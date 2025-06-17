‘F1’ director: Simone Ashley’s lines were cut entirely & she’s only seen briefly

As we discussed, Simone Ashley’s role was almost entirely cut from F1, the Joseph Kosinski-directed vroom-vroom movie. It’s looking more and more like Apple and Kosinski decided that if they were spending $300 million-plus on this stupid production, they needed to center everything on Brad Pitt rather than the actors of color. It would not surprise me at all if Damson Idris’s role was dramatically downsized from what it was originally supposed to be as well. Simone filmed a supporting role as Idris’s character’s girlfriend. She was on set filming off-and-on for months on the two-year production. What’s even more galling is that Simone was already promoting F1 as well – she’s been promoting multiple projects for months, and she’s talked up F1 and even done F1-specific appearances. All of that to see her role cut down to the point where she doesn’t even have any lines in the movie. Joseph Kosinski confirmed the drastic cut to People Mag:
Simone Ashley’s part in F1 was ultimately cut from the final film. It was announced in July 2024 that the Bridgerton star had been cast in the high-octane Formula One racing drama alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, and she was later photographed filming scenes for the project.
However, her role was removed from the film, which also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. (She briefly appears onscreen but has no lines of dialogue.)
When asked about the change to Ashley’s part, director Joseph Kosinski tells PEOPLE, “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut.”
“But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again,” Kosinski adds.
The actress has not spoken out about how her role was reduced in the film as of yet.
Speaking to ELLE earlier this month, Ashley, 30, said making F1 was a “crazy” experience. “I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie,” she said at the time. “I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again.”
I hope it’s clear that I’m waging a little “don’t watch this movie” campaign. I was already waging that campaign before this Simone Ashley news, mostly because Brad Pitt is trash and Apple needs to stop investing obscene amounts of money platforming his abusive ass. But this Simone story is galling, and it really pisses me off that she was almost entirely cut out of this movie. Ten bucks says that there are lots and lots of lingering shots of Brad’s janky facelift and a lot of attention paid to HIS storyline.
I know Hollywood is about making as much money as fast as possible but I say they should just make another film focused on Damson Idris and Simone Ashley’s characters. Every person has a story to tell.
This obviously looks bad but honestly it’s the norm post production.
Yeah, actor family member had a fairly significant part in a major studio film during production years ago, but then there was a lot of editing and changes and they ended up just appearing in one scene. But they still got paid for the size role they were cast in, and more importantly, still get residuals equal to that size part, too.
What sucks for Simone is that this would have been another great high profile thing for her after Bridgerton, which she totally deserves.
Was about to comment this. Happened on my last three movies where an actor was cut down in post. One was even cut the night before he was supposed to be onset. (Still gets paid, contract was signed).
I bet many Bridgerton Fans would have lined up to see this movie because of her. Brad needs to get the memo He is past it. And he should stop using others to clout Chase. He hasn’t got the Movie star Vava voom, of say John travolta who evertyone thought his movie career was over then Bam! he made that one movie and everyone wanted a piece of him
Yep they were planning to, what a dumb move.
If Ashley was cut out of the movie it means Damson’s role was drastically cut as well. This sucks for both of them. I guess we shouldn’t be surprised that this happened because this same director cut Manny Jacinto out of Top.Gun 2.
No, it doesn’t. Even Simone has admitted that while filming was intense her role was very small to begin with. She was never a lead or co-lead in the movie. I haven’t heard anyone saying Damson’s role was cut. He’s the co-lead!
Yeah this is another reason not to watch.
So Brad’s and Clooney’s last project with Apple was a flop and Apple decides to give Brad Pitt even more screentime?
Disappointed Javier Bardem is in this. I try to see everything he is in but I will be passing on this mess.
Ugh. I already wasn’t planning to see it b/c of Pitt but it’s weird that this has happened twice with this team. Why have her do all these promotional activities then? Sidelining anyone to increase the attention on BP just seems like an extremely poor move.
Sucks to get cut, but unfortunately it happens to actors all the time. She’s gonna be in the new One Piece season and it’s a pretty juicy role, so I think she’ll be alright 🙂
“ There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut.”
Lazy movie making.
This one was supposedly original (I’m checking with Steve McQueen’s Le Mans, 1971).
But how much overshooting can one do on a movie ‘cover’?
According to many commentators here, this happens all the time. But we don’t usually HEAR about it happening. I’m just wondering if this story is being leaked by the production company to try to get the anti-woke crowd on side and supporting the movie.
Like “Yeah! Less screen time for Black women!! Starring a white man people are trying to cancel! Let’s gooooo!!!”.
If you know you or your product are trash, just declare “anti-woke” and you’ve got an instant frothing fan base.