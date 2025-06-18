Duchess Meghan won’t do a second season of Confessions of a Female Founder

On her appearance on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast, the Duchess of Sussex confirmed some sad news. She will not do a second season of her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. I loved COAFF – it was such a great concept, and it was so well-executed by Meghan. COAFF was, to me, much better than Archetypes (Meg’s 2022 pod). I found it inspirational to hear from female founders as they described all of their failures and triumphs. While COAFF didn’t seem to get the same kind of listenership as Archetypes, I’m sure it was successful enough to justify multiple seasons. Well, Meghan told Emma that she’s the one deciding to pull the plug on COAFF (for now).

Meghan Markle says her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast won’t return for a second season — at least not yet — as she focuses her energy on building her lifestyle brand, As ever. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared the update during the June 17 episode of Aspire with Emma Grede, where she joined the SKIMS founding partner for a wide-ranging conversation about entrepreneurship. During the chat, Meghan confirmed her podcast, which premiered April 8 via Lemonada Media, is currently on pause. “As I knew I was in this building phase of my business, what an amazing opportunity to pull back the curtain and let people see what’s happening at the start… And to then take everyone’s advice and mine included and to say, ‘I love that there’s so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business,’ ” Meghan said. Grede noted the strong response and asked, “Okay, so wait a minute — this was a decision to say, ‘I’m gonna stop this now,’ even though you were having, like, huge success?” “Yes,” Meghan replied simply. When Grede followed up, noting, “I was hearing about that podcast everywhere and you’ve decided to stop and focus on the business,” Meghan answered, “Have to.” Asked by Grede why she started the podcast, Meghan called it “perfect synergy.” “I was so fortunate to find Lemonada, I love that it was a female-founded company that was doing podcasts and the women running it,” Meghan said, describing the platform as “a safe place” to host her show.

[From People]

I’m really mad about this! I know, it’s her call, she has to focus on her business and making that money, but still! Organize your time better and give us a second season, damn it! This is going to turn me into a Deranger! How dare she give us this great, inspirational and badass podcast and then take it away from us!