Walden: Duchess Meghan will eventually capitalize on her children & post their faces!

Would you believe that there are people in the British media *still* complaining about the Duchess of Sussex’s family photos on Instagram? The latest is from Celia Walden, also known as “Piers Morgan’s wife.” Walden devoted a long-winded, bilious column to Meghan’s IG posts celebrating Princess Lili’s fourth birthday. Meghan posted artsy black-and-white photos of Lili, where her back was to the camera or her face was mostly obscured. Then Meghan posted the Disneyland photos, which are still causing emergency editorial meetings over there. They were unprepared for the Disneyland pics because they had to order the global supply of smelling salts to recover from Meghan’s pregnant-dance video. In the Disneyland pics, Lili and Archie’s faces are once again obscured, this time through “hearts.” Well, Celia Walden has had enough! She knows that Meghan will soon post her children’s faces online, and until then, Walden is going to mock her in anticipation! A truly terrible excerpt:
Capitalising on your kids is a slippery slope for public figures – and Meghan is hurtling down it. “I give it a year until the Burberry Kids campaign,” a girlfriend messaged me back in March, after the Duchess was accused of using Archie and Lilibet as “clickbait” in an “act of desperation” to promote her new online shop, dubbed “Meghan’s Mall”. Because we’re all thinking the same thing. Because she’s tried everything else. And because, despite her being born in LA, a recent poll revealed that only four in 10 Americans hold a favourable view of Meghan. So, actually, a year may be a stretch.
Let’s not forget that Meghan will be being goaded into using the children by every member of her professional entourage, certainly those taking a percentage of Sussex, Inc. She may (correctly) be thinking that she can’t win, having been criticised (unfairly, in my view) for refusing to pose on the steps of the hospital when she gave birth to Archie in 2019. She will definitely be overwhelmingly proud of her growing children, in the way every mother yielding to the impulse of showing yet another relative stranger a picture of their child is. And the cynical marketeers are right: those kids could very well be the answer to everything.
First, they give Meghan the “relatability” factor she has always lacked, partly by being very beautiful, and partly by making a series of bad judgment calls from the start. These poor judgment calls extend right up to the present day, to choosing to play a little ol’ homebody making pasta sauce on screen in an all-white outfit. Not something any mother in the history of pasta sauce has ever done. But motherhood is the great unifier, and Gen Z were reportedly delighted by the video of her “Baby Momma Dance”. Why? Because it was “real” and showed the 43-year-old to be just as “fun”, “goofy”, and “normal” as every mum-to-be. So you can expect plenty more where that came from.
Second, the children will keep her “relevant”. And yes, that word comes with dollar signs attached, but it’s about far more than that. In a world where attention spans are gnat-like and celebrities aren’t always – how can I put this? – endowed with a whole range of talents that will ensure their longevity, remaining relevant is a constant battle and children useful tools. When those children are royal, they go from being useful to invaluable.
Third, and perhaps of particular importance to the Sussexes, if you have philanthropic pretensions and want to be perceived as having gravitas, children are an enormous asset. An endless array of worthy causes can be attached to kids, and in Meghan and Harry’s case, that personal touch, that banal parenting anecdote, will always get you immediate, global attention.
Walden’s reasons for “why Meghan will eventually show her kids’ faces” are: 1) Meghan is beautiful and people hate beautiful women unless they’re moms; 2) The kids are the only thing keeping Meghan relevant and 3) Meghan will have to remind everyone that she’s a mother constantly so that charities will be interested in her. What are we even doing here, Celia Walden? The “relevancy” issue is the funniest to me, because just in the past year, we’ve seen an entire national media throw weeks-long tantrums over “Meghan wearing a red dress” and “Meghan dancing while pregnant” and “Meghan selling jam.” Everything Meghan does, says or posts is relevant to these people, because they’re completely obsessed with her to the point of lunacy.
The third part is fascinating though, right? As I read “An endless array of worthy causes can be attached to kids, and in Meghan and Harry’s case, that personal touch, that banal parenting anecdote, will always get you immediate, global attention,” all I could think about was how often Prince William and Kate bring up their kids for no reason (“Charlotte likes music” or “George would love this”). Not to mention, Kate’s whole Early Years nonsense is some vague busywork based on the fact that she’s a mother. In fact, this whole thing reads like a temper tantrum from the British media that Archie and Lili are still so elusive to them. They’re mad that they can’t profit from the Sussex kids, like they profit from the Wales kids, who have always been much too accessible to the media (imo).
These sleazeball “journos” will say absolutely anything for a paycheck, and the British public will pay to read it. It’s a stain on the nation, and I say that as someone with lots of British cousins.
