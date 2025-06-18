Mail: Many people in the royal world would love to ‘tell the truth’ about Meghan

The Duchess of Sussex’s interview on the Aspire podcast came out yesterday, and the usual suspects have not stopped crying about it since the pod dropped. The interview was so interesting, with Meghan speaking at length about starting and building her business under this crazy microscope. Meghan also spoke in general terms about the hate industry targeting her. At one point, Emma Grede asked her “If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything you would do differently?” Meghan replied: “Yes. I would ask people to tell the truth.” Soon afterwards, the Daily Mail called this an attack of the royal family, despite the fact that Meghan did not name them or single them out. Hit dogs are hollerin’. Well, in case you’d like to hear the Windsors continue to tell on themselves, it looks like the Daily Mail’s Becky English got a big palace WhatsApp briefing, all about an American woman’s podcast interview.
‘There’s their truth. And then there’s the truth,’ a royal insider once told me. And I’m not sure it’s the kind of ‘truth’ that Meghan Sussex (as she now prefers to be known) has alluded to in her latest publicity blitz. In an interview with entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den judge Emma Grede yesterday – neatly timed to drop just three days before her new As Ever product launch – the Duchess of Sussex once again took a veiled swipe at the Royal Family.
‘If you could rewrite your public narrative from scratch, is there anything you would do differently?’ Grede, 42, asks cleverly on her podcast Aspire With Emma Grede. Giving a look that can only be described as pointed, Meghan replies: ‘Yes. I would ask people to tell the truth.’
As if her point hadn’t been made firmly enough, Meghan goes on to refer to a mysterious ‘lie’ told eight years ago. At the time – 2017 – she was dating Prince Harry before the couple announced their engagement in November of that year. Grede, a founding partner of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims, replies: ‘You’re very measured about it… I would just get so angry if I felt like everyone was lying about me all the time.’
‘Peaks and valleys,’ replies Meghan graciously. ‘Of course, I’ve gone through those chapters and you do a lot of work, you do a lot of self work and go, ‘What’s the why?’ It’s happening for a reason.’ She added (naturally) that her ‘dear friend’, tennis champion Serena Williams, told her ‘a lie can’t live forever’, concluding: ‘Eight years is a long time, but not forever.’
There was no explanation of what that fib was or who may have said it, of course. While Buckingham Palace is – for the time being – determined not to be poked into reacting to the Sussexes, those in royal circles have been less coy. Many are loudly wondering why Meghan has raised the issue after all this time and asking (pointedly) whether she really wants to go down that road again.
As one source tells me: ‘There are a lot of people both within the [royal] households, and outside of them, who would love to say what really happened.’
Truth, it seems, Meghan, is not a one-way street. Sensationally, explosive allegations include the claim that Meghan bullied members of staff and drove out two female employees when she was a working royal. Meghan, through her lawyers, has strongly and repeatedly denied the claims and suggested they were part of a concerted campaign to smear her. But, four years after Buckingham Palace carried out an investigation into the claims, the results of the probe have never been made public. The accusations remain a matter of public record. Other former employees – who refer to themselves half-jokingly as the ‘Sussex Survivors Club’ – have spoken of having PTSD after working for the couple. Others I know say they feel professionally and personally broken.
One former insider I spoke to recently always thought fondly of Harry, but even they have noted how – in the late Queen Elizabeth’s words – some of his ‘recollections may vary’. Speaking of the duke’s vitriolic 2023 memoir Spare, the source said: ‘I’ve always felt a little sympathetic. But that book was a work of complete revisionism. I was constantly thinking: ‘Hold on, Harry, it didn’t happen like that!’
While this particular friend of mine didn’t have dealings with Meghan, many who did have told me remarkably similar stories. And some have strongly expressed their frustration at not being able to right the many wrongs they believe were committed during the couple’s brief time as working royals. The reasons as to why they can’t are complex. Of course there are non-disclosure agreements that legally prevent them from speaking publicly about their experiences working for the royals, for good or bad. These legal agreements are not uncommon in large firms and there is no suggestion that they are being applied unfairly in the Sussexes’ case. But it’s important to stress for others there is a strong sense of loyalty to the Royal Family, and what I can only describe as a feeling of personal dignity and integrity, meaning they subscribe to the late Queen’s motto: ‘Never complain, never explain.’
