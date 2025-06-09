The Mail on Sunday had a particularly weird article about the Duchess of Sussex this weekend. No one believes that the Mail has sources in Meghan’s camp whatsoever, but that outlet still tries to convince everyone that they have “sources close to Meghan” commenting about various faux-scandals ginned up by the British media. One of the big “scandals” this month is that Meghan and Harry danced in a California birthing suite in 2021 when Meghan was overdue with Lilibet Diana. The British media was scandalized, appalled and nauseous that a pregnant woman would DANCE! The pearl-clutching and performative “cringing” has dominated the media for days and days. Well, now the Mail says that Meghan thinks they’re all prudes and losers, and something something Meghan’s got a rosé wine line coming out soon. These are two different stories, but for some reason, this is the way the Mail reported it:
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, came in for criticism in Britain last week when she released a ‘cringeworthy’ video of her twerking in the delivery room before daughter Lilibet’s birth. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that, despite the backlash over her dodgy dancing with Harry to the soundtrack of Starrkeisha’s Baby Mama song, defiant Meghan is thrilled by the reaction in America.
Last night a source close to the Sussexes said: ‘Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit.’
Meghan is about to launch a series of new products as part of her As Ever line – including rosé wine. The source added: ‘She and her team count it [the video] as a “win”, which can only be a boost for sales. Her new products are marketed at Americans and not at the UK market.’
Meghan launches her rosé wine in three weeks, joining stars including Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Minogue and Sarah Jessica Parker, who all have lucrative alcohol lines. A source said: ‘Meghan doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar. Americans thought the twerking video was hilarious and relatable.’
Eric Schiffer, of Reputation Management Consultants, said: ‘Meghan wants to connect with Gen Z which demands viral moments. She doesn’t care about the UK because that’s not where the money is. Brits have certain standards they expect of royalty. Americans don’t care. To us it’s a soap opera.’
The duchess has made no secret of her love of wine, naming her pre-Harry blog The Tig after her favourite Italian red, Tignanello. Viewers of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan commented on how often she enjoyed a glass of wine with guests. The rosé will be sourced from grapes grown in California, close to the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion.
The source said: ‘The rosé wine is only the first product in what she and Netflix hope will be a substantial alcohol range, which will include ready-made cocktails and luxury items like flower-infused gin. Expect the new products to include more jams like strawberry. She has been exploring lemon curd, which is a very English thing. It’s not something most Americans know about.’
Honestly, I hope Meghan does have a wine line coming out. It would be super-lucrative for her – most celebrity booze lines mint money. Plus, she does love wine and it seems like a very natural space for her. As for Meghan’s reaction to the British prudes… the Mail doesn’t have any sources in Meghan’s camp, but this is probably close to how she feels. She doesn’t care. She knows that the British media is going to throw a week-long tantrum whenever she does or says anything. She’s not even selling her products over there, and that’s making them especially enraged too. The fact that she doesn’t give a sh-t about the British market. LOL.
They are literally talking among themselves. Nobody close to Meghan is giving quotes to DM, that she sued successfully and Harry is currently suing.
The Mail is lazy, and they are being reward for being lazy by using Meghan’s name, over and over – daily, weekly, monthly, yearly and even sometimes minutely. The wine story was used nearly a year back to say that was going to be Meghan’s first ARO product. Those ‘uk media/journalists’ just like the left behinds are lazy and have found a cash cow (s) (that is an actual term…for anyone that is thinking it is a shade at our beautiful Duchess) the ‘ uk media/journalists’ use Meghan and the Uk Royals use the Tax paying British Public..
Meg doesnt give 2 shts anymore lol I love that. I see the DM is trying to backstab the royals and shading the Uk people by putting words into Meg mouth: they are prude, old and unamerican
Exactly. They have no sources in Meg’s camp. They probably have shit sessions where these people at the fail make shit up. The insanity continues at the Fail. The Fails motto is Honesty is boring lies sell papers.
American here. I love lemon curd!
I love that Meghan is bringing the best things about her UK “experience” to American markets for others to enjoy. And leaving the rest behind 😉
American here and I also love lemon curd. I was actually hoping when she announced that she was making jams and she sent her friends care packages that had lemons in the basket, I hoped that lemon curd would be one of the items she sold. The Daily Fail knows nothing about Meghan, they don’t have a source close to her and they know nothing about Americans. Even their use of the word prudish doesn’t track with who we are as Americans.
