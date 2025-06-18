Queen Camilla wore Dior, a terrific Treacy hat & a terrible expression at Royal Ascot

Please enjoy these photos from Day 1 of Royal Ascot, which was Tuesday, June 17. While King Charles did not inherit his mother’s love of horseracing, he’s made an effort to attend as many days of Royal Ascot as possible now that he’s king. I think he enjoys it more because his wife, Queen Camilla, is such a racing fan and a horse person (like attracts like). It’s something they can do together, you know? He gets into the races more because she’s into them. And there was some kind of shocking result, because look at some of the faces they were making. Cam’s Botox is fighting for its life!

Charles wore the traditional grey morning suit, while Camilla wore a Dior tarp in pale green. While Camilla isn’t known for wearing structured designs, this Dior looks like an old bathrobe. That’s how she’s wearing it too. Camilla paired the Dior (eyeroll) with the Cullinan V diamond brooch and an especially bonkers Philip Treacy hat. I did take a moment to appreciate that spectacular hat – it is perfect for Ascot.

Also in attendance on Ascot Day 1: Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Lara Lopes (Camilla’s daughter), Peter Phillips, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne. Anne and Peter rode in the royal carriages, while Zara, Lara and Bea just arrived like normal Ascot guests.

Fashion notes: Sophie wore Suzannah London (I don’t like it but it’s not awful), Zara wore Rebecca Vallance (boring), and Beatrice wore Beulah London gingham (loathe it).

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Photos courtesy of Getty, Backgrid, Cover Images.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

33 Responses to “Queen Camilla wore Dior, a terrific Treacy hat & a terrible expression at Royal Ascot”

  1. Reddish says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:39 am

    Dior has gone all in with dressing the horse. Interesting choice for them to want a nag as their brand. I love that for Dior. They all look awful except Anne

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      June 18, 2025 at 8:07 am

      I thought exactly the same – Anne is only one who looks acceptable. What a collection of ugly dresses and intolerable, ugly people. The side piece must be pissed that she’s had to show up for so many things lately — 3 events!! I suspect she won’t be seen for another few months. And she will still outdo lazy in terms of appearances.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      June 18, 2025 at 8:58 am

      I kind of don’t mind the Dior tarp… It look’s comfortable, like a bathrobe or something, lol. It’s in a soft color. Maybe with a belt?

      Reply
    • Friendly Crow says:
      June 18, 2025 at 9:13 am

      That’s just her resting “neigh” face

      Reply
  2. Elizabeth says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:41 am

    Is she having a sneezing fit?

    Reply
  3. Tessa says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Camilla looks like she got caught under a tree and branch got attached to hat. Beatrice looks like she wore a table cloth. All so dowdy.

    Reply
  4. Eurydice says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:42 am

    Omg, the face that launched a thousand ships. And where do they find these outfits? But the hat is truly spectacular.

    Reply
  5. ThatGirlThere says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:44 am

    Whew…that’s all I can say without being nasty.

    Reply
  6. Tessa says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:45 am

    Peter brought along his girlfriend. Camilla looks smug and grins for cameras. I guess that expression as she watches race means her horse lost.

    Reply
  7. Cassie says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Checked out the Royal fashion on the field , they all looked terrible .

    I won’t comment on how Camilla looked , but she didn’t look very queenly .

    Reply
  8. Ami says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:46 am

    Why are all these dresses so, like, voluminous? Why does Sophie insist on wearing dresses down to her ankles. They are not flattering. They are not interesting cuts, shapes or designs. They are all just awful. Only Anne knows how to wear clothes. And while I’d like to see her change it up a bit, it’s still much better.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      June 18, 2025 at 7:53 am

      It reminds me of that big society wedding last year for Hugh Grosvenor and how much I really didn’t like the majority of the dresses worn by the guests. Same thing here. The balloon type sleeves are bleh.

      Reply
  9. PunkyMomma says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:50 am

    Camilla’s housecoat is atrocious, but that hat! It has a “Big Bird” feel to it—if only it were bright yellow.

    All these women look frumpy.

    Reply
  10. DeeAnne says:
    June 18, 2025 at 7:58 am

    Caught in mid-vomit.

    Reply
  11. Tessa says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:01 am

    I thought Camilla was not allowed to walk in front of Charles.

    Reply
  12. 992234177 says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:02 am

    The Duchess of Wellington looked lovely.

    Reply
  13. antipodean says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:03 am

    Tarp!!!! Kaiser you kill me! So much money, so little taste or imagination.

    Reply
  14. Blogger says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:06 am

    The Rottweiler looking fugly as usual.

    Reply
  15. twoz says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:12 am

    Rotty looks like she’s been on the sauce.
    As for Beatrice’s outfit, Kmart were selling a near identical duvet cover set this summer. Dear me.

    Reply
  16. Honey says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Am I the only who actually likes Bea’s gingham?

    Reply
    • Barb Mill says:
      June 18, 2025 at 8:41 am

      No When I saw it on twitter yesterday I really liked it and thought she looked good.

      Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 18, 2025 at 8:47 am

      It is ill fitting, and looks like she is playing matchy with a picnic table cloth . She needs a hair trim too. She can do a lot better.

      Reply
    • jais says:
      June 18, 2025 at 8:56 am

      Gingham can be done well but it can also very easily veer into not being done well. For me, it’s the sleeves, the buttons and the collar. Something is not working. I do appreciate that there was a belt. Her hair and make-up are lovely. I assume the dress-code is that the arms have to be covered up, nothing sleeveless, and that seems to be an issue for some designers.

      Reply
    • Wendy says:
      June 18, 2025 at 9:02 am

      You are not alone, I love it. I really like most of these , including Camilla’s.
      I think alot has to do with these events being viewed through an American lens and the fashion critique follows, also the determination to find fault based on the wearer.

      Reply
  17. Sue says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:44 am

    She looks like the Old Maid from the deck of cards I inherited from my grandmother.

    Reply
  18. Amy Bee says:
    June 18, 2025 at 8:45 am

    None of these royal women have any fashion sense.

    Reply
  19. Lizzie says:
    June 18, 2025 at 9:17 am

    Scrolling through these pictures, I think Cam is actually the best dressed. That is not a great compliment to her but a statement about how bad everything else looks. Bea’s fascinator reminds me of the one she wore to W&K’s wedding. Bea looks very pretty though.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      June 18, 2025 at 9:20 am

      I think Anne was the best dressed. Camilla had the “housecoat” look. Is there a dress code for those attending to look dowdy.

      Reply
  20. blue says:
    June 18, 2025 at 9:49 am

    Anne’s hat is the wrong color for her outfit. At least Bea managed to close her lips, for once.

    Reply
  21. Harla says:
    June 18, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Camilla is striding ahead of the King, has she no respect for the King?! Prince Phillip must be turning in his grave!!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment