It’s going to rain on Donald Trump’s dictator parade, literally & figuratively

This coming Saturday, June 14th, is Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. He’s making taxpayers foot a $45 million bill for a “military parade” in Washington DC. It’s also supposedly a celebration for the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US Army. According to the latest weather reports, it’s supposed to rain on Der Führer’s parade. There’s a proverbial rain on Trump’s parade as well – large-scale, nationwide protests, which are being called the “No Kings” protests. They were being organized even before Trump escalated the situation in Los Angeles by sending in National Guardsmen and the Marines. The organizers say the protests will be huge:
Even before Donald Trump militarized his crackdown on pro-immigrant protesters in Los Angeles, a massive, nationwide demonstration was in the works for Saturday. The “No Kings” protests on June 14 have been imagined as a peaceful uprising to counter President Trump throwing himself a military parade on his birthday (which is also Flag Day and the 250th anniversary of the Army).
Trump is organizing spectacle befitting a tin-pot tyrant, including a procession of tanks, Howitzers, mobile rocket launchers and other war machines rolling through the streets of Washington, D.C., as military aircraft, including Apache helicopters, soar overhead.
Protest organizers have billed June 14 as a “nationwide day of defiance,” during which Americans across the country stand up to “reject authoritarianism” and reclaim patriotism in the name of democracy. “The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us,” the protest website declares.
Trump has menaced demonstrators planning to show up at his military procession: “If any protester wants to come out, they will be met with very big force,” he said Tuesday. Anticipating such a reaction, protest organizers specifically decided not to target the Trump parade route; there is not even a No Kings event planned in D.C. They envision, instead, demonstrators “showing up everywhere [Trump] isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.”
Turnout at the nationwide demonstrations is expected to surpass the April 5 “Hands Off!” protests, which drew more than 3 million protesters to oppose the Trump government, then dominated by Elon Musk, who was imposing draconian cuts on federal services through the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.
“We’ve been planning the No Kings day” for months, says Ezra Levin, a cofounder of the progressive grassroots giant Indivisible, which is a key partner in a protest coalition that includes grassroots groups like 50501, civil rights organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union, and many labor and environmental groups. Outside of a few anchor events — a large event is planned in Philadelphia, for example — the No Kings protests are organized on a viral, distributed basis, with locals in each community calling the shots. By last week, the number of planned events had already surpassed the April total.
I expect there will be tons of protesters showing up and peacefully demonstrating across the country. That’s great. I hope these protests do something to ruin this stupid North Korean-esque plotline. The thin-skinned orange one is going to rage about anything and everything no matter what.
DC Craig’s list is looking for seat fillers for “perception control.” Networks won’t carry the event.
The Pope has a sold out event on the same day. No Kings protests. Bad weather.
https://washingtondc.craigslist.org/doc/tlg/d/washington-seat-fillers-needed-june/7857143452.html
From that website:
“compensation: Flat Fee of $1,000, paid in cryptocurrency – Provided by FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT LLC
T-Mellon Events is looking for seat fillers and extras to provide their time for space maximization and attendance perception for an event taking place in Washington DC on June 14th. Extras and Seat fillers will check in on the morning of June 14th at 9:00 a.m.
Extras are required to wear Red, White and Blue clothing and will be provided a RED hat to wear. GOLD accessories are acceptable as well. The team will advise the extras where to stand or sit according to the line of sight from a VIP viewing platform area.
Extras and Seat fillers will be paid a flat daily fee and will be provided a lunch of fast food and soda.
We encourage people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control and these individuals will be prominently displayed on the televised broadcast and local viewing screens to be seen by the VIP platform.”
THAT LAST ONE TOOK ME OUT. THEY ARE PAYING PEOPLE OF COLOR TO SHOW UP AS LITERAL PROPS TO FALSIFY THE ILLUSION OF SUPPORT. BUT NOT BEFORE CHASING THOSE SAME PEOPLE AND BEATING THEM WITH STICKS, KIDNAPPING AND THROWING THEM IN HOT METAL BOXES WITH SLITS FOR AIR IN TRUCKS, AND SHIPPING THEM OUT TO SLAVE CAMPS IN EL SALVADOR. THERE IS A SPECIAL PLACE IN THE FIERIEST PIT OF THE DEEPEST CIRCLE OF HELL.
Craigslist? Really? 🙄
And good old, paid in crypto. Nothing to see here at all.
My god! The audacity of this administration.