Good grief, you can buy lemon curd at Trader Joe’s, as well as any grocery store. I hope these blow hards aren’t about to get themselves all worked up about Charles’ lemon curd, and uncouth Americans who have never heard of lemon curd. That is one of their more tedious talking points.
They’ve apparently never been to one of our grocery stores.
Who would talk to the DF on behalf of Meghan? Hope she sues them again.
This shows the continuing irrelevance and ADD of the tabloids when it comes to the Sussexes. Meghan left. Everything she has done since she left no longer concerns the UK market.
“As Ever” was never aimed at the UK market. There’s a reason why they can’t buy her products.
Perhaps they have reached the Acceptance stage. Duh, that twerking video wasn’t aimed at the UK market. They continue crucifying an American woman who left them for dust.
Also –
Meghan shared a fun joyful video of an event Harry had spoken about in Spare. While she was getting ready to have her second child.
It’s not some Machiavellian scheme to make viral moments to capture the gen z market.
She’s being authentic and she’s getting more comfortable sharing her authentic self with the world after years of being abused for existing much less being a version of herself that is remotely open. She’s brave as hell.
Great idea for Meghan selling wine as part of her offering from @AsEver. Grateful you read the DailyFail because I never click on that nonsense. I only see or read from that site on here or on X. Of course they have zero clue to Meghan content. Just a logical guess because she appears to be a wine connoisseur and is trying to build out her home offerings. Seems to be a logical next step to me. Trying to self label themselves as prudish instead of racist is not working.
Agree. They are racist to the core.
Prudish sounds like a word that would come from Tom Bower, Angela or not-a-Lady CC.
They sure are envious of her moves and the flexibility of her body.
I laughed out loud when I read the word “prudish” and them saying that Meghan said it because my initial image was some uptight older British person saying it instead of a forty something year old American. All of the people you mentioned would definitely say something like that, but not Meghan. It’s just not something we say. I also got a good laugh at the part about Americans not liking lemon curd. As an American, I love lemon curd and thought when I saw her friends gift baskets that were filled with lemons and a jar of her jam, lemon curd might be something she would sell. I was hoping to buy some to give to others that I know who also love lemon curd. The Fail doesn’t know anything about Meghan or her plans. They are making assumptions based off of what they read in these spaces which are also just educated guesses. The moment most of us saw her carrying flowers and roses, lots of us guessed that she might have rosé as one of the new items. No one who knows Meghan would ever talk to the Fail about anything.
I don’t believe it. Wine would be nice, but I don’t see how she would be bring that to market in 3 weeks, when she hasn’t brought more of the products she’s already launched.
No one that Megan knows is going talk to the British media about her.
That doesn’t even sound like something that she would say. If she had said it, it would be that they would be shocked and not prudish.
This American knows about lemon curd. Anyone who has ever had a lemon donut or lemon meringue pie knows about lemon curd. I mean, WTF?
Right?! I’m also in MA (hi!) and ate lemon curd as a child.
This article is straight up lies and supposition. There is no one “close to the Sussexes” who is speaking anonymously to any media, especially to the Daily Fail who have abusing Meghan from day 1. They are just throwing everything at the wall so later they can say, see, we told you she would be selling wine.
Not to mention that Meghan has said she keeps her peace by ignoring what people are saying about her. So she probably had no idea – and doesn’t care one single bit – about how people in the UK responded to her adorkable video.
I made a lemon curd 10 days ago, of course we know about it. It was delightful.
That part cracked me up. Tell me you know nothing about the US without telling me.
Lol, and there’s this thing called google. It’s like they’re writing with stone knives and bearskins instead of laptops.
Lemon curd is ridiculously easy to make, it’s been in the US for generations. Stonewall Kitchen makes a lovely version. These people are SUCH idiots.
I’m Canadian and I know about lemon curd. I make it regularly. No American I’ve ever met doesn’t know about lemon curd.
Trader Joe’s sells lemon curd and has recipes with it in their Fearless Flyer. It often gets a display during the holiday season. Meghan is a TJ’s fan, she featured their peanut butter pretzels on her first WLM episode.
