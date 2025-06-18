Carole Middleton attended Ascot today, even after Princess Kate withdrew

Here are some photos from Royal Ascot Day 2, which is today. King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the first carriage, and Prince William rode with them. Originally, William and Kate were supposed to be in the second carriage, but everything was quickly rearranged given the Princess of Wales’s sudden withdrawal from her planned appearance. Kate’s absence seems like a bigger story than if she had just turned up as expected. Kensington Palace briefed the media that Kate is “disappointed” to pull out, but she’s trying to find the balance with her health. Sure.
Meanwhile, there are lots of theories about what’s really happening here, behind the scenes. Was this even Kate’s call? She clearly intended to go to Ascot today, and we know that because Kate’s tacky mother went to Ascot today. Last year, Carole and Michael Middleton turned up at Ascot as well, it was their big comeback since their business collapsed under millions in debt. Kate didn’t go to Ascot last year, but Carole was notably welcomed back, and she even got photo-ops with Prince William and some of the other royals in attendance. She was also photographed chugging wine last year. Will there be a repeat of any of that this year? We’ll see. But I wonder if Carole originally planned on going to Ascot today specifically because she believed Kate would be there.
Also: I actually like that shade of green on Camilla. She should wear rich jewel tones more often. Her emerald brooch is insane as well. And Charles looks TERRIBLE.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Getty.
Mistress queen is happy.
And Carole showed up as a lace doily. And I can think of another person who once looked striking in emerald green with a lovely cape. Anyways, I’m fascinated that William just joined the carriage with his dad. LOL. Making nice with the man he sometimes has a weekly phone call with and his stepmom. Fun times.
Pippa wandered off the set of Little House on the Prairie.
Who’s the fat dude next to Will in the carriage?
Bright green is flattering on Cam.
Looks like an Indian or Middle Eastern billionaire. Might be hitting him for money for Earthshit.
Your comment reminds me of the time when someone attempted to contact Harry because Charles reassured him that he could meet with Harry for some type of cash for honors type thing and Harry saw that the man wasn’t trustworthy, refused to meet with him and contacted Charles to warn him about doing any type of business with him. This looks like what Charles was hoping to happen with Harry. It looks suspicious and considering the most corrupt royals are in the carriage with this unknown man, makes it look even more suspicious like a cash for honors deal taking place right in front of us.
Also, somehow all of these men make what usually looks attractive on men, look like Halloween costumes where they are dressed as the man from Monopoly.
From the look of the fat dude, he could be the source of the next grocery bag of cash for ol’ Chuckles. You can almost see the oleaginous grift pouring off him.
Alizee is the one play acting Laura Ingalls today, not Pippa. Someone mentioned James Middleton is there too.
I wonder if Carole stole her daughter’s dress, hence “disappointed.” That being said, Alizee looks like a tablecloth with that gingham outfit.
This could be the start of another round of “Where is the missing Princess?”
Shouldn’t Ma Middleton be home helping her daughter find balance after sickness? Guess being seen at Ascot is more important than helping her struggling daughter.
Carole likely only found out Kate wasn’t attending when the rota was told.
It is just not plausible that if Kate wasn’t feeling well this morning she wouldn’t have told her mother and have this news out hours before the Ascot notice was sent to the media.
The border on the badges mean the type of access a person has and Alizee and Carole have a pink border. Does anyone know what that permits?