“Audra McDonald performed ‘Rose’s Turn’ at the Tony Awards” links

My fucking god Audra is so goddamned good. I’m crying over that performance. I’m a stagehand and I work on the Broadway tours when then come in and they are good. We just finished Mamma Mia and I had fun but as good as they were Audra is like the sun. I was embarrassed to witness Rose’s delusion and then immediately heartbroken over her lost dreams and I’m out of words. We are lucky to live in a time that these performances are available to see even if you are thousands of miles away.
I have been fortunate enough to see Audra several times; the woman is a magical force. I also sat behind her at the pre-Broadway premier of her husband’s show “A Beautiful Noise” on opening night in Boston. She was gracious and kind to all around her. Audra is a national treasure.
I completely agree with you about Audra. She is amazing and even that word isn’t good enough to describe her talent. Just watching her performance at the Tony’s brought tears to my eyes. She’s able to pull out her emotions so effortlessly, it’s beyond amazing.
I am happy for both Nicole and Darren for winning their first Tony. I am surprised that this is his first. Both of them have great voices and sometimes don’t get the recognition for that, so it’s great that they both were finally recognized.
Thank you for posting this! I couldn’t stay up to watch last night but have been hearing about it all morning. Audra McDonald is just amazing. I saw Gypsy in Minneapolis in 1989 in it’s pre Broadway run with Tyne Daly. She was good but not this good! The show is such a classic that many actresses have taken a crack at Mama Rose. If this number is any indication, Audra is the best!
Stella McCartney. YIKES! WHY ARE WE BRINING BACK SHOULDER PADS?????? Let them stay in the 80’s where they belong.
I had such a collection of shoulder pads I cut out of my blouses. Why does a 15 year old need big shoulders?
I hated them. Everything had shoulder pads. I looked like a linebacker. I cut them all out of my tops. I was so grateful for the grunge movement cus I was finally comfortable. What a great time to be alive. Flannel and Docs for everyone!
Truth!
Because she’s not really a designer and is just copying bits and pieces here and there?? I absolutely cannot understand how she is still in business – I guess family money keeps her afloat?
There was a lady in the front row who put her hands on her face like “I cannot believe I have a front row seat to this!” when Audra was performing. I’m sure she’ll remember that forever. She is incredible. I wish she had beat Nicole, who is overrated and fake and can’t move her face.
Many greats have played Rose, arguably the best role ever written for Broadway, and I have never been so affected by Rose’s Turn as I was during Audra’s performance last night. Absolutely heartbreaking. I still have goosebumps
YAYYYYYY AUDRA!!!!!
ITS YOUR TURN NOW.
TWIRL ON ALL HATERS.
Audra was phenomenal. She should have won.