Also: the “source close to the Sussexes” is definitely British based on his or her vernacular usage and I highly doubt there is a British source that is close enough to the Sussexes to say anything legitimate about Meghan’s opinion of public reaction to her video.
That made me raise an eyebrow 🤨 .. they just can’t help being condescending in that nasty bitch kind of way. As for being prudish, anyone who had issues with that video that was absolutely adorable is prudish and needs to get over themselves.
Vickie Arbiter went on an Australian show to complain about the video. The host straight up told her to get over herself. 😂
I’d be interested in trying her wine. Not really a rosé fan but I’ll try it.
Link? Thought Vickie took a break after she got harangued over the falsehoods she gave. I’ve always found it weird that the father-daughter Arbiters have made a career of being “royal commentators.”
Just totally odd.
Here ya go. https://x.com/ZandiSussex/status/1931732234891112514?t=c1X11a2FjB3oCD5y5N8iGA&s=19
Edited to add: Steph was *much* faster than me.
——————
Zandi Sussex was one of the accounts to share it.
https://x.com/ZandiSussex/status/1931732234891112514
I really don’t get why anyone would continue to employ these lying grifters, much less believe anything these people without either expertise or qualifications would have to offer.
Thanks @Steph!
Vickie’s face is so embarrassing I almost felt sorry for her. 😂
She must have been wearing heavy make-up not to blush with her out of touch deranged criticism.
@Nanea at this stage Vickie needs to find another “career”. All these rats are facing unemployment the more they continue down this deranged path. I like how the male presenter is now pinpointing the British press as the main problem and being out of touch. Wouldn’t have happened a couple of years ago.
Watched the video. The pushback was nice.
Vickie Arbeiter’s career is Australian based, unfortunately for us Antipodeans. There is a sizeable Australian contingent who love to take potshots at Meghan for being *insert vaguely anti-centre-left quality here* and many at Vix’s employer Channel Nein are the biggest offenders (looking at you, farthead Karl Stefanovic). I’m glad those particular hosts pushed back at her with zero fucks and enjoyed the goofy video.
This American not only knows about lemon curd but loves it. I’ve been hoping there would be lemon curd in her line and probably mentioned it ad nauseum on this site lol.
BTW British media, everyone thinks your reaction was prudish. Because it was.
I don’t think the English are prudish, they just like to pretend they’re.
Not all are hoodlums, but when alcohol is in the mix all bets are off
The rota rats are saying that a country that grows and produces citrus fruits wouldn’t know about lemon curd. Yet the mighty British who import the lemons from the US know more about it. How does that even make sense in their minds?
It doesn’t have to make sense, they rely on their readers being elderly and forgetful so they can be told untruths.
🤭
Yep, I’ve loved me some lemon curd ever since I was a little kid. I would eat it straight up with a spoon. lol I would set my alarm clock for the drop if Meghan adds lemon curd to her line.
Soooo, American eating habits clearly are not something most DM writers even know about.
I’m with @Kristen: Maybe someone should tell them about lemon bars, lemon tarts, and lemon meringue pie.
Great, now I’m craving a lemon bar
Wait until they learn that we know what to do with limes too…..
Ooh, Key Lime pie! 🤤
I agree about lemon curd, as I said above. I’ve been hoping there would be lemon curd since we first learned she was making jam. I love it and everyone I know loves it. Donuts, kolachies, pies lemon bars, lemon curd and anything else with lemon or lemon curd I’m a fan of. My son even made me pancakes with lemon curd and berries for Mother’s Day because he knows how much I love it. I make a lemon bar with crescent crust, cream cheese, sugar and lemon for quick breakfast snack. My obsession comes from my grandmother who loved them.
I also agree that their reaction to the video was absolutely prudish. And that’s from an American who never uses that word, but since they brought it up, it’s the perfect word for their reaction.
This is woman that don’t leave Heathrow Airport, but yet! she cares what the BM is saying about her.
I saw a Podcast with all black men and they were talking about the numpties complaining about the video, and they loved the Video, it’s over 40 million views now.
Yeah they don’t have any sources. This is them reading the room, and looking at her get 600,000 new followers in 5 days and the general eye roll from the US media and other media abroad to their hysterics.