I love this selective memory when it comes to the nearly decade-long smear campaign against Meghan – “we would tell all about Meghan, but the NDAs, and yes we’re speaking as unnamed sources to the Mail for the millionth time!” If there were truly solid, credible, provable accusations against Meghan, they would have come out by now, they would have appeared in a million briefings, they would have been reported on a million times. Instead, all we ever see from “royal sources” and “insiders” is the same old cacophony of lies, the same lies which were being referenced by Meghan in the first place. “Meghan gave me PTSD!” How? “Meghan made me cry!” HOW? “Meghan is lying about everything!” What is she lying about and be specific.
Screengrabs courtesy of ‘Aspire’ YT video.
Meghan’s adeptness, the adroitness of her PR team and her output is CRUSHING the Royal Family! Trooping the Color got little press of which there were the usual “Kate LOOKS great!” comments. Meghan and Harry simply cant be beat. Thats it!
Then they should do so, but they must be very specific, give their real names, and provide evidence that would hold up in a court.
No vague “sources” or statements like that “she made people cry.” We want to know the circumstances—when, where, to whom, under what conditions, etc. We want facts, not opinion because opinion is never really truth.
If they had actual real evidence beyond ‘um… she’s not … our kind, darling’ they would have announced it from rooftops, taken out billboards, and generally screamed it.
They have nothing beyond ‘Not our kind, darling’. Which is honestly saying ‘we’re racist!’.
They won’t be able to handle such scrutiny because they live in a bubble where they bitch to their tabloid rats and think they’ve done well.
Hang on, you’re actually a lazy person who has done fuck all. The Sussexes have work ethic and as can be seen, the Wales are as lazy as they come.
But the royal family haven’t been poked into reacting to the Sussexes. Bahahhaha omg
Exactly. The Royal Family has had staff directly under an NDA testify in court. Charles held up his grandchildren’s passports. And you are telling me that these poor ptsd riddled staffers don’t have the support of the Royal family to come forward and speak directly about their experiences? That the Royal family is just NOW powerless after using the media and seemingly every governmental institution to try to bring down the Sussexes?
The press constantly sells us both sides of the story about the royal family. Angry avengers who use their power to put Harry in his place! Powerless grieving victims who just want Harry to stop hurting them. Think of the children! 🙄
OK, so tell us the whole truth about her. We’d love to hear it. But I hope y’all kept your receipts, because we know Meghan and Harry have theirs.
The establishment will never tell the truth. The entire monarchy is built on lies and obfuscation. It is a political institution disguised as a family business.
Jason Knauf’s NDA was lifted and there was no truth he could tell. His lies 🤥 were exposed in a court of law and Meghan won her case against the Mail, the same publication that Rebecca English is here pushing this drivel in. Hit dogs will holler.
The bi-racial American woman made them all feel inferior and they are still perplexed and hurt that she has walked away from their toxicity and is thriving despite their years long wicked treatment of her.
Blah, blah, blah – such sweaty, smelly desperation.
Dank and musty. Like a moldy mildewing closet. “The world revolves around us!”
Who let them out of the moth balls to blather on. Again.
Meghan not mentioning the left behinds in a 90 Min pod has really got them triggered! They just tell on themselves day in and out. They’re laughable. Pathetic imbeciles.
Go ahead. Tell the truth. After all truth is a complete defense to any claims of defamation and libel. No hiding behind anonymous sources. Say it with your full chest if you have some truths you want to tell.
Well, that was vague and repetitive. We’re already aware accusations were made. About something something early emails. I’d love for them to speak up and give us the real concrete examples they have of Meghan bullying them. Would love to hear it. Bc it would be hilarious. Hilarious in that it wouldn’t even come close to anything that is bullying. Which would make the bullying claim a lie.
And if we want to talk about lies. Becky English tweeted that Harry and Meghan didn’t stay to speak to the crowds during the funeral walkabout with Will and Kate. When of course they did as there’s freaking photo and video evidence.
And just a reminder that Becky English is named in Harry’s lawsuit with the DM as one of the reporters accused of committing unlawful acts against him.
