Brad Pitt considers his relationship with 21-year-old son Pax Jolie ‘unfixable’

Pax Jolie is 21 years old. I don’t think he has a full-time job, nor is he a full-time student. I’ve heard that he’s really into the culinary arts as well as art itself. For many years, he’s worked on some of Angelina Jolie’s films as a photographer and assistant, and he’s often seen escorting his mom to various events. He often has the demeanor of one of Angelina’s bodyguards, like he’s around his mom to ensure that no one gets too close. Pax also gets pap’d in LA from time to time – there are exclusive pics of him this year in LA, riding his dirt bike or walking one of his dogs. Recently, paparazzi got some pics of Pax leaving the Chateau Marmont looking a bit worse for wear. He was with a group of friends and they seemed to be supporting him. News at seven – a 21-year-old partied hard at the Marmont. Well, apparently Brad Pitt thinks that those photos of Pax are evidence of Angelina’s terrible parenting, and Brad wants everyone to know that he’s washed his hands of his 21-year-old son.
It was May 2005 and a newly-single Brad Pitt was hiding out in the Chateau Marmont, living behind a paparazzi-proof tarpaulin in the hotel’s private bungalow where John Belushi famously died in the 80s. Pitt’s recent separation from actress Jennifer Aniston had convulsed the nation and rumors of his relationship with co-star Angelina Jolie were setting Hollywood ablaze.
Fast forward 20 years, and it was Pitt and Jolie’s adopted son who took shelter within the Chateau’s mock Gothic walls. Twenty-one-year-old Pax was pictured last month bleary-eyed with a dopey, dazed grin, stumbling out of the hotel, propped up by several friends. They then headed to the Deja Vu strip club in the Hollywood Hills, eventually leaving at 2.30 am.
It was a concerning scene, not overlooked by Pitt’s camp. Indeed, in exclusive comments to the Daily Mail, a source close to the Oscar-winning actor says Pitt has washed his hands of Pax’s drama: ‘He has zero concern with what Pax does or doesn’t do. [Pax’s] actions reflect who he is. Brad honestly considers his relationship with Pax unfixable.’
The source close to Pitt told Daily Mail that the 61-year-old actor blames his ex-wife, who had primary custody of the children for years, for their rebellions.
‘Brad believes that whatever his kids are going through right now is a direct result of how they have been raised,’ said the person familiar with Pitt’s thinking. ‘They are now old enough to make their own choices and if their choices include drama that is all on them. Brad would be there to give advice, but he cannot be when he is unable to have a relationship with them at this time.’
The Daily Mail has reached out to representatives for Jolie and Pitt but has not received a response. However, a source close to Jolie hit back at her ex husband, saying: ‘Brad continues to play the victim. His fractured relationship with his children is a direct result of how he has treated them. He should stop blaming others. If he wants to rebuild a relationship with the kids, he should acknowledge his own actions and make amends.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I don’t understand any of this – are we really treating “a 21-year-old getting drunk at the Chateau Marmont” as some kind of evidence that Pax is a terrible person, or that he was poorly parented? Pax didn’t even get behind the wheel of a vehicle! His friends got him home, or they took care of him in some way. Incidentally, Brad and Angelina are both in terrible positions to judge their kids for having some “wild youth” moments – Angelina didn’t get her sh-t together until her mid-20s and she really was such a “wild child.” Brad is… well, we already know. In any case, it’s asinine for “sources close to Brad” to act like Brad has cut Pax loose when clearly, ALL of those kids want nothing to do with Brad. They all cut Brad out of their lives years ago, especially the two oldest boys.
Let me fix this for you Brad. Pax finds the relationship with Brad unfixable!!!!! He has no use for an abusive person in his life. Beat his mother and you are cancelled!!!!!
Right? The fact that the kids immediately distanced themselves from the man who was violent toward his wife and kids show that they were raised well.
The guy has 6 kids and none of them what anything to do with him, but the relationship either pax is unsolvable. Hum, ok. Pax is a 21 year old kid. Brad is a 61 year old dude who physically assaulted his wife and kids on a plane and a drug/alcohol addict. Blaming the mom when he was an absent father. Please Brad, stfu.
The audacity to say this when Pitt was the one who got shitfaced and violent with his family to begin with (and in a confined space from which they couldn’t escape, no less).
Exactly right.. he thinks people forget. A 21 year old being drunk is almost a right of passage but what is unforgivable is a father that exploits the situation looking to garner some sympathy or support. Pitt is pathetic and a horrible parent.
Wow, he’s up there with Charles in the Dogsh*t Father Hall of Fame.
Sounds like he’s preparing to have a new family with Ines.
Channels bad father Charles now
“Angelina was such a bad mother to the children I abandoned and who wanted nothing to do with me after abusing them and their mother”. Fixed it for you Brad.
Angelina is a bad mother because she wouldn’t force the kids to come on pap strolls with me so I could get some good PR.
This is some top level narcissism. Anything wrong with those kids it’s totally Angelina’s fault, and she is to be blamed for everything! I can’t figure out why I’m 0-6 with my kids?!!