And yes, I do think a lot of this is their bitterness at the fact that she’s not prioritizing selling to or focusing on the reaction in the UK. They just want her to pay attention to them damn it. They think she’s lesser than and it continues to confound them that she’s not coming there, she’s not selling stuff there, she’s not responding to what they say. I can almost hear them screeching ” it’s not fair!” That they can’t compel her to respond to them, show up where they want her to, or show her kids faces to them at their demand.
Also Americans don’t know anything about lemon curd? Should have told my supermarket that. The way they try to pretend world-wide things are exclusively British to keep a hold on her.
Yes, reading the room and stating the obvious. They create faux outrage and then imagine someone thinks their faux outrage is lame. Which it is. Which they know. Circle continues. But anyways I’ll take some wine and lemon curd and jam and flower sprinkles please.
Meghan knows there’s no money to be made in the UK. That’s what killing them.
Arbiter would be praising keen to the skies if she did the same thing
Kate was groping an uncomfortable looking Will in public events. The tabloids didn’t say anything about it except how in love they looked 🙄🙄 They certainly choose their moments to be prudish.
Bottoms beware! Lazy Kate the Bottompincher is waiting to pinch your bottom!
I agree. They cherry-pick the outrage. Butt-groping her embarrassed “working royal” husband at official appearances seems a lot more inappropriate to me than belatedly sharing a funny cute video of NON-working royals dancing together to induce labor. Why didn’t they look at Zara’s gross husband oversharing about her delivering on the bathroom floor at home?
@Paintybox Mike is sure trying to sell as much as he can from his royal connection. Didn’t he complain that Zara miscarried too but Zara never got the same attention as Meghan did?
Zara really chose a wrong ‘un. At least with her ex-bf jockey Richard (he was much too short for her – Napoleon syndrome) he was never as crass as Mike.
Yes, their reaction to Meghan and Harry dancing to help induce labor compared to how they reacted to Kate and William rolling around in the sand kissing shows how they aren’t just prudes but also racists. Two people who aren’t being funded by the taxpayers doing something to help birth their child isn’t cringe. The two who are taxpayer funded awkwardly rolling around in the sand was even vulgar and cringe for their children who were right next to them with the most uncomfortable looks on their faces. They also praised the vulgar and cringe video and photo of the same two people positioned inappropriately for an anniversary video. A taxpayer funded woman bending over with her husband standing directly behind her was praised by them instead of talked about as the cringe and vulgar act it was.
Yes, please, o land of beans for breakfast and mushy peas! Tell us more about this wondrous concoction known as “lemon curd”! Lee-man cord? Am I pronouncing that correctly?
🤣🤣
here’s the thing — as an American living in the UK, I am occasionally shocked by how unprudish they are, how generally brusque and practical and disinhibited they are …when nothing piquant is at stake. They can be incredibly bounteous with goodwill where gallantry goes a long way toward assuaging insecure people who are socially awkward and insecure. And there is a lot of good natured bellowing and bonhomie, in the drinking culture, like a friendly fraternity hazing. But their response to femininity is still… a bit antiquated. A blend of chivalry and inhibition, on the one side, and on the other, a ladette culture of binge drinking and random hookups. I would say Meghan stepped on their nerves inadvertently because she didn’t even pay lip service to the neurotic insecurities that abound here, on account of the cognitive dissonance latent in a culture which is trying to split the difference between loud, in-your-face sexuality, and modest mouse mumsy manners. And nowhere is the cognitive dissonance more evident than when they have to cope with mothers, and birth, and pregnancy, and post-partum recovery. I mean… there are *horror* stories about birth trauma in the UK, about the shocking state of maternity care, and one of the side effects is that it basically kills off your libido and your sex life if you are a woman who receives poor care, and so *many* women here receive deplorable medical care in birth. Meghan’s joyful dancing birth video could not be a more vivid, radical illustration of the cultural hangover in the UK, of Victorian attitudes toward the female body, and birth specifically. She didn’t to it on purpose, but god, she hit a nerve. Will this prompt them to engage in introspection? No. Clearly. But in the meantime they’ll indulge in a great Freudian fit of displaced rage at a blameless person.
