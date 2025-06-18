Scarlett Johansson wore Schiaparelli & Westwood to promote ‘Jurassic World’

Here are some photos of Scarlett Johansson in London on Tuesday, doing a photocall and premiere for Jurassic World Rebirth. Scarlett has been trying to get a role in the Jurassic universe for years (decades, even). She really, really wanted to be part of this franchise and I think it’s cool that it worked out for her – I’m pretty sure she has some cool scenes with dinosaurs. She seems to have enjoyed working with Jonathan Bailey in particular – I think all of Jonathan’s costars love him, honestly, especially the girls. Mahershala Ali wore Etro at the premiere – he has better style than all of his costars combined.

At the photocall, Scarlett wore a Schiaparelli, and at the premiere, Scarlett wore a Vivienne Westwood. Sigh… the Schiaparelli is far from the worst look I’ve seen from that house, but it’s still not great. It’s also not summery in the least – it is the middle of June, why is Scarlett styled like an ’80s Wednesday Addams? The Westwood is much better – a good design, flattering, well cut. This color would have looked gorgeous on a woman with darker coloring. On Scarlett, the color of the dress and her terrible makeup are in competition to see who can make her look the most washed-out.

Real talk: in my opinion, Scarlett has never been a fashion girl or known for her style. Her style is okay-to-fine much of the time, but there are some notable fashion flops in her style journey, and those flops have significantly lowered expectations along the way. No one ever says “I can’t wait to see what Scarlett wears.” All that being said, Scarlett has been a pleasant surprise in the past year or so with her red carpet appearances. She’s hit that point in her life where she knows what styles work best on her figure and I also think she’s working with better tailors/couturiers. Now she needs a better makeup artist, because… yikes. When your MUA is like “and now for some pale pink eyeshadow,” it’s time for a new person.