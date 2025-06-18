Princess Kate suddenly pulled out of her announced appearance at Ascot

It wasn’t a surprise to see the Princess of Wales out and about for Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Then Kate turned up at the Order of the Garter service in Windsor on Monday, which was sort of a surprise since there had been no advance confirmation of her appearance. Well, once again this week, there wasn’t much advance notice for which royals would attend which days of Royal Ascot. King Charles has been trying to make it to Ascot as many days as he can, and he was there for the opening races on Tuesday. There was a confirmation, via Buckingham Palace, earlier this morning that the Prince and Princess of Wales were due at Royal Ascot today, Day 2 of the races. That confirmation came via the “seating chart” of the royal carriages – Kate and William were supposed to ride in the second carriage along with golfer Justin Rose and his wife. But now Princess Kate has canceled at the last minute.
The Princess of Wales has pulled out of attending Royal Ascot as she continues to seek the right balance following her battle with cancer.
Kensington Palace declined to comment on the decision, which was taken at the last minute after the princess’s appearance had already been listed in the official carriage list.
Kate is understood to be “disappointed” at not attending the meet in Berkshire with her husband and the King and Queen.
Racegoers had been hoping to see Kate after William was named as one of the figures awarding race prizes on Wednesday.
The princess, 43, was absent last year as she underwent chemotherapy but she has joined many more royal engagements since announcing in January that she was in remission from cancer.
My first thought wasn’t towards Kate’s health, but her fashion. Was she planning on wearing that same Self Portrait dress to Ascot or something? Did she not have time to pull something old out of her archives? Just kidding, her sudden withdrawal probably isn’t fashion-related. She and William just do this every so often, they’ll just pull out of appearances, mostly because they’re flaky. That’s one of the reasons why so many of their events are “surprises” or “unannounced.” They don’t want to announce anything because they might not feel like it on the day. Of course, it’s more than possible it is a health issue, but something more mundane like a seasonal cold, or maybe one of the kids has a stomach bug or something. If that’s the case, then I hope everyone feels better soon.
Update: I appreciate the way the NY Times reported the story:
The princess is “disappointed” not to be present, said a palace official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing palace protocol. He added that she needs to find the “right balance” when returning to public engagements. On Saturday, Catherine took part in Trooping the Color, a ceremony that marks the birthday of the monarch, King Charles III. Her public appearances had become routine, though her schedule is not as busy as it was before her illness.
The Kensington Palace comms office has to speak anonymously about Kate’s “disappointment” and her need to find the “right balance,” huh?
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Wasn’t her original hospitalization supposed to have been for abdominal surgery? She has looked shockingly gaunt in her most recent appearances. I wonder if she is having a recurrence of whatever caused her to need that surgery.
Yes, she looked very frail yesterday.
It’s actually a bit shocking how gaunt she looks, especially in the face. A lot of the things she’s worn lately are structured to hide exactly how thin her frame is, but it’s starting to show on her face now (and also her neck).
She got the life she wanted. I have no empathy or sympathy. She’s hateful.
She lied about Meghan and made her life miserable. She even took a threatening step towards her. No sympathy
“It’s actually a bit shocking how gaunt she looks, especially in the face.”
This cat and mouse game of changing her facial/physical appearance with photoshop, body doubles and deceptive make up is starting to become a problem. Chasing the ‘heart shaped face’ at Wimbledon to ‘match’ the earlier farm shop images doesn’t hold up to her reality and each time she reappears the difference in photos between how she looked, even compared to recent appearances is too stark.
I see no shocking change in her appearance. The paps aren’t photoshopping her nearly as much. You’re seeing more of the real Kate for the first time in years. That’s what they do in revenge when she and mummy aren’t feeding them enough.
Kate has been very thin for years, even more after Louis was born.
But even if it is a health issue, the notice from Ascot is released at 12 pm UK time. You mean there was no way to let them know that morning to avoid this?
If she woke up feeling ill this morning they wouldn’t have sat on this for several hours. Something happened last minute.
I think you could be right about something happening last minute. It would also explain the asinine and lame reason given for her non-attendance.
@nic919 fight with Willy I bet.
Willy: We’ll be late!
Lazy: Well make them wait!
Willy: Papa said no.
Lazy: Fine, I won’t go.
Willy: Suit yourself.
Okay, I am laughing at that scenario. The idea that she was just running late and thus had to bail. She wasn’t able to catch the helicopter in time. Especially if she possibly first had to be driven to the helicopter.
“Battle with cancer” is going to be a reoccurring excuse. It’s absolutely a lie and insult to those who have really battled with the disease! I did not battle I was lucky but there are many who have and still are battling!
The Lazy one is absolutely exhausted! Mustn’t raise expectations! She appeared more than once this week! It’s all too much for her!!!
Seriously? Wtf.
Maybe someone didn’t like this article about her preparing to be queen soon, and decided to blacklist her.
Wonder if the Middleton clan got blacklisted from the Royal enclosure by Chuck hence she didn’t appear?
There’s no love lost between Chuck and Carole.