What does anything you said about anyone in the UK being uncomfortable with mothers, birth, pregnancy or recovery, when all she did was post a video of her dancing while pregnant? I have a hard time understanding how anything you said about uncomfortableness regarding any of those things when these are the same people who line the streets when a royal gives birth and expect that mother to stand on the steps of a hospital soon after her birth. These same people have a long who has a sex tape with the now queen consort, where he talks about being her tampon. A former royal who had her toes sucked while married to a man who was involved in having inappropriate relations with a teenager who sex trafficked. We have a family and from what I’ve seen and heard about the politicians and media have a proclivity for having their own inappropriate relationships (including grooming) and cheating at an unbelievable level. So I have a hard time believing that anyone who has an issue with Meghan’s innocent video doesn’t have a more obvious reason they don’t like the video or her.
We all knew the BM would react the way they did, not surpising. What is interesting is the Brits don’t see how this Harkens back to colonialist mind set coached in slut shaming, is another version of savages dancing to bring on the rain/ birth of a child.Hence the clutching of Pearls “Oh a Royal would never do that” and also the reason Peirs Went straight to his wishful thinking of a Smex tape coming soon. Fetishing a black woman.
That is the thing that makes this fake outrage more disgusting than anything. It obvious that they see Meghan in a sexual way because that is how they see woman of color. The over sexualization of women of color, especially black women is historic and mind numbing, to say the least. These people are racists and the language and words they have chosen to use (since the beginning) when writing or talking about her is clearly seeing her as the “house slave” that they can’t allow to get away.
I do not believe that the DM has any sources close to Meghan and Harry but I believe that Meghan does not give a d*mn about the UK and the BM. Meghan has not been to the UK in the last three years. All her businesses are focused on the US market. “As Ever” products are not available in the UK. The guest on her podcast and shows are mostly Americans.
And that is what annoys the BM so much. Meghan does not pay anymore attention to them. The BM behave like an abandoned Ex, trying desperately to get Meghan’s attention.
I agree with everything you say, but I don’t think that Meghan or Harry don’t care about the people of the UK. They both have spoken highly about the public in the UK and know that the UK media doesn’t really speak for the general public. They know that there are more who love and miss them in the UK than there are who are like the UK media. I also don’t think that she won’t eventually have items shipped to the UK or globally. I think it’s just a matter of time. Her show is based in California, so I think that is why she mainly has guests who are from America or at least US based and able to easily go to California to tape a show.
The source is probably Rebecca English. I think the British press has got the message that Meghan doesn’t care what they say about her. They’ve realised that they can’t control her or Harry.
The DM doesnt have any sources in the Sussex camp, but I think its clear that Meghan doesnt care about the haters in the british media. They hate that, lol.
Nope. The royalist press did their usual outrage & hysteria over Meghan but have seen that many people found the video fun. Meghan’s IG video has over 40m views right now & she gained like 500k new followers since it so the numbers don’t support the propaganda that everybody hated the video. so this is an attempt by the Fail to backtrack.
It’s mainly the press that has been trying to lead a backlash about the video not the public as they are trying to claim. Because on many of the uk chat shows Brits calling in were pushing back on the hosts calling it cringe. On itv news’ tik tok it is already one of their most popular clips ever with 20m views & over 1m likes. So idea that Brits haven’t liked it because they are prudish isn’t even right. Plus no Meghan insider is talking to the Fail as people like Richard Eden admit when he says that their spokesperson doesn’t talk to the uk tabloids.
Even saw a clip where FOX NEWS was saying it was harmless fun & were being pleasant about the video. the Australian today show said that the uk media needed to get over themselves. The uk royalist press haven’t read the room on this & cant manufacture outrage so are trying a new spin here.
The rats will have to do a 180 to backtrack on this one.
May I suggest another round of “Where is Lazy and why isn’t she working?”
And the dm is raving about Sophie and Williams appearance
Whenever they say ‘a source close to the Sussex’s/Meghan’ I guarantee what they mean is ‘proximity’ which means Caroline Graham the California reporter for the daily mail that has been assigned to stalk her dad for stories every six months or so. Caroline Graham is also credited in the by line of the article posted so THAT is who they’re talking about. This woman who knows nothing but they can legally get away with saying a source close to and hoodwinking their gullible readers.
Interesting, I hadn’t known about Graham, thanks. There’s also Richard Marsden, tabloid reporter and former Mail reporter, who seems to be freelancing now. Marsden lives in Montecito these days, and I always think of him when the Mail runs yet another “Meghan’s neighbors think she’s stand-offish” story, although he has zero contact with Meghan or her circles.
