“Musical genius Brian Wilson has passed away at the age of 82” links
  • June 12, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Brian Wilson, the musical genius and founder of the Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82. Rest in peace. [Hollywood Life]
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five kids supported him at the Fubar premiere. [JustJared]
Scarlett Johansson & Adam Driver are reuniting on film. [LaineyGossip]
The gender gap on abortion rights is not that shocking. [Jezebel]
Prime is still fine with Jeremy Clarkson. [Pajiba]
I love when people are loud & proud idiots, it’s easier to block them. [Buzzfeed]
Jeremy Allen White got a Louis Vuitton ambassadorship too. [Socialite Life]
Benson Boone has a thing for ice cream. [Seriously OMG]
Leslie Bibb’s Oscar de la Renta mini. [RCFA]

17 Responses to ““Musical genius Brian Wilson has passed away at the age of 82” links”

  1. mightymolly says:
    June 12, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    I do find the gender gap on abortion surprising because cishet men want consequence free sex. All.the.time. That’s a lot easier to achieve when casual sex isn’t a terrifying, potentially deadly experience for women. Men make no sense.

    Reply
    • Tn Democrat says:
      June 12, 2025 at 6:07 pm

      Well. I some of the discrepancy is because men don’t have consequences for sex even when they have kids in our current woman-hating society. Men, at least in red states, have figured out how to harass, stalk, financially abuse and legally abuse the mother’s of their children to avoid paying their share of support or physically caring for their kids. The red states allow and encourage it because of misogyny. Men don’t have true accountability for their kids or real financial responsibility for their kids, at least in TN. Case history 1 (I could share dozens of variations). I know one asshole that made almost double what the mother of his child made. She has primary custody. He lived with his parents AND made almost double her income. He got his child support cut to $200 a month (less than 5% of his income) and regularly blew off scheduled visitation. He ended up knocking up an Evangelical nutjob and is now fighting tooth and nail for primary custody to have free childcare provided by his first kid. I know very few men who haven’t weaseled out of paying the percentage of income they are supposed to be legally obligated to pay in child support because judges in TN would rather men spend their income on video games than to support their kids. I hope men (and judges) do better in blue states because they are disgraceful here.

      Reply
  2. tiglilly18 says:
    June 12, 2025 at 12:42 pm

    Brian Wilson is completely still underrated – his legacy lives on

    Reply
    • WaterDragon says:
      June 12, 2025 at 7:16 pm

      My all-time favorite was always “In My Room”. Something about it really resonates with me .

      Reply
      • Calliope says:
        June 12, 2025 at 8:49 pm

        Love this song too. I caught it on the radio yesterday and I hadn’t heard it in a while. It’s been in my head ever since; the melody is gorgeous.

  3. Just me says:
    June 12, 2025 at 12:46 pm

    I got sucked down the rabbit hole of the Beach Boys, the Wilson brothers, Brian’s struggles.
    Painful life but he stayed strong and did the best he could.
    His music is a gift, he paid a heavy price for it.
    All the brothers did, their stories are well worth reading (beware tho the middle brother was involved with Manson for a few years so triggering for some)

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    June 12, 2025 at 1:03 pm

    I’m going to go back and watch Love and Mercy – the movie about Brian Wilson’s life – again. The movie was made with Brian’s approval. He was such a genius who just heard the music in his head like no one else. I love the scenes in the recording studio when session musicians didn’t understand what he wanted the songs to sound like, but he did and he was right.

    Reply
    • kirk says:
      June 12, 2025 at 4:04 pm

      I love Brian Wilson, still. Thanks for the info on Love and Mercy – the interwebs say it’s currently on Amazon Prime, but I’d pay for it elsewhere.

      Reply
  5. bisynaptic says:
    June 12, 2025 at 2:03 pm

    @Kaiser, you picked the same two Beach Boys songs I picked—and in the same order.

    Reply
  6. Libra says:
    June 12, 2025 at 3:26 pm

    Arnold’s five kids support him? Separately, it seems. The 4 with Maria and then JOseph alone.

    Reply
  7. Traveller says:
    June 12, 2025 at 3:39 pm

    “God only knows”. One of the most beautiful songs written.
    R.I.P.

    Reply
    • Anare says:
      June 12, 2025 at 7:44 pm

      Ditto! I love that song. And for a classic 60’s beach vibe, “Help Me Rhonda”. I cannot hear that song without cranking it up and singing along.

      Reply
      • Calliope says:
        June 12, 2025 at 8:41 pm

        It’s such an absolutely gorgeous song. And love Help Me, Rhonda. I had a teacher who’d say that when we were being…delightfully challenging.

  8. Yonati says:
    June 12, 2025 at 6:10 pm

    I can’t stand Prime now, if you’re talking about Amazon Prime – they charge for so many of the movies and the ones they don’t charge for are often crappy.

    Reply
  9. Anare says:
    June 12, 2025 at 7:23 pm

    Not gonna lie, that Mystical Magical song is hella catchy tho’. Someone has to make a Moonbeam flavor ice cream. I’ve had Blue Moon, but now we need Moonbeam.

    Reply
  10. Blueskies says:
    June 13, 2025 at 2:15 am

    Rest in peace, Brian. His bandmate Al Jereau’s tribute was particularly moving. Two of my favourite Beach Boys songs are Surf’s Up and Cabin Essence. For that early 60s sound though, I would choose Don’t Worry Baby. 💗

    Reply

