Queen Camilla wore Dior, a terrific Treacy hat & a terrible expression at Royal Ascot

Please enjoy these photos from Day 1 of Royal Ascot, which was Tuesday, June 17. While King Charles did not inherit his mother’s love of horseracing, he’s made an effort to attend as many days of Royal Ascot as possible now that he’s king. I think he enjoys it more because his wife, Queen Camilla, is such a racing fan and a horse person (like attracts like). It’s something they can do together, you know? He gets into the races more because she’s into them. And there was some kind of shocking result, because look at some of the faces they were making. Cam’s Botox is fighting for its life!

Charles wore the traditional grey morning suit, while Camilla wore a Dior tarp in pale green. While Camilla isn’t known for wearing structured designs, this Dior looks like an old bathrobe. That’s how she’s wearing it too. Camilla paired the Dior (eyeroll) with the Cullinan V diamond brooch and an especially bonkers Philip Treacy hat. I did take a moment to appreciate that spectacular hat – it is perfect for Ascot.

Also in attendance on Ascot Day 1: Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall, Lara Lopes (Camilla’s daughter), Peter Phillips, Duchess Sophie and Princess Anne. Anne and Peter rode in the royal carriages, while Zara, Lara and Bea just arrived like normal Ascot guests.

Fashion notes: Sophie wore Suzannah London (I don’t like it but it’s not awful), Zara wore Rebecca Vallance (boring), and Beatrice wore Beulah London gingham (loathe it).

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images