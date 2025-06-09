Mail: Duchess Meghan thinks the British reaction to her dancing video was ‘prudish’

The Mail on Sunday had a particularly weird article about the Duchess of Sussex this weekend. No one believes that the Mail has sources in Meghan’s camp whatsoever, but that outlet still tries to convince everyone that they have “sources close to Meghan” commenting about various faux-scandals ginned up by the British media. One of the big “scandals” this month is that Meghan and Harry danced in a California birthing suite in 2021 when Meghan was overdue with Lilibet Diana. The British media was scandalized, appalled and nauseous that a pregnant woman would DANCE! The pearl-clutching and performative “cringing” has dominated the media for days and days. Well, now the Mail says that Meghan thinks they’re all prudes and losers, and something something Meghan’s got a rosé wine line coming out soon. These are two different stories, but for some reason, this is the way the Mail reported it:

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, came in for criticism in Britain last week when she released a ‘cringeworthy’ video of her twerking in the delivery room before daughter Lilibet’s birth. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that, despite the backlash over her dodgy dancing with Harry to the soundtrack of Starrkeisha’s Baby Mama song, defiant Meghan is thrilled by the reaction in America. Last night a source close to the Sussexes said: ‘Meghan is very pleased with the video. In the UK everyone’s reaction has been a bit prudish but everywhere else, particularly in America and especially with young people, it has been a huge hit.’ Meghan is about to launch a series of new products as part of her As Ever line – including rosé wine. The source added: ‘She and her team count it [the video] as a “win”, which can only be a boost for sales. Her new products are marketed at Americans and not at the UK market.’ Meghan launches her rosé wine in three weeks, joining stars including Brad Pitt, Drew Barrymore, Kylie Minogue and Sarah Jessica Parker, who all have lucrative alcohol lines. A source said: ‘Meghan doesn’t care about the haters in Britain calling her vulgar. Americans thought the twerking video was hilarious and relatable.’ Eric Schiffer, of Reputation Management Consultants, said: ‘Meghan wants to connect with Gen Z which demands viral moments. She doesn’t care about the UK because that’s not where the money is. Brits have certain standards they expect of royalty. Americans don’t care. To us it’s a soap opera.’ The duchess has made no secret of her love of wine, naming her pre-Harry blog The Tig after her favourite Italian red, Tignanello. Viewers of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan commented on how often she enjoyed a glass of wine with guests. The rosé will be sourced from grapes grown in California, close to the Sussexes’ Montecito mansion. The source said: ‘The rosé wine is only the first product in what she and Netflix hope will be a substantial alcohol range, which will include ready-made cocktails and luxury items like flower-infused gin. Expect the new products to include more jams like strawberry. She has been exploring lemon curd, which is a very English thing. It’s not something most Americans know about.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Honestly, I hope Meghan does have a wine line coming out. It would be super-lucrative for her – most celebrity booze lines mint money. Plus, she does love wine and it seems like a very natural space for her. As for Meghan’s reaction to the British prudes… the Mail doesn’t have any sources in Meghan’s camp, but this is probably close to how she feels. She doesn’t care. She knows that the British media is going to throw a week-long tantrum whenever she does or says anything. She’s not even selling her products over there, and that’s making them especially enraged too. The fact that she doesn’t give a sh-t about the British market. LOL.