Big Trooping the Colour gossip: Prince William will go, Prince Harry will not

This year’s Trooping the Colour has become the biggest non-story. It’s remarkable, really. Trooping is the annual “birthday parade” for the British monarch. In QEII’s day, she loved to have her entire extended family on the balcony, especially all of the kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. It’s not the same during King Charles’s reign – even in QEII’s final years, they began gatekeeping the balcony so it would be all-white, and Charles wants William’s kids to be the only children on the balcony. Because of the lack of Trooping drama/gossip this year, I guess people needed a reminder that the most glamorous royals are not leaving their Montecito mansion to appear on the fakakta balcony. From NewsNation’s “King Charles, Prince William expected at Trooping the Colour; no Harry.”

One of the biggest events for the British royal family will be happening this weekend to mark the monarch’s birthday. But who will be in attendance this year? Trooping the Colour takes place on June 14 each year, with musicians, horses and parading soldiers taking part in the celebration. Royal family members will also sometimes join in on the fun, riding horseback and being in horse-drawn carriages.

After the parade, senior royals will gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the Red Arrows fly overhead. King Charles, Queen Camilla and his son, Prince William, should all be in attendance. However, with royals clashing and Prince Harry’s recent bid for security being denied, who can we expect to see at this year’s event?

There’s no doubt that King Charles, 76, and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be at the center of the balcony, waving to the crowd below. Express Newspapers reported that 42-year-old Prince William, along with Princess Kate, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will also be on the balcony.

Charles’ brother, 61-year-old Prince Edward, should also be in attendance with his wife, Duchess Sophie. It is unclear if their children, Lady Louise and James, will be with them. Louise was with her parents in 2024, but James had skipped for his exams. Princess Anne is set to be on the balcony with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence. Other senior royals who should be in attendance include: The Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard; The Duchess of Gloucester, Birgitte; The Duke of Kent, Prince Edward.

This is allegedly a smaller crowd than what Queen Elizabeth saw during her reign. When she had the throne, other royals who would be on the balcony included Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips. Queen Elizabeth would invite the entire royal family to join her for the event, but that changed in 2022, according to The Mirror. The late queen had decided to only invite working members to the balcony, which excluded Harry and his wife, as well as Prince Andrew. The only exception made was for Princess Anne’s husband, Sir Tim, her two youngest grandchildren and her great-grandchildren.

King Charles kept those same rules in 2023 and 2024 and will likely keep that same pace this year, since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children, are not expected to attend.

[From NewsNation]

This reminds me of how often the Windsors and the Middletons use Harry and Meghan’s names to draw attention to their boring events and storylines. “Trooping is going ahead as planned” is an incredibly boring story. “This year’s Trooping will not include Harry or Meghan” is a sexy headline which will get wider play. Speaking of, the Daily Express ran a damn POLL asking Should Prince Harry attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday? These people are so bored with the left-behinds.

22 Responses to “Big Trooping the Colour gossip: Prince William will go, Prince Harry will not”

  1. Blogger says:
    June 12, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Chuck and Willy had a big fight so throw Harry to the gossip wolves.

    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 12, 2025 at 9:01 am

      What?? Harry isn’t attending an event that he hasn’t gone to in years?? In a country that spends 85% of its media stoking hatred towards him and his family under the direct orders of his father and brother?!? THE SHOCK. ITS TOO MUCH!

      Someone loosen my stays! Where is the fainting couch?!? BRING THE SMELLING SALTS AND MY BACKUP CLUTCHING PEARLS! AND MY BACKUP BACKUP! THE ONES KATE WEARS WITH THE VAGINA DETAILING IN THE CENTER!

    • Weatherby says:
      June 12, 2025 at 9:09 am

      Blogger, I hadn’t heard the stories of William and Charles and a big, recent spat. Do elaborate on this tea, if you care to :-).

      • Blogger says:
        June 12, 2025 at 10:11 am

        Sorry to disappoint Weatherby, but am sure their media minions will spill soon enough.

        Livid, incandescent, the usual words.

