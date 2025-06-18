Elizabeth Hurley and an hirsute Billy Ray Cyrus walked a red carpet together in London

Embed from Getty Images
A few weeks ago, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made their red carpet debut at the opening of a new art exhibit in Rome. Her son, Damian, was with them. They’ve been relatively quiet since then, although they posted photos together celebrating Elizabeth’s birthday on June 10. On Monday, we got a new BRC and Liz sighting. This time, they were back in London to walk the red carpet for the Royal Academy of Dance Fundraising Evening. They held hands as Liz smiled in a cream-colored knit dress and Billy Ray tried serving lewks in a black suit, sunglasses, and braids.
I usually love Liz’s style but I am not a fan of this dress. Don’t get me wrong, I think it fits her very nicely. I just don’t really like the boob window. I also don’t think that cream is the right color on her or for a knit dress. She looks great whenever she wears bright, bold colors! I also think she should have gone with a different hairstyle that complements the smooth, clean look she was going for with the dress. As for Billy Ray…where to start? I actually don’t hate the black suit at all. I also have nothing against the braids, but my goodness, he needs to trim up that facial hair. He can still do his Dave Grohl/rocker cosplay thing without looking like a damn grizzly bear. Just clean it up a little bit, man. Oh, and we really need to come up with a good portmanteau for these two. Thoughts? All I came up with was Bliz? I’m so bad at the naming game.
Nope.
I can’t explain it and I know it’s not really like this, but weirdly to me they look like the same person copy-paste, white and black version.
It’s possible to have facial hair and look nice. I hate this messy look. Clean up the edges.
I don’t care for that dress, it looks very dated to me, like a retired 80s Vegas showgirl. It shows off the figure, exposes the breasts, and gives legs for days.
She’s always looked great, I wish she’d worn a sleek suit or something else
They both look like they are trying to hold on tightly to their looks and relevance. Seems exhausting.
Honestly, he looks like Wednesday Adams after falling into a bucket of hair grow serum 🙊
BJC’s hair looks like an awful wig. All I can think of is an old doll I had as a kind which had a mat of black woolish “hair” on the top of its head and braids.
That’s too much volume of hair on the top of one’s hair to look natural. It’s Achy Yucky Yuck.
I don’t think I’ve ever seen her wear something so unflattering! Flattened out her boobs and highlights the area of her décolletage that has aging skin.
He looks like he really needs to take a shower.
Definitely not the right colour for her. He looks healthier.
How about “Burley”? It fits!