My theory? I think the staffers were told to not do anything Meghan asked them to do or to take forever. I think it was an intentional measure meant to undermine her, and to hamper her from accomplishing anything. As well as to – show her her place in the natural order of things.
I think that the staff did not expect to be held accountable for their inaction in any way by Meghan. And that their royal and grey men bosses didn’t have their backs in this calculated and coordinated attempt to thwart Meghan and make her feel crazy.
Those early e mails amused me, don’t the staff shut their computers before they go to bed and set up the do not disturb on their phones. As for the NDAs someone who worked for the Waleses told me that they turn into right snobs as soon as the palace doors are shut.
You know, the truth is that Meghan, a “nobody” biracial girl from LA, made every single one of those folks look incompetent, lazy, and poorly prepared. The beginning of the end is when Camilla realized the Queen liked her, and Charles liked her. That was It. After that, the war was on.
It’s hard not to like Meghan when you have Lazy and the Rottweiler as the consort standard.
Diana was the perfect consort – hardworking, one with the people…except her husband was jealous. When Meghan showed the same work ethic, the two bitches howled.
I always felt the whole thing was set up by Camilla to undermine both Meghan and Kate at once. ODDLY ENOUGH i feel like Kate is winning the public sympathy war though — she’s younger and weaponized her fragility, and Camilla has massive baggage. But yeah, Camilla saw a way to insinuate and drive a wedge between the two women, and Kate was dumb enough to fall for it.
@acha I don’t doubt that. The Rottweiler is a master manipulator. Lazy is too weak and too jealous of other women. Not to mention a racist extraordinaire. For a married in, the Middleton mattress has surely given herself airs beyond her intelligence and class. Even the Rottweiler was humbler.
The Rottweiler reminds me of Livia from “I, Claudius.” Divide and conquer. Of course the plebs never liked Livia but the patricians had to fall in line.
These people live in such a bubble that they probably do believe their own bullshit narrative about what happened. I also have no doubt that if they did ever “speak out”, their stories would fall apart in seconds and expose them for the sexist, xenophobic, racists they are.
Well Knauf’s evidence fell apart immediately, so if the nanny turned wedding organiser gets scrutinised it will all end in tears for her in court. As for Willy’s other minions, didn’t the rats even state that Meghan’s intelligence was superior if you put their collective brains together?
They sure do like having idiots representing this institution. Easier to manipulate.
@Snuffles
Jason Knauf’s NDA was lifted and he has been running around to various publications as an anonymous source spouting the same lies.
The one time he publicly went on the record to accuse her of anything, it was in her court case against the Mail (the same publication that Rebecca English works for that published this drivel) and guess what, it is on record that he lied 🤥 to the court in that case. So yes, they don’t tell the truth. Hit dogs 🐕 will holler.
The biracial American woman made them all look mediocre and they are still butt hurt that she walked away from the shit show and is thriving back in her country despite their shenanigans.
Yep. Andrew is the perfect example of this. He really thought that his interview went well, that he had exonerated himself and the people surrounding him told him the same. Then the interview aired and he only convinced people that he was guilty as sin.
These people are so insulated by their immense privilege and the sycophants surrounding them that they live in an alternate reality.
The sycophants sure aren’t helping with the popularity of the monarchy either. In fact, they’re actively ensuring its downfall.
“Sussex Survivors Club’ – have spoken of having PTSD after working for the couple. Others I know say they feel professionally and personally broken.”
Get the smallest violins out for these courtiers 😂 Have a Meghan issue? Take a tissue! 😭
“And some have strongly expressed their frustration at not being able to right the many wrongs they believe were committed during the couple’s brief time as working royals. The reasons as to why they can’t are complex.”
Not really. Just a bunch of lazy cowards who couldn’t follow the instructions of their superior. The monarchy is a strict hierarchy, so these courtiers bitching about their former superior is a perfect example of insubordination. But they sound like they’ve never worked at a professional organisation, so keep on lying cowards.
Windsor survivor club. Some can’t leave The cult
Also, it’s been five years since they left. Surely, they’ve had adequate recovery time. They don’t need to keep going on and on about how horrible it was.