Let me fix this for you Walden. Peg and Can’t will capitalize on their children’s faces because they do it already when they need good PR. Must be very bad behind the scenes. We aren’t we hearing about trooping like crazy so what’s going on hmmmm.
The desperation BTS this week must be very bitter for Trooping. Wonder whose media minions will crack first? Chuck, Willy or Carole’s?
Writing articles pretending to be upset about this is so bizarre to me because not showing your kids faces on social media isn’t that uncommon. It’s not even uncommon in that family! How often have you seen Beatrice or Eugenie’s kids faces?
I know that they just want to see their faces so that they can do 1500 body language articles as to what type of job Archie will have in 40 years, and what type of person Lili will marry because of the shape of their nose and the color of their eyes, but it still comes across as so creepy to be legitimately upset that you can’t see strangers kids. Kids who are not in any sort of public facing role, so it’s essentially the same as you being upset you can’t sit in the back of a preschool uninvited.
They have that dude that took that nursery school picture of Diana still dining out on it 45 years later, so it must just infuriate them that they can’t force the Sussexes by any means. So of course as always reasonable choices become part of some larger plot rather than just more evidence that they’ve lost control.
I mean, let’s face it.
When the Royal kids are pictured, it’s still doesn’t generate the amount if clicks Lili or Archie do even with their backs to the camera.
It’s not the kids’ fault.
Anyway, this person is actually describing Kate & William, who pull out their kids when things are looking rough, to deflect. Poor kids.
Very true. Kate and Williams kids don’t generate the interest anymore (if they ever did). No one cares to see the other royal kids.
They want to be able to publish and control the photos of the little Prince and Princess that have that beautiful Spencer hair.. especially Lilibet. The articles are pretty obvious and I doubt the Wale’s children are very profitable anymore and the reality is they look like Middleton’s not Spencer’s.
But Celia the derangers say the kids don’t exist. Celia joins in on piers habit of trashing Meghan. Also doesn’t Kate make money from her kids pictures and trots them out in those commercials and Beatrice hides her kids faces now where’s the outrage.
All those incredibly detailed and well thought out points about why Meghan will absolutely, definitely show the kids’ faces.
And not one word about why she wouldn’t. Because it makes every other point obsolete.
It would put those kids’ lives in danger.
Celia needs to go on a fixated person’s list. She wants to endanger Archie and Lili. That’s next level.
Hope Harry sues her and her pathetic husband.
Sues for what? They’d LOVE to be sued by the Sussexes who won’t because only a crazy person would sue for this crap. The fails legal team would pull apart every aspect of their lives. They’re way too smart to be that stupid.
Disinformation, personal vendetta, libel, slander…what’s interesting to me is that since Nicola Peltz hired Jenny the lawyer, the rats have quietened down at throwing mud at her.
Sooner or later, these rats will come undone. Perhaps after Harry finishes with the Fail case, then he can start focusing on the individuals. He has a list of the rats who’ve written shit about him and his wife. I’m sure this list will come into use at some stage.
I applaud how the Sussexes are protecting their children. Meghan and Harry’s friends see these children often and do not share their photos>. The obsession over all things Sussex to monetize those little kids is scary. Whenever they decide to show their kids faces, pretty sure they will copyright the photos to prevent monetization.
I lump that gutter rat Walden with her sick husband. Those folks are psychotic.
Exactly. I actually don’t doubt that someday the kids will go to the Invictus Games with their parents (NOT to the UK games though), as Harry implied as much. But it’ll be done in a safe way and where their parents can control the publication of whatever photos are taken. Just as they should.
And in addition to them just wanting to protect their children, everything Harry and Meghan do turns to gold anyway. They have no need to sell their kids’ photos like the Wailses did with Kate’s cuties – or whatever that deal was with the Daily Fail – to get clicks or attention.
There are scary comments by derangers already. Why would they show faces of the kids.
Meghan isn’t going to post her kids faces bc of crazies like you Celia. its a security issue (along with a privacy/respect issue for her children). And not showing their faces on social media certainly isn’t unique to Meghan. lots of celebs avoid showing their kid faces (sarah michelle gellar immediately comes to mind.)
That said, i feel like this is an example of just substituting Kate for Meghan. KATE needs her kids to stay relevant, KATE needs her kids exposed to attach to causes, KATE needs her kid for attention.
Without the kids, there was and is no purpose to Lazy. She chose to become the broodmare to Willy and other than breeding, her public contribution has been minimal.
At the end of the day, Lazy is very, very basic. Mantel continues to be correct about Lazy.