Given the ridiculous media interest around them as kids and who their parents are all of those kids seeing relatively for lack of a better term normal? I never hear anything about Maddox really, Z goes to Spelman, Pax sounds like a typical 21 year old, Shiloh seems to have found her thing in dancing, and the twins seem to have a very close relationship with each other and their older siblings.
It’s clearly apparent that none of his kids want to have anything to do with him, and since he can’t use them for PR purposes, it’s no they didn’t cut me off I cut them off. What a sack of crap.
This is giving “you can’t fire me I quit” He made it very clear years ago he DGAF about the adopted kids. He could care less that he’s out partying with his friends. He is just weaponizing this against his mother which is classic abusive behavior.
Ah yes, telling your adopted child who has already lost one set of (birth) parents that his relationship with you, his adoptive parent, is “unfixable” is definitely a good route to go. Very mature. Very adult. Very considered.
Very Brad Pitt.
For a parent to say that his relationship with his 21yo is unfixable is insane and short sighted.
People with shitty parents often soften toward them later in life. It can take years and of course the parent has to actually be sorry for being shitty and maybe work at the relationship.
The assaults Pitt committed on his wife and kids on that plane certainly weren’t the first incident of violence or scary anger. That shit does not come out of nowhere.
Um, so Brad doesnt take any responsibility for being an abusive drunk father? He learned from the best!
A reflection of “how they have been raised”?? Yeah, living with an abusive alcoholic from the ages of 3-13 tends to do a fucking number on a kid, YOU ASSHOLE.
The fact that Pax is pictured with a close-looking group of friends who all look happy and affectionate with him is actually sweet. The fact that those kids seem to be thriving after the separation is full credit to their mother and Pitt can eat rocks.
(I just hope she’s taken his bike away lol!)
Shutting up is free.
remember how concerned he was when pax was in the hospital? made sure to quickly blame his ex-wife. can’t believe he’s trying to compete with his own estranged son. he ego must’ve been hit after that instagram story, a 21yo acting like a 21yo is not surprising. this 60-whatever yo acting like he’s a a great upstanding man and not an abusive childish alcoholic is something.
I love when a narcissist tells on themselves. Brad may be very right that a drunken night out is a reflection of how he was raised… by a father figure who got drunk regularly and still seemed to get rewarded for it. And who assaulted a teenage boy for trying to step in and protect his mother and siblings – and has never apologised for it.
A slow clap for the lack of self-awareness Brad. But good PR playing to a subset of mouth breathing MRAs who might be more likely to go watch fast cars be fast in your movie.
Ohhh, this is gross. BP is a POS.
Super gross. Just when I though Pitt could not sink any lower, he manages to do so.
He really did. If he keeps going lower, one day, one of these kids is gonna say something back.
This is fkng disgusting. Every single bit of it. BShitt caused every bit of Pax’s trauma. Own it, creep.
That DVer is irredeemable.
Don’t choke your kids if you want a relationship with them. Go to AA, get therapy, reach out to your kids and ex-wife in private and admit to the things you did wrong, and beg their forgiveness. Grow up and take responsibility, instead of abusing your ex for years through law suits and PR smear campaigns.
The thing is, Brad Pitt needs to keep that “No comment” energy. They don’t speak to you, you don’t speak to them, do NOT make comments to the press about them. Tacky.
But that’s the thing. It’s not his quote it’s ‘sources’ and sources most likely are his PR team. They don’t put these tidbits out there without his approval.
Can you imagine if he actually had that emotional chip in his brain. And had his PR sources put things out like. BP knows he as a failure as a father is in therapy. And his only goal is to rebuild relationships with his children. On their terms. HE IS SORRY FOR HIS BEHAVIOR SINCE THE PLANE INCIDENT. Imagine if he had that kind of self awareness and humble approach. Maybe, MAYBE one day they could forgive him. But not like this.
But no, BP is still such a toxic narcissist he still has to punch down on his kids and Angie.
All of Angie’s kids look very loving when photographed with her.
He seems like a lovely son.
Pitt can go suck an egg.
Their relationship shows genuine care and affection, both between Angelina and her children and between the children themselves.
Doesn’t Pitt have a drinking problem?
Lol, Brad is such a loser. His green homes in NOLA were failures, his marriages were failures, and his relationship with his children is ruined. And let’s face it, he’s not the sharpest knife in the drawer. The Jolie family is well rid of him. I wish his PR team would quit, so the public can be well rid of him too.
Once a narcissist always a self-absorbed narcissist domestic abuser
It’s soo horrible how horrific Brad Pitt is as a parent to 6 children, degrading his adopted children and blaming Angelina who looked after them on her own with no financial help from him only litigation abuse after litigation abuse. I hope his movie crashes and bombs and he never sees happiness the way he carries on shamefully mocking and degrading his domestic violence victims with zero representation to his name
“I learned it from you, dad! I learned it from you!” Does anyone else remember those ads.
Yeah I think it’s unfixable too