They mention the PTSD suffered by these idiots and I think the rats are trying to be clever by placing the 5am emails on the same level as the PTSD suffered by an Invictus Games veteran.
Really pathetic.
It’s an insult to all those who have gone through wars and terrible accidents.
The only trauma they are dealing with is that a black, American commoner exposed them for the lazy, ignorant lightweight’s that they are. Their superior worldview of themselves was destroyed.
Outside of them claiming she made someone cry and that BS about her throwing a teacup which was debunked I want to know what was so awful? Please let me know. We want to know.
She talked back to them in her whisper-angry shouty voice 🤣
And said to one minion that she didn’t care about her feelings because she expected the minion to do her job. (I bet that was Melissa)
There’s a lot of hurt feelings amongst the Palace employees. I mean, really with all the BS outrage, I sincerely hope Meghan did a Miranda Priestley and told them, “Shoo, shoo, tales of your incompetence don’t interest me.”
Meghan is so above that noise now. I am as well, following her lead. Those folks will forever be in her shadow howling into the wind. She got away, we did not kill her. She is now living, loving her husband while they are both raising two adorable kids.
Recollections may vary is a two way street. What is the truth about kate in 2024. Harry s memoir was not vitriolic.
No one’s stopping them from writing their own memoirs. Don’t think they will sell as well as Harry’s though 😂
These courtiers do have a mighty strong opinion of themselves!
@Blogger
The establishment has published numerous memoirs, columns, and ‘documentaries’ against the Sussexes and many people still don’t believe their lies against the Sussexes. People of the Commonwealth see the toxicity of institution following its treatment of the Sussexes, reminiscent of the toxicity Princess Diana endured. QEII’s death and the behavior of the establishment towards the Sussexes during her funeral ignited an acute awareness of the Royal family’s role in slavery and colonialism that was fairly mute prior to her death. The establishment’s shenanigans towards the Sussexes continues to denigrate the image it had when QEII was alive. They are not universally seen as ‘best in class’ anymore. Their brand has lost its sparkle ✨ since QEII died. Oh well 🤷🏽♀️. Emotional support poll expected soon… 👀
So…isn’t this just confirmation that they’ve been lying this entire time? If people (royals and their sycophantic leakers) would love to tell the truth now, then what have they been telling these past 8 years? Lies lies and more lies.
And the last line about never explaining and never complaining…in an article full of explaining and complaining? It’s wild that they can’t see they’re constantly doing the thing they claim to never do. It’s tiring.
So dissonant. They complain every single day to their propaganda arm. Leni Riefenstahl would have been impressed by the PR machinery.
I think you hit the nail on the head awhile back Kaiser when Meghan politely corrected Mindy Kaling about her last name. That is their definition of being a bully. She politely and respectfully pushes back and they had a meltdown. She asked too many questions and they had a meltdown because they suck at their job. Meghan seems type A like me. I need to know the why and the how of things.
I can imagine them saying to her “Trust me. I know what I’m doing.”
Ummm, no. Critical thinking does not exist in the Palaces. Sucks to be them. People would be side-eyeing anyone who has the Palace on their CV.
The stories are all the same because these people came up with the lies together. A narrative was created and pushed out to the public, truth be damned. Meghan said, “England? I don’t know her.” and they cannot get over it. You wanted a lazy doormat, you got her. She just happens to be the white woman.
She never said it was the royal family or the palace staff who lied. She could have been referring to the media. They sure told on themselves.
She could also be referring to her dad and half siblings who lie about her for money and have done for years.
I assumed that she was talking about the media, but then I have known for years that the DM is supposed to be the worst paper in Britain for telling untruths, the press regulator confirmed that over the referendum campaign.
Ozempic Becky knows a majority of people are now very sceptical about all of the unnamed “sources” and trying hard to explain why nobody ever speaks on the record.
Plus, Meghan never mentioned the RF in her interview with Emma – I took the comment to be primarily about the media – but, as the saying goes, a hit dog’s gonna holler.
They never go on record because they know how pathetic it looks. A bunch of five year olds are running the monarchy and even five year olds are more respectful and more organised than the Palaces.