I agree. This read like total projection because the wales kids are cover for Kate and William being lazy as fuck. Plus let’s not forget when William used Charlotte as cover for not attending the English women’s final soccer match. She has not been taken to a soccer match since either.
This article only reinforces why Harry and Meghan will not be showing their kids faces until they are 18. There is a whole country’s media ready to abuse them.
Kaiser – your last paragraph sums it up. All I could think when I read through that steaming pile of shit masquerading as tabloid journalism was that it was 100% projection. Everything she said related to the Wailses. Using their kids for publicity? W&K. Using their role as a parent to seem relatable? W&K. Sharing (fake) anecdotes about their kids? W&K. Releasing regular photos of their kids? W&K. Trotting the kids out when they need a popularity boost (although I don’t even think this works for the Wailses anymore)? Again, that’s W&K.
The Sussexes – and especially Prince Archie and Princess Lili Diana – are private citizens now. So the rota rats and British establishment that drove them out of the country can eff-off. You can anted them gone and they left. You no longer get to demand to see the Sussex children. Go focus on the Leftover Royals. Shoo.
They sure are like flies: Shoo, shoo, go away.
PROJECTION!! Yep! That is all it is. They project all their disapointment and issues with the left behinds on the Sussexes. It is some seriously toxic behavior and a whole book could be written just on the gaslighting of the press alone.
OFFS. Celia Walden and at least one ‘friend’ have text message exchanges about Meghan? LOL! The obsession is real.
I enjoy stories about Harry and Meghan. I have never, ever, ever, in my life, had a text exchange with a friend, family member, co-worker, or anyone else about them.
Hope that “friend” was Marina!
Whiteness is having a past like Celia Walden and having the nerve to think you can judge the moral compass of a black woman.
Say it again, louder for those in the back.
I keep thinking of the image of piers stomping out of the studio because a colleague defends Meghan. He and Celia need to move on
There was some scandal years ago about Morgan chatting Meghan up and her cold shouldering him, possibly because she found out that he was married. Mrs Morgan should be grateful that she did. Hell has no fury like Piers Morgan scorned.
@sunnyside up, there was one interaction on social media, because Piers was a big fan of Suits. From that, Piers made up a story about having drinks with her and sending her to a party where she met Harry. It was all lies. H&M met on Instagram, there was no such party. And Piers takes pics with any famous person he meets. Supposedly he met one of his favorite actresses and didn’t take even one picture. He was counting on BRF silencing Meghan, so she couldn’t correct him.
The moral seems to be, we mustn’t believe anything we read in the press. I have since had another look and the majority of stories seem to be that they met on a blind dad arranged by an old friend of Harry’s.
@sevenblue, yeah that is why their doc was very good move. They told the real story with pics and messages. Harry saw her on Instagram with a friend of his and asked his friend to introduce them. They talked a lot on socials before meeting. They did meet through a friend, but it was all online.
Kate’s Cutees was a full spread in the papers, right? It’s selling the RF to the masses so they’ll keep supporting the monarchy. And yet, Meghan is somehow wrong for posting her kids on insta with hearts over their faces. Okaaaay.
If Meghan saved a child from drowning the gutter press would criticise her.
Breakfast at the Walden/Morgan home must be an absolute joy.
They probably have separate homes like Chuck and the Rottweiler. Piers spends a lot of time in LA. Do they have kids? You never hear about the kids of these rats.
I think they have one child and he has 3 more by a previous wife. I don’t search for Piers, but I’ve seen a couple of photos of them online.
Yeah this is a temper tantrum about the press being unable to profit from Archie and Lili. At least she admits that she’s jealous of Meghan’s beauty.
Mike and z a r a sold photos of themselves with baby daughter Mia and they admitted they got money for it. So Celia where’s your outrage. I recall others in the royal clan sold pics to hello as well.
The part about people hating Meghan because she’s beautiful is pure projection, from a woman who’s jealous because of her own husband’s long-standing, unhinged infatuation. We normal folk just want to know her skincare routine!
