“Food Network star Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55” links

We are deeply saddened to share the news that beloved chef, Anne Burrell, passed away this morning. Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent – teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring. Our… pic.twitter.com/KABKH2SvkP
— Food Network (@FoodNetwork) June 17, 2025
Damn Ananda Lewis dying at 52 and Anne Burrell at 55 is giving me such a health reality check. RIP Queens.
During maternity leave I grew addicted to Food Network, the kids loved Anne, and we continued to watch her. I will never forget my then 4yo looking at a new recipe saying “good food is brown, this is not good” not impressed with my pale chicken.
Thanks Anne for raising a whole new generation of food snobs and food chefs.
Loved Worst Cooks. Was surprised when she was removed from hosting the latest season.
May her memory be a blessing!
Quite a shock. RIP Anne Burrell.
RIP You will always be a legend Anne 💔
Anne was my favorite chef on Food Network when it was in its heyday. She was always very positive toward other chefs and had a great personality. Very sad to hear this.
She is the epitome of positivity without being cheesy or annoying.
What a shock. Anne Burrell, Alton Brown, and Ina Garten taught me to cook. It’s impossible to cook without hearing their voices.
Gah, and she was so newly married. I hate this, rest in peace, Anne. This is going to hurt for a long time.
It was Ina, Alton and Anna Olsen who taught me.
My family can tell in one bite if I have differed from Anne’s mashed potatoes. It used to annoy me, but they are the best, and I am just being lazy. That is the tip of the iceberg of the things this irreplaceable chef taught me. Thank you, Anne. You are a Goddess now.