Maybe, usually they are more visible especially in this type of royal event but they were invited by the queen since Charles took control they do not participate much in these events anymore
Plausible and the kind of stunt she pulls. Like when she pulled out of the winter charity ball at kp last minute – claiming sick child and no babysitter. They had three nannies at that time, but no babysitter? Sure keen.
She could agree to show up, get put on the carriage chart, pretend to play happy families with Charlie for once. Pull out last minute to ’cause a stir’ because she, mummy, and pip are mad.
Pip’s latest grifter scheme with not so wealthy husband has failed. They may have wanted to prance around royal ascot, pretending to be royal, and looking for their next marks. As I expect Bea, edo, Zara, Mike, and Peter to be doing.
Ma Middleton and James’s wife, Alizee, are at Royal Ascot today flaunting themselves before the cameras. Odd that her daughter should pull out at the last minute.
@Deborah1 👀
Ok, fight with Willy then.
That is very interesting. If the Middletons are already at Ascot, this is even more of a last minute thing than expected.
Kate and Carole are really clueless if they thought they’d get away with the preparing to be Queen– People Story with Keen on cover
I thought I read somewhere that the tabloids all covered Kate on front pages for Balcony Day, with king’s image nowhere to be found. Maybe it was that she was stopped from coming?
Was she stopped from coming? Was she not allowed? Or did she just not want to go for any host of reasons? All we can do is guess, really. My issue is more with the reason given by KP about finding the right balance. It’s eye-roll inducing.
Now that there are pictures of Carole and Alizee at ascot today, it’s unlikely Kate was told she couldn’t attend.
Yeah, I think we can cross out the theory that Charles told her she couldn’t attend for whatever reason. Or that it had anything to do with work balance.
Maybe but that People story didn’t even feel new. The Wales have been saying a variation of that same stuff for a while now. Like I swear People has already run that story but with a different over.
I’m curious why does People think Kate stories relevant enough to keep putting her on the cover. Lots of unsold issues.
Them saying that she’s “disappointed” is telling—she was probably uninvited and told to stay home.
I don’t think this is health related at all. I think this is bc she has already worked “a lot” this week and she has decided she’s taking a break (a lot for her lol).
Kate will NEVER pass up the opportunity to dress up in jewels and hats and stick her tonsils out for the cameras. 🙂
If it is a health issue, they would have been told before the ascot notice is sent at 12 pm. I don’t even think it is a too much work issue because she would have said something before today.
I suspect it’s more related to the Middletons not being able to attend this year and that wasn’t relayed to her until the last minute. And after Ascot sent out its notice for the day.
Ok if Carole is there as well as James and Alizee, then something else went down.
That’s my thought exactly. She almost showed up for 3 events in a row that are “see and be seen” type events – what if people expected more from her after that? On top of it, it’s been reported she doesn’t “prefer” Ascot.
I hope she’s well. It’s hard bc the royal reporters write that “it’s understood” she continues to seek the right balance following her battle with cancer. Well, a lot of people have had cancer and still show up for work and other engagements. So when that is the reason given it does Kate no favors. Especially as she’s been cancer-free since the fall while the king is currently being treated for cancer and still attended events 3 days in a row. It could be a case of MH issues or other health-related issues or a lack of clothes or just she’s feeling over-worked idk, but there’s no way of knowing because the RF and the press that covers for them are liars. But saying she’s missing it bc she’s trying to strike the right balance after cancer when she’s been seen skiing twice this year does not strike the right tone. It’s actually pretty insulting.
I’m surprised BP hasn’t pushed back on Kate needing balance after announcing that she’s in remission, while Charles is going to die with cancer. Shouldn’t he be the one that needs to find balance seeing as he still actively has cancer? I would expect more shade from sources close to Charles and some of the BM. Where’s Camila at? lol. The Kate situation is ridiculous.
Since this just happened, the shade may be coming down the pipe, idk, we’ll see. But I can only imagine this is the reason KP gave in their WhatsApp group chat to explain her absence. And it’s not a good one when it’s known she’s gone skiing twice this year. And she just got back from vacation a week ago. So is 3 days of work past her contract? I honestly wonder if the balance is 2 days and no more and it’s a hard line and somehow that’s what was negotiated so she’s noping out of day 3.
The balance excuse becomes harder to believe when we see Carole already there today. And yes Carole was there last year when Kate was incognito, but that was known well in advance.
Kate would have told her mother she wasn’t going this morning and the news would have been out much sooner. Doing this after the noon notice from Ascot highly suggests a very last minute issue.
The timing of this making it obvious she pulled out last minute suggests something happened this morning unexpectedly and a staffer sent out something to the group chat for the rota but couldn’t actually say it was feeling unwell since it’s clearly not that.
It’s possible that the KP staffer tasked with cancelling at late-notice doesn’t know the real reason either. Some of them seem kept in the dark from even their own principals. Either way, they need to brainstorm some better reasons for her not attending bc trying to achieve work balance after coming back from vacation a little over a week ago is not it.
It definitely sounds like a staffer was told to just “say something”. And if her parents and James and his wife are already at Ascot, yeah this was super last minute.
