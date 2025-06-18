Kelsey Grammer, 70, is expecting his eighth child with his fourth wife Kayte Walsh

Fifteen years ago, there was a huge scandal involving Kelsey Grammer. Kelsey left his third wife Camille for an even younger woman, Kayte Walsh. Kelsey and Camille’s divorce was finalized in record time, and he swiftly married Kayte. They’ve been together ever since, although we’ve barely seen her in the past five years. I actually forgot that they’re still together, honestly. Well, it looks like they’re not only still together, but they’re expecting another child. He’s 70 years old and she’s 46. This will be Kelsey’s eighth child overall.

Kelsey Grammer’s family is growing again! The Frasier star, 70, and his wife Kayte Walsh, 46, are expecting their fourth baby together, his eighth child. The actor was photographed in London, England, with his pregnant wife as they strolled through a park together.

Walsh could be seen walking down the street while wearing eyeglasses and a long black dress, which showed off her baby bump. Grammer appeared next to her, wearing sunglasses, a navy polo shirt and white shorts. The two were later photographed walking in a park together as Walsh carried a tan sweater and her bag in one arm.

Grammer and Walsh already share three kids together — daughter Faith, 12, and sons Gabriel, 10, and James, 8. He is also dad to daughter Spencer, 41, whom he shares with first wife, Doreen Alderman; daughter Greer, 33, with ex Barrie Buckner; and daughter Mason, 23, and son Jude, 20, with ex Camille Grammer.

This past May, Grammer opened up about being a father to seven in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE and shared that since he’s had his three younger kids, he’s been “playing catch up” with his older ones. “I have neglected a couple of the kids in my life, especially the first two,” Grammer told PEOPLE. “I’m trying to make up for a little of it now. I’m still their dad, so you can always have [a] chance to show up.”