The judge ruled that Justin Baldoni can access Taylor Swift & Blake Lively’s texts

Back in May, there were some crazy rumors and stories flying around about Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. Justin Baldoni’s lawyer claimed that they had it on good authority that Blake tried to convince Taylor to delete emails or texts having to do with It Ends with Us. Blake’s lawyers fought back in court, arguing that Taylor wasn’t part of the situation whatsoever. Taylor’s lawyers also got involved and it was chaotic for a second. Then Baldoni’s lawyers dropped their documents subpoena, a bizarre move given everything they said in court. Deadline reported that “Part of the reason the summons was dropped was because details that the Bryan Freedman-represented Baldoni and crew sought were provided, I hear.” As in, Taylor and her team turned over everything Team Baldoni wanted. Well, last week, Blake’s team went to court to say that Team Baldoni should not have access to any of the communications between Swift and Lively. The judge said… not so fast.
A judge ruled Wednesday that Justin Baldoni can obtain messages between Blake Lively and Taylor Swift that pertain to “It Ends With Us” and the legal melee between the film’s co-stars. Lively had asked Judge Lewis Liman to prevent Baldoni from obtaining such messages, arguing that Baldoni was dragging Swift into the conflict as part of a public relations strategy.
But in his order on Wednesday, Liman found that such messages may be relevant to the case, and that a protective order is in place to prevent them from leaking to the press.
“A motion or request may be, and in this case often has been, both a legitimate litigation tactic and an attempt to maneuver in the broader court of public opinion,” the judge wrote.
Baldoni’s team previously subpoenaed Swift and her attorneys. At the time, Swift’s spokesman issued a statement saying that Swift had nothing to do with the film beyond licensing a song, and had not even seen it until weeks after its release. Swift’s team moved to quash the subpoenas, and Baldoni’s side withdrew them. Lively’s team then sought to close off the issue once and for all, arguing that Swift is irrelevant to the case. But the judge was not persuaded of that.
“Given that Lively has represented that Swift had knowledge of complaints or discussions about the working environment on the film, among other issues, the requests for messages with Swift regarding the film and this action are reasonably tailored to discover information that would prove or disprove Lively’s harassment and retaliation claims,” the judge wrote.
[From Variety]
I agree with the judge’s ruling here – the communications are absolutely relevant. It feels like they’re even more relevant to the case because of the outsized focus on the documents and whether Baldoni’s team can have access to them. I’d really like to know if Deadline’s source was correct last month as well, and that Taylor’s people turned over documents to Baldoni’s side and that’s why Baldoni withdrew the summons. Hm.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Blake Lively during the TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Thursday April 24, 2025.
Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com,Image: 991972254, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
-
-
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds during the TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World Gala, held at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, Thursday April 24, 2025.
Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com,Image: 991972363, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com, Model Release: no, Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
-
-
New York, NY – Music sensation Taylor Swift, actress Blake Lively and “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner were spotted arriving at Emilio’s Ballato, one of New York’s hottest restaurants. The trio attracted the attention of onlookers as they arrived at the exclusive restaurant.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Sophie Turner
BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Music icon Taylor Swift celebrated her 34th birthday in style, joined by close friend Blake Lively, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry in New York City. The group enjoyed a festive dinner at Freemans, followed by celebrations at The Box, with Swift receiving a grand bouquet earlier in the evening, marking the joyous occasion.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 13 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Taylor Swift and Blake Lively sparkle in matching outfits as they arrive at The Box for Taylor Swift’s 34th Birthday Bash.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 14 DECEMBER 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Singer Taylor swift and her actress bestie Blake Lively are spotted arriving for dinner at hotspot Lucali this evening in Brooklyn, New York City.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: North Woods / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Pop sensation Taylor Swift and actress Blake Lively were seen leaving the renowned Lucali pizza restaurant after enjoying a dinner together.
Pictured: Taylor Swift, Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Actor Justin Baldoni makes time for his fans as he signs autographs and poses for pictures as he arrives at CBS Mornings to promote “It Ends With Us’
Pictured: Justin Baldoni
BACKGRID USA 7 AUGUST 2024
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY – Superstar couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arrive for a double date with famous friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds at The Corner Store in Soho this evening.
Pictured: Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively
BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2024
BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Commenting Guidelines
Read the article before commenting.
We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.
By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy
Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.
Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.
You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!
Leave a comment after you have read the article