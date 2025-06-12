Producer Brian Grazer claims he was ‘canceled’ after voting for Donald Trump

In the first months of the second Trump administration, there’s been a ridiculous amount of attention on President Joe Biden and his age while he was in office. That time could have been better spent discussing Donald Trump’s lack of mental acuity and Trump’s lack of fitness for the job, but I guess people aren’t interested in having that conversation. Another topic which hasn’t gotten near enough attention is how several Hollywood donors to the Democratic Party basically threw huge tantrums about Biden in 2024. Only some of those tantrums went public. This is a story about one A-list super-producer who supported Donald Trump and few people knew until now. That person? Brian Grazer, the producing partner of Ron Howard.
A documentary going behind the scenes of Donald Trump‘s 2024 campaign contains an unexpected moment between the president and Brian Grazer. The Oscar-winning producer and longtime Democratic donor is shown schmoozing with Trump inside the V.I.P. box at a football game, according to The New York Times‘ coverage of a Fox Nation documentary series titled Art of the Surge.
In the documentary, Grazer gets his photo taken with Trump and informs people in the room he voted for the Republican, as well. But when Grazer told “some women he knows” that he wasn’t voting for Democrat Kamala Harris, the effect was almost like “getting canceled,” the Times quotes him saying.
“All the women looked in and go, ‘You mean, you’re not voting for Kamala?’ And I go, ‘I just can’t do that.’ And then, one of them leaned in further, and said, ‘Are you voting for Trump?’ And I said, ‘I am.’ I swear!”
The Times also reached out to Grazer, who explained his Trump vote thusly: “As a centrist, it was because I could feel and see Biden’s deterioration and the lack of direction in the Democratic Party at that time.”
Art of the Surge season two is currently streaming on Fox Nation. The documentary is produced by former Tucker Carlson Tonight executive producer Justin Wells, who left Fox News after he was accused of sexual assault and harassment in a 2023 lawsuit. He denied the charges. He has since launched a new company Ashokan Studios, which he says will produce high-quality content for conservative audiences.
“I can’t vote for Kamala” – why? – “because Joe Biden is old!” Just say that you’re a dumbass, my god. Just admit that “Joe Biden is old” was ALWAYS about “Kamala Harris is a Black woman.” This is one of the clearest examples of just that – all of the people crying about Biden’s age panicked when Kamala became the Democratic nominee. That was always their actual concern, a Harris presidency. Anyway, Brian Grazer deserves to be canceled. Not only for his dumbass vote, but for slavishly boot-licking Donald Trump on camera for some idiotic Fox News documentary.
That’s a lot of main character energy for a man with a beat face like that.
Why do I love you so much?
It’s a face that serves as warning to please take of your skin, wear sunblock, eat plenty of fruits and veggies, drink water, and don’t act stupid in the voting booth.
So. To recap.
This budget ventriloquist doll had a conversation.
In that conversation, he informed a group of women he was not voting for the highly intelligent and supremely qualified female candidate running for office.
Instead, he informed them he was voting for the candidate who had credibly been accused of sexual assault, who has audio recording out there saying how he likes to assault women, who’s administration tried to get rape to be a “preexisting condition” which could be used to deny them insurance, who’s Supreme Court picks overturned roe v wade, and who was running on a platform written by men who wanted to turn the country into the real life version of the handmaidens tale.
And then what? They said nothing negative to him. He’s had no financial or social negative effects. He TOLD women who he was voting for and when he wasn’t met with effusive praise and bjs – he was canceled?
F off.
Very well said. JFC, I cannot with these people.
Considering that he is an old privileged white Jewish male this doesn’t surprise me one bit. What a disgusting human. Although as a member of the Jewish community, you would think you would have a better understanding of the boarding signs of fascism. I guess his xenophobia racism and sexism, which is too overpowering for him…Let’s see how Ron Howard reacts to this.
*warning signs not boarding signs! Stupid voice text!
Why does him being Jewish make it unsurprising? Jews have always leaned left. While there are plenty of Jewish Republicans (particularly in the South where I live), the majority of American Jews vote Democratic. The majority of Jews in Congress are Democratics or Independents (like Bernie Sanders). It wasn’t very long ago that Eric Cantor was the only Jewish Republican in the House of Representatives.
Thank you! Jews were the only voting group besides Black people to overwhelmingly support Harris. There are vocal Jewish Republicans right now, but they are not representative of Jews as a whole.
FREEDOM OF SPEECH MEANS NO ONE CAN THINK ANYTHING BUT POSITIVELY ABOUT ME REGARDLESS OF WHAT I SAY OR DO!!!
I live in a mostly Jewish urban area in Canada and it was very apparent during our recent provincial and federal elections that people were voting Conservative (right wing). They won our riding by overwhelmingly large margins. Their rationale is that they don’t feel the left support them and Israel.
So here at least, Jewish voters have traditionally voted Liberal/left, it certainly isn’t the case anymore. I even see MAGA hats every now and again. They feel supported by the right (which, don’t get me started…I guess no one remembers their Nazi salutes, proud boys, etc.)
