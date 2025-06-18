Carole Middleton attended Ascot today, even after Princess Kate withdrew

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 2, which is today. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the first carriage, and Prince William rode with them. Originally, William and Kate were supposed to be in the second carriage, but everything was quickly rearranged given the Princess of Wales’s sudden withdrawal from her planned appearance. Kate’s absence seems like a bigger story than if she had just turned up as expected. Kensington Palace briefed the media that Kate is “disappointed” to pull out, but she’s trying to find the balance with her health. Sure.

Meanwhile, there are lots of theories about what’s really happening here, behind the scenes. Was this even Kate’s call? She clearly intended to go to Ascot today, and we know that because Kate’s tacky mother went to Ascot today. Last year, Carole and Michael Middleton turned up at Ascot as well, it was their big comeback since their business collapsed under millions in debt. Kate didn’t go to Ascot last year, but Carole was notably welcomed back, and she even got photo-ops with Prince William and some of the other royals in attendance. She was also photographed chugging wine last year. Will there be a repeat of any of that this year? We’ll see. But I wonder if Carole originally planned on going to Ascot today specifically because she believed Kate would be there.

Also: I actually like that shade of green on Camilla. She should wear rich jewel tones more often. Her emerald brooch is insane as well. And Charles looks TERRIBLE.

