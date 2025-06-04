Blake Lively & Taylor Swift ‘aren’t as close’ & ‘their friendship isn’t the same’

In recent days, Blake Lively’s lawyers informed Justin Baldoni’s legal team that Blake intended to withdraw her claim of “emotional distress” from her lawsuit. Baldoni’s team pointed out that A) Lively had refused to turn over any of her medical records or therapy records which would prove “emotional distress,” and B) that she was not withdrawing her emotional distress claim with prejudice (meaning, she wanted to have the right to refile at a later time). Well, long story short, there was a hearing. Baldoni’s side doesn’t get to “compel” Lively to turn over her records, but Lively doesn’t get to refile any specific emotional distress claim.
The judge overseeing the Blake Lively vs. Justin Baldoni lawsuit has decided that the actress’ claims for emotional distress are dead. The ruling comes after a tense back in forth between the dueling sides, with Baldoni’s lawyers filing a motion to compel her to turn over her medical records and Lively fighting that move.
Judge Lewis Liman wrote this morning that Baldoni’s motion to compel is denied “based on Plaintiff’s representation that the relevant claims will be withdrawn. Lively’s request that ‘because the parties have agreed to dismiss Ms. Lively’s tenth and eleventh causes of action . . . the Court exercise its inherent authority and authority under Rule 15 to dismiss them without prejudice’ is denied without prejudice to renewal. The parties shall stipulate to whether the dismissal is with or without prejudice, or Lively shall renew her request by formal motion. For avoidance of doubt, if the claims are not dismissed, the Court will preclude Lively from offering any evidence of emotional distress.”
In short, Judge Liman shut down the possibility of Lively changing her mind and turning over her medical records. Lively can choose to try to reach an agreement with Baldoni about dismissing the claims with prejudice — meaning without the right to refile — or she can roll the dice and ask the judge to dismiss the claims without an agreement in a bid to have the court dismiss them without prejudice. Either way, Lively’s attorneys can no longer present evidence of her alleged emotional distress claims.
If you go to the full Variety story, they included some long-winded comments from Lively’s attorneys, who insist that emotional distress is still part of her case, it’s just that their case is being streamlined, etc. It comes across as Lively’s side overexplaining and trying to convince people that it’s not a loss for Blake.
Interestingly enough, this wasn’t the only big headline from the Baldoni-Lively mess. The Daily Mail had a big story about Blake and Taylor Swift’s falling out, and how Blake is barraging Taylor with texts, emails and messages. According to the Mail’s sources, Taylor hasn’t responded at all and Tay is “ghosting” her after the subpoena drama. Hours later, Team Lively managed to get this exclusive placed in People Mag:
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have made progress in their relationship. The pop superstar, 35, and the actress are working towards being “on good terms,” but “their friendship isn’t the same as it was before,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively.
Swift and Lively, 37, “aren’t as close and haven’t been spending as much time together as they did in the past.”
The Grammy winner was dragged into the Gossip Girl alum’s ongoing legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni. PEOPLE previously reported that Swift and Lively rekindled their friendship in April after the “Fortnight” singer distanced herself from the actress. According to the insider, “Taylor is working to trust Blake again but it’s going to take some time.”
I have my theories about what’s really happening between Blake and Taylor Swift, and if I’m even partially right, Blake is doing herself no favors by running to People Mag to give them exclusive updates on their friendship. Even in Blake’s narrative, she’s fallen out with one of the most powerful women in entertainment. That alone should make Blake pause and stop briefing People. Taylor is all about control – image-control, control of the narrative, control of her business. All I’m saying is that even if Taylor wants to give Blake another chance, Taylor is probably disgusted that Blake keeps running to People and using Taylor’s name in this way.
You don’t weaponize relationships…it’s as simple as that.
Patriarchy always wins by pitting women against each other. Don’t fall for it. This is a legal case about workplace sexual harassment and the defendant is not named Taylor Swift.
I am aghast by how acritically gender analyses are deployed in such cases. We should always be vigilant to these kinds of tropes, specially when it comes to media and powerful PR/attorney games, but the sex of the people involved doesn’t de facto preclude any other possible explanations. Lively did, in fact, wield her friendship with an extremely powerful person to assert certain creative control in the film, and it is not beyond the realm of possibilities that this friend did not take well to that weaponization. Against the backdrop of all the rampant and frankly appalling sexism that Lively is being subject to, it does her no favour to characterize the scrutiny around this particular aspect of the case as mere “women-pitted against each other” fodder. Women are human, and should still be held accountable for our shitty actions, and it goes without saying, without the oppressive sexist biases we have so long be subjected to.
They’re probably not talking because of Taylor’s legal team advising against it. It’ll never be the same again, too bad Taylor is all of her childrens godmother.
If Blake is running to the press to share this personal information it’s pretty pathetic but Taylor has been weaponizing, using friendships for cover and promotion for years. It’s not at different in my opinion.
Truth! And it ALWAYS ended up messy AF & the friendship ended anyway…hope lessons are learned!