But of course it ok in the firm to have a royal lady who just gave birth get trotted out a few hours for photo ops to show off the baby with her husband . Diana and fergie and Kate had to do that. And looked uncomfortable
Tessa, I second that observation — and this was one of the most deranged bits of the Meghan & Harry experience (aka the scary fairy tale, as one magazine here initially dubbed it) in the UK before they left: the frenzy over Meghan’s birth story with Archie, the sheer entitled outrage of the (mostly male, stale, middle-aged) press corps and the tabloids when she did insist on choosing her own doctor, choosing her own hospital, not publicly naming her doctor or her hospital, so that they would not be subject to public persecution, or picketing, god knows, what have you, so that other mothers and babies would not be caught in the crossfire of a frenzied press corps. I remember when Kate gave birth to George, there was such comparative *restraint* and respect in the press coverage, they looked a little tremulous coming out of the hospital, and people were really genuinely happy for them, but not intrusive, not presumptuous, not just wading in…. Whereas Meghan was offered none of that grace, and it just struck me as a cut below tacky, like really degrading, that people felt entitled to pry into her intimate and even traumatising experience, birth can go wrong, but even if everyone is fine, it’s *none of your business* FFS…. When you attack this obsession with logic, like, she’s not married to the heir, she’s not mother to the future head of state, etc… it just becomes obvious how much of this obsessive creepy misplaced stalker fix was about *Meghan* and how much of this bile and acid is about rejection. They came on too strong, by orders of magnitude, and she put them firmly in their place. Just as she did William. Americans have boundaries. I know. I’m one of them. It is *astonshing* to me how often British people casually overstep and then proceed to lecture us on our lack of etiquette. It would be hysterical if it were not appalling.
It always made me uncomfortable to see these women and their newborns paraded out of the hospital shortly after giving birth. It has always been the most cultish thing that family does. I couldn’t imagine being forced to walk outside of a hospital, standing there for the general public and media just to see me holding my newborn. It’s so sexist and barbaric. I always thought that how Harry and Meghan introduced Archie was a perfect compromise to allowing the public to see their newborn without forcing the mother to uncomfortably stand outside hours after giving birth. Not only was the setting better but to give them days to adjust to parenthood and her body going through a very taxing process was perfect. The added bonus was them running into Philip before they walked out to introduce Archie and the historic and beautiful family photo with the three of them with the Queen, Philip and Doria.
It’s not even traditional! I believe William was the first heir born in the hospital, and they didn’t make QEII display newborn Charles like that as far as I know.
Diana said that she was in great pain.
They don’t have an inside source, but they know she’s going to bring out rosé?
The tabloid crowd calling the dancing video vulgar are full of hypocrisy eg amanda platell. The tabloid can’t win by condemning this video which has been viewed by 40 million people . People enjoyed seeing Harry and Meghan dancing in the delivery room under the circumstances which is usually filled with anxiety.
Lol, Meghan was NOT checking on the Daily Fail comment sections this weekend to read their coverage, she was enjoying her life! I do think this may show just a glimmer of self-awareness, as the British media sees how their coverage of Meghan is playing worldwide – yes, their words did come across as unhinged, racist, and prudish! That’s cuz they were and they are!
Calling Meghan’s goofball dance moves a “sexy slut drop” does, in fact, seem deranged. Going into hysterics about why Meghan even chose to share this video when “I thought she wanted pRIvaCy” just proves the point about why the Sussexes needed to leave that island for good.
So the dance was cringeworthy’? And … the U.K. has a different standard when it comes to Royals? Das the writer mean flashing on state visits?
Another American fan of lemon curd here!!! I think it was the great British baking show that introduced me to it. Mary Berry has a great lemon curd and pavlova recipe that I like to make, the lemon curd uses all of the eggs yolks lefterover from the pavlova
As an older British person, I protest, I found it delightful, even better if it helped to start her labour. So the DM isn’t talking about me. I do hate it when they say everyone, do they means all 68 million of us. Lovely to see Harry joining in and really enjoying it as well, they really are a together couple.
