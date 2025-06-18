Scarlett Johansson wore Schiaparelli & Westwood to promote ‘Jurassic World’

Here are some photos of Scarlett Johansson in London on Tuesday, doing a photocall and premiere for Jurassic World Rebirth. Scarlett has been trying to get a role in the Jurassic universe for years (decades, even). She really, really wanted to be part of this franchise and I think it’s cool that it worked out for her – I’m pretty sure she has some cool scenes with dinosaurs. She seems to have enjoyed working with Jonathan Bailey in particular – I think all of Jonathan’s costars love him, honestly, especially the girls. Mahershala Ali wore Etro at the premiere – he has better style than all of his costars combined.

At the photocall, Scarlett wore a Schiaparelli, and at the premiere, Scarlett wore a Vivienne Westwood. Sigh… the Schiaparelli is far from the worst look I’ve seen from that house, but it’s still not great. It’s also not summery in the least – it is the middle of June, why is Scarlett styled like an ’80s Wednesday Addams? The Westwood is much better – a good design, flattering, well cut. This color would have looked gorgeous on a woman with darker coloring. On Scarlett, the color of the dress and her terrible makeup are in competition to see who can make her look the most washed-out.

Real talk: in my opinion, Scarlett has never been a fashion girl or known for her style. Her style is okay-to-fine much of the time, but there are some notable fashion flops in her style journey, and those flops have significantly lowered expectations along the way. No one ever says “I can’t wait to see what Scarlett wears.” All that being said, Scarlett has been a pleasant surprise in the past year or so with her red carpet appearances. She’s hit that point in her life where she knows what styles work best on her figure and I also think she’s working with better tailors/couturiers. Now she needs a better makeup artist, because… yikes. When your MUA is like “and now for some pale pink eyeshadow,” it’s time for a new person.

7 Responses to “Scarlett Johansson wore Schiaparelli & Westwood to promote ‘Jurassic World’”

  1. Jegede says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:02 am

    Now this she should have worn to Cannes!❤️❤️

    Reply
  2. Kirsten says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:14 am

    I feel like there’s one movie every summer where the cast dresses seasonally inappropriately — it’s hot out right now and can these stylists not get SS25 clothes? These folks are also all dressed for totally different events.

    Reply
  3. Chaine says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:24 am

    I think the pink dress is fine. The eyeshadow is not good. And why does she always do that facial expression that makes it look like she’s mouth breathing?

    Reply
  4. mkp says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:30 am

    Shame on the makeup artist who made her eyes look like an allergic reaction. Extra shame on whoever gave her black stockings in the wrong size-sheer in the thighs and opaque from the knees down.

    Reply
    • Kendeezy says:
      June 18, 2025 at 9:50 am

      I had to scroll back up to check out the tights and holy hell did that stylist do her dirty. The length of the dress doesn’t help much either. Honestly shes not tall enough to pull it off and the sheer tights just absolutely ruin it.

      Reply
  5. Chica says:
    June 18, 2025 at 9:03 am

    Chris seems like the extra. All the others have charisma and main character acting chops.

    Reply
  6. Elle says:
    June 18, 2025 at 9:13 am

    She looks beautiful. I just hope she wasn’t too stressed out having to go to her Jurassic Park movie premiere on the same night as the gala benefiting Disney Princesses.

    In all seriousness, while I agree with the makeup criticism, she does look beautiful. But this was a missed opportunity to wear something dark green or gold or bronze. Or sky blue.

    The photocall look – just reminded myself “if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.”

    Reply

