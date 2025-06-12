Producer Brian Grazer claims he was ‘canceled’ after voting for Donald Trump

In the first months of the second Trump administration, there’s been a ridiculous amount of attention on President Joe Biden and his age while he was in office. That time could have been better spent discussing Donald Trump’s lack of mental acuity and Trump’s lack of fitness for the job, but I guess people aren’t interested in having that conversation. Another topic which hasn’t gotten near enough attention is how several Hollywood donors to the Democratic Party basically threw huge tantrums about Biden in 2024. Only some of those tantrums went public. This is a story about one A-list super-producer who supported Donald Trump and few people knew until now. That person? Brian Grazer, the producing partner of Ron Howard.

A documentary going behind the scenes of Donald Trump‘s 2024 campaign contains an unexpected moment between the president and Brian Grazer. The Oscar-winning producer and longtime Democratic donor is shown schmoozing with Trump inside the V.I.P. box at a football game, according to The New York Times‘ coverage of a Fox Nation documentary series titled Art of the Surge. In the documentary, Grazer gets his photo taken with Trump and informs people in the room he voted for the Republican, as well. But when Grazer told “some women he knows” that he wasn’t voting for Democrat Kamala Harris, the effect was almost like “getting canceled,” the Times quotes him saying. “All the women looked in and go, ‘You mean, you’re not voting for Kamala?’ And I go, ‘I just can’t do that.’ And then, one of them leaned in further, and said, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’ And I said, ‘I am.’ I swear!” The Times also reached out to Grazer, who explained his Trump vote thusly: “As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time.” Art of the Surge season two is currently streaming on Fox Nation. The documentary is produced by former Tucker Carlson Tonight executive producer Justin Wells, who left Fox News after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment in a 2023 lawsuit. He denied the charges. He has since launched a new company Ashokan Studios, which he says will produce high-quality content for conservative audiences.

[From THR]

“I can’t vote for Kamala” – why? – “because Joe Biden is old!” Just say that you’re a dumbass, my god. Just admit that “Joe Biden is old” was ALWAYS about “Kamala Harris is a Black woman.” This is one of the clearest examples of just that – all of the people crying about Biden’s age panicked when Kamala became the Democratic nominee. That was always their actual concern, a Harris presidency. Anyway, Brian Grazer deserves to be canceled. Not only for his dumbass vote, but for slavishly boot-licking Donald Trump on camera for some idiotic Fox News documentary.