None of the reasons she gave are good reasons to share her children’s faces. Charities, especially the ones they work with, would never promote exploitation of children. None of them would expect them to show their children’s faces, knowing the attacks and threats they already face without their faces being shared. She already has a huge following and that huge following happened before we saw a photo of the backs of their children’s heads and even though we haven’t seen their faces since they were much younger, so the support they get isn’t based on how much of their children’s faces we see. This sad woman who married Piers sadly misses the part about motherhood that includes loving and protecting our children in every way possible. These people are desperate for them to show their children’s faces because they want to exploit them for their own gains. The very heavy focus this past week on how she isn’t showing their faces has made it very clear how that is what they in the media desperately want to see their faces. In every photo where they don’t have a clear view of the children, they go on for weeks about why they should be shared or why one of the POS grandfathers desperately wants to see them. It’s all because the media desperately wants to see them. That’s why the trolls go on social media claiming they don’t exist or not birth from her. That’s why when they revealed Lili’s blue eyes suddenly trolls and posts were claiming the Wales children’s eyes were blue. That’s why when events with balconies happen in the UK the media goes on and on about how much the Sussex children should be there. That’s why they talk about IG and the children needing to be there. That’s why the same talks are never about Beatrice’s children who have never been seen or photographed. It’s all ploys to get better images of the Sussex children only. They want to exploit them and use them to abuse Harry, Meghan, Archie and Lilibet.
The entitlement some people feel to access celebrities is weird. But to feel entitled to access children is sick.
What’s with the significant increase in Sussex vitriol recently? Was the temporary lull only because of Harry’s court cases?
I think its a couple of things – meghan being more active on IG and posting more personal things (its not just a picture of her, but a video of her in the delivery room, pics and videos from Lili’s bday etc), william and kate being on another vacation (so no royal counterprogramming in the UK) and the simple fact that the press knows that a story about Kate visiting a museum isn’t going to bring in the clicks that ANY story about Meghan will.
You know I’m starting to wonder if the British media didn’t think that the security case was going to turn out differently too.
Because they seem irrationally angry now that it’s highly likely Meghan and their children won’t be in that country anytime in the near future, and that Harry will continue to do what he’s doing and pop in for court dates, charity visits with no foreknowledge on their end. The only thing that they have guaranteed to look forward to for him being in the country for any extended period of time is 2 years from now.
And since he gave the BBC interview directly after the court case stating that the only way he can come to the country and have the protection that he needs is if he is officially invited by his father, they can’t write their quarterly series on will Harry and Meghan come to Trooping, Balmoral, Christmas and Sandringham each year. Because then they’d have to acknowledge that he can’t come because he wasn’t invited. I think this pisses them off and as usual since they refuse to criticize the royals they are going harder at the Sussexes.
I agree. The rats are somewhat hampered because they have an agreement with the Rottweiler and therefore they cannot criticise Chucky even though Chuck can be the rainmaker for these rats if he only issues invitations to the Sussexes.
So Harry missing at Trooping etc is because Chuck hasn’t invited him. The rats are frustrated.
Meghan using IG more also humanizes her in a way the British media can’t control. They write stories about her being miserable and then we see photos of her and the kids and Harry looking very happy.
The IG blows up the narrative that either of them regret leaving.
“I give it a year until the Burberry Kids campaign“
😂
Sounds like the “I give it two years before they split up/divorce/Harry returns to the UK.”
Guess what Celia? Nobody cares about you and your GF on who’d front Burberry Kids. Burberry wishes they could get the kids to front for them but for such a UK brand, I think Meghan will pass. Meghan has a higher chance of allowing them to model for Dior Kids or even Uniqlo (thanks to Clare Waight Keller) than any British brand.
This is what happens when bitter rats shoot the golden goose that laid the golden eggs.
Try this bitter Celia – you create your own “Meghan Mall” and see how many people buy stuff you wear or endorse. And why not focus on Lazy Kate and her kids? Surely Burberry Kids is more suited for the middle class Middleton kids – how to dress one’s kids with that desperate air of social climbing aspirations.
No, she never will because she isn’t an entitled, unbalanced pratt like Will-not. Will-not, on the other hand, has already been preparing Charlotte and Louis for their future roles as Windsor scapegoats by planting “Charlotte is a keen little mother figure who supports both her brothers and guides them both to behave properly” and “Louis is a wildchild and cannot be controlled by his mother, but Charlotte can” stories while obviously preferring George and only spending 1-on-1 time with George. I think I can recall 1 event Charlotte attended alone with her both her parents (never Will-not alone). Has Will-not ever appeared publically alone with Louis?
We all know how the tabloids like to treat people as if they were in a competition, “she wore it better, the polls say she is more popular “etc. If the Sussex children were to have their faces shown, cue the comparisons to the Wales children. Lili and Charlotte will be mercilessly compared in so many hurtful and destructive ways. Celia Walden and the other vampires will be on the attack and the trolling of these innocent babies will never let up. Harry and Meghan are right in not showing their faces.
Gawd! Birds of a feather flock together to give us Piers and Celia.
One thing we all know for sure is that Harry and Meghan will never sell their kids to the Media machine. Quiting royal life was all about having control over how they can raise their children.