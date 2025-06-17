‘F1’ director: Simone Ashley’s lines were cut entirely & she’s only seen briefly

As we discussed, Simone Ashley’s role was almost entirely cut from F1, the Joseph Kosinski-directed vroom-vroom movie. It’s looking more and more like Apple and Kosinski decided that if they were spending $300 million-plus on this stupid production, they needed to center everything on Brad Pitt rather than the actors of color. It would not surprise me at all if Damson Idris’s role was dramatically downsized from what it was originally supposed to be as well. Simone filmed a supporting role as Idris’s character’s girlfriend. She was on set filming off-and-on for months on the two-year production. What’s even more galling is that Simone was already promoting F1 as well – she’s been promoting multiple projects for months, and she’s talked up F1 and even done F1-specific appearances. All of that to see her role cut down to the point where she doesn’t even have any lines in the movie. Joseph Kosinski confirmed the drastic cut to People Mag:

Simone Ashley’s part in F1 was ultimately cut from the final film. It was announced in July 2024 that the Bridgerton star had been cast in the high-octane Formula One racing drama alongside Brad Pitt and Damson Idris, and she was later photographed filming scenes for the project. However, her role was removed from the film, which also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem. (She briefly appears onscreen but has no lines of dialogue.) When asked about the change to Ashley’s part, director Joseph Kosinski tells PEOPLE, “It happens on every film, where you have to shoot more than you can use. There were two or three storylines that ultimately didn’t make into the final cut.” “But Simone, she’s an incredible talent, incredible actress, incredible singer, and I would love to work with her again,” Kosinski adds. The actress has not spoken out about how her role was reduced in the film as of yet. Speaking to ELLE earlier this month, Ashley, 30, said making F1 was a “crazy” experience. “I have a very small part, but I’m grateful to be in that movie,” she said at the time. “I got to experience many Grands Prix. I don’t think I’ll ever do anything like that again.”

[From People]

I hope it’s clear that I’m waging a little “don’t watch this movie” campaign. I was already waging that campaign before this Simone Ashley news, mostly because Brad Pitt is trash and Apple needs to stop investing obscene amounts of money platforming his abusive ass. But this Simone story is galling, and it really pisses me off that she was almost entirely cut out of this movie. Ten bucks says that there are lots and lots of lingering shots of Brad’s janky facelift and a lot of attention paid to HIS storyline.