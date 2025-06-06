Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin split because of the ‘age gap’ & she wanted a baby?

Here are some photos of Dakota Johnson on Thursday in New York. She was leaving the Greenwich Hotel, en route to 30 Rock to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers. I don’t have the ID on her dress here, but her bag is Gucci (she’s a Gucci ambassador). This is how you turn up post-breakup too – leggy, well-rested and fabulous. Dakota’s in NYC this week to promote The Materialists, which looks like such a good rom-dramedy. As many pointed out, Dakota’s team was likely the source of People Magazine’s exclusive about Dakota’s split from Chris Martin. She’s in promotional mode – she doesn’t want a million questions about Chris Martin either way, so they just got that news out there ahead of her press events. Well, Page Six had a different exclusive about the breakup and what was really behind it:

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly split after nearly eight years together — for two reasons. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress, 35, and the Coldplay frontman, 48, called it quits because of their age gap and the topic of having children, a source told the US Sun. “Dakota has been desperate for her and Chris to work out for years, and every time they broke up she was devastated and in tears,” the insider stated. “Even some of Dakota’s team would have to console her when they were apart and she could never move on. She really loves him and his children, and he deeply loves her, but things were just never lining up for them and it was very up and down.” “They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem. She’d [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life.” The source told the outlet that Johnson and Martin had been “back and forth on issues for years” and had discussions about everything, including children. “They made some beautiful memories as a family and it’ll be hard for both of them to move on after such a long relationship but they will do it,” the insider claimed.

My tip for Chris Martin is… if you’re done with having kids, maybe stop messing around with such young girlfriends? Chris started dating Dakota when she was 27-ish. Over the course of their eight-year relationship, of course they discussed having kids and what they really wanted. He was really wasting her time if he’s known all along that he didn’t want any more kids. Anyway, I’ve really started to root for Dakota, and I hope she stays booked and busy. I hope she finds some guy who adores her and treats her like a princess, because I don’t think Chris was like that at all.