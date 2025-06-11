“Sydney Sweeney wore Miu Miu to the ‘Echo Valley’ UK premiere” links
  • June 11, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Sydney Sweeney wore Miu Miu to the UK Echo Valley premiere. [RCFA]
Aaron Rodgers says he’s married now? [Hollywood Life]
Zoe Saldana brought her three kids to the Elio premiere. [Just Jared]
R. Kelly’s lawyers are asking Donald Trump to set Kelly free. [Socialite Life]
Mariah Carey has new music! [LaineyGossip]
A new character was introduced on Murderbot & she’s so sus. [Pajiba]
Michelle Williams wants another Emmy! [Go Fug Yourself]
Cole Escola made history at the Tonys. [OMG Blog]
Elizabeth Hurley really does look amazing. [Seriously OMG]
People name the creepiest places in America. [Buzzfeed]

4 Responses to ““Sydney Sweeney wore Miu Miu to the ‘Echo Valley’ UK premiere” links”

  1. Mei says:
    June 11, 2025 at 12:38 pm

    I don’t understand the need for the Miu Miu bOOb window. How does it elevate the dress over just blending the halter into the arm loops and the waistline? Surprisingly, we will still understand she has breasts if they’re covered up. It’s a beautiful style and colour for Sydney otherwise.

    Reply
    • Roo says:
      June 11, 2025 at 6:48 pm

      I agree, Mei. The dress would look beautiful and classy without the odd window. I think it ruins the flow of the dress.

      Reply
  2. SIde Eye says:
    June 11, 2025 at 2:03 pm

    I love this dress but would have just left the bodice alone. It was almost a 10. The color is so lovely.

    Reply
  3. M says:
    June 11, 2025 at 7:13 pm

    An evening gown for a streaming-only film premiere will always be weird to me. It’s a nice color, but the top does nothing for the girls. Open necklines are much more flattering.

    Reply