  2. Lauren says:
    June 12, 2025 at 8:50 am

    The Sussexes haven’t been in years – why would they go this year? Who would expect them to that a newspaper needs to deny they won’t be?

    • sunnyside up says:
      June 12, 2025 at 9:01 am

      This really is one of the silliest stories they have managed recently, it’s a newspaper printing, “there is no news today.”

    • Libra says:
      June 12, 2025 at 9:18 am

      That’s just like saying “Lauren and Sunnyside Up will not be on the balcony this year”. The question is, why would they be?

    • Becks1 says:
      June 12, 2025 at 10:10 am

      Its really laughable and pathetic how the papers have to attach the Sussexes name to everything and anything in order to generate interest.

  3. Susan Collins says:
    June 12, 2025 at 8:50 am

    Should the Monarchy make it another 25 years this will be the same fricken story that Harry hasn’t been invited to trooping. NO KIDDING!! He wouldn’t go even if invited.

    • Josephine says:
      June 12, 2025 at 10:06 am

      The real story is that Chuck is such a jealous little boy and such a crap father that he can’t fill the balcony. Everyone knows that but can’t print it.

  4. SussexWatcher says:
    June 12, 2025 at 8:58 am

    The Leftovers are so desperate. So pathetic. Not an hour goes by that they don’t mention Harry or Meghan. The obsession is real.

  5. Just me says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:04 am

    It’s so hard to see pictures of Meg during this time period.

    They made her a white as possible, with the stupid hats and stupid little suits. She’s trying SO HARD to be what they demanded.
    But you can see in her eyes she wasn’t thriving.
    Especially contrasted to now pictures. Thank goodness Harry got her out.

  6. Tessa says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:05 am

    Why would they attend?

  7. Kittenmom says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:06 am

    Harry’s not going to Trooping!? No sh*t, Sherlock! 😹 Didn’t need the media to break this one.

  8. Jais says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:12 am

    Gasp. Shocking. Harry’s not going??? This is so stupid. Fr. When did he last go? 2019? 6 years ago. Why would he randomly be going this year? They just use the sussex name for clicks. Bc the rest are booooring. Unfortunately, the best the rota can hope for is that Louis will do something interesting. Which makes me feel bad for Louis.

  9. Hypocrisy says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:13 am

    The balcony is boring, sickly and sparse no one is interested in the leftovers they are to busy watching @meghan instagram.

  10. Dee(2) says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:16 am

    Lol, they actually commissioned a poll asking if he ( presumably just him) should come? Of course he’s not coming!! He hasn’t come to Trooping, Balmoral, or Sandringham in over five years. What could possibly make this year different?? Especially since until yesterday Meghan had an event this weekend, and so does Travalyst if I remember correctly?

    They are desperate, desperate.

    And have they confirmed if the Wales’ is will be there yet?

  11. Eurydice says:
    June 12, 2025 at 9:45 am

    It’s like the old SNL weekly news report – “Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead.” “Generalissimo Francisco Franco continues to be dead.” Generalissimo Francisco Franco has been critically dead now for 11 weeks and his doctors refuse to speculate on how long he can last in his present condition.”

  12. HeatherC says:
    June 12, 2025 at 10:04 am

    Breaking news: Harry won’t attend TOTC this year.
    Also breaking news: Pope Bob confirmed to be Catholic

  13. Me at home says:
    June 12, 2025 at 10:09 am

    So why isn’t the headline asking, why not Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara or Peter Phillips? Andrew hasn’t appeared in a few years, and for good reason. But what about rewarding Eugenie and Beatrice for filling in all those times Bulliam and Lazy couldn’t be bothered? They aren’t technically “working royals” but they do some work. Or is their only purpose to secure their parents’ housing and security, otherwise do what KP and BP say and then bog off?

    And the only source for Kate is another media group, Express Magazines. Which, given the quality of British media, isn’t worth a bucket of spit. Kate still isn’t confirmed on the circular yet, apparently.

    Reply
    • Blogger says:
      June 12, 2025 at 10:40 am

      They’ll be late again if she turns up. She likes to make them wait. Really living up to her name: Lazy Katie makes them waity.

