“Food Network star Anne Burrell passed away at the age of 55” links

Food Network star Anne Burrell has passed away suddenly at the age of 55. She seemed like such a lovely, upbeat person. [People]

Elon Musk swears he’s drugfree. LOL, I don’t believe him. [Socialite Life]

I viscerally loathe Miley Cyrus’s current styling. [LaineyGossip]

President Biden visited the Reacher set! [Just Jared]

Should we watch Patience? [Pajiba]

Leslie Bibb is enjoying herself. [Go Fug Yourself]

Mariah Carey’s music video for “Type Dangerous.” [OMG Blog]

Damson Idris is very attractive. [RCFA]

We’re getting another Harold & Kumar movie?! [Seriously OMG]

Why was Kristi Noem hospitalized? [Hollywood Life]

I love the “rob him, sis” tweet so much. [Buzzfeed]

