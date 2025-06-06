Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin split because of the ‘age gap’ & she wanted a baby?

Here are some photos of Dakota Johnson on Thursday in New York. She was leaving the Greenwich Hotel, en route to 30 Rock to appear on Late Night with Seth Meyers. I don’t have the ID on her dress here, but her bag is Gucci (she’s a Gucci ambassador). This is how you turn up post-breakup too – leggy, well-rested and fabulous. Dakota’s in NYC this week to promote The Materialists, which looks like such a good rom-dramedy. As many pointed out, Dakota’s team was likely the source of People Magazine’s exclusive about Dakota’s split from Chris Martin. She’s in promotional mode – she doesn’t want a million questions about Chris Martin either way, so they just got that news out there ahead of her press events. Well, Page Six had a different exclusive about the breakup and what was really behind it:
Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly split after nearly eight years together — for two reasons. The “Fifty Shades of Grey” actress, 35, and the Coldplay frontman, 48, called it quits because of their age gap and the topic of having children, a source told the US Sun.
“Dakota has been desperate for her and Chris to work out for years, and every time they broke up she was devastated and in tears,” the insider stated. “Even some of Dakota’s team would have to console her when they were apart and she could never move on. She really loves him and his children, and he deeply loves her, but things were just never lining up for them and it was very up and down.”
“They really tried to work through their issues but the age gap was often a problem. She’d [also] expressed that she may want children in the future, whereas Chris is kind of done with that part of his life.”
The source told the outlet that Johnson and Martin had been “back and forth on issues for years” and had discussions about everything, including children.
“They made some beautiful memories as a family and it’ll be hard for both of them to move on after such a long relationship but they will do it,” the insider claimed.
My tip for Chris Martin is… if you’re done with having kids, maybe stop messing around with such young girlfriends? Chris started dating Dakota when she was 27-ish. Over the course of their eight-year relationship, of course they discussed having kids and what they really wanted. He was really wasting her time if he’s known all along that he didn’t want any more kids. Anyway, I’ve really started to root for Dakota, and I hope she stays booked and busy. I hope she finds some guy who adores her and treats her like a princess, because I don’t think Chris was like that at all.
Dakota has grown on me as both a person and an actress. I hope she finds everything she’s looking for. She’s a nepo baby, but she does seem to be someone who works hard.
I’m sure it’s hard to leave relationship that began when you were so young because you just want different things out of life, but yes it’s not that surprising that a man who’d already has two grown children may not want to start over with an infant in his ’50s.
My friend’s friend is a healthcare professional. She can afford and send her kids to an expensive private school.
What she couldn’t believe though was how much younger the mothers were at said private school. They were 20-something mothers with 60-year old husbands and they were the second or third wife.
Some men do have it within them to have second or third families. Maybe just not Chris.
“That she couldn’t believe though was how much younger the mothers were at said private school. They were 20-something mothers with 60-year old husbands and they were the second or third wife.”
Yikes.😮😮
TBH with his intense environmental advocating, I’ll be very surprised if Chris wanted more than the two children he already has, just my guestimate
I agree Jedge.
We can’t assume he didn’t tell her 8 years ago that he didn’t want more children and she assumed he would change his mind 🤷🏾♂️.
At 27 she may not have wanted kids at that point – and I can see him being vague about wanting more kids. But cut to five years later and she’s in her 30s and they’re engaged and she’s wanting to get real and concrete plans for their future. And now he’s saying “nah, I’m good”. Wasted her time – as men often like to do. I have always liked Dakota she has a sense of humor about herself and a lowkey savagery that I enjoy. I even have a t-shirt from her infamous Elle show moment that is a picture of her saying “That’s not the truth Ellen”. Iconic.
Also starting over with a baby when your oldest is 12 and still very dependent on you would feel very different than 8 years later when she’s 20 and finishing college! Do maybe he became less into it just as she became ready.
It’s kind of selfish for an older man or woman to go with a younger person who you know wants to have children one day and you don’t.
This reminds me of so many relationships where people get strung along and are damaged as a result – Beatrice and Dave for example. No wonder why Beatrice rebounded on someone like Edo who left his pregnant girlfriend for her (don’t understand why the rats never dragged Beatrice over the hot coals over that one). I’m still side-eyeing Edo as a poor aristocrat social climber.
As for Dakota, heal girl and move on. Chris has a ton of baggage and many unresolved issues. Better late than never. Imagine you were 40 and he was still stringing you along. 8 years is enough of your emotional investment in that man. You’re worth more than how he has treated you.
Re: Princess treatment. He wrote Yellow for Gwyneth. What did he write for Dakota?
@blogger I’m pretty sure he wrote Church for Dakota, one of my favourite Coldplay songs.
I can see both sides here as I think Chris seems like a nice person, but I absolutely get that Dakota needs to move on if she wants to start a family. She’s running out of time to get that done, I hope she’s frozen her eggs to keep her options open for when she meets the right guy.
Sending Benny Blanco partner vibes to Dakota! She needs a real one.
I’ve never gotten vibes that Dakota wants babies. I think she’s cool being a stepmother kind of figure because she had a chaotic childhood with lots of siblings coming in and out of her life.
I see her as a very career oriented woman and she doesn’t want to lose out on opportunities. Chris wants someone to follow him around while he enjoys his own career opportunities.
There’s a segment of the male population that thinks like that.
It’s not all on Chris, Dakota like all these women have their own agency!!
She stayed with this guy for 8 years(!!) with multiple break ups in between.
D Johnson is free to walk away like JLaw did (regretfully), but she keeps returning to him.
She’s a 35 year old who grew up entrenched in the showbiz world and can make her choices.
Even now the counter briefings have let it be known that Johnson loves Martin still and would be open to reconciliation.😕😕😕
Did he string her along? You dont know the conversations that were being had. Theyve broken up before and this may have been the reason. He could have been honest from the get go and she was just hoping hed change his mind. Thats not fair to him either. I applaud him for not having another kid so late in his life. Thats a responsible decision.
I know somebody who hoped the girl would change her mind she adamently told him no for years and then he was crushed in the end. However she told him why should that be on her.
Sorry, but unnamed “sources” speaking to the Sun and Page Six doesn’t mean much to me. It sounds like a lot of guessing based on nothing more than their ages and societal expectations.
Chris Martin has always been the ‘dumper’ no matter what his ex’s teams say.
He dumped Annabelle Wallis, he dumped Dakota multiple times, he dumped JLaw, and he initiated divorce with GOOP (and was the one that came up with the conscious uncoupling nonsense)
He’s long been a diva who is all about himself. Partners are disposable to him. It’s all about what he wants, his music, etc.
She looks amazing! Move on girl. He’s not even cute. I’ve never thought he was cute and it seems like she could really do so much better. Like I picture her with someone not in the business. An attorney, businessman, etc. She’s beautiful.
I have a soft spot for her. She’s so beautiful, talented, funny, smart.
He’s an ass. I could believe the age gap finally caught up to them, but she doesn’t really strike me as a mother type. Has she expressed desire for kids in any real interviews?