LOL. Trump never ends up paying anyone.
The more revealing part of what they think of these people is their choice of what they say they will feed you, fast food and soda). They look down on people, especially people of color and some of those people fall for it. I can’t help but think of the one black man on Fox And Friends sitting there with people who see him as something they stepped in and need to get off the bottom of their shoe.
How beyond incredibly pathetic can you get?? I guess even more pathetic is the demented orange one will actually believe that all of those fillers *are* there just for *him*.
What a &*^%$ joke.
Not exactly related but very important, the House votes today on clawing back all federal funding for PBS, NPR, and countless other local public radio stations across the country, by defunding the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Please call your reps in Congress, be they Democrat or Republican! 5Calls makes it easy. https://5calls.org/
Of course they need to pay people $1000 (in crypto) to attend that fakakta parade. “We encourage people of color and ethnic groups to sign up for maximum perception control” is saying the quiet part out loud.
The thousands upon thousands of protests scheduled and the pope’s event won’t need paid extras.
I hope people are smart enough by now to realize that they’d never actually receive that $1000.
On a happy note, I have read thatone can reserve tickets online so many people have been ordering tickets with no plans to show up.
Exactly. I’m from NYC and work in construction. It is KNOWN. Trump has always lived off other people’s money. Never paid contractors, or would pay half and tell people to sue him for the rest. Didn’t even pay his barber, who eventually had to ban him from the shop – Paul Molé.
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/elections/2016/06/09/donald-trump-unpaid-bills-republican-president-laswuits/85297274/
So, they’re recruiting POC for “prominent display” — but no extra compensation? That sounds about whyte. Oh, and they’ll be getting a “fast food and soda lunch”. I guess RFK Jr either doesn’t care about the health of seat fillers — or wasn’t consulted on this one.
Of all the sickening stuff that these MAGA fools have brought to DC, this one hits me hard. This is some seriously twisted BS. I wonder if the paid audience will still get their crypto if they boo?
I saw calls on Bluesky to not watch the event and to do other stuff instead.
Could be as simple as finding some protests songs and streaming those.
I saw on Allison Gill’s MuellerSheWrote bluesky that this Craigslist ad was a hoax. or satire, however you want to read it.
In any case, I reserved to tickets to the donald’s dear leader parade and am instead going to the No Kings rally in Honolulu. Got my ‘f*ck trump* T-shirt in the mail yesterday!
People come up to me on the street – big, strong people with tears in their eyes – and they say, “ Sir! We will honor the day by posting photos of Barack Obama wherever we can on the internet.”
In true Trump fashion, he hasn’t paid the servicemembers occupying our city. https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/06/11/guard-soldiers-deployed-trumps-la-crackdown-arent-getting-paid-yet.html
It’s disgusting on so many levels. As I understand it the No Kings protest has spread internationally all over western Europe too. Good.
Not to mention all the heavy military equipment tearing up the DC streets. Bad planning by city engineers who never anticipated that our nation’s capital would be the site of a military occupation.
In the similarly pointless Desert Storm parade back in 1991– it was a hot day- I remember heavy tanks rolling down the streets smooshed the softened asphalt and made divots in the roads. And wind stirred up by helicopters landing on the Ntl Mall flung gravel all over Smithsonian sculptures which had to be wrapped before the helicopters took off again, and then cleaned and conserved for months after. So much pointless damage at taxpayer expense!
They’re not going to get back pay. Because the deployment is federal they have to get orders from the feds, not CA. They’re not on orders yet. That could take weeks, depending.
Orders are what gets food, pay, and lodging. Without that, they’ve got nothing. Because they’re not on actual orders, anything they do that causes a problem they’re held liable. Which is one of the reasons why they’re just standing around (also, this isn’t in their job description and they’re not trained for it, so they’re not going to do more than guard federal buildings). And they know they’re being used as pawns and morale is low as a result.
Gee, if only there were someone, somebody with say expertise & experience in processing such orders, around who knew how to do that sort of thing. Does Army HR do that sort of thing or, say, civil service? Hmmm, might be somebody who got sliced from the budget recently who could have done that for them. Ah, well.
As of yesterday, the plan was to house the thousands of soldiers being brought to DC for the parade in government office buildings, with MREs and a daily stipend. No word on the shower situation in the office buildings,
DC is surrounded by military bases, and has a ton of hotel rooms. This was /is supposed to be a celebration of the Army. There was time to plan this better — they just didn’t care.
