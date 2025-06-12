Mail: Prince Harry is Meghan’s ‘spare’ because of the Sentebale situation, obvs

We haven’t heard much about the Sentebale situation in a few months. I keep hoping we’ll hear a good update, maybe something about Sophie Chandauka stepping down or the Charity Commission calling out her looting of Sentebale funds. But none of that has happened yet. Instead, the Daily Mail dusted off the controversy while simultaneously dusting off the “Prince Harry is Meghan’s spare” talking point. They’re really trying to make that stick, and it’s never made any sense to me. Anyway, the part I enjoy most about this DM piece is that after Dick Fitzwilliams dutifully recites his talking points about Harry being Meghan’s bored spare, the Mail details just a fraction of what Harry is actually involved with.
Now Prince Harry finds himself no longer part of the charity he spent nearly 20 years building after he dramatically parted ways with Sentebale. The charity’s chair Dr Sophie Chandauka made several damaging claims against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, calling their brand ‘toxic’ and accusing Harry of ‘harassment and bullying at scale’ – a claim that is denied. This followed claims that Meghan Markle disrupted the Sentebale charity polo match in Spring last year when she turned up at short notice alongside tennis legend Serena Williams. The duchess had originally said she would not be attending.
Speaking to MailOnline, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that Harry’s struggles to carve out a career for himself, coupled with Meghan’s own ‘ruthless’ ambitions, have meant the prince has found himself ‘the spare’ in their relationship.
‘Harry is increasingly finding himself as the spare in a relationship with Meghan which undoubtedly involves mutual affection, but where their priorities differ widely.’
He said that Harry’s comfort zone is his charity work, and this is the direction in which he naturally finds himself leaning.
‘Invictus means a lot to him, it was a joy to see him at the WellChild Awards last year. He genuinely enjoyed being with the children, it seemed as though the “old Harry” was temporarily back,’ he said. However, he cautioned that the duke has made a ‘large number of mistakes’. These include his ‘angry and resentful half-hour interview with the BBC after he lost his court case over security and his ill-judged memoir Spare’.
Richard added: ‘However, though often emotional, he lacks Meghan’s ruthlessness, which was so apparent in the Oprah interview.’
Although The Mail On Sunday revealed in May that Prince Harry is planning to launch his own as-yet-undisclosed commercial venture in the next few months, he remains focused on his charity work. Harry is still involved heavily with the Invictus Games and the foundation that supports the tournament as well as the HALO Trust – a charity working to remove landmines, which Princess Diana was supportive of. The Duke of Sussex also launched more new projects in recent years including an eco-travel campaign through his non-profit Travalyst, aimed at encouraging sustainable travel.
[From The Daily Mail]
The royalist argument is basically: the Sussex marriage is in a bad state because ruthless Meghan is growing her business while Harry is more focused on charity, he must be so bored, but wait, he’s actually got a lot on his plate, but still, MEGHAN’S SPARE! They didn’t even scratch the surface of Harry’s work either – Invictus, HALO Trust, Travalyst, BetterUp, Archewell, African Parks, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, WellChild, and whatever new business venture he’s got cooking. Anyway, do you think they’re making a point of mentioning Sentebale in advance of some big update? I actually hope there’s some news soon.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The Duke of Sussex during the awards ceremony after he played in a polo match during the Royal Salute Polo Challenge, to benefit Sentebale, at The USPA National Polo Center
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke Of Sussex
Where: Wellington, Florida, United States
When: 12 Apr 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Why aren’t they happy that their Heir married a woman who doesn’t challenge him to be better? A woman who by all appearances has been to literal pasture and will only be seen at Trooping Wimbledon and such.
Harry has a job, with a salary and stock options. He has investments and interests. Suggesting he is his wife’s spare is both racist and disgusting.
It really is. Especially the comments about Meghan being ruthless in the Oprah interview. Meghan was the one offering compassion to Kate while Harry looked ready to beat his family to a pulp. Meghan is kindness personified, not just in that interview but in everything she does.
Will there ever come a day when the British media just STFU?? Or just focus on the Leftover Royals? Imagine being so obsessed with the Sussexes 5 years after they left. It’s embarrassing. How are they not embarrassed?!
Keen And her mother had ruthless ambitions that she become future queen. Keen following him to university. I guess the attempt to demean the Sussex marriage is an attempt to whatever is going on in the wails marriage
Edit attempt to deflect from what’s happening in the Wales marriage
Um, they literally reprinted that Fitzwilliams part from an article about three weeks ago? I know this is a fact because I remember that part about Meghan being ” ruthless” because of the Oprah interview and everyone here being like, huh?
So this is their narrative for this summer. Harry is the Spare. Like last summer it was what are the Sussexes doing to earn money? And the summer before that it was Harry regrets Spare and they are trying to figure out a way to ” come back”.
You would think with Trooping and the summer season coming up they would have other stuff to write about, but they’re basically begging Harry and Meghan to give them anything. I would love to see an actual media breakdown of the amount of stories written about Meghan versus Kate this year and William versus Harry, by the large newspapers in England.
Okay, it being reprinted makes it even more funny. The staleness.
