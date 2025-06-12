Sabrina Carpenter’s ‘Man’s Best Friend’ album cover is provoking a lot of discourse

Everything about this feels so vintage. The year is 2025 and we’re having a major pop culture discourse about the sexiness and/or internalized misogyny of Sabrina Carpenter’s new album cover. Sabrina announced her new album, Man’s Best Friend, on Wednesday. She posted the album covers on her social media:
My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” 🐾
is out on August 29, 2025.
i can’t wait for it to be yours x
Pre-order now: https://t.co/E7QJWhYV2D pic.twitter.com/UXVLzBQTj4
— Sabrina Carpenter (@SabrinaAnnLynn) June 11, 2025
While Sabrina isn’t my favorite, I loved “Espresso” and I appreciate that she stays in her lane. That lane being “sultry pop princess with a vintage flavor.” Sabrina has always leaned into performative femininity in her public persona – she performs in hot pants and lingerie, she has big, bouncy blonde hair, and she loves a face full of makeup. Her lyrics are usually about how she’s hot and men want her, but men are trash and they always disappoint her. She’s not reinventing the wheel in any aspect. She’s not a feminist icon and I don’t believe she’s ever claimed any kind of feminist mantle.
So… that’s part of the discourse about the album cover with Sabrina. They’re mad because… it’s not particularly feminist to be on her knees, with a man grabbing a handful of her hair. They’re mad because Sabrina has young fans (which is true) and what does this say to the young girls who worship her? I find the complaints implying that the cover is wrong because Sabrina “looks young” to be bizarre – she’s 26 years old, and while she has a girlish persona, she’s been singing about sex and adult relationships for years. Personally, I’m surprised by the sexiness of the cover, and I kind of wonder if that’s part of the implied criticism for Gen Z, the Puriteen Gen, the generation which is against any and all depictions of sex or sexiness in art.
I find Sabrina’s humor amusing. This nod to BDSm and being a literal dog is funny!
I say you do you girl, but truthfully, her timing sucks. A year ago this would have been titillating and transgressive, but in Fascist America 2025 it will be co-opted by the alt right in terrible ways. It will be read as an affirmation of shitty porn—women really do fantasize about being degraded. She’ll be accused of being a “pick me”. And her really young teenaged girl audience will have more ammunition for the belief that hair pulling and all the other porn staples are just normal parts of sex. No one has told them otherwise.
I’m old enough to remember Britney Spears “virginal sex kitten” in late 90s, and all the talk about the mixed messages given to young girls and how those mixed messages can harm them. So it’s nothing new.
But she’s 26. She’s old enough to read the room. If this is her choice, whatever. But I don’t think it’ll read as transgressive in the way she hopes. I think it’ll just read as tone deaf and narcissistic.
She can degrade herself in whatever way she wants and I’m sure the MAGA crowd will embrace her – if you can’t get a tradwife, get this one instead!
You nailed it Lanne. I would have thought this was sexy and funny a few years ago but girl, read the room.
I normally love her snarky, sex kitten persona but this image doesn’t give me that at all. If art is viewed in the context of the world we’re living in this just makes me think of grubby music industry abuse parties, online and real world incel violence towards women, far-right tradwife propaganda, and the literal government viewing us as sex objects above all else. I don’t need that from my escapist bubblegum pop too.
Transgressive is doing something against the expectations and gender roles of society. Catering to the male gaze by copying a pose you would see in a porn site with a woman being submissive and degrading herself is not anything new when it comes to female pop stars.
Madonna doing her erotica book was transgressive because she provided images of being in charge.
Billie Eilish wearing comfortable clothing when she performs is transgressive.
When you just add more material for the spank bank, nothing new or satirical has been done.
Something absolutely can be both transgressive and arousing at the same time if it challenges purity culture and our victim-blaming culture- those two elements of our culture shape gender roles and are part of the male gaze too. But I don’t think this image is meant to be transgressive.
Madonna challenged purity culture which is why her work was transgressive. This is not anything different from the usual male centric images that are out there.
Kinda agree. Not into self-degradation for humour approach when women are actively being degraded in law.
But I do think all the concern about her looking too young is annoying. She’s short. She’s not doing anything anyone else hasn’t done…she’s just short. Being short does not make you child-like. It just makes you short. Adults can be short. She’s an adult who is short. The end.
This looks like the description of the Spinal Tap cover that their recording company canceled–is it meant to refer to that, I wonder?
That exact clip from Spinal Tap with a young Fran Drescher was on my IG feed last night. I think you are right. Sabrina loves to reference past pop culture.
But what young person would realize this? I’m 45 and only now finding out about this Spinal Tap cover, but the cover doesn’t have a man grabbing hair or a woman on her knees….I dunno, am I missing something?
If it is, it is very mild compared to a greased, naked woman with a dog collar on.
Her cover does not scream sexy at all to me. Is she wearing a romper? And the dude seems to be lifting her hair. idk, I get doing a sexy cover, but this is not it.
Someone from her PR team dug this out and still missed the connection. Spinal tap is a satirical movie where the rock band is a bunch of men. They were actors playing dim witted rock stars.
