“Musical genius Brian Wilson has passed away at the age of 82” links

Brian Wilson, the musical genius and founder of the Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace. [Hollywood Life]
Brian Wilson is completely still underrated – his legacy lives on
My all-time favorite was always “In My Room”. Something about it really resonates with me .
Love this song too. I caught it on the radio yesterday and I hadn’t heard it in a while. It’s been in my head ever since; the melody is gorgeous.
I got sucked down the rabbit hole of the Beach Boys, the Wilson brothers, Brian’s struggles.
Painful life but he stayed strong and did the best he could.
His music is a gift, he paid a heavy price for it.
All the brothers did, their stories are well worth reading (beware tho the middle brother was involved with Manson for a few years so triggering for some)
I’m going to go back and watch Love and Mercy – the movie about Brian Wilson’s life – again. The movie was made with Brian’s approval. He was such a genius who just heard the music in his head like no one else. I love the scenes in the recording studio when session musicians didn’t understand what he wanted the songs to sound like, but he did and he was right.
I love Brian Wilson, still. Thanks for the info on Love and Mercy – the interwebs say it’s currently on Amazon Prime, but I’d pay for it elsewhere.
@Kaiser, you picked the same two Beach Boys songs I picked—and in the same order.
Arnold’s five kids support him? Separately, it seems. The 4 with Maria and then JOseph alone.
“God only knows”. One of the most beautiful songs written.
R.I.P.
Ditto! I love that song. And for a classic 60’s beach vibe, “Help Me Rhonda”. I cannot hear that song without cranking it up and singing along.
It’s such an absolutely gorgeous song. And love Help Me, Rhonda. I had a teacher who’d say that when we were being…delightfully challenging.
I can’t stand Prime now, if you’re talking about Amazon Prime – they charge for so many of the movies and the ones they don’t charge for are often crappy.
Not gonna lie, that Mystical Magical song is hella catchy tho’. Someone has to make a Moonbeam flavor ice cream. I’ve had Blue Moon, but now we need Moonbeam.
Rest in peace, Brian. His bandmate Al Jereau’s tribute was particularly moving. Two of my favourite Beach Boys songs are Surf’s Up and Cabin Essence. For that early 60s sound though, I would choose Don’t Worry Baby. 💗