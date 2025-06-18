Princess Kate suddenly pulled out of her announced appearance at Ascot

It wasn’t a surprise to see the Princess of Wales out and about for Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Then Kate turned up at the Order of the Garter service in Windsor on Monday, which was sort of a surprise since there had been no advance confirmation of her appearance. Well, once again this week, there wasn’t much advance notice for which royals would attend which days of Royal Ascot. King Charles has been trying to make it to Ascot as many days as he can, and he was there for the opening races on Tuesday. There was a confirmation, via Buckingham Palace, earlier this morning that the Prince and Princess of Wales were due at Royal Ascot today, Day 2 of the races. That confirmation came via the “seating chart” of the royal carriages – Kate and William were supposed to ride in the second carriage along with golfer Justin Rose and his wife. But now Princess Kate has canceled at the last minute.

The Princess of Wales has pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to seek the right balance following her battle with cancer. Kensington Palace declined to comment on the decision, which was taken at the last minute after the princess’s appearance had already been listed in the official carriage list. Kate is understood to be “disappointed” at not attending the meet in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen. Racegoers had been hoping to see Kate after William was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes on Wednesday. The princess, 43, was absent last year as she underwent chemotherapy but she has joined many more royal engagements since announcing in January that she was in remission from cancer.

[From The Times]

My first thought wasn’t towards Kate’s health, but her fashion. Was she planning on wearing that same Self Portrait dress to Ascot or something? Did she not have time to pull something old out of her archives? Just kidding, her sudden withdrawal probably isn’t fashion-related. She and William just do this every so often, they’ll just pull out of appearances, mostly because they’re flaky. That’s one of the reasons why so many of their events are “surprises” or “unannounced.” They don’t want to announce anything because they might not feel like it on the day. Of course, it’s more than possible it is a health issue, but something more mundane like a seasonal cold, or maybe one of the kids has a stomach bug or something. If that’s the case, then I hope everyone feels better soon.

Update: I appreciate the way the NY Times reported the story:

The princess is “disappointed” not to be present, said a palace official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing palace protocol. He added that she needs to find the “right balance” when returning to public engagements. On Saturday, Catherine took part in Trooping the Color, a ceremony that marks the birthday of the monarch, King Charles III. Her public appearances had become routine, though her schedule is not as busy as it was before her illness.

The Kensington Palace comms office has to speak anonymously about Kate’s “disappointment” and her need to find the “right balance,” huh?