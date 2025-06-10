TSA: A Costco card is not valid identification for Real ID at the airport



It’s been a month since the Real ID laws went into effect in the US, and so far, things seem to be going smoothly. As far as I know, there have been no major incidents involving the change. I’m genuinely surprised! I thought we would see videos of Airport Karens behaving badly. (Still waiting for summer travel to really start, though.)

That doesn’t mean there hasn’t been a few kinks to work out. Thanks to a rumor, some people have been under the impression that you can use the almighty Costco card as a substitute for a Real ID. While the Costco card can get you access to cheaper gas, affordable clothing, an unbeatable hot dog combo, and random cool stuff like Plinko, it sadly does not double as an alternative form of airport identification. The rumor, which blew up after a food blog posted about it, was so prevalent that even the TSA’s social media accounts had to release a statement to shut it down.

Costco memberships come with a variety of perks, including access to discounted products and services; however, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently debunked the rumor that customers’ warehouse club cards substitute for a Real ID. TSA proclaimed in an X post on Wednesday, June 4: “We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not.” TSA Pacific spokesperson Lorie Dankers told SFGate that the rumor of Costco cards being accepted as official identification pops up every year or so. When people try to use their warehouse club cards at airports, for instance, it could lead to delays and travel headaches, she added. As of May 7, travelers need a Real ID or other acceptable identification for domestic flights and accessing federal facilities. Those who haven’t gotten one yet may be scrambling to figure out what they need to do before booking their next trip. One thing is for certain: They should probably leave their Costco membership cards at home. Food blog Chowhound claimed in the initial version of an article titled “How Your Costco Card Could Save You At The Airport,” that people’s Costco cards could pass through TSA because it is considered a photo ID. The article cited Reddit, where users claimed their warehouse club cards helped them through airport security when they forgot or lost their regular ID. On June 4, the day TSA debunked the rumor on social media, Chowhound issued an update to the article, saying, “A previous version of this article stated TSA is likely to accept a Costco membership card in lieu of a valid form of ID. TSA does not explicitly state you can use a Costco card as a form of identification, explaining, ‘The TSA officer may ask you to complete an identity verification process which includes collecting information such as your name and current address to confirm your identity. If your identity is confirmed, you will be allowed to enter the screening checkpoint, where you may be subject to additional screening.'” The update concludes with: “Now with the Real ID requirements, (a Costco card) is even less likely to get you through TSA quickly or successfully.” If someone tried using a Costco card at an airport, they would likely be pulled from the TSA checkpoint line for further questioning about other personal information, such as their two previous home addresses, Dankers told SFGate.

[From USA Today]

I read through a bunch of the comments on the Reddit post that the blog cited. The initial question is obviously a joke because the Costco card has a star on it just like the Real ID does. It’s labeled as a “Meme/Sh-tpost,” too! All of the top responses are also very clearly sarcastic. The people who left anecdotal comments about being able to use it in the past explained that it was (questionably) accepted as a second form of identification. For example, one woman said that the TSA didn’t believe it was really her husband on his driver’s license photo, so he pulled out his Costco card (with his picture on the back) to prove that he was who he said he was. It is absolutely wild that the person who wrote the viral blog post didn’t get it. I’m laughing out loud right now. We all make mistakes!

As a reminder, there are around 17 different forms of identification that the TSA accepts as valid. Besides the Real ID and a passport (issued by the U.S. or a foreign-government), you can also use a state-issued Enhanced Driver’s License or ID, a Veteran Health ID Card, Department of Defense ID, permanent resident card, and more. Here’s a link to the full list. That said, I highly recommend getting a Costco card. I swear, it pays for itself in gas (or at least it does in my area, where gas is around $3.00/gallon but as of June 9 was $2.49 at Costco). Also, the TSA was not playing when they talked about the hot dogs and rotisserie chicken. Those are American staples. Their food court really is chef’s kiss.

We love hotdogs & rotisserie chickens as much as the next person but please stop telling people their Costco card counts as a REAL ID because it absolutely does not. — TSA (@TSA) June 4, 2025