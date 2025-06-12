Henry Cavill shows off his long, curly hair in Italy: glorious or not that cute?

When I was a kid, my (Indian) hair was jet-black and pin-straight. My hair wouldn’t even “take” a curl – if I tried to curl it or crimp it (it was the ‘80s), the curl or crimp would only stick for a few minutes before reverting to its natural pin-straight existence. In my 20s and 30s, something magical happened though – natural waves, even a couple of “curls” here and there. All of which to say, I’ve slowly realized that I always wanted curly hair or naturally wavy hair. And I’m jealous of Henry Cavill’s glorious curls, even if I think he looks terrible in general.

These are photos of Henry and his wife/fiancee/partner Natalie Viscuso at the Taormina Film Festival this week. This is his natural hair, it’s not a wig (even though from the side, it looks very wiggy). He’s been growing it out for months! He made an appearance in March where his hair was this long, but he mostly kept it covered with a hat. I would imagine it’s for a role? I looked at his IMDB and he’s got tons of projects in post and pre-production.

Cavill and Natalie also welcomed their first child late last year or early this year. They never confirmed anything, probably because his fanbase already has an unhealthy interest in Natalie. I hope they’re enjoying parenthood. I’m not judging her peach sack dress – cut new moms some slack.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

37 Responses to “Henry Cavill shows off his long, curly hair in Italy: glorious or not that cute?”

  1. booboocita says:
    June 12, 2025 at 10:49 am

    Not that cute, but I’m not a big fan of long hair on men. Cavill is gorgeous no matter hiw he wears his hair, though.

  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 12, 2025 at 10:49 am

    He’s not aging all that well but he hasn’t been for a few years now—I think his hair looks fine.

    • Nikki says:
      June 12, 2025 at 11:04 am

      Not aging well?? I think any 42-year-old guy would be happy to look that good.

      • Korra says:
        June 12, 2025 at 2:08 pm

        Right?! I am not even a fan of his looks or acting, but I’ve seen “not aging well” comments thrown at him readily for at least a decade, even from his fans. Like, his he still has chiseled features, doesn’t look puffy or tired, hasn’t gain any noticeable weight, still has a good head of hair, has lines on his face but nothing beyond what an early 40-something would have — I don’t get it. The discourse around him has always been weird.

  3. Indica says:
    June 12, 2025 at 10:50 am

    So the hair is beautiful but it honestly looks like it belongs on someone else. It really does look wiglike!

  4. Cj says:
    June 12, 2025 at 10:53 am

    The header photo does not do her beauty justice that’s just rude of the photographer to keep that shot

    • JesMa says:
      June 12, 2025 at 5:05 pm

      She isn’t considered a great beauty. In all her pics she just looks like a regular chick and that is why his fans are tearing her up. They want him with some starlet or Angelina ethereal type.

  5. Sam says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:03 am

    He looks like Penn Badgley.

  6. huckle says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:11 am

    He’s handsome no matter what, and she’s lovely. Her dress is pretty and it is far from a sack dress.

  7. lizzbert says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:11 am

    He looks SO MUCH like Matt Bomer in that first shot! Eff you Perez Hilton.

    • Delta Sierra says:
      June 12, 2025 at 12:08 pm

      Came here to say the same! He and Matt need to do a movie where they’re brothers.

    • Honey says:
      June 12, 2025 at 1:28 pm

      They are both beautiful men. I’m a bit partial to Matt because I’ve seen more of his work and he’s a fantastic actor. I like longer hair on men, but not sure about Henry’s.

  8. KC says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:15 am

    He’s almost too much.

    Caville was interviewed on Graham Norton with Russell Crowe where Henry calls himself “Fat Caville” and recalls meeting Crowe as a big fan. Russell remembered him too, and you could just see that Caville was still crushing it as a fan. Very sweet interview and G. Norton was hysterical as always.

  9. Meredith says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:15 am

    Very picky of me, but I personally only like Cavill’s hair long like that when he has a beard or it’s slicked back. The loose flowing curls don’t suit him imho.

    As for Viscuso, I do love the colors on the dress! And her clutch is super cute. 🥰

  10. H says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:17 am

    I’m thinking the long hair is for the Highlander reboot movie.

