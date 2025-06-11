Chris Evans learned Portuguese to propose to Alba Baptista but ‘screwed it up’



Chris Evans and Alba Baptista got married in Cape Cod back in September 2023. Chris has always been fairly private about their relationship. They didn’t even confirm their engagement before reports dropped that they were married. Chris was in New York City this weekend for the premiere of Materialists, in which he plays a man fighting with Pedro Pascal over Dakota Johnson. Alba is Portuguese, so Chris thought it would be romantic to learn how to pop the question in Portuguese. Chris is a professional, so he practiced over and over again. When the big moment came, however, he was so nervous that he probably messed it up!

On Saturday, Chris Evans attended the premiere of his newest film, A24’s Materialists, in New York City. During a chat with The Knot, the actor shared never-before-heard details about his romantic proposal to wife Alba Baptista. The star admitted that he wanted to ask Baptista to marry him in her native language, Portuguese, and practiced so much it was taking over his brain. “Maybe I shouldn’t even be saying this. I proposed to my now-wife in Portuguese—she’s Portuguese,” Evans said. “So I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese. And I had practiced all week.” He continued, “I had practiced it so much that, while her and I, I’d be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud and you’re like, ‘Oh God.’ That’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head, it’s gonna let the cat out of the bag.” When the moment came, Evans was “really nervous.” “I actually think I screwed it up,” he admitted. “But I still know it!”

[From Elle]

Hey, celebrities are just like us sometimes! Who among us hasn’t spent a lot of time practicing something, only to get really nervous at go-time and mess it up? It’s relatable! It’s adorable that Chris learned Portuguese for the proposal. That’s so sweet. I wonder if he’s taking any courses to become more fluent so he can eventually converse with Alba in her native language. Even if he doesn’t get to the conversational level, that seems like something he’d do.

As for the movie, it’s written and directed by Celine Song, who made Past Lives. Johnson plays a successful matchmaker who ends up having to choose between her ex-boyfriend (Evans) and a new love interest (Pascal). It’s out in theaters this Friday, June 13. I couldn’t tell from the trailer if it’s just a romcom or more of a dramedy, but I’m leaning towards the latter. It looks cute, though, so I’ll add it to the ever-growing list of movies I want to see.

