. Hours later, Team Lively managed to get this exclusive placed in People Mag:

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have made progress in their relationship. The pop superstar, 35, and the actress are working towards being “on good terms,” but “their friendship isn’t the same as it was before,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. Swift and Lively, 37, “aren’t as close and haven’t been spending as much time together as they did in the past.” The Grammy winner was dragged into the Gossip Girl alum’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. PEOPLE previously reported that Swift and Lively rekindled their friendship in April after the “Fortnight” singer distanced herself from the actress. According to the insider, “Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time.”

[From People]

I have my theories about what’s really happening between Blake and Taylor Swift, and if I’m even partially right, Blake is doing herself no favors by running to People Mag to give them exclusive updates on their friendship. Even in Blake’s narrative, she’s fallen out with one of the most powerful women in entertainment. That alone should make Blake pause and stop briefing People. Taylor is all about control – image-control, control of the narrative, control of her business. All I’m saying is that even if Taylor wants to give Blake another chance, Taylor is probably disgusted that Blake keeps running to People and using Taylor’s name in this way.