“Food Network star Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55” links
  • June 18, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Food Network star Anne Burrell has passed away suddenly at the age of 55. She seemed like such a lovely, upbeat person. [People]
Elon Musk swears he’s drugfree. LOL, I don’t believe him. [Socialite Life]
I viscerally loathe Miley Cyrus’s current styling. [LaineyGossip]
President Biden visited the Reacher set! [Just Jared]
Should we watch Patience? [Pajiba]
Leslie Bibb is enjoying herself. [Go Fug Yourself]
Mariah Carey’s music video for “Type Dangerous.” [OMG Blog]
Damson Idris is very attractive. [RCFA]
We’re getting another Harold & Kumar movie?! [Seriously OMG]
Why was Kristi Noem hospitalized? [Hollywood Life]
I love the “rob him, sis” tweet so much. [Buzzfeed]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

12 Responses to ““Food Network star Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55” links”

  1. Borgqueen says:
    June 18, 2025 at 12:45 pm

    Damn Ananda Lewis dying at 52 and Anne Burrell at 55 is giving me such a health reality check. RIP Queens.

    Reply
  2. Terri says:
    June 18, 2025 at 12:49 pm

    During maternity leave I grew addicted to Food Network, the kids loved Anne, and we continued to watch her. I will never forget my then 4yo looking at a new recipe saying “good food is brown, this is not good” not impressed with my pale chicken.

    Thanks Anne for raising a whole new generation of food snobs and food chefs.

    Reply
  3. Beverley says:
    June 18, 2025 at 1:10 pm

    Loved Worst Cooks. Was surprised when she was removed from hosting the latest season.
    May her memory be a blessing!

    Reply
  4. BeanieBean says:
    June 18, 2025 at 1:17 pm

    Quite a shock. RIP Anne Burrell.

    Reply
  5. Quincytoo says:
    June 18, 2025 at 2:17 pm

    RIP You will always be a legend Anne 💔

    Reply
  6. Sue says:
    June 18, 2025 at 2:44 pm

    Anne was my favorite chef on Food Network when it was in its heyday. She was always very positive toward other chefs and had a great personality. Very sad to hear this.

    Reply
  7. Chaine says:
    June 18, 2025 at 2:56 pm

    “Harold and Kumar: Medicare Signup Party”

    Reply
  8. Christine says:
    June 18, 2025 at 3:42 pm

    What a shock. Anne Burrell, Alton Brown, and Ina Garten taught me to cook. It’s impossible to cook without hearing their voices.

    Gah, and she was so newly married. I hate this, rest in peace, Anne. This is going to hurt for a long time.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      June 18, 2025 at 7:58 pm

      It was Ina, Alton and Anna Olsen who taught me.

      Reply
      • Christine says:
        June 18, 2025 at 11:22 pm

        My family can tell in one bite if I have differed from Anne’s mashed potatoes. It used to annoy me, but they are the best, and I am just being lazy. That is the tip of the iceberg of the things this irreplaceable chef taught me. Thank you, Anne. You are a Goddess now.

  9. Tis True Tis True says:
    June 18, 2025 at 4:49 pm

    Best comment on Kristi Noem’s “food poisoning” was the person wondering if a waitress had served her holy water.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment