Parker Posey felt like she was ‘gaslit’ into believing she couldn’t do studio films

Years ago, one of the actresses who came up in the 1990s said the biggest difference between Hollywood then and now was that women are finally getting credit for putting projects together and producing their own stuff. I was reminded of that as I read through Parker Posey’s interview on the Smartless podcast. I’m surprised Parker even went on this podcast, but I’ve been pleasantly surprised by all of Parker’s moves in the past year. She grabbed that amazing role on The White Lotus and now she’s doing the most with her career resurgence. It’s well-deserved – Parker is an icon. In the Smartless pod, she talked about how she used to be typecast as an “indie queen” and gaslit into believing that she couldn’t do studio films.
Parker Posey is opening up about the challenges she faced when making the jump from indie films to studio movies earlier in her career. The White Lotus star made a recent appearance on the Smartless podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, where she was asked for her reaction to being labeled the “indie queen” in the ’90s, thanks to her iconic roles in Party Girl, Flirt, Dazed and Confused and The Daytrippers. However, Posey admitted that it actually hindered her from getting roles in major studio projects.
“I felt like I was called a name, in a way,” she explained. “My path was more like, ‘Oh, [The Daytrippers director] Greg Mottola did a reading of his movie that he was trying to get financed,’ and then I introduced him to Liev Schreiber who was in Party Girl, and then we do The Daytrippers a year later. It was such a community back then. I felt like right when I got exposed, and the whole indie movement got exposed, it also got co-opted by the studio system, and then it became this other thing. All of a sudden, I wasn’t viable to get a movie financed, and it was such a head trip because I would have to audition for Hollywood movies when I’d carried the lead in independent movies that were shot in 23 days.”
Looking back, Posey believes she was “gaslit” into thinking she wasn’t on the same playing field as other notable Hollywood names. Posey has previously spoken about losing out on big roles to Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock, such as 1994’s Speed, which ultimately saw Bullock land the role of Annie, because she was “too indie.”
“[I would say], ‘I can promise I can memorize these lines in the script, and we’ll have a blast, trust me!’” She added. “So I had, like, a good 20 years of that after, and then working with great auteurs and doing these [films], not getting paid a lot, but being able to work and fulfill my creativity.”
This sounds similar to Chloe Sevigny’s experience, right? Chloe leaned into the indie thing, but she also openly pursued television work to pay the bills because studios were not interested in her whatsoever. With Parker, it feels like it was worse than typecasting though – they really just didn’t want to hire someone with her “indie queen” profile, they didn’t think she was “viable,” even though she was clearly putting together projects and enough of a name to get indie films financed. And it’s also crazy because she was legitimately proving to everyone that she was a leading lady and a fantastic actress. When I watched her in The White Lotus, I felt sort of sad that she hasn’t been giving those kinds of fantastic performances every year because people didn’t have enough imagination to hire her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I loved her in Henry Foole!!!! As a ‘90s girl myself, I left uni in ‘98, that whole generation of offbeat, slightly subversive, deadpan sarcastic, but essentially human characters is dear to my heart. Like Weimar updated via Hampshire College & Flatbush.
So much! Indie films were then what streaming is now. You had to leave the house and sit in a crusty old theater to get a memorable experience.
I hope she gets some good paying roles post WL. It’s funny. My first memory of her is before even party girl. When I was little, I used to spend the summer with my grandma in Florida and there was only one room with ac. So middle of the day was spent in that room while my Granada watched all the soaps. And she played Tess on ATWT. She must’ve made an impression bc she was on it for a very short time. So later when I saw her in all those indie films I was always like oh that’s Tess from my grandma’s soaps.
I remember seeing her as Darla as Dazed and Confused and thinking where do i know her from- As the World Turns!!!!! My mom watched all those CBS soaps, so i did to for awhile.
Then she was in Party Girl- Hey-Hey-Hello!!!
and my personal favorite, the House of Yes, also staring Freddie Prinze, Jr, and Tori Spelling.
She deserves all the flowers.
But i watched the entire first season of white lotus waiting for the murder mystery that never came. I hate that show. If i want to see overprivileged, white idiots who i want to hit with a brick, i’ll just watch the news.
Boy, she was great in House Of Yes…
I wish she had been cast in The Breakfast Club instead of Ally Sheedy. She was born to play that role and it would have helped move her into mainstream movies. That said, I do love her in every Christopher Guest movie.
Streaming and cable tv have really been great for women. Especially middle aged ones. Great limited serious like WL or Big Little Lies and movies headlined by women like Halle Berry with talent and name recognition but who wouldn’t be able to have a regular theater release in this environment. And they’re producing a ton of them themselves too.
I remember her part in You’ve Got Mail.
Fell in love w/her in Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show & A Mighty Wind-the Christopher Guest movies! She’s an amazing actress and her memoir from a few years ago is a fun read. As anGenXer, she’s my GenX Queen (along w/Chloe S.) While I hate she was gaslit and passed over for those bigger roles, I love her indie queen status and can’t imagine her in a movie like Speed?
She was also good in Basquiat as Mary Boone, Julian Schnabel’s first movie with the great Jeffrey Wright in the lead.
Wasn’t she Tom Hanks girlfriend in 1998 You’ve Got Mail? Huge studio movie.
Yes but she wasn’t the romantic lead. Meg Ryan got that role, as she did in When Harry Met Sally and a few other movies. Parker was the intense Type A girlfriend who “made coffee nervous” and wasn’t right for Tom Hanks, because he needed a soulful children’s book store owner with a cozy aesthetic and blond hair.
Whose business her mother had established, he destroyed.
What a fucked-up movie. Don’t worry, my billions will save you!
Ugh. That trope still hangs about over on Hallmark…
Parker’s cut scene in Sleepless in Seattle is on YT. I can’t recall which interview it was, but said Nora Ephron personally sent her a letter warning her of the edit & praising her acting w/ hope of working together again.
“What a fucked-up movie. Don’t worry, my billions will save you!”
I absolutely hate-hate-hate that movie.
Now I’m picturing her in all of Sandra Bullock’s roles and, honestly? She would have brought at least more depth if nothing else, and I love Sandy B. The only one I can’t see working is Practical Magic. Sandra brings an inherent naïveté that I don’t know Parker can exude.
I liked her in movies but in interviews not so much …
PIPER, NOOOOO
IDK. I read her memoir and a lot of it seems to have been her blocking her own blessings/path. One motif throughout the book is that she talks about all these iconic parts in great movies she kept turning down, even though friends/ others specifically requested her, because SHE felt they weren’t good enough. In fact I came away from the book thinking she seemed like a pain to work with.
I loved her in Best In Show.