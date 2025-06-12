Brad Pitt considers his relationship with 21-year-old son Pax Jolie ‘unfixable’

Pax Jolie is 21 years old. I don’t think he has a full-time job, nor is he a full-time student. I’ve heard that he’s really into the culinary arts as well as art itself. For many years, he’s worked on some of Angelina Jolie’s films as a photographer and assistant, and he’s often seen escorting his mom to various events. He often has the demeanor of one of Angelina’s bodyguards, like he’s around his mom to ensure that no one gets too close. Pax also gets pap’d in LA from time to time – there are exclusive pics of him this year in LA, riding his dirt bike or walking one of his dogs. Recently, paparazzi got some pics of Pax leaving the Chateau Marmont looking a bit worse for wear. He was with a group of friends and they seemed to be supporting him. News at seven – a 21-year-old partied hard at the Marmont. Well, apparently Brad Pitt thinks that those photos of Pax are evidence of Angelina’s terrible parenting, and Brad wants everyone to know that he’s washed his hands of his 21-year-old son.

It was May 2005 and a newly-single Brad Pitt was hiding out in the Chateau Marmont, living behind a paparazzi-proof tarpaulin in the hotel’s private bungalow where John Belushi famously died in the 80s. Pitt’s recent separation from actress Jennifer Aniston had convulsed the nation and rumors of his relationship with co-star Angelina Jolie were setting Hollywood ablaze. Fast forward 20 years, and it was Pitt and Jolie’s adopted son who took shelter within the Chateau’s mock Gothic walls. Twenty-one-year-old Pax was pictured last month bleary-eyed with a dopey, dazed grin, stumbling out of the hotel, propped up by several friends. They then headed to the Deja Vu strip club in the Hollywood Hills, eventually leaving at 2.30 am. It was a concerning scene, not overlooked by Pitt’s camp. Indeed, in exclusive comments to the Daily Mail, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor says Pitt has washed his hands of Pax’s drama: ‘He has zero concern with what Pax does or doesn’t do. [Pax’s] actions reflect who he is. Brad honestly considers his relationship with Pax unfixable.’ The source close to Pitt told Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor blames his ex-wife, who had primary custody of the children for years, for their rebellions. ‘Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised,’ said the person familiar with Pitt’s thinking. ‘They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them. Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time.’ The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Jolie and Pitt but has not received a response. However, a source close to Jolie hit back at her ex husband, saying: ‘Brad continues to play the victim. His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them. He should stop blaming others. If he wants to rebuild a relationship with the kids, he should acknowledge his own actions and make amends.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I don’t understand any of this – are we really treating “a 21-year-old getting drunk at the Chateau Marmont” as some kind of evidence that Pax is a terrible person, or that he was poorly parented? Pax didn’t even get behind the wheel of a vehicle! His friends got him home, or they took care of him in some way. Incidentally, Brad and Angelina are both in terrible positions to judge their kids for having some “wild youth” moments – Angelina didn’t get her sh-t together until her mid-20s and she really was such a “wild child.” Brad is… well, we already know. In any case, it’s asinine for “sources close to Brad” to act like Brad has cut Pax loose when clearly, ALL of those kids want nothing to do with Brad. They all cut Brad out of their lives years ago, especially the two oldest boys.