Allowing abusers to jump in and control the lawsuits against them is simply horrific and needs to be stopped.
Okay, the one part that I’ll agree with is that Blake would do well to refrain from briefing to People about her friendship with Taylor. That just seems logical? But after that, I’m curious about how other outlets are covering this trial? It can’t only be Variety. I’m trying to remember but didn’t variety write a nasty piece about Meghan a year or so back about her podcast deal at Spotify. And it’s owned by Penske. So I’m wary of how they cover the ins and outs of this trial. I need some sort of version of byline times for this.
If the current issue with their friendship is that she overstepped her boundaries using her name, begging and pleading through sources and PR games is the last thing that she should be doing. Your friend is upset, you are the one that crossed the line, let them set the tone in your interactions while you rebuild your trust. It’s sad because if this is true they’ve been friends for so long, it would suck to end the relationship over this. However, you never know how many little things have occurred over the years that have been looked past, so it may seem like one big thing to us and it really isn’t.
I think you are overlooking the allegations that Blake threatened to release a decade of texts between them if Tay didn’t release a statement in support of her/the lawsuit to make up for the fact that Blake wasn’t at the Super Bowl this year. That is certainly worth ending a friendship over.
Moreover, I don’t think they are working on anything. I think Taylor is done with her. Blake has tried to keep pretending they are friends, but given Taylor’s many appearances without her, she had to release a statement acknowledging they’re no longer as close. In reality, they are no longer friends at all, according to multiple reports. Gigi has also iced Blake out, and Travis unfollowed Ryan Reynolds. It’s over between them.
Agreed. If I saw a text likethat Khaleesi ridiculousness I would be pissed. I’m not your dog. Don’t use me as a threat. To be clear I believe Blake as far as the allegations of Baldoni /sexual harassment.I just think the lawyers need to advise their clients to stop talking for right now.
I didn’t say it wasn’t worth ending a relationship over, I said people may think because of the length of their friendship it wasn’t worth it, but that this may have been the latest in a long line of her overstepping and we don’t know. I’m a firm believer in your boundaries are your boundaries and your friends should know them, so if this was the first issue or the 15th it’s up to Taylor decide whether or not she wants to pursue a relationship. That being said regardless of how a relationship ends they have been friends for a long time, and she is her kids godmother no matter how upset you are with your friend that has to suck. I have been through it before regardless of your justification it hurts.
Kiki, it would have been over for me if I ever saw that kind of text from a friend, about me.
Blake is finding out, she’s not as endearing as she thinks. Neither is her husband.
All I mean by this is Blake thought all she’s have to do is say these things and the public would be on her side. She grossly misjudged the public reaction.
Not just because of Justin pr team, these are her own words in text here.
It’s like watching the popular girls break up. Except Tay and Blake are in different stratospheres. Their friendship probably made more sense when they were at similar levels of stardom. One friend is always going to be more successful, but the dynamic is tested the moment the other friend tries to use that manipulatively.
The circus is in town and has extended its stay to present a few more shows.
I think the revelations from the lawsuit was the issue that broke the camel’s back. One of the celebrity reporters pointed that Blake and Ryan arranged for paparazzi to take pictures of them at Taylor’s house. The reporter pointed out that Taylor’s house is so secluded and restricted that someone would have had to tell the paparazzi exactly how to get there and where to station themselves to get the pictures. It was a birthday party and Blake and Ryan were the only celebrities that they took pictures of. I think Taylor is over the threats, the blackmail allegations, and calling the paparazzi. I think the friendship is dead and it wasn’t because of Justin.
It has nothing to do with the patriarchy. It has to do with powerful people throwing their weight around and getting called out for it.
Exactly! This has nothing to do with patriarchy and questioning Blake’s motives/ wanting evidence to back her claims isn’t anti feminist: it’s called backing up claims you made publicly to destroy someone’s life and livelihood. This drama here is mean girls showing who is who is the hierarchy of celebritydom and Blake never stood a chance against Taylor
The idea that Lively is running to People with … Quite frankly not flattering “intel” is laughable. This — like all the leaks — is coming from one place: Bryan Freedman.
Sort of shocked this site doesn’t see through that.
This is Blake’s PR trying to save face after Taylor’s “ghosting Blake” narrative in the daily mail.
Taylor’s PR (Tree Payne?) would shut things down if a third party were pushing this to the press. The stories about the friendship being done are coming from camp Tay. If they are quiet about it, it means they wish the story to stand.
As much as we all detest the Daily Mail, in this particular case, they are Taylor’s mouthpiece, and People is Blake’s.
Taylor would not allow an untrue narrative to be planted and not respond. Whether the info comes from her camp, camp Lively or camp Baldoni, she is not refuting which essentially means her team is co-signing. Simple as that.
Don’t ever forget that Blake hired ex-CIA as PR.
Taylor Swift is not really in control of her image when she keeps hanging out with Brittany MAGA Mahomes though. Blake Lively must have gone way too far for getting ejected faster than a Trump-voter.