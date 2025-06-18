What will happen to the Commonwealth after King Charles’s era?

Donald Trump’s second term has realigned many historic international alliances. NATO allies are planning for a post-American-led NATO. The EU has been working together even better than ever to combat Trump’s international moves. Asia’s power structures are in flux on the global stage, as China is trying to embrace a larger role with a Trump-diminished America. Trump’s fixation on and threats against Canada have also pulled another alliance into focus: the British Commonwealth, and the realms of the British empire. The second Trump era would be the perfect opportunity to consolidate and restructure the Commonwealth for the 21st century, correct? Well…we’ll see. QEII was obsessed with nursing Britain’s Commonwealth ties. King Charles does not share that obsession, although he has made an effort to follow in his mother’s footsteps. Prince William is not interested in anything to do with the Commonwealth – William’s interest in the Commonwealth died as soon as Prince Harry and Meghan were removed from their Commonwealth roles. I bring all of this up because the Times of London published an interview with Shirley Botchwey, the new secretary-general of the Commonwealth. Her comments about the royals were interesting:

In 2018, Elizabeth had to voice a rare public opinion to make sure that Charles succeeded her as the organisation’s head, informing its members that it was her “sincere wish” that he should do so. There were mutterings that the position was not and should not be a hereditary position, and that the royals were an outdated reminder of a colonial past. Botchwey is diplomatic, up to a point. “I believe he has found his feet so well,” she says of Charles’s accession as head after Elizabeth died, “and I hope that he continues to lead the Commonwealth.” And when Prince William becomes king? “We’ll see when we get to that generation but for now he’s doing a great job.” She argues that the Commonwealth is unique in having the royal family as a “binding force” that “no other organisation can boast of”. That could be interpreted as a wish for William to succeed his father. “We wait for that time to come,” she says, adding perhaps pointedly that “of course it’s the heads of government who will decide”. As opposed to, say, the monarch, sincere wish or not. “But for now,” she continues, “we have the King, who is doing a very good job of being leader.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as president and vice-president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, hoped to be a bridge between the royal family and the Commonwealth countries. Meghan even went so far as to have the flowers of all the Commonwealth countries embroidered onto her wedding veil. But after Megxit, the couple were stripped of their Commonwealth roles. They must have been a sad loss to the organisation. “I’m not too sure …” Botchwey says, seemingly feigning ignorance and playing for time. Oh, come on. They were young! They were sexy! Meghan was the first woman of colour to marry into the royal family! It’s PR gold dust for any organisation, especially one struggling for prominence and relevance. “I have no view on the matter,” she says, firmly and unconvincingly. “But I think that other royal family members who are patrons of accredited organisations affiliated to the Commonwealth are doing a great job.”

This is so funny – in a moment of historic turmoil and realignment, King Charles and Prince William have zero interest in doing the work to consolidate their power and alliances within the Commonwealth. Charles is basically going through the motions, while it seems like everyone knows that this organization will fall apart when William becomes king. That’s what Botchwey’s comments say to me – she feels like a placeholder, and that all of this will fall to pieces when William’s in charge. As for what she says or doesn’t say about the Sussexes… yeah, what a loss. In retrospect though, Harry and Meghan were always going to be little more than a band-aid on a much more dire situation. Still, QEII felt strongly about removing the Sussexes from their Commonwealth positions, so it is what it is. The Windsors have no one but themselves to blame.