Right?! They are so adorable together ❤
Excellent point, @sunnyside – the DM is certainly overstating it that “everyone” in the UK’s reaction was judged to be prudish. They just mean that their own particular slice of the population took to their fainting couches in horror.
The British media’s outrage is not prudish, it is downright hypocritical. These women who readily clutch their nonexistent pearls and rush to condemn Meghan for dancing know themselves and their friends and if any of their friends did a dance like that they would in no way label it a “sexy slut drop” as that lying racist Tominey did. Indeed, they would be writing articles saying how fantastic it was and recommending classes “where the posh people learn to dance like that…”
I can say this: in all the countries in which I have lived and worked, it has largely been the English women (and men!) who have made the rounds the most, to put it modestly. Yet they have always been the first to gossip and condemn other people for doing the same thing. Much like how so many British aristocrats live the lives of absolute heathens with multiple affairs and out-of-wedlock children or assign fatherhood of their children to their husbands when the fathers were their lovers – yet look down their noses when stories are reported about the poor or working class people who do the same. It’s hypocritical at best.
And in this case – jealousy, because they can’t move like M, and they don’t have husbands who openly and abashedly adore them the way H adores M.
Right now, I am living in a relatively small English village where there are a whopping SIX people carrying on affairs at the moment on one street alone. One of the women pretends as though butter would not melt in her mouth, but she has a burner phone – and so does her “fiancé”. Is it comical? Yes. Especially when they begin to discuss the lives of “other people” in and around the village.
So no. They cultivate the public impression of being prudish, but they are anything but. Come to think of it, weren’t the Victorians the same? Having it off left and right while being scandalised at the thought of others doing the same?
How UK Media Bias Becomes “Historical Fact” in AI
Everyone should take a moment to recognize what’s actually happening here.
The reason UK media consistently portrays Meghan and Harry (the Sussexes) in a negative light isn’t just about selling headlines — it’s about creating repetitive media patterns that AI systems learn from. These negative narratives are being embedded into the digital record.
Go to almost any AI tool (like ChatGPT), and you’ll often see those same slanted stories repeated back as fact — not because they’re true, but because they dominate search results and headlines. That’s how media bias becomes machine-learned bias.
The “Baby Mama Dance” Video Case
Let’s take Meghan’s recent “Baby Mama Dance” video as an example.
It received over 40+ million views on Instagram alone.
Most viewers around the world (especially outside the UK) found it funny, human, and joyful.
Yet only UK media seemed outraged — tabloids called it “cringe,” “inappropriate,” and “staged.”
Despite this being a minority opinion, the sheer volume and repetition of this negative framing trained AI tools to treat that reaction as dominant. Over time, it risks becoming a false historical record.
Thank you for pointing this out. AI training is the new “SEO”. But I think this is part of the work that Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation is doing – combatting the evils of search engine algorithms and the role they (and the coporations behind them) play in spreading misinformation.
However, if social media platforms are flooded with *positive* reactions about what H+M do then this should go a far way to establishing the true historical record.
You are 💯% correct 👍🏾 I read that the CEO of the Daily Mail wants Meghan’s name to be synonymous with Daily Mail. she requested that at an AI conference, so when you google her name the Daily Mail also comes up. They have written 84,000 articles about Meghan so far for that purpose 😳
🎯
Their video was beautiful and sweet, especially since it was to help induce labor to bring Lilibet into the world. There were so many people all over the world who loved the video and there were people like Tyrese, Anita Baker and Solangé (Beyonce’s sister) who also liked the video. The UK media create their own outrage and use the outrage of derangers as their barometer of how the rest of the world feels. It’s inaccurate and a deceptive tactic that they have to use because if they went by what the majority thinks it would destroy their whole narrative.
I’m reminded of the apparent outrage over Neneh Cherry performing Buffalo Stance on Top of the Pops when seven months pregnant.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mqId6zphIT0
How dare they say that Meghan left the UK because that’s where the money is. That’s the real propaganda in this story and it makes me furious. Meghan left the UK because they treated her like shit and put her life in danger, and then they put her child’s life in danger, and then they pulled all their security and put all of their lives in danger.
Meghan didn’t leave to the UK to make money. She left to save her life and the lives of her children and Harry. Eff these people for their lies.
If alcohol is involved, Camilla will be there. The DM might even be able to have her as an entire tasting panel all by herself.