As a federal employee of a considerable number of years, I’ve worked in a number of federal buildings and/or gone to trainings in some in big cities. They don’t normally have shower facilities in the restrooms. Forest Service, yes, those located out on the ranger districts but in the cities? Nope. Rarely.
Hey remember when the military almost started an uprising in the early years of the U.S. because they weren’t getting paid, but George Washington was able to prevent that by speaking with them with grace and intelligence? Well, the military isn’t getting paid again and Trump has neither of those qualities. So. Good luck with that, Donald.
I know it’s bad to pray for something bad but I pray to god, source, or any other the other religions for golf ball sized hail to hit DC at parade time.
I’ve been checking Capital Weather Gang obsessively all week. FYI: DC gets a LOT of evening thunderstorms this time of year. ⚡️
Update: CWG has increased the chances for a Saturday storm possibly involving lightening.
Gosh, I was going for thunder and lightening, myself. Just going for golf ball sized hail alone is so much nicer than me. How about we join forces and pray for thunder, lightening AND golf ball sized hail??
Ok then let’s go for the whole storm of the century. A big beautiful storm that no one has ever seen and it’s all for him.
How about a Tsunami….but it only hits Orange Mussolini and his cronies…
Oh, man, think of all the cybertrucks that could get damaged! You know those things will be dropping side panels all over the place!
Hail was being kind, my thoughts went to an EF-5 tornado 🌪️
And no FEMA for afterwards!!! With the Red Cross otherwise engaged!
Going to be honest, I prayed for rain, too. Even while feeling guilty about using prayers in that way….
Golf ball-sized hail would be poetic, yeah.
A shower of toads for the pharaoh would be a nice Old Testament touch.
One can dream, but heavy rain will do.
An invasion of locusts and the 4 horsemen of the apocolypse would be a nice touch.
Helicopters are very sensitive to weather, so if it rains maybe they won’t be able to attend the parade. Shame.
You guys are being kind. I was hoping for a nuke.
Yikes! A little too reminiscent of Pearl Harbor in 1941! All those battleships in port, lined up in a row….
The people dumb enough to attend don’t even know or understand what crypto is.
I also read where they vetted the Fort Bragg crowd for their favorable political views and looks.
June 14 was scheduled long ago as PRIDE Day in Boston so the No Kings couldn’t get a permit. There will be some organizations marching in the PRIDE parade and those who want to protest the tyrant are encouraged to line the PRIDE parade route and join the party: No KINGS, YASS Queens!
I love that “No KINGS, YASS Queens” vibe!
No KINGS, YASS Queens! Is absolutely perfect. Love it!
His father was a war dodger. Trump calls soldiers chump — basically. Yet, he has tried to organize a military parade for himself since way before he became president.
This is a story of a son that is ashamed that his father was ran out of the old country. Anyway, the usa troops have been treated so poorly (they are lying to them about deployment location so they cant object) i guess they deserve this break. They should pretend they aren’t marching for trump. The taxpayers are tge ones that should be upset.
It was Trump’s grandfather who got run out of Germany (?) for not wanting to join the military. Trump’s father was an anchor baby born in NYC.
As much as Trump loathes the troops and sees them as losers I doubt he is ashamed his gpa ran from service.
As for the parade, it’s because Trump fantasizes he is a dictator and all dictators love forcing the troops to parade for them. It’s all about control and exerting their power.
I hope the “my peeny is small” parade isn’t covered by the major stations. This is so stupid and a waste of resources and time, just to build up little Donny’s fragile ego.
Here’s hoping for a stroke of good luck. #NoKings
yeah that would be fortuitous..
I suspect they know people are getting tickets without the intent of going, so they ask for fillers. I wonder how many takers they will get?
I really hope no one shows up–except his Cabinet and anyone else they can coerce.
Our cats have put their names in.
Multiple Congressional Republican have already said publicly that they won’t be attending.
https://www.politico.com/news/2025/06/10/trump-parade-congress-republicans-00398774
Funny. I signed up for my two tickets with absolutely no intention of using them. They said I’d get further communication about the parade day and I never did. Do you think it’s because I signed up as “Taylor Swift Is Hot” and “Bruce Springsteen is Also Hot”?
😁. I can’t remember the name I used, but it was a false name, fake email & fake phone number.
Thanks for the warning to use waterproof marker on my poster for a Bethesda, MD, No Kings event!
He shares a birthday w/ the US military…Because ofc he does. 🙄
Parade cancelled.