So is it safe to assume that Fitzwilliams has still never seen the Oprah interview? He’s lost in the donkey sanctuary bc Meghan could have been ruthless fr and said a lot more. And Harry was by no means some benign presence. Dusting off an old narrative of Harry as Meghan’s spare. Yawn. Wake me up when Sophie gets her karma.
I noticed that immediately. Harry came out and made himself the target by saying all the things, while Meghan sat with him and offered support – but barely said anything else about the family or her current thoughts on their actions.
Harry was making it so clear that he was the one who should be hated and targeted and who decided enough was enough. And it was horrific that that was even necessary but boy was it deeply necessary.
Harry was the one who brought up the invisible contract which was pretty ruthless. But true.
He was one of those people caught lying about seeing the interview before it even aired along with that Victoria who lost her eye lashes, so he probably never did watch it.
Enough with the “old Harry” talk.
Thank you very much, Dick, for acknowledging H&M’s “mutual affection.” As for “Meghan’s spare,” what does that mean? As William’s spare, Harry had to do all the traveling and all the work William didn’t want to do, he got the table scraps while William got all the best, he was the designated organ donor. How does any of that relate to H&M’s marriage?
All of this chatter re the Sussexes lets you know how bored those folks are with the Wales. Harry and Meghan are both charting a sustainable path for themselves all the while living and loving each other. Those gutter rats are…………
I wonder if the unintended subtext of this story is how uninteresting charles and william are, and how they LOATHE a woman who takes the spotlight.
I mean charles never loved Diana- but her incredible popularity, made him insane, made him brief about how crazy she was. All because she was so much more popular than him. HE coud not fathom it, so when it happened over and over, publicly, it broke his brain.
I think William hates it to, that dull Kate, even just on an outfit, will get far more headlines than william.
The “royal blood” men seem to be incensed that not everyone finds them fascinating, impressive and infallible.
So by posing Harry as lesser than the Duchess, it is seen as a huge insult.
Only, Harry is a better person, did the work on himself- he is thrilled for his wife’s success. He celebrates her.
And i don’t know that they can wrap their heads around that.
They think they are poking at him in a way that will really get under his skin. and resent her.
And he’s like- You’re right, Megan is so successful!!! Isn’t my wife AMAZING!!!
“The oceans are important. We make lots of memories there and there are fish and such which is also important. We should all take care of the oceans”
Yes. He believes this is the height of intellectual discourse. Ask my 10 year old about what will happen if sharks are too deeply overfished. About the cascading environmental impact. Long story short? The entire planet will die. But. Yes. Memories.
“so when it happened over and over, publicly, it broke his brain.”
Yes, I think this is where Chuck detached himself. Diana haunted him, and Meghan was going to overshadow him again.
😂
Too late. She does! Sucks to be Chuck, a jealous man remembered for his disgraceful behaviour to altruistic and charismatic women.
What do they mean “Harry is Meghan’s Spare” because sure if anything happens to Her Harry is entrusted to look after his kids, Has she been deningrating Harry to the tabloids? has she been leaking stories about him in favour of good press? Does she make him live in the out house where he can barely stand up and have no place to hang his clothes, does she restrict his income so he is walking around with holes in his shoes. Ah it must be he has the freedom to Jet of to China to give speeches that benefit his work. if he wasnt out there working they would complain either way its complaints all round. me thinks they maybe a bit peeved he is not doing the same work for them with the afore mentioned restrictions
They just love to hit Harry will it will hurt because Sentebal he started young and in his mothers honor. Harry is far busier with many things that he does so he isn’t “ being bored” in Montecito. Never underestimate Harry!
Do they even have any idea what a healthy, functional relationship looks like? I don’t think they do. They truly believe that every couple resents each other’s success, and every family bickers over who “deserves” more attention. They think that the way the Leftovers behave is the norm.
They’re comparing H&M to other royal marriages where the wife exists to have children and stay in the background.
This piece spent much of the time saying Harry doesn’t have anything to do and then says in the end that he has a lot of projects going on. It kind of undemines the narrative. The real reason why the press believes that Harry made a mistake doing the interview is that he took away control of the narrative from the press and left the press and Palace on the backfoot.
I love truthful Harry. He puts the truth out there, with his full heart and chest, and says – this is what happened. I have receipts. If you don’t like people knowing this, you should have behaved better.
There should be a welfare check on Dick. He’s rambling again over an alternate reality. Is he living with Angela and Tom? They all sound the same.
How much does the DF pay Dick? Reminds me of when Thomas Markle said he’d never stop talking to the press until Meghan did and because they paid him.
Dick is living on some fantasy. Wonder what he actually did as a career prior to his current demented ramblings of an irrelevant man. At least Dickie Arbiter was a courtier to QE2.
I have never understood why Meghan’s arrival with Serena caused so much disruption, I expect Harry was pleased to see her, mind you I can’t help wondering if Chandauka objected because she wanted Harry to herself.
I think it’s because she views successful women as competition and a threat.
He’s also made pots of money and is heavily involved with the investing side of things. Good try. Maybe discuss Willy’s lack of anything not football related?
Oh and there are plenty of ruthless women in the royal family (and their sidekicks) just none named Meghan.