Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell’s upcoming movie looks heartwarming



If you’ve ever wanted to see Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell star together as romantic leads in a film, then I’ve got some great news for you. Margot and Colin have a new movie coming out in September called A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. It’s a romantic fantasy about two lonely strangers who meet at a wedding and are later sent on a journey by a magical GPS. It co-stars Kevin Kline, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. This is Margot’s first appearance back on screen since Barbie. The trailer recently dropped, and it looks like it’s going to be a heartwarming, fun ride.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, starring Robbie and Colin Farrell, is in theaters Sept. 19. Sony Pictures released the trailer for the pair’s upcoming movie, which marks Robbie’s first big screen role since she starred in the 2023 smash hit Barbie, and features her and Farrell, 49, taking a wild journey through each other’s lives and memories after they meet at a wedding. The pair, who play Sarah and David, are brought together further when David’s car GPS instructs him to pick up Sarah and invites the characters to take part in the movie’s titular big bold beautiful journey. “What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past?” reads an official synopsis for the movie. “Sarah and David are single strangers who meet at a mutual friend’s wedding and soon, through a surprising twist of fate, find themselves on A Big Bold Beautiful Journey – a funny, fantastical, sweeping adventure together where they get to re-live important moments from their respective pasts, illuminating how they got to where they are in the present…and possibly getting a chance to alter their futures.” A Big Bold Beautiful Journey comes from After Yang director Kogonada and The Menu screenwriter Seth Reiss. It also stars Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Billy Magnussen, Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater. Robbie was spotted on the movie’s set in April 2024. The Oscar nominee and her husband and Barbie producing partner Tom Ackerley then welcomed their first baby together in November; she has remained largely out of the spotlight since. A source told PEOPLE last July that Robbie “was super professional and focused” making A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. “No one suspected that she was pregnant… She got along with Colin, and they had fun filming.”

[From People]

Being brought together by an old GPS system and taken on a fantasy journey? That is one helluva meet cute. It’s crazy that no one knew Margot was pregnant when she filmed it. From what we can see in the trailer, she and Colin have a lot of chemistry together, too. I don’t think the plots are similar at all, but the trailer has this very whimsical feel that reminds me of Big Fish. The whole premise of revisiting memories to understand how they got where they are now is also very Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind-coded. (That’s one of my all-time favorite movies.) The part with the GPS being so central to their journey kicking off reminds me of the episode of The Office where Michael Scott drives his car into the lake, lol. I like these types of movies, so I’m planning on seeing it when it comes out.

Here’s the trailer:

