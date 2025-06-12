Henry Cavill shows off his long, curly hair in Italy: glorious or not that cute?

When I was a kid, my (Indian) hair was jet-black and pin-straight. My hair wouldn’t even “take” a curl – if I tried to curl it or crimp it (it was the ‘80s), the curl or crimp would only stick for a few minutes before reverting to its natural pin-straight existence. In my 20s and 30s, something magical happened though – natural waves, even a couple of “curls” here and there. All of which to say, I’ve slowly realized that I always wanted curly hair or naturally wavy hair. And I’m jealous of Henry Cavill’s glorious curls, even if I think he looks terrible in general.

These are photos of Henry and his wife/fiancee/partner Natalie Viscuso at the Taormina Film Festival this week. This is his natural hair, it’s not a wig (even though from the side, it looks very wiggy). He’s been growing it out for months! He made an appearance in March where his hair was this long, but he mostly kept it covered with a hat. I would imagine it’s for a role? I looked at his IMDB and he’s got tons of projects in post and pre-production.

Cavill and Natalie also welcomed their first child late last year or early this year. They never confirmed anything, probably because his fanbase already has an unhealthy interest in Natalie. I hope they’re enjoying parenthood. I’m not judging her peach sack dress – cut new moms some slack.