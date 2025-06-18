Elizabeth Hurley and an hirsute Billy Ray Cyrus walked a red carpet together in London

Embed from Getty Images

A few weeks ago, Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus made their red carpet debut at the opening of a new art exhibit in Rome. Her son, Damian, was with them. They’ve been relatively quiet since then, although they posted photos together celebrating Elizabeth’s birthday on June 10. On Monday, we got a new BRC and Liz sighting. This time, they were back in London to walk the red carpet for the Royal Academy of Dance Fundraising Evening. They held hands as Liz smiled in a cream-colored knit dress and Billy Ray tried serving lewks in a black suit, sunglasses, and braids.

Embed from Getty Images

I usually love Liz’s style but I am not a fan of this dress. Don’t get me wrong, I think it fits her very nicely. I just don’t really like the boob window. I also don’t think that cream is the right color on her or for a knit dress. She looks great whenever she wears bright, bold colors! I also think she should have gone with a different hairstyle that complements the smooth, clean look she was going for with the dress. As for Billy Ray…where to start? I actually don’t hate the black suit at all. I also have nothing against the braids, but my goodness, he needs to trim up that facial hair. He can still do his Dave Grohl/rocker cosplay thing without looking like a damn grizzly bear. Just clean it up a little bit, man. Oh, and we really need to come up with a good portmanteau for these two. Thoughts? All I came up with was Bliz? I’m so bad at the naming game.

Embed from Getty Images