Is this dude expecting sympathy or empathy? If so, he can forget it. HIs vote along with others who voted for Trump is the reason America is in the mess it’s in right now. Thanks pal.
Exactly. I don’t feel sorry for a multimillionaire ahole.
Why is the dollar store Chucky doll going on the record about his vote now? The timing is so strange.
People who were proud of their vote were throwing parties in January, talking about all the jobs Trump was gonna make and the way they were gonna all be “so so rich”.
People now seem to only admit that they voted for him to announce that they regret it and that they seemingly want back “in” and forgiveness now that the things that they voted for are happening, while claiming none of this is what they voted for. Even though it was literally his platform.
Why NOW? What does he get out of it?
Sure, because MAGA and Project25 are centrist movements. 🙄
Please all the industrial leaders showed up to kiss the ring on inauguration day. I was so disgusted seeing them. Waiting their turn to meet the new King of America.
no sympathy. He FAFO’d. Glad he’s in the FO stage.
How has he been canceled?
People made *facial expressions* at him, can you imagine? They had the audacity to judge his vote that supports fascism by making a face!! This White man should never have to feel that kind of judgment, he’s just voting on vibes, you know, man?
/s
POSs always get shirty when people notice they’re PsOS.
Please tell me he’s working on a band of brothers production level mini series based on his heroics during a conversation. It can be called “I am”.
The people who claim to have been “cancelled” are showing their ignorance. Ellen talking about it – on her special. Grazer is untouchable; he has too much power and money. Louis C. K., who’s fully in the comeback phase.
What they should be saying is “I have faced unpleasant reactions for my choices”, otherwise known as social consequences. That’s not being put in exile, it’s sometimes having uncomfortable discussions. Grazer wasn’t forced to make this documentary any more than Ellen was forced to make her special.
Nothing negative even happened!
This is the more tepid boring tea – old white man votes for Trump over qualified female candidate. Yeah
So did like all our dads, uncles and grandparents.
But obviously, he needs the world to know that he’s a hero who survived being cancelled!
To be perfectly honest, I can understand (now) why some people were turned off by Harris and the Democratic Party. I’m not referring to those racist, misogynistic voters. They are garbage people. But the party just seemed rudderless and people were looking for some kind of change. Do I think voting for Trump was the right move? Absolutely not! I think that’s why a lot of people didn’t vote.
the Democratic party lost the center – the insistence that the economy was great, the border issue didn’t exist at all and a smug resistance to even acknowledge the middle on the ‘hot button’ issues absolutely drove the purple folks to the right.
ETA: This clown wasn’t cancelled; as it was said above, some people were rightly appalled that he would vote Trump and admit it out loud. Poor wealthy, white dude.
And then there are those of us who believe, with quite a lot of evidence, that Harris actually won in a landslide and it was only GOP cheating that created the appearance to the contrary.
Though I still think we need to cleanse the Democratic Party of the corporate friendly Republicans in it.
Harris’s campaign was masterful, right out of the gate.
She spoke decisively on the issues, laying out her beliefs and plans for how the country would move forward in so many areas. Her people clapped back at all the noise coming from the Trump campaign and Tim was amazing!
Did they want her and Tim to start playing it much more safe once she was winning people over? Yes. And that sucked.
But – she was the first candidate in a long time that brought energy and hope and vitality to the table in the Democratic Party. Too bad she is a woman. That was what sunk her.
I agree that her campaign was amazing but one thing you left out was that a huge swath of the American public didn’t see or hear what she had to say because the right wing propaganda machine obscures, twists and obliterates pretty much everything the Democrats have to say. Way, way, way too many people voted based on getting their information from dubious sources and likely never even heard what Harris actually said or knew what she stood for.
Suck it Brian!! Suck it hard!!!!!!!!
Let’s call ‘cancelling’ what it has been called for decades, shunning.
When someone does something that they community cannot accept, the social consequence of that action is shunning or casting out. This is not something new.
What Grazier is complaining about is that he suffered social consequences because he told everyone about an action private action he took that has a direct negative impact on his community. Tough shit Brian, you earned it.
I hope Ron Howard publically unloads this wackjob loser. It is just stunning how many people have went down the magat rabbithole and what defensive, whiny crybabies they become when called out for being sexist, racist and homophobic. May he spend his golden years producing GAF TV movies starring Zachary Levi and Candance Cameron and lose all influence. Fafo.
Yeah, I’m curious to hear Ron Howard’s thoughts on this. If he doesn’t sever their partnership, he should be cancelled too and their movies boycotted.
Yes Exactly 🙌🏼
He is now cancelled by me
When a white guy claims to be a “centrist” what he means is that he likes pretending to be independent but secretly wants to make sure white men stay in charge of everything.
There’s no central position between “recognizes civil/human rights” and “does not recognize civil/human rights.” You either do or you don’t! God, these people are so dumb.