And you’re right @nic919 as you said below that this isn’t a quota issue either. It wasn’t oh I don’t want to do more than 2 days work bc as we can now see her family had planned to attend with her as well. So she wasn’t told no by Charles, she did plan to attend, and the work balance reason doesn’t work either. So, it’s a mystery.
She also didn’t attend the lunch in Windsor Castle after the Garter Ceremony.
Not sure if it’s because they’re limiting what she’s allowed to attend – because they’re unofficially separated? – or there’s an underlying and ongoing health issue that reached crisis point back in late December 2023; possibly both 🤷♀️.
My hunch is that whatever lawyer she got to negotiate her events wasn’t very good or informed about the royal schedule. So, while Kate is “allowed to attend” the Garter Ceremony, she forgot to include the lunches and stuff that go with these events. I’m a divorce attorney so I see things through that lens, but I do believe that’s what happened here. It makes sense. This is such a mess.
Right balance? Must mean another vacation
She looked far from “weak” when she was photographed skiing which uses up a lot of energy.
Someone should post a picture of Kate skiing with the question of is this the right balance? It’s insulting to use this “finding the right balance after having had cancer a year ago” as the reason for not attending.
Funny how the rats couldn’t push back against the skiing photos 😂😂😂
She went to Garter Day. That’s her quota for the week. I think it was always either Ascot or Garter but never the two. I know if Meghan was still around she not going to given grace for pulling out of an engagement.
If there was a quota her name would not have been included in the list of people in carriages.
Someone expected her to attend today, likely BP.
That said there were several hours this morning where someone could have sorted this out prior to the ascot list being issued.
probably off in the woods somewhere sniffing moss
Isn’t her latest hobby picking wild mushrooms?
“The Kensington Palace comms office has to speak anonymously about Kate’s “disappointment” and her need to find the “right balance,” huh?”
Yes, always anonymous sources. Lies and obfuscation. That’s what they’re known for. That’s what they’re good at. 🤷🏽♀️
I don’t get why Kate’s communication secretary has to hides behind royal protocol and anonymity. The Palace needs to become more professional.
Maybe it’s so they can walk it back later if need be. Since it was never officially confirmed as the reason. And yes, it lacks any sort of professionalism but shadiness is how they operate. Amateur hour and lies.
It would seem the royal rota whatsapp group got the same message about her trying to find the right balance because all of them are repeating the same line. As I suspected Kate thinks she’s done enough for the week. For all this talk about relatability, Kate is the person inauthentic and unrelatable. Most cancer patients/survivors can’t relate to her as one of them.
A small part of me wonders if she has been so frail for so long she really is fatigued and the cancer provided the necessary excuse to start skipping events entirely.
I am thinking getting paid for each appareance that is the way Kate is dealing with Bully Boy. No money in my account by 8 am no show! I would with these stingy and very rich and soulless royals if I could not figure a way out, especially when my only goal was to marry royalties without any working skills. I bet they treat her badly because she has ne blue blood by these people. Kate is lucky Meghan came a long. She saved her because all the hatred goes toward her. I think Billy boy was laying the ground to go to bushy Rose or husband or both permanently 🤫in my mind or if I was writing a book inspired by this alledge story.
😉
So I kinda have a different perspective on this. I think this is Kate fighting because she didn’t get a Mother’s Day post and she hasn’t got any projects going on like Meghan!!
Notice this year all Willam has been the main focus. They are pouring money into all his projects. Kate has got nothing.
I think this might be her way of fighting back..or Atleast trying to.
Between I don’t want to be a clothes horse stories in the beginning of the year to this..she mad mad
K’s turning into quite the drama queen (in waiting).
It’s so pathetic that this is breaking news here in the UK (at least briefly on my apple news notice).
@kel I think it’s William.
Okay so Charles did get headlines for trooping and then I saw the kids got the other headlines and also Kate. I assume William got nothing.
Then we had garter day and Kate got the most traction. I honestly think William and his staff are blocking Kate from showing up. William must have all the attention…he’s the future king guys.
I guarantee that Kate will be seen minimally during the state visit. She either won’t show up for the dinner or be sitting behind a candle where pictures are blocked.
This is technically supposed to be Williams big week. Father’s Day (oh where was Kate’s Mother’s Day post) then ascot, his bbc video project and then his birthday.
There’s trouble in wales camp.
I really doubt Kate would pull out last minute on a day her mother would be present at Ascot. I don’t think it’s Charles because he wouldn’t want the last minute post notice cancellation to overshadow his attendance. I do think it involves William. I think he told the staffer to send out that message.
That’s a fair guess. Something happened with Kate or William or William and Kate.
What if Rose was at Royal Ascot with her sweet husband? If Rose is there, Kate stays home. Don’t you find it strange that Rose, a prominent figure of the aristocracy (and of social life one should assume), never appears.
Any ideas or information?
It’s not even like attending Ascot is “work”, is it? They just turn up in fancy clothes and watch the races while quaffing champagne in the VIP box. It’s not like they’re required to mingle with the peasants.