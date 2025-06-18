Jennie Garth’s daughter saw her dad Peter Facinelli on dating app Raya



Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli have been divorced since 2013. They’re friendly now, but it was a long road to get there. In 2015, Jennie got remarried to Dave Abrams. Peter has been engaged to actress Lily Anne Harrison since 2020 and they have a two-year-old son. Prior to getting with Lily Anne in 2016, Peter tried his hand at Raya, the exclusive dating app for influencers, rich people and celebrities. How do we know Peter was on Raya? Well, according to a story Jennie told on her podcast, “I Do, Pt 2” last week, he popped up in their oldest daughter Luca’s feed! If this were a text message, this is where we’d insert the facepalm emoji.

Peter Facinelli and Jennie Garth’s daughter swiped left on this cringe dating app moment. After all, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum revealed her and the Twilight star’s oldest daughter Luca, 27, had a very awkward interaction involving her dad on a dating app. “My ex-husband Peter, I was told, was on Raya,” Jennie shared on the I Do, Pt. 2 podcast June 12. “And his age range that he was looking for, was also the age range of his oldest daughter. So, she came across him on her thing.” However, Peter’s swiping days are in the past as the 51-year-old—who also shares daughters Lola, 22, and Fiona, 18, with Jennie—announced his engagement to Lily Anne Harrison, 36, in 2020. (The duo are parents to 2-year-old Jack.)

Oh. My. God. I would have died of cringe if I came across my father on a dating app because he selected my age range. Let’s be generous and assume this story happened just before Peter and Lily Anne got together in 2016. Doing the math, Peter was likely 42, Lily Anne was 27, and Luca would have been 18 or 19. I’m not a prude. I know some men look for women 20 years younger on dating apps, but I would have at least set it to be a little bit older than my oldest daughter’s age! I can imagine the way that conversation went, haha. I wonder if she messaged him through Raya to be like, “Oh hey, Dad!” or if she immediately closed the app in horror and then said something in person. So cringey.

Oh, and I had never heard of “I Do, Pt. 2,” so I did some research. Apparently, it’s executive produced by Jennie, Jana Kramer, Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes. It started in September 2024 and it’s all about finding love after divorce. All four producers have appeared on it, although they rotate as hosts now. They also have a lot of different celebrity guests to help them talk about finding love again, as well as topics like co-parenting, infidelity (Amy and T.J. are not on that ep), dating through menopause, and more. It’s an interesting premise. You can check it out here.