Nothing about her career to date has been satirical. Just standard issue sex kitten images.
I didn’t know she was THIS thirsty.
Make hay while the sun shines. Slutty periods seem to work for some female artists. Don’t know if she did this cover fully sober.
Can we not call women sluts?
Omg – seriously. So thirsty. I didn’t think she was this pathetic.
Yeah, this feels desperate.
There is a Rolling Stones cover that rolled out too adding to this.
Everything I’ve been reading is criticizing the contrary nature of the picture versus what she is saying in her songs. So people are asking why she’s acting like a submissive dog when her songs don’t necessarily promote any submissivness to a man. Is it being facetious on purpose or is it catering to the male gaze? People are also criticizing her being on her knees for a man when the political climate around women’s bodies being controlled is a very prominent issue right now. I’m neither a fan nor a hater.
The album title and cover read as satire to me. She’s saying this is what men think of or want from women. No one has killed as many men their music videos as Sabrina Carpenter. The way she presents her sexuality (based on songs, clothing etc.) is very much for the female gaze.
As a woman, I don’t see anything appealing about what she wears, but I’m also not the demographic she targets (I’m 45). How are her clothes for the female gaze?
Agree. It’s a turn off for this particular female’s gaze.
The female gaze doesn’t mean that women can’t be sexual. I say Sabrina is for the female gaze because that’s who she is performing for. The clothes are girly and feminine, more of a female ideal than a male ideal. The lyrics of her songs are not written for men or about pleasing men; she’s speaking to women. She’s not writhing around for men either, she’s killing them in her videos. Nothing about her music or performances are for men even if she’s wearing lingerie or mimicking sex positions on stage.
I’m 62 and I find anything or anyone portraying this image of kneeling in front of a male while he has a fist full of a females hair to be degrading. I don’t care if she is making a point or not making a point I personally find it offensive. Big NO for me.
Some women very much enjoy watching other women reject modesty.
I can actually imagine her burying that man’s body in the next scene bc she does tend to get sick of the men in her videos.
Inside panel of the record is her buying this guy 😛
@Emily so why didn’t she use that as the main cover then? Women have to first degrade themselves and submit to the dominant male before they snap and bury the guy?
How about know what toxic relationships are and avoid them before falling into them.
No this is male gaze for sure. Madonna catered to the female gaze. This is exactly something you see in porn.
Nothing transgressive or empowering about calling yourself a man’s dog and having a male-presenting figure very aggressively use your hair as a leash while you are on all fours in front of him.
Sex/bdsm is no longer transgressive. Madonna broke that door down with her Sex book and album. There is no shock factor it just looks like shitty porn you can find literally at the click of a button.
If we were in a better moment as a society it could be ignored if not to one’s taste. but as women’s autonomy and basic rights are being eroded, sorry, I have an opinion and that is–this is terrible. I visibly made a face looking at this image. Dangerous messaging in these times and absolutely cringe.
She’ll fit right into the MAGA crowd – blonde, submissive…she just needs the right master.
And the thing is, it doesn’t even matter if that isn’t her intention (although maybe it is, I don’t know much about her). These days, it only matters what it looks like. And what it looks like is what you wrote.
Catering to male fantasy isn’t transgressive or satirical. Lots of spin to pretend this is something more than the usual sexy times to sell music that we have seen for generations.
The song may be different, but the images are what people will see first.
And it’s not like her announcement made it seem like anything else either. “Tee hee, my new album dropped!”
If she is going to claim it’s satire, sorry Sabrina, satire is dead. All people see is a woman being degraded.
Maybe I’m just too old to appreciate edgy but I find this gross and regressive. However, I know it’s not aimed at me or my demographic of old ladies. Yet, that’s kind of the problem. We live in the era of bro culture and the manosphere. It’s like she and her people have read the room and decided to lean into that bs. We don’t need young girls indoctrinated in this sh*t. There’s enough of it around already. I hate it here rn.
Meredith Brooks’ Bitch needs to be updated for this new generation of women growing up.
I don’t follow Sabrina Carpenter closely, but I think this imagery and album title are meant to be commentary- either on how women are treated/expected to act in general, or on how she felt she was treated or expected to act in a past relationship. It’s not intended to be empowering or to represent something women want to be.
In these troubled times I would have preferred an image of Sabrina standing tall in dangerously high spiked heals with one shoe pressed on the neck of the blindfolded orange tinted bleach blonde blue suit wearing kneeling white man whose choke chain she is holding just a little too tightly. This image would have hit differently in an era when old white men weren’t gleefully passing laws to deliberately medically neglect women who miscarry to death.
Exactly! I considered what the exact same cover would look like but with Sabrina and the man switched. Why can’t the male figure be the submissive/dog (“man’s best friend”)?
It’s interesting to me that she or her people leaked that she was unhappy with how Pharrell dressed her for the Met Gala. She felt oversexualized without pants and apparently didn’t feel she could stand firm and demand more clothes.
It’s hard to believe images like this help women feel confident standing up to sexism and misogyny at this moment in time. But you do you, boo.