    Reply
      June 12, 2025 at 12:11 pm

      Maybe also for Enola Holmes 3.

      • PJ says:
        June 12, 2025 at 3:41 pm

        Oh yes! Probably for Enola 3 or the Highlander. A friend and I had a disagreement over which season of The Witcher had the best wig. I say 2 and she says 1. Season 3 was kind of crazy but not terrible.

  11. Sharon says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:23 am

    Same. I love curly hair. At our office there’s like 5 women with naturally curly hair & I’m always giving them compliments!

  12. ambel says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:23 am

    Cut it! Cut it NOW!

  13. Flamingo says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:23 am

    I like the longer hair. I assume it’s for a role, maybe Highlander?

    They are a gorgeous couple and I hope this one sticks. Since, at the least she is age appropriate. He seems like he will be a fun dad. That will be right beside them playing video games with his kid(s) one day.

    Also, whoever did his makeup/contouring overdid it a bit. Or maybe it is just a bad spray tan. But it does not look like a natural tan to me.

  14. Dinah says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:32 am

    ever since I found out he’s genuinely just a massive nerd, I find him more good looking lol

    • GoodMorning says:
      June 12, 2025 at 12:49 pm

      This! Before, I would look at him and agree that yes, he’s handsome I guess but did nothing for me. But I love someone that is passionate about books and “nerdy” media. My husband can go off on Wedge Antilles (one of the Rebel pilots from original Star Wars) and it’s sexy af.

  15. Little Red says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:37 am

    This is such a different look for Cavill. It will take time for me to get used to it. Those curls are gorgeous though. I have always loved curly hair, too. And now in my fifties, I think my hair is getting wavier. Plus, a little bit of length is enough for the curls to start popping. So, needless to say, I love my hair now.

  16. Charlie says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:43 am

    Tom Hiddleston also has naturally curly hair. Check out some of his roles early on in his career.

  17. Digital Unicorn says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:53 am

    He’s always suited long hair – he pulled off the Witcher wig with aplomb! I dig guys with longish hair (as long as its looked after) and I imagine this is for the highlander role.

    As a Scots woman I look forward to seeing him in a kilt 🙂

  18. JanetDR says:
    June 12, 2025 at 11:54 am

    I will always love long hair on men in general, but I think he looks better (more stunning) with a more structured cut.

  19. SpankFD says:
    June 12, 2025 at 12:19 pm

    RE: increasing hair curl

    A person’s natural wave can change over time due factors like humidity, age, medications, medical therapies (looking at you, Hank Green!), chemical treatments, etc. But I’ve noticed hair length plays a role, too. I think it is a question of the weight of the individual hair follicles “pulling the curl out.” It’s like how gravity pulls taught a rope tied to a rock. In my own case, I’ve learned the exact hair length (weight) that crushes my curls. You can experiment yourself with a few hairs tucked underneath or go for a short summer cut to see what works for you.

  20. Dude says:
    June 12, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    I saw the videos yesterday and thought he was the reincarnation of Christoper Reeve.

  21. J.Ferber says:
    June 12, 2025 at 12:43 pm

    No, he’s too old to rock this look. Of course, male stars are ageless, so . . .

  22. therese says:
    June 12, 2025 at 1:20 pm

    I love Henry Cavill regardless. Don’t love this look on him. I like short hair on men. Look forward to seeing him in future with short hair. But regardless, love Henry.

  23. Ilsa says:
    June 12, 2025 at 1:50 pm

    I wouldn’t kick it out of bed…

  24. Kirsten says:
    June 12, 2025 at 2:33 pm

    I think the hair looks good and he looks good but the tux is not great. He’s so broad-shouldered I think he has a difficult time finding a well-tailored tuxedo. He also just seems more comfortable in dress pants/shirts and casual clothes.

    Natalie looks gorgeous.

  25. Zantasia says:
    June 12, 2025 at 4:47 pm

    He looks beautiful, as does she. Do we know how old their baby is? They both look incredibly good for the potential sleep deprivation they may have experienced.

  26. Grant says:
    June 12, 2025 at 5:04 pm

    I think long hair can be really sexy on men. At first I didn’t like this but the more I look at it, the more I do like the long hair.