Perhaps they’re more like the Mean Girls. Peaked in high school and couldn’t find a job elsewhere. The disgusting thing is the voluminous amount of taxpayer money that is funding their employment.
Even the Civil Service has standards of behaviour and the Palace staff just don’t meet it.
you know what’s funny, the entire world that I inhabit in London — for fifteen years — has been populated by expats, like myself. Germans, Aussies, Saffas, Americans, like me, French people, …and that’s to say nothing of the mix at my son’s school. Italian, Spanish, Brazilian, Egyptian, Danish, and our local friends, Indian, Lebanese, Swiss…. I mean. I know plenty of British people but it is striking how many of us are not. And there is a good answer for that, which touches on the immigration “debate” (shutting the barn door after the horse) and the Brexit debacle, all of it additionally tied up in the chronic issues in this country: low productivity, low wages, low investment, high tax, planning constrictions, inadequate housing, poor infrastructure, throw in the occasionally race riot, before you get to coverage of H&M: the locals are sh*t at pretty much everything they turn their hands to, except salacious gossip and tabloid journalism. No joke. Whole swathes of the planet have been drafted in as labour, surplus brains and pair of hands, to equip them with some semblance of economic dynamism. When you talk about “economics” as an abstraction, you need to boil it down to your day to day experience. Which is often of such utter baffling incompetence as to be scarcely credible. One example: we put out our rubbish & recycling yesterday morning, 6am, as always. Tuesdays, rubbish days. All of the plastic bins on our street were collected, but ours. It happens every week to one house or another, it was my neighbour last time. Walked right past a visible full brimming bin and kept walking. Called the council. Filed an online report. They’ll come back and empty it in the next 36 hours. It’s too stupid for words. Like, how hard is it? All the legendary cases of misconduct started with something stupid that went wrong, and then something even more stupid: they tried to cover it up. And then to cap that off they had to ruin real people’s lives in order to maintain the cover-up. The Post Office is a case in point, but the NHS has so many of these stories, you lose count. Each one is a tragedy. Maternal care is the most notorious medical malpractice zone of interest, I get why Meghan was cagey about the hospital she used, fwiw. But, yeah, if you think of the palaces as just another public sector employment programme, it can go downhill quite quickly. The Queen died the same time my son’s primary school lost their much-loved head mistress, and boy, did it go downhill. In real time. They joke about how terrible it all is, broken Britain, hah hah, but it’s a real thing. The state is broken. This is just another case in point.
If the state is broken, they should just defund the monarchy. I’m sure the money can be useful elsewhere – like utilities, health and education.
Funding a bunch of idiots who are in lock step with the tabloids is a pathetic image of 21st century Britain.
@Parkrunmum
Thank you for laying it out for an arms length view. The media, the monarchy and the elites exist in their bubble of classism and believe their shenanigans and opinion of the Sussexes is/should be the same as the rest of the world. They continue to push the same nonsense about the Sussexes, but many people view the nonsense as complaints from ‘hollering’ mediocre biased people who lie when their mediocrity is exposed.
The biracial American woman really had them clutching their pearls.
The only thing I can say “Bring it on”, publish what you have.
The people in the palace have such lack of self-awareness they do not realise how it is perceived outside their bubble.
Remember the courtiers briefed Robert Hardmann that the late Queen was angry that Harry and Meghan named their daughter after her using her childhood name. The Palace congratulated themselves afterwards that the “truth” was finally out. The courtiers were so oblivious how this actually made the late Queen look petty and vindictive. The push back was sooo bad that Robert Hardman had to revise the story.
So much for the NDA’s. They still leak and brief stories.
NDAs never stopped the Palace from smearing Meghan what’s the difference now?
What’s stopping them? Just as William authorised Jason Knauf to testify for the mail and to speak to 60 minutes Australia, he can authorise the others. The problem is they know they’ll be lying, that’s why the so called bullying investigation went nowhere. It was a lie.
I will continue to say that they are protecting themselves by not releasing that bullying report.
Meghan should release her information.
That would be last time they refer to the whole bullying thing.
Gaslighters. What is telling is the way they continually try to discredit everything Meghan does or says. They’re frightened that SHE’S going to tell the truth one day so they